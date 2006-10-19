Star Tracks - Thursday, October 19, 2006
SERIOUS OUTLOOK
Two days after welcoming home a Malawian boy named David Banda she hopes to adopt, Madonna makes a solo outing in London on Thursday.
SHOW US THE BLING
Katie Holmes, who is gearing up for her wedding with Tom Cruise, hits Beverly Hills jeweler David Orgell on Wednesday.
GRAND ENTRANCE
Kate Bosworth makes her arrival in Paris to fete designer pal Tommy Hilfiger as he marked the opening of his flagship store Wednesday night at a celeb-studded bash that included a performance by Lenny Kravitz.
SEAT FOR TWO
Later, Bosworth forms a cozy twosome with Lindsay Lohan as they leave the Hilfiger bash.
HATS OFF
To country superstars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill as they continue making a glamorous tour of Hollywood, this time at the premiere of his film, Flicka, on Wednesday. Earlier in the week, the singer-actor received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
ISLAND LIFE
Jennifer Lopez chills out during her stay in Tenerife on Wednesday, where husband Marc Anthony is scheduled to perform Thursday. Lopez will likely join her guy on stage for the concert, which will be taped by MTV for worldwide broadcast.
NO MORE DRAMA
At least off the set for Sienna Miller, who saves it for the cameras as she films a tender moment with costar Jon Foster on the set of her latest movie, The Mysteries of Pittsburgh, on Tuesday.
JUGGLING ACT
A sleekly-tressed Mary-Kate Olsen, who has recently been stepping out with New York-based fella Max Snow, goes it alone while out in Los Angeles on Wednesday.
ON TOP OF THE WORLD
Victoria Beckham takes a bite out of the fashion capital during a photo shoot for the November issue of Harper's Bazaar. The former singer is turning her passion for fashion into a business venture – by launching her own line called DVB, which debuts in Jan. 2007.
STRANGER THAN FICTION
Amy Sedaris surrounds herself with good friends – Strangers With Candy castmates Matthew Broderick, Paul Dinello and Sarah Jessica Parker – to celebrate the release of her tongue-in-cheek entertainment book, I Like You: Hospitality Under the Influence, in New York on Tuesday.
ONE DOOR OPENS…
And out comes Mischa Barton with a brand-new do! Sporting short bangs, Barton heads out with boyfriend Cisco Adler for a bite in Beverly Hills on Tuesday.
MIXING IT UP
Kanye West makes a social call on recently married MTV VJ Susie Castillo at the Hennessy-sponsored Global Art of Mixing event at New York's Capitale on Tuesday. The hip-hop star later performed (along with rockers the Strokes and dance diva Goldfrapp) at the bash.
HOUSE CALL
Zach Braff makes an appearance at the Hollywood screening of the Lifetime film, Why I Wore Lipstick To My Mastectomy, on Tuesday. The actor was there to support his Scrubs costar Sarah Chalke, who plays the lead character in the movie.
DR. FEEL GOOD
Meanwhile that same evening, Braff's other Scrubs costar Donald Faison escorts girlfriend CaCee Cobb to L.A. hot spot Hyde Lounge.
HIS DAY IN COURT
Bono takes shelter Tuesday as he leaves a Dublin court, where the U2 frontman is currently involved in a suit with his former stylist Lola Cashman over claims she stole goods from the band.
ROYAL FLOURISH
Kerry Washington gives a parting shot to show off her Marchesa frock and Cathy Waterman earrings at the premiere of her movie, The Last King of Scotland, which opened the London Film Festival on Wednesday.
STORMY WEATHER
A stylish Ryan Reynolds aims for overhead cover while shooting his comedy, Definitely, Maybe, in rainy New York City on Tuesday.