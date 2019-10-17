Jenna Fischer & Angela Kinsey Spill Office Secrets, Plus Liev Schreiber, Victoria Beckham & More

Office Mates
Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey pop by Build Studio in N.Y.C. on Wednesday to talk about their upcoming The Office podcast.
Paw Patrol
Liev Schreiber takes his dog for a walk around New York City on Wednesday.
True Prints-ess
Alyssa Milano greets fans and photographers on Wednesday while leaving the studios of The View in N.Y.C.
All Wrapped Up
Helen Mirren visits the SiriusXM Hollywood studios in L.A. on Wednesday.
Red Alert
Victoria Beckham continues her New York City style streak while out on Wednesday afternoon.
Back in Action
Rose McGowan makes her entrance to the Q Awards 2019 at The Roundhouse in London on Wednesday.
Having a Laugh
Rebel Wilson and Scarlett Johansson crack up at the Jojo Rabbit premiere afterparty in Los Angeles on Tuesday night.
Face to Face
Kate Middleton and Prince William visit a settlement of the Kalash people to learn more about their culture and heritage on Wednesday as they continue their Pakistan tour in Chitral.
Seeing Red
Emma Stone films scenes for her upcoming movie, Disney’s Cruella, in London on Tuesday.
Think Pink
Jordin Sparks switches out her blue uniform in Waitress on Broadway in N.Y.C. on Tuesday night for a pink one in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month.
Fit Fam
Sisters Sophie, Aurora and Olivia Culpo have a ball at P.volve’s N.Y.C. studio opening on Tuesday.
Material World
Ruth Wilson and Dafne Keen buddy up at the global premiere of HBO and BBC’s His Dark Materials at BFI Southbank on Tuesday in London.
Still Hot
Paris Hilton stops for a selfie at the Mexico City airport on Tuesday.
Arts Enthusiasts
Gwendoline Christie and Misty Copeland pose backstage at the opening night of A.I.M. at The Joyce Theater on Monday in N.Y.C.
Holiday Cheer
Gregg Sulkin and Laura Marano visit Build Series to chat about their Christmas film, A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish, at Build Studio on Tuesday in N.Y.C.
Movie Moment
Katie Holmes looks trendy in a snakeskin skirt and turtleneck sweater at the Cinema Society premiere of Cohen Media Group’s Serendipity at the Quad Cinema in N.Y.C.
A Battlestar Reunion
Former Battlestar Galactica costars Edward James Olmos and Mary McDonnell pose at the premiere for Apple TV+’s For All Mankind in Westwood, California, on Tuesday night.
Gala Glam
Brooke Shields poses at the 2019 New York Academy of Art Gala at Sotheby’s on Tuesday night.
Haute Hugs
Diplo and Paris Jackson hang out at the Fendi Prints On event on Tuesday at Fendi in Beverly Hills.
Sleek Scruff
Alexander Skarsgard stops by SiriusXM Studios on Tuesday in N.Y.C. to talk up his latest film, The Kill Team.
Inside Scoop
Jessica Biel makes a guest appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday to dish about clubbing at 3 a.m. with her husband Justin Timberlake and more in Burbank, California.
Looks Like a Bestseller
Demi Moore celebrates the release of her memoir, Inside Out, in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.
Comfy Cozy
Jennifer Lopez has that glow on Tuesday while hitting the set of Marry Me in N.Y.C.
Never Let Go
Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie seemingly recreate a scene from Titanic on Tuesday while filming American Idol in Washington, D.C.
Mellow Yellow
Lupita Nyong’o brightens up New York City on Tuesday in her yellow and pink ensemble.
Child's Play
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pose for a photo with award winners and presenters during the WellChild Awards at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London on Tuesday.
Body Language
Emily Ratajkowski shows off her curves on Tuesday while unwinding in Miami Beach with friends.
Makeup Your Mind
Anthony Anderson and makeup artist Sir John host Facebook’s Halloween Workshop with admins of Facebook dad groups and their kids in N.Y.C. over the weekend.
Best Foot Foward
Peyton List rocks House of Holland and Kurt Geiger at Ferragamo’s Hollywood Rising Party in Los Angeles.
Night in White
Co-chair Yolanda Hadid attends the Global Lyme Alliance’s 5th Annual New York City Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street in N.Y.C. The gala experience was produced by sponsor and celebrated event planner Larry Scott of Lawrence Scott Events.
Prominent Pair
Bombshell costars Charlize Theron and Margot Robbie goof around onstage on Monday at ELLE’s 26th annual Women in Hollywood Celebration, presented by Ralph Lauren and Lexus, at The Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles in Beverly Hills.
Striking Starlets
Also at ELLE’s Women in Hollywood Celebration: Reese Witherspoon and Natalie Portman.
Proud Introduction
Priyanka Chopra Jonas celebrates Gully Boy as India’s Oscar entry at the CAA Tastemaker film screening on Monday in L.A.
He Comes in Peace
Will Smith arrives at the premiere of Gemini Man on Monday in Shanghai, China.
Royal Welcome
Kate Middleton is all smiles during her visit to a government-run school in central Islamabad on day two of the royal visit to Pakistan.
Power Pose
Frankie star Marisa Tomei is all smiles at the Sony Pictures Classics & Cinema Society screening of the film at Metrograph in N.Y.C. on Monday.
Bench Buddies
Bobby Cannavale and John Turturro share a laugh during a photo call for The Jesus Rolls in Rome on Tuesday.
Star Salute
Jeff Bridges heads toward the set of Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday in L.A.
Puppy (Star) Power
Carrie Ann Inaba poses with Rose and Monte from Lady and the Tramp on the set of Dancing with the Stars season 28 on Monday at CBS Television City in L.A.
Traveling in Style
Victoria Beckham pairs neon yellow pumps with a light blue top and oversized sunglasses as she arrives at N.Y.C.’s JFK airport on Monday.
'Married' Life
Tess Sanchez and husband Max Greenfield enjoy a date night at Netflix’s Marriage Story reception and screening on Monday in West Hollywood.
Hot Wheels
Billy Crudup enjoys the fall weather on a bike ride in N.Y.C. on Monday.
Doting Duo
Don Johnson and Regina King reunite at the premiere of HBO’s Watchmen on Monday at The Cinerama Dome in L.A.
Peachy Keen
Castle Rock star Lizzy Caplan smiles in a strapless peach gown at the Hulu show’s season 2 premiere on Monday at AMC Sunset 5 in West Hollywood.
No New Friends
Jason Biggs and Shannon Elizabeth reunite at the Jay & Silent Bob Reboot L.A. premiere at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Monday in Hollywood.
All About That Voice
The Voice UK’s newest judge Meghan Trainor waves to fans at the show’s launch in Manchester, England, on Monday.