Star Tracks - Thursday, October 12, 2006
FAMILY PLANNING
Expectant parents Dean McDermott and Tori Spelling keep in step Wednesday in Hollywood. And this may be just the first in the couple's grand plans: Spelling told PEOPLE of her Canadian husband, "He likes to play hockey, so we're going to make a hockey team."
EXCESS BAGGAGE
Nick Lachey pulls a heavy load Wednesday while visiting New York City. Later, the singer performed on the Late Show with David Letterman, where he also chatted with the talk-show host about his split from Jessica Simpson.
GETTING A BOOST
An über-pregnant Heidi Klum keeps in touch with her maternal instincts as she takes son Henry, 1, out for a jaunt in Beverly Hills on Wednesday.
A 'Super' Ceremony
Jessica Alba takes a walk down the aisle – as superhero Sue Storm – on the Vancouver set of the Fantastic Four sequel on Wednesday.
CURVE APPEAL
America Ferrera takes a doughnut break on the Los Angeles set of Ugly Betty Wednesday. Ferrera, who plays a homely assistant at a fashion magazine on the show, recently told PEOPLE, "I think it's hilarious when magazines call Jessica Alba or Eva Longoria curvy. Come on. They're not curvy, they're small – I'm curvy!"
GRIN AND BEAR IT
A surprised Sheryl Crow gets punk'd by fellow musician John Mayer – in a bear costume – as the two play their second-to-last tour date together in West Palm Beach on Wednesday.
RESCUE ME
A nattily attired Ashton Kutcher greets a rescue worker Wednesday near London's Tower Bridge while promoting his film, The Guardian.
MAKING A RACQUET
Reese Witherspoon takes it easy after a tennis match in Brentwood, Calif., on Wednesday. The actress is due back on the promo trail soon when her film Penelope hits theaters in November.
SHE GOT THE MEMO
While big sis Jessica went long in Beverly Hills, Chicago star Ashlee Simpson also takes her hair to greater lengths in London on Tuesday.
BUT WHO'S HER DAWG?
Move over, Nicole! Even though she recently reunited with her former BFF, Paris Hilton warms up to another wide-eyed pal while shopping Tuesday in Hollywood.
ICE, ICE, BABY
Meanwhile, fully recovered from last week's dustup Shanna Moakler chills out Wednesday at New York's South Street Seaport during a promotional tour for Smirnoff's new beverage.
ALL THE RIGHT MOVES
Dancing with the Stars contestant Mario Lopez continues dancing the night away – and picking up choreography pointers? – with dancer pal Chris Judd, as the two celebrate Lopez's 33rd birthday at L.A. hot spot Privilege on Tuesday.
SIBLING REVELRY
Paul Walker gives a head butt to younger brother Cody at the Beverly Hills premiere of his World War II drama, Flags of our Fathers, on Monday.
SPEED DEMON
Will Smith is something of a dog hound as he dashes through New York's SoHo neighborhood while filming I Am Legend on Wednesday. In the sci-fi action flick, Smith plays the last man alive fending off attacks from a world of vampires.
CALL ON HER
Christie Brinkley makes a red-hot appearance at the Grand Hyatt in New York on Wednesday. The model was on hand to record a special edition wake-up call for the hotel chain to benefit the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
THE BENCHWARMERS
As Ryan Reynolds continues to film Definitely, Maybe in New York, the actor sits tight for a scene with costar Elizabeth Banks on Wednesday.