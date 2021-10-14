Connie Britton Hits the Stage in Nashville, Plus Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, Real Housewives and More
Music Matters
Connie Britton presents during this year's CMT Artists of the Year celebration on Oct. 13 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Best Buds
Matt Damon and Ben Affleck reunite to guest star on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Oct. 13 in N.Y.C.
Housewives Reunion
Jersey's Teresa Giudice, Atlanta's Cynthia Bailey, New York's Luann de Lesseps and Beverly Hills' Kyle Richards get dinner at Craig's in West Hollywood on Oct. 13.
Broadway Baby
Chlöe Bailey attends the re-opening night of Broadway's "Girl From The North Country" at The Belasco Theatre in N.Y.C. on Oct. 13.
Family Affair
Leni Klum and dad Seal pose at The Harder They Fall premiere at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on Oct. 13 in L.A.
On the Move
Blake Lively steps out in N.Y.C. to run errands on Oct. 13.
Killer Party
Uma Thurman looks upon a Kill Bill poster at the Room to Grow Annual Benefit at The Foundry in Queens, New York on Oct. 13.
Making History
William Shatner celebrates his successful journey into space near Van Horn, Texas on Oct. 13.
About Last Night
Succession star Sarah Snook warms up the crowd on Last Night with Seth Meyers on Oct. 13 in N.Y.C.
Broadway Bound
Samira Wiley stuns at Thoughts of a Colored Man opening night at the Golden Theatre on Oct. 13 in N.Y.C.
RED-y to Return
Lin-Manuel Miranda, an American Express ambassador, celebrates the new Code [RED} initiative and the return of Broadway at the Richard Rodgers Theatre on Oct. 13 in N.Y.C.
Hot Wheels
Justin Theroux and Woody Harrelson film scenes for The White House Plumbers in a red convertible on Oct. 13 in L.A.
For a Good Cause
Jimmy Kimmel, Anthony Anderson and 24kGoldn attend Wheelhouse and Rally's celebrity and creator private fundraiser event on Oct. 13 in L.A.
Snif Squad
Antoni Porowski, boyfriend Kevin Harrington, Simon Huck and his soon-to-be husband Phil Riportella attend the Snif candle launch at Zero Bond in N.Y.C.
Costars on the Carpet
Will Poulter and Kaitlyn Dever attend the Dopesick premiere at the BFI London Film Festival on Oct. 13 in London.
Leading Ladies
Making her directorial debut with the film The Lost Daughter, Maggie Gyllenhaal joins Dakota Johnson, who plays Nina, at the Tastemaker screening in London on Oct. 13.
Workout Complete
Vanessa Hudgens grabs a coffee as she leaves the Dog Pound gym in L.A. on Oct. 13.
New York State of Mind
Christian Siriano visits the Empire State Building ahead of the Project Runway season 19 premiere in N.Y.C. on Oct. 13.
Dressed to Kill
Jamie Lee Curtis channels her mother Janet Leigh's character in Psycho at the premiere of Halloween Kills at the TCL Chinese Theatre in L.A. on Oct. 12.
All in the Family
Costars Matthew Macfadyen and Nick Braun hit the Succession season 3 red carpet premiere on Oct. 12 in N.Y.C.
Ready for Fall
Minka Kelly wears an olive green coat while running errands in N.Y.C. on Oct. 12.
Sharp Suiters
Ruth Wilson and Josh O'Connor look glam at the star-studded Bulgari High Jewelry Gala on Oct. 12 at Kensington Palace in London.
Raise a Glass
Kirsten Dunst and Ben Whitshaw pose together at a screening for The Power of the Dog during the BFI London Film Festival on Oct. 12 in London.
A Vision in White
Chlöe floats into The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to perform her hit song "Have Mercy" on Oct. 12 in N.Y.C.
Costars on the Carpet
Jamie Dornan and Caitriona Balfe hit the Belfast European premiere at the 65th BFI London Film Festival on Oct. 12 in London.
Birthday Boy
Hugh Jackman flashes a thumbs up while out and about on his birthday on Oct. 12 in N.Y.C.
Family Ties
Dame Judi Dench brings grandson Sam Williams to the Belfast premiere at The Royal Festival Hall on Oct. 12 in London.
Pup Stop
Chace Crawford and his dog Shiner take a break during their morning walk in Southampton, New York on Oct. 12.
Inside Scoop
Beanie Feldstein talks about taking on the role of Fanny Brice in 2022's revival of Funny Girl during Variety's Legit!: The Return to Broadway event at Second on Oct. 12 in N.Y.C.
