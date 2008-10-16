Star Tracks - Thursday, October 16, 2008
CITY SLICKERS
Gwyneth Paltrow, who recently shared her favorite London haunts in her GOOP newsletter, strolls through her beloved city Thursday with son Moses, 2, who brought along a pal of his own – Mr. Potato Head!
HAPPY FACE
Angelina Jolie pays a visit to NBC's Today show, where she spoke with Matt Lauer Thursday about her new film, Changeling, and some possible changes in her personal life – another adoption! "We have so many children that they're not really stunned anymore when kids come home," she said of her six kids with Brad Pitt.
GO FISH!
Hungry much? David Beckham balances a plate of fish sticks at the launch of GO3, a new, Omega-3-fortified line of frozen food, at London's Wembley Stadium on Thursday.
TAKE FIVE
Sporting a stylish tuxedo, Jay-Z reconnects with his protégé Rihanna Wednesday at the 2008 Spirit of Life Award dinner in Santa Monica, Calif.
COMFORT ZONE
Stepping out publicly for the first time as a couple, Michelle Williams stays close to her Synecdoche director Spike Jonze Wednesday after an evening of cuddles and kisses during a party for the film at New York's Gramercy Hotel.
HOT STEPPER
Jada Pinkett Smith adds a pop of color to her dark outfit with a pair of hot coral booties after a visit to the Early Show in N.Y.C. on Thursday.
EASY RIDERS
An expectant Naomi Watts takes the back seat to beau Liev Schreiber Wednesday during a scoot through New York's SoHo neighborhood.
IN THE SPOTLIGHT
Leona Lewis takes the stage Wednesday at New York's Gotham Hall, where she performed her hits "Bleeding Love" and "Better in Time" for the Hennessy Artistry Concert Series.
WILD 'N' OUT
A coy Paris Hilton shows off her animal instinct Wednesday at London's Sanderson Hotel. The heiress is in the U.K. to find a British BFF for an international incarnation of her new reality show.
'TEE' PARTY
A little dancing is just par for the course as Ellen DeGeneres gets ready to tee up Wednesday in Las Vegas. The talk show host was on hand for friend Justin Timberlake's charity golf event, benefitting Shriners Hospitals for Children.
HE'S GOT GAME
Meanwhile, Timberlake makes things official with a press conference before the start of his tournament at Sin City's TPC Summerlin golf course on Wednesday. The singer will also perform at an Oct. 17 concert for the same cause.
IN A TWIST
Heroes star Hayden Panettiere flaunts her new 'do Wednesday, showing off a little twist to her usual straight style, while out shopping in West Hollywood.
'EAR' COMES THE BRIDE
They're not walking down the aisle until next May, but The Bachelorette's DeAnna Pappas and fiancé Jesse Csincsak get a jump on the festivities – or the festive garb, at least – during a visit Wednesday to Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif.
HOSTESS WITH THE MOSTESS
Serving as cohost for the evening's festivities, a hooded Melanie Brown flaunts her fabulous form Wednesday, while on the red carpet for the MOBO (Music of Black Origin) Awards 2008, at London's Wembley Arena.
SMOOTHIE OPERATOR
Sarah Jessica Parker, who will appear alongside husband Matthew Broderick during Sunday's Broadway Voices For Change benefit concert, keeps energized with a fruity smoothie while running errands Wednesday through New York's West Village neighborhood.