Star Tracks - Thursday, October 2, 2008
FOOD FOR THOUGHT
Back from her Mexican vacation with girlfriend Samantha Ronson, Lindsay Lohan skips the healthy food in favor of chips and a drink Thursday as she indulges in an afternoon snack at a Los Angeles store.
'DOMINO' EFFECT
Gavin Rossdale and Gwen Stefani are all wrapped up in each other Wednesday at a launch party for Domino: The Book of Decorating at a private residence in Beverly Hills.
REEL GLAMOUR
There's something about Cameron Diaz! The actress makes a glam entrance Wednesday at the American Film Institute's Night at the Movies – a Target-sponsored benefit in which stars represent their classic films – at the Arclight Theater in Hollywood, where she introduced her comedy There's Something About Mary.
SPEED DIAL
Calling ahead of her arrival, The Hills star Audrina Patridge squeezes in a conversation before a visit to a friend's house Wednesday in Los Angeles.
LADY IN RED
Another night, another dinner out! Jessica Simpson is radiant in red for a trip to West Hollywood's Madeo restaurant Wednesday with pal CaCee Cobb (not pictured).
HEAVY MEDAL
Jay-Z tries on a little gold – courtesy of U.S. Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte – at the U.N.A. Global Leadership Awards Gala Wednesday in New York. The music mogul was recognized for his work to bring clean water to young people in Africa.
'NINE' LIVES
Kate Hudson and Fergie, who are costarring in the movie musical Nine, do some off-camera bonding after a dinner hosted by producer Harvey Weinstein with other members of the cast – including Sophia Loren and Dame Judi Dench – at Cipriani restaurant in London.
PET PROJECT
Pink makes a furry friend during an appearance on The Paul O'Grady Show Monday in London, where she chatted about her upcoming album Funhouse and performed her single "So What."
BELLY UP
Ashlee Simpson-Wentz surrounds her growing baby bump with funky accessories Wednesday at Los Angeles International Airport. Husband Pete Wentz recently said that he and the singer, who's due around Thanksgiving, are pretty certain that they're having a boy.
HITTING THE BOOKS
Bookworm Sarah Jessica Parker picks up a few good reads during the kickoff for the 2008 Shop for Public Schools program Wednesday at a Barnes amp Noble book store in New York's Tribeca neighborhood. The program aims to improve public school libraries.
HERE COMES THE BRIDESMAID
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel make a stunning pair Wednesday at the wedding of Biel's 7th Heaven sister Beverley Mitchell in Ravello, Italy. Biel – who's been enjoying a romantic Italian holiday with her man – was a bridesmaid at the nuptials in the picturesque coastal town.
BRITNEY FROM THE BLOCK
Say cheese! Britney Spears makes a young fan's day during her visit Wednesday to a junior high school in the Bronx, N.Y. The night before, the singer checked out the hit Broadway show In the Heights.
ON THE CASE
Rachel McAdams and Robert Downey Jr. partner up for a press conference Wednesday, promoting the upcoming film adaptation of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's Sherlock Holmes at London's Freemasons' Hall. Guy Ritchie will direct the film, which is scheduled to begin production next week.
SAFE CROSSING
Private Practice star Kate Walsh waves to fans outside New York's Ed Sullivan Theater Wednesday on her way into an appearance on the Late Show with David Letterman. The actress is promoting the second season of the ABC show, which she tells PEOPLE is better than ever.
ROLE CALL
Josh Hartnett, who is currently starring in the West End adaptation of Rain Man, arrives Wednesday at London's Apollo Theatre with the bare essentials: a book, a bottle of water and a cap.