City Cruiser
Joe Jonas hops on a Citi Bike to ride around N.Y.C. on Oct. 12.
Horsin' Around
Hilaria Baldwin spends the day horseback riding in East Hampton, New York on Oct. 7.
Candles for a Cause
Audrina Patridge attends the SAINT Candles and St. Jude Children's Hospital event on Oct. 7 in Santa Monica.
Music Matters
Ed Sheeran performs with Coldplay's Chris Martin, to celebrate the band's forthcoming Music of the Spheres album, at O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire on Oct. 12 in London.
Car Cam
Ashton Kutcher films scenes for the new Netflix romantic comedy Your Place or Mine on Oct. 11 in L.A.
Birthday Girl
Cardi B leaves her star-studded birthday bash with husband Offset on Oct. 12 in L.A.
On the Road
Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood of The Rolling Stones field questions from reporters ahead of their No Filter tour in Inglewood, California on Oct. 11.
Red Carpet Regal
Dame Helen Mirren arrives at the 2021 Renaissance Awards screening at Palazzo Vecchio on Oct. 11 in Florence, Italy.
Comedy Clique
Christina Elmore, Jonica T. Gibbs, Lena Waithe and Gabrielle Graham attend the Twenties season 2 screening at City Market Social House on Oct. 11 in L.A.
U.K. Premiere
Martin Freeman attends the premiere of Boiling Point at the Odeon Luxe West End cinema in London on Oct. 11.
Housewives Unite
Real Housewives star Garcelle Beauvais and Housewives alum Lisa Vanderpump pose together at Travel & Give's 4th Annual Travel with a Purpose fundraiser at Tom Tom in West Hollywood on Oct. 11.
Upcoming Documentary
LeBron James supports teammate Russell Westbrook at the premiere of Passion Play: Russell Westbrook at iPic Theaters on Oct. 11 in L.A.
Model Muse
Gigi Hadid sports a long white coat with a stylish pair of yellow sunglasses while out in Soho on Oct. 11 in N.Y.C.
Horror Flick
Jesse Plemons (right) and Eric Vespe share a few words at the special screening of Antlers at Alamo Drafthouse on Oct. 11 in Austin, Texas.
Cheers to That
Ariana DeBose toasts to Hispanic Heritage Month with DIAGEO and Johnnie Walker to celebrate Latinas in food and art on Oct. 7 in The Bronx, New York.
Set Sighting
Maya Hawke shoots scenes for Asteroid City in Madrid on Oct. 4.
Darling Duo
Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter attend The Power of the Dog premiere at The Royal Festival Hall on Oct. 11 in London.
Street Style
Bella Hadid sports a black tank and shorts while out in the West Village on Oct. 11 in N.Y.C.
It's a Celebration!
RuPaul's Drag Race alum Valentina hosts Hulu's Hispanic Latinx Heritage Month celebration at The Citadel on Oct. 9 in Commerce, California.
Power Premiere
Kirsten Dunst takes the stage at The Power of the Dog premiere in London on Oct. 11.
Thumbs Up
Kaitlyn Dever is all good, posing next to a terrifying crew, during Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood on Oct. 10.
Costar Cuddle
Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac cozy up at the Scenes From a Marriage finale screening in N.Y.C. on Oct. 10.
Play Ball!
Tom Cruise attends the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers baseball game on Oct. 9 in San Francisco.
Wonka Vision
Timothée Chalamet transforms into his character on the set of Wonka in Lyme Regis in Dorset, U.K. on Oct. 11.
Street Cruiser
Woody Harrelson cruises through Washington D.C., where he's been filming The White House Plumbers, on Oct. 8.
Between Takes
Keanu Reeves takes a break from filming to grab a drink on the set of John Wick 4 in Paris on Oct. 9.
Big Love
Ana Lily Amirpour and Jason Momoa attend the U.K. premiere of Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon on Oct. 10 in London.
Center Stage
H.E.R. plays to the crowd during her show at FirstBank Amphitheater on Oct. 10 in Franklin, Tennessee.
Stunning Couple
George and Amal Clooney light up The Tender Bar premiere red carpet during the 65th BFI London Film Festival on Oct. 10.
Cat People
Benedict Cumberbatch and Claire Foy pose with one of their furry costars at the screening of The Electrical Life of Louis Wain in London on Oct. 10.
Seeing Double
Bill Murray poses with his movie poster at the U.K. premiere of his film The French Dispatch on Oct. 10 in London.