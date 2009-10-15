Star Tracks: Thursday, October 15, 2009
CATCH A RIDE
When that pumpkin doesn't turn into a carriage, a girl's gotta hail a cab! Singer/actress Kristin Chenoweth does just that Wednesday night, trying for a taxi after leaving a store in N.Y.C.
KONNICHIWA!
After making a pit stop in South Korea, Mariah Carey totes gifts from Japanese fans in Tokyo, while promoting her new album, Memoirs of an Imperfect Angel, on Thursday.
THREE'S A CROWD
With her new single "3" currently topping the Billboard Hot 100 chart, Britney Spears hits a Los Angeles studio to record a steamy video for the song. Last week, the singer Tweeted to fans, promising that the video is "gonna be hot!"
CHANCE ENCOUNTER
What are the odds? American Idol runner-up Adam Lambert and singer Brandy laugh about their random late-night run-in at a 7-Eleven store in Los Angeles on Tuesday night. Brandy Tweeted about the meet-up, calling Lambert her "fav Idol."
PUMP IT
Kim Kardashian strikes a cheeky pose while hosting the Zeugari Beachwear 2010 fashion show at Mi-6 Nightclub in West Hollywood on Wednesday night.
FAMILY SUPPORT
Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber leave their boys at home Wednesday night to celebrate her younger brother Ben Watts's new photo scrapbook, Lickshot, at the Hudson Hotel in Manhattan.
TRUMP POWER
The entire Trump clan – including Donald, Melania and youngest son Barron, 3 – steps out on Wednesday night to support the launch of Ivanka Trump's first book, The Trump Card: Playing to Win in Work and Life. It's a busy month for the budding businesswoman: Aside from her book launch, she's marrying longtime boyfriend Jared Kushner on Oct. 25.
MANGOLICIOUS
Replacing Penelope never looked so good! Scarlett Johansson tackles her spokesmodel duties Thursday, promoting Mango's winter 2009 campaign in Munich, Germany.
WHAT A 'FOX'
Talk about a stunning pair! Ladies man George Clooney makes a charismatic arrival with girlfriend Elisabetta Canalis for the premiere of his new movie, Fantastic Mr. Fox, at London's Odeon Leicester Square cinema on Wednesday.
A LEG UP
Also on hand at the London premiere of Fantastic Mr. Fox: supermodel Cindy Crawford, who flashes her famous gams at the movie's debut, which kicked off the British Film Institute's 53rd London Film Festival.
HOT WHEELS
Looks like someone's got a new ride! Patrick Dempsey proudly shows off his big purchase – a Specialized mountain bike – outside a Santa Monica, Calif., shop on Wednesday. Hope he got a helmet, too!
COFFEE BREAK
After celebrating beau Penn Badgley's big screen premiere earlier this week, it's back to work for Blake Lively, who takes a time out for some snuggle time with pet pup Penny Wednesday while on the New York City set of Gossip Girl.
SPECIAL DELIVERY
She's got mail! Kate Gosselin keeps her balance with a mound of mail Wednesday as she leaves a local UPS store in Reading, Pa. The reality mom recently appeared in court, where her ex Jon Gosselin was ordered to return $180,000 to the couple's joint bank account.
SWEET SUCCESS
Victoria's Secret Angel Alessandra Ambrosio gets ready to steal a slice of cake at the launch of Velvet: The Fragrance during a party Wednesday at the lingerie company's New York City flagship store.
DOG DAY
Does the NYU dorm allow pets? Jessica Szhor cuddles up to a faux pup at The Limited pop-up store in New York City on Wednesday, on her way to the downtown set of Gossip Girl.