Jenna Fischer & Angela Kinsey Spill Office Secrets, Plus Liev Schreiber, Victoria Beckham & More

October 17, 2019 06:00 AM

1 of 85

Office Mates

Jim Spellman/Getty

Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey pop by Build Studio in N.Y.C. on Wednesday to talk about their upcoming The Office podcast.

2 of 85

Paw Patrol

Splash News Online

Liev Schreiber takes his dog for a walk around New York City on Wednesday.

3 of 85

True Prints-ess

James Devaney/GC Images

Alyssa Milano greets fans and photographers on Wednesday while leaving the studios of The View in N.Y.C.

4 of 85

All Wrapped Up

Emma McIntyre/Getty

Helen Mirren visits the SiriusXM Hollywood studios in L.A. on Wednesday.

5 of 85

Red Alert

James Devaney/GC Images

Victoria Beckham continues her New York City style streak while out on Wednesday afternoon.

6 of 85

Back in Action

Jo Hale/Redferns/Getty

Rose McGowan makes her entrance to the Q Awards 2019 at The Roundhouse in London on Wednesday.

7 of 85

Having a Laugh

Todd Williamson/January Images/Shutterstock

Rebel Wilson and Scarlett Johansson crack up at the Jojo Rabbit premiere afterparty in Los Angeles on Tuesday night.

8 of 85

Face to Face

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Kate Middleton and Prince William visit a settlement of the Kalash people to learn more about their culture and heritage on Wednesday as they continue their Pakistan tour in Chitral.

9 of 85

Seeing Red

SplashNews.com

Emma Stone films scenes for her upcoming movie, Disney’s Cruella, in London on Tuesday.

10 of 85

Think Pink

Adam Nemser/startraksphoto.com

Jordin Sparks switches out her blue uniform in Waitress on Broadway in N.Y.C. on Tuesday night for a pink one in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month.

11 of 85

Fit Fam

Craig Barritt/Getty

Sisters Sophie, Aurora and Olivia Culpo have a ball at P.volve’s N.Y.C. studio opening on Tuesday.

12 of 85

Material World

David M. Benett/Getty

Ruth Wilson and Dafne Keen buddy up at the global premiere of HBO and BBC’s His Dark Materials at BFI Southbank on Tuesday in London.

13 of 85

Still Hot

Action Press/MediaPunch

Paris Hilton stops for a selfie at the Mexico City airport on Tuesday. 

14 of 85

Arts Enthusiasts

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Gwendoline Christie and Misty Copeland pose backstage at the opening night of A.I.M. at The Joyce Theater on Monday in N.Y.C.

15 of 85

Holiday Cheer

Gary Gershoff/Getty

Gregg Sulkin and Laura Marano visit Build Series to chat about their Christmas film, A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish, at Build Studio on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

16 of 85

Movie Moment

John Lamparski/Getty

Katie Holmes looks trendy in a snakeskin skirt and turtleneck sweater at the Cinema Society premiere of Cohen Media Group’s Serendipity at the Quad Cinema in N.Y.C. 

17 of 85

A Battlestar Reunion

Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Former Battlestar Galactica costars Edward James Olmos and Mary McDonnell pose at the premiere for Apple TV+’s For All Mankind in Westwood, California, on Tuesday night. 

18 of 85

Gala Glam

Mark Sagliocco/Getty

Brooke Shields poses at the 2019 New York Academy of Art Gala at Sotheby’s on Tuesday night. 

19 of 85

Haute Hugs

Jason Merritt/Radarpics/Shutterstock

Diplo and Paris Jackson hang out at the Fendi Prints On event on Tuesday at Fendi in Beverly Hills.

20 of 85

Sleek Scruff

Steven Ferdman/Getty

Alexander Skarsgard stops by SiriusXM Studios on Tuesday in N.Y.C. to talk up his latest film, The Kill Team.

21 of 85

Inside Scoop

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Jessica Biel makes a guest appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday to dish about clubbing at 3 a.m. with her husband Justin Timberlake and more in Burbank, California.

22 of 85

Looks Like a Bestseller

Neil Rasmus/BFA.com

Demi Moore celebrates the release of her memoir, Inside Out, in N.Y.C. on Tuesday. 

23 of 85

Comfy Cozy

Splash News Online

Jennifer Lopez has that glow on Tuesday while hitting the set of Marry Me in N.Y.C.

