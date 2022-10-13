01 of 83 All Hands Kevin Winter/Getty Jamie Lee Curtis has her hand and footprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on Oct. 12.

02 of 83 Fire Starter Jason DeCrow/Invision/AP Jesse Williams joins Kidde to launch the Cause For Alarm campaign, unveiling a mural by artist Cey Adams in The Bronx, New York, on Oct. 12.

03 of 83 Born to Shine Backgrid Victoria Beckham commands attention in N.Y.C. on Oct. 12.

04 of 83 Peace Out Robert O'Neil/Splash News Online Hugh Jackman is snapped on Oct. 12 — his birthday! — in N.Y.C.

05 of 83 Glamour Girls Hailey Bieber and Paris Jackson celebrate Venus Williams and Los Angeles Club Lacoste at the Sunset Tower in L.A. on Oct. 8.

06 of 83 Work It Backgrid Jennifer Lopez gets to work on the Los Angeles set of Atlas on Oct. 11.

07 of 83 Fright Fest Alberto Rodriguez/Getty Jamie Lee Curtis shines on Oct. 11 at the Los Angeles premiere of Halloween Ends.

08 of 83 Don't Look Back Mark Von Holden/Getty Also on the Halloween Ends red carpet on Oct. 11 in Los Angeles, a very brave Melanie Griffith.

09 of 83 Serious Standout Raymond Hall/GC Images Kristin Davis makes quite the style statement on the set of And Just Like That ... season 2 in N.Y.C. on Oct. 11.

10 of 83 Speaker of the House Rebecca Sapp/Getty Kid Cudi speaks onstage at Reel to Reel: Entergalactic at The Grammy Museum in Los Angeles on Oct. 11.

11 of 83 Electric Evening Jojo Korsh/BFA.com Paris Jackson attends the GMC Hummer EV 'Like Nothing Else' experience in West Hollywood Calif. on. Tuesday.

12 of 83 Green Machine Backgrid Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa stays hydrated while shooting Selling Sunset in Los Angeles on Oct. 11.

13 of 83 Fancy Free Gilbert Flores/Getty Jack Reynor and Chloë Grace Moretz get together at the red carpet event for season 1 of the new Prime Video series The Peripheral at Ace Hotel Los Angeles on Oct. 11.

14 of 83 Game Face Jerritt Clark/GC Images Rob Lowe attends game one of the National League Division Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium on Oct. 11

15 of 83 Quiet on the Set The Image Direct Mom-to-be Hilary Swank gets back to work on Alaska Daily in Vancouver, Canada, on Oct. 10.

16 of 83 Two Cool Ryan Segedi The Nova Twins hang at Subterranean in Chicago on Oct. 9.

17 of 83 Scene Stealers Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Celeste O'Connor and Sydney Sweeney film scenes for Madame Web in N.Y.C. on Oct. 11.

18 of 83 On the Move Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online Dakota Johnson brings the drama while filming Madame Web in N.Y.C. on Oct. 11.

19 of 83 Paw Patrol The Image Direct Justin Theroux lets dog Kuma lead the way in N.Y.C. on Oct. 11.

20 of 83 Whale of a Tale Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP/Shutterstock Brendan Fraser and girlfriend Jeanne Moore arrive at the premiere of The Whale during the BFI London Film Festival on Oct. 11.

21 of 83 A Step Ahead Ashton Kutcher keeps it moving in Los Angeles on Oct. 10.

22 of 83 Foodie Friends Lanna Apisukh Padma Lakshmi and Emily Weinstein get chatty at The New York Times Food Festival in N.Y.C. on Oct. 8.

23 of 83 Dark Night Splash News Online Mariah Carey leaves her New York City apartment in style on Oct. 10.

24 of 83 Happy to Be Here Monica Schipper/Getty Robert Downey Jr. and wife Susan premiere the new documentary Sr., about RDJ's father, at the New York Film Festival on Oct. 10.

25 of 83 Run Like the Wind Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online Donald Glover breaks into a sprint while filming Mr. and Mrs. Smith in N.Y.C. on Oct. 10.

26 of 83 Sing Thing Steve Jennings/Getty Florence Welch brings Florence + The Machine to the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California, on Oct. 9.

27 of 83 Going Gray The Image Direct A casual Bradley Cooper strolls through New York City on Oct. 10.

28 of 83 What a Star Jason Kempin/Getty Garth Brooks shines at the Music City Walk of Fame induction ceremony in Nashville on Oct. 10.

29 of 83 Silk Sonic Backgrid Halle Bailey leaves Catch Steak in Los Angeles following dinner with friends on Oct. 10.

30 of 83 Orange You Glad? Samir Hussein/WireImage Another day, another event for Eddie Redmayne and Jessica Chastain, who premiere The Good Nurse at the BFI London Film Festival on Oct. 10.

