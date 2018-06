Star Tracks: Thursday, October 13, 2011

It’s easy to see why baby Emma is her mom, Sara Jennings’s favorite subject matter. The part-time photographer from Incline Village, N.V., who shared the spotlight with her photogenic little girl during a family trip to Ocracoke Island, N.C., says she tries to snap photos of her nearly 2-year-old at least once a week because “she changes so fast and she is cute!” But the trend may not last: “She’s so funny, she starts to roll her eyes when the camera comes out,” says Jennings.