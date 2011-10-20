Star Tracks: Thursday, October 20, 2011

AFTER-DINNER TREAT

Stick a fork in them! Channing Tatum and wife Jenna Dewan-Tatum pause for a post-dinner cuddle outside West Hollywood's STK restaurant on Wednesday.

SCRATCHING POST

Antonio Banderas and Salma Hayek put their paws up for the San Francisco premiere of their new flick Puss in Boots on Wednesday. The animated feline lothario is back in theaters Oct. 28.

SEASONAL DISPLAY

Kristin Cavallari gets into the Halloween spirit Wednesday with a trip to Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch in West Hollywood.

GAM ON!

Mom-to-be Jennifer Garner proves maternity style can still be sexy – check out that slit! – Wednesday while out in Santa Monica, Calif.

GOOD GENES

A beaming Reese Witherspoon stays in step with her look-alike daughter, 12-year-old Ava, Wednesday after picking her up from school in L.A.

TAIL SPIN

She may have a new beau, but Amanda Seyfried stays committed to Australian shepherd Finn, whom she escorts to an L.A. dog park on Wednesday.

WEATHER THE STORM

Russell Brand keeps dry with a plastic cover-up while showing his support for Occupy Wall Street protesters Wednesday at New York's Zuccotti Park.

FASHION FRIENDS

Emmy Rossum cozies up to new mom Selma Blair at Wednesday night's Beckley By Melissa launch party at Eveleigh restaurant in West Hollywood, Calif.

BABY STEPS

After debuting her bump-less music video, mom-to-be Beyoncé gets some assistance from her team in rainy New York on Wednesday.

SAFETY FIRST

Back as a blonde, working mom Kate Hudson keeps a protective hand on 3-month-old son Bingham while making her way through the airport in New York City.

BY THE BOOK

T.I. writes his wrongs during a book-signingaappearance for his debut novel, Power amp Beauty: A Love Story of Life on the Streets, at Harlem's Hue-Man Bookstore amp Cafe in New York.

HOODIE TWO SHOES

Mary-Kate and Ashley's kid sis Elizabeth Olsen stylishly goes incognito Wednesday after an appearance on the Today show at New York's Rockefeller Plaza.

SPIN CYCLE

A sidewalk brawl may have left him banged up and bruised, but Shia LaBeouf keeps his wheels turning, biking through downtown Vancouver Tuesday afternoon.

OFF THE RACK

Victoria's Secret model Miranda Kerr shows off her flirty side while introducing the iconic $2.5 million Fantasy Treasure Bra – which she'll model in the lingerie line's upcoming fashion show – Wednesday in New York City.

TRIPLE THREAT

The Ides of March stars Philip Seymour Hoffman, Evan Rachel Wood and George Clooney huddle up to premiere their political drama during the London Film Festival on Wednesday.