31 of 83 Red Alert Backgrid/Splash News Online The Crown's newest Princess Diana, Elizabeth Debicki, films with the young actors playing Princes Harry and William in Mallorca, Spain, on Oct. 8.

32 of 83 Party Pals Dominik Bindl/Getty Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson get together at the afterparty for The Banshees of Inisherin premiere on Oct. 10 in N.Y.C.

33 of 83 Make a Wish MEGA Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie celebrate American Idol's 21st birthday in New Orleans on Oct. 9.

34 of 83 Time to Go David Buchan/Shutterstock Lily Collins hosts GO Campaign's 16th Annual GO Gala at City Market Social House in Los Angeles on Oct. 8.

35 of 83 So Blue Mike Marsland/WireImage Gwendoline Christie attends The Son premiere during the BFI London Film Festival at the Southbank Centre on Oct. 10.

36 of 83 Mic Check Kevin Winter/Getty Christina Aguilera performs during the Citi/American Airlines 35th anniversary concert at Hollywood Palladium on Oct. 6.

37 of 83 Bowled Over Jared C. Tilton/Getty Jimmie Allen and Nelly hang on Oct. 5 at Allen's PBA Challenge at Bowlero in Matthews, North Carolina.

38 of 83 Face First Dave Benett/Getty Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne smile wide at a special screening of The Good Nurse at Ham Yard Hotel in London on Oct. 9.

40 of 83 Class Reunion Mike Coppola/Getty for ReedPop Christopher Lloyd and Michael J. Fox reunite for a Back to the Future chat at New York Comic Con on Oct. 8.

41 of 83 Pretty in Pink Gotham/GC Images Sarah Jessica Parker shows off another stylish ensemble while filming And Just Like That ... season 2 in New York City on Oct. 9.

42 of 83 Make It a Date Paul Archuleta/Getty David Foster and Katharine McPhee get together at the 7th Annual Imagine Ball at The Peppermint Club in Los Angeles on Oct. 9.

43 of 83 Two Cute Gotham/GC Images Bella Hadid and boyfriend Marc Kalman walk happily through N.Y.C.'s Tribeca neighborhood on Oct. 9, Hadid's birthday.

44 of 83 Disney Drama Courtesy Disneyland Paris Eva Longoria brings son Santiago Bastón to Disneyland Paris for the Halloween celebration on Oct. 8.

45 of 83 Fest Best Paras Griffin/Getty Chlöe Bailey performs onstage during Day 2 of the 2022 ONE MusicFest at Central Park in Atlanta on Oct. 9.

46 of 83 '90s Nostalgia Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage Ja Rule and Ashanti hit the stage during Day 2 of the 2022 ONE MusicFest at Central Park in Atlanta on Oct. 9.

47 of 83 So Hi Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online Elisabeth Moss waves to fans outside Good Morning America in N.Y.C. on Oct. 10.

48 of 83 Party People Araya Doheny/Getty Vanessa Hudgens, Paris Hilton, Ashley Benson and Rosario Dawson get together at the Thomas Ashbourne Margalicious Margarita Dinner at San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood on Oct. 8.

49 of 83 Cheer Leader London Entertainment/Splash News Online Kim Kardashian and son Saint West grab their seats at the Los Angeles Rams vs. Dallas Cowboys football game at SoFi Stadium in L.A. on Oct. 9.

50 of 83 Football Fam London Entertainment/Splash News online Danny Trejo gives a thumbs-up on Oct. 9 at the Los Angeles Rams vs. Dallas Cowboys football game at SoFi Stadium in L.A. on Oct. 9.

51 of 83 Hands Full Alec and Hilaria Baldwin bring their big kids — and their newest addition! — to the 30th annual Hamptons International Film Festival in East Hampton, New York, on Oct. 9.

52 of 83 See Here Courtesy Lulu Simon celebrates her new EP Muscle Memory at Star Love in Los Angeles on Oct. 5.

53 of 83 Backstage Pass Bruce Glikas/WireImage Tracee Ellis Ross joins André De Shields, Sharon D. Clarke and Wendell Pierce backstage at the revival of Death of a Salesman on Broadway on Oct. 5.

54 of 83 Belle of the Ball David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty for Apple Jennifer Lawrence attends the premiere of Causeway during the BFI London Film Festival at BFI Southbank on Oct. 8 in London.

55 of 83 Scream Queens Slaven Vlasic/Getty for Universal Pictures Jamie Lee Curtis and Drew Barrymore attend a Halloween Ends presented by Universal Pictures event during New York Comic Con on Oct. 8.