24 of 85

Never Let Go

The Image Direct

Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie seemingly recreate a scene from Titanic on Tuesday while filming American Idol in Washington, D.C.

25 of 85

Mellow Yellow

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Lupita Nyong’o brightens up New York City on Tuesday in her yellow and pink ensemble.

26 of 85

Child's Play

Toby Melville/Getty

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pose for a photo with award winners and presenters during the WellChild Awards at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London on Tuesday.

27 of 85

Body Language

Splash News Online

Emily Ratajkowski shows off her curves on Tuesday while unwinding in Miami Beach with friends.

28 of 85

Makeup Your Mind

Brock Graham/Facebook

Anthony Anderson and makeup artist Sir John host Facebook’s Halloween Workshop with admins of Facebook dad groups and their kids in N.Y.C. over the weekend.

29 of 85

Best Foot Foward

GETTY Images

Peyton List rocks House of Holland and Kurt Geiger at Ferragamo’s Hollywood Rising Party in Los Angeles.

30 of 85

Night in White

Gary Gershoff/Getty

Co-chair Yolanda Hadid attends the Global Lyme Alliance’s 5th Annual New York City Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street in N.Y.C. The gala experience was produced by sponsor and celebrated event planner Larry Scott of Lawrence Scott Events.

31 of 85

Prominent Pair

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Bombshell costars Charlize Theron and Margot Robbie goof around onstage on Monday at ELLE’s 26th annual Women in Hollywood Celebration, presented by Ralph Lauren and Lexus, at The Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles in Beverly Hills.

32 of 85

Striking Starlets

Michael Kovac/Getty

Also at ELLE’s Women in Hollywood Celebration: Reese Witherspoon and Natalie Portman.

33 of 85

Proud Introduction

Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages/Shutterstock

Priyanka Chopra Jonas celebrates Gully Boy as India’s Oscar entry at the CAA Tastemaker film screening on Monday in L.A. 

34 of 85

He Comes in Peace

VCG via Getty

Will Smith arrives at the premiere of Gemini Man on Monday in Shanghai, China.

35 of 85

Royal Welcome

Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA Images

Kate Middleton is all smiles during her visit to a government-run school in central Islamabad on day two of the royal visit to Pakistan.

36 of 85

Power Pose

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Frankie star Marisa Tomei is all smiles at the Sony Pictures Classics & Cinema Society screening of the film at Metrograph in N.Y.C. on Monday. 

37 of 85

Bench Buddies

ETTORE FERRARI/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Bobby Cannavale and John Turturro share a laugh during a photo call for The Jesus Rolls in Rome on Tuesday. 

38 of 85

Star Salute

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Jeff Bridges heads toward the set of Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday in L.A.

39 of 85

Puppy (Star) Power

David Livingston/Getty

Carrie Ann Inaba poses with Rose and Monte from Lady and the Tramp on the set of Dancing with the Stars season 28 on Monday at CBS Television City in L.A.

40 of 85

Traveling in Style

Jackson Lee/SplashNews.com

Victoria Beckham pairs neon yellow pumps with a light blue top and oversized sunglasses as she arrives at N.Y.C.’s JFK airport on Monday. 

41 of 85

'Married' Life

Charley Gallay/Getty

Tess Sanchez and husband Max Greenfield enjoy a date night at Netflix’s Marriage Story reception and screening on Monday in West Hollywood. 

42 of 85

Hot Wheels

SplashNews.com

Billy Crudup enjoys the fall weather on a bike ride in N.Y.C. on Monday. 

43 of 85

Doting Duo

Frazer Harrison/Getty

Don Johnson and Regina King reunite at the premiere of HBO’s Watchmen on Monday at The Cinerama Dome in L.A.

44 of 85

Peachy Keen

Tony Forte/MediaPunch

Castle Rock star Lizzy Caplan smiles in a strapless peach gown at the Hulu show’s season 2 premiere on Monday at AMC Sunset 5 in West Hollywood. 

45 of 85

No New Friends

Tommaso Boddi/Getty

Jason Biggs and Shannon Elizabeth reunite at the Jay & Silent Bob Reboot L.A. premiere at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Monday in Hollywood.

46 of 85

All About That Voice

MCPIX/Shutterstock

The Voice UK’s newest judge Meghan Trainor waves to fans at the show’s launch in Manchester, England, on Monday.

47 of 85