56 of 83 Good Feeling Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty for Children's Hospital Los Angeles Justin Timberlake performs during the 2022 Children's Hospital Los Angeles Gala at the Barker Hangar on Oct. 8 in Santa Monica, California.

57 of 83 New Friends Christopher Polk/WWD via Getty Billie Eilish and David Spade attend the EMA Awards Gala held at Sunset Las Palmas Studios on Oct. 8 in Los Angeles.

58 of 83 Glam Night Out Emma McIntyre/Getty for Hammer Museum Laverne Cox and honoree Chase Strangio attend the Hammer Museum's 18th Annual Gala in the Garden on Oct. 8 in Los Angeles.

59 of 83 Sing Us a Song Manny Carabel/Getty Post Malone performs onstage during his Twelve Carat tour stop at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Oct. 7.

60 of 83 Dapper Dude Leon Bennett/Getty for Villa One Tequila Gardens Nick Jonas celebrates the grand opening of his new rooftop restaurant with John Varvatos, Villa One Tequila Gardens, on Oct. 7 in San Diego, California.

61 of 83 Cool Costars John Phillips/Getty for BFI Taylor Russell and Timothée Chalamet attend the Bones & All premiere during the BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on Oct. 8.

62 of 83 All Smiles David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty for Netflix Eddie Redmayne attends the Netflix Awards Brunch during the BFI London Film Festival at 180 The Strand on Oct. 8 in London.

63 of 83 All Eyes on Her David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Florence Pugh has another major fashion moment at a screening of The Wonder at the BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on Oct. 7.

64 of 83 For the Animals Anthony Arcinas/Mercy For Animals Singer-songwriter Shawn Hook performs at the Mercy For Animal Gala at the Skirball Cultural Center which raised over $1.4 million for animal rights this year.

65 of 83 City Pretty Gotham/GC Images Gabrielle Union enjoys the fall weather in N.Y.C. on Oct. 7.

66 of 83 Ain't It Funny MediaPunch/Shutterstock Lea Michele joins her Funny Girl castmates for a performance on Good Morning America in N.Y.C. on Oct. 7.

67 of 83 To the Point Dave J Hogan/Getty James Corden and Sally Hawkins share a laugh at a Mammals photo call at Ham Yard Hotel in London on Oct. 7.

68 of 83 Here for It Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for ReedPop Mindy Kaling has the floor during the Velma panel at New York Comic Con 2022 on Oct. 6.

69 of 83 Night Owls Gotham/GC Images An all-dressed-up Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union arrive to a screening of The Redeem Team in N.Y.C. on Oct. 6.

70 of 83 So Happy Together Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com Katie Holmes and boyfriend Bobby Wooten III head to lunch in New York City on Oct. 6.

71 of 83 Rock On Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson arrives at the SLS Hotel in Beverly Hills on Oct. 6 to promote Black Adam.

72 of 83 Now Presenting Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock Cate Blanchett speaks up at a screening of TAR in Los Angeles on Oct. 6.

73 of 83 King for a Day Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Universal Pictures Jack Black takes the throne on Oct. 6 while talking up The Super Mario Bros. Movie at New York Comic Con.

74 of 83 Back in Action Marla Aufmuth/Getty Images for Pennsylvania Conference for Women Jane Fonda — who recently announced her non-Hodgkin's lymphoma diagnosis — returns to the public eye on Oct. 6 at the 2022 Pennsylvania Conference for Women in Philadelphia.

75 of 83 Fab Five C Flanigan/imageSPACE for/Shutterstock Rian Johnson, Leslie Odom Jr., Kate Hudson, Kathryn Hahn and Ram Bergman premiere Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery at the 45th Mill Valley Film Festival opening night celebration in California on Oct. 6.

76 of 83 Feeling Fresh Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock Drew Barrymore shops to it at Garnier's One Green Step event in N.Y.C. on Oct. 6.

77 of 83 Feeling Fierce Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images Lizzo gets the crowd going on Oct. 6 during her tour stop at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

78 of 83 Two of a Kind Michael Campanella/Getty Images Woody Harrelson and director Robin Ostlund share a moment on the red carpet of the Triangle of Sadness premiere in Stockholm, Sweden, on Oct. 6.

79 of 83 All Dressed Up Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for FLC Chloë Sevigny hits the stage at the Bones and All screening during the New York Film Festival at Lincoln Center on Oct. 6.

80 of 83 Turn About Dave Benett/Getty Jodie Turner-Smith is a true golden girl at the gala screening of White Noise during the BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on Oct. 6.

81 of 83 Mix It Up Phil Noble/Getty Kate Middleton takes a turn behind the bar on Oct. 6 during a visit to Belfast, Northern Ireland.

82 of 83 On the Dot MEGA Rumer Willis makes an errand run on Oct. 6 in Los Angeles.