Katharine McPhee and David Foster Step Out for Date Night in L.A., Plus Will Smith, Katie Holmes & More
Night on the Town
Katharine McPhee and husband David Foster hold hands while enjoying a date night on Tuesday in Los Angeles.
Peace & Love
Will Smith smiles at fans as he arrives at The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to discuss his new film Gemini Man on Tuesday in New York City.
‘Red’ Carpet Crew
Adrien Brody, Georgia May Jagger and Billy Porter pose together at the Montblanc: Launch Collection to benefit RED on Tuesday in Paris.
On the Mic
Vivarium star Imogen Poots smiles during an interview at the film’s European premiere at the 63rd BFI London Film Festival on Tuesday in London.
Laugh a Little
Costars Lupita Nyong’o and Alexander England crack each other up at the New York premiere of their film Little Monsters on Tuesday.
Go with the Flow
T.I. takes the mic during Netflix’s Rhythm + Flow screening in Atlanta at Clark Atlanta University on Tuesday.
Spooky Screening
Juliette Lewis and Woody Harrelson celebrate Beyond Fest’s 25th anniversary screening of their film Natural Born Killers at the Egyptian Theatre on Tuesday in Hollywood.
Extra Enthusiastic
Timeless Style
Sienna Miller looks chic in an oversized blazer and coordinated high-waisted pants as she leaves BBC Radio 2 after an interview on the Zoe Ball Breakfast Show on Wednesday in London.
Studio Session
Michael Douglas chats on air during a visit to SiriusXM’s new Hollywood studios on Tuesday in L.A.
Fine Dining
Rashida Jones attends Farfetch and Neuehouse’s event Dining in Color: with Proenza Schouler and Jordan Wolfson at Neuehouse on Tuesday in L.A.
Active Anniversary
Longtime Adidas partner David Beckham celebrates the brand’s 70th anniversary in Seoul, South Korea on Wednesday.
Down & Out
Benedict Cumberbatch looks unrecognizable while filming a scene for the upcoming film Louis Wain on Wednesday in London.
Keeping Cozy
Katie Holmes bundles up for fall in a classic trench coat while out and about in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.
Spread the Love
Common and Tiffany Hadish pose together backstage at the Apollo Theater during a stop on his Let Love Tour on Tuesday in N.Y.C.
Mic Check
Elizabeth Olsen is in the hot seat on Tuesday during a visit to SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C.
Guitar Hero
During his own visit to SiriusXM in N.Y.C. on Tuesday, Niall Horan grabs his guitar for a performance on Hits 1.
Legs for Days
On Tuesday, Barbara Palvin attends the Calzedonia Leg Show 2019 in Verona, Italy.
Stare Down
Anna Kendrick films scenes for her latest movie on Tuesday in New York City.
Stepping Out
Ana de Armas attends the Knives Out European premiere during the 63rd BFI London Film Festival at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on Tuesday.
Bad to the Bone
Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston reunite at the afterparty for the premiere of Netflix’s El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie at Baltaire in L.A. on Monday night.
Bold Beauty
Lupita Nyong’o blows kisses to the audience in a colorful striped dress during Monday’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C.
Down Under Diva
Another day, another Judy premiere for Renée Zellweger, who dazzles on Tuesday at a screening in Melbourne, Australia.
Roughed Up
Liam Hemsworth looks a little worse for wear while filming Dodge and Miles in Hamilton, Ontario, in Canada on Monday.
Going West
Howard Stern poses with guest star Jennifer Aniston ahead of The Howard Stern Show’s first L.A. broadcast in decades at the new SiriusXM L.A. studios on Monday.
Newlywed Bliss
Jeffrey Dean Morgan is all smiles on Monday in New York City as he’s seen out for the first time since marrying longtime love Hilarie Burton over the weekend.
Puppy Parent
Priyanka Chopra Jonas carries her dog Diana while walking in a form-fitting turquoise dress in N.Y.C. on Monday.
Living Legend
Dwyane Wade speaks onstage on Monday night during the 34th Annual Great Sports Legends Dinner to Benefit The Buoniconti Fund to Cure Paralysis at The Hilton Midtown in N.Y.C.
Record Breakers
Kevin, Nick and Joe Jonas pose with their platinum album at An Evening with The Jonas Brothers at the GRAMMY Museum in L.A. on Monday.
The King's Speech
Timothée Chalamet and Joel Edgerton share a moment at a press conference for The King at the Culture Hall of the Shinsegae Department Store during the day six of the 24th Busan International Film Festival in South Korea on Tuesday.
Gala Glamour
Pregnant Hilaria Baldwin and husband Alec Baldwin look picture-perfect in black-tie attire at the New York Philharmonic Gala on Monday in N.Y.C.
A Picture's Worth ...
Ahead of his gig hosting Saturday Night Live this week, Stranger Things star David Harbour jokes around with Late Night host Seth Meyers on Monday in N.Y.C.
Dainty Details
Kristen Stewart wears a low-cut black blazer over a lace bra at the 42nd Mill Valley Film Festival on Monday in San Rafael, California.
John Squared
Search Party costars John Reynolds and John Early pose together during PaleyFest NY’s screening of the TBS series and conversation with the cast at The Paley Center for Media on Monday in N.Y.C.
It's a Date
Lin-Manuel Miranda and wife Vanessa Nadal get together at the opening night party for MCC Theater Company’s production of the new musical The Wrong Man at The Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space in N.Y.C. on Monday night.
Main 'Squeez'
Beverley Mitchell and daughter Kenzie Cameron get all dressed up for the GoGo squeeZ GoGoWeen Halloween Launch Event on Monday in L.A.
Going for Gold
Coordinated pals Felicity Jones and Eddie Redmayne have a happy red carpet reunion on Monday at The Aeronauts premiere during the BFI London Film Festival.
New York Minute
Nina Dobrev is ready for fall on Monday as she dons a cozy coat for her arrival to Build Studio in N.Y.C.
Laugh In
Angelina Jolie and daughters Shiloh and Zahara share a laugh on Monday during the European premiere of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil in Rome.
Color Pop
Katie Holmes stands out from the crowd on Monday while making her way through N.Y.C.
Answer This
Director Rian Johnson and actor Don Johnson attend a Knives Out Q&A at the Ham Yard Hotel in London on Monday.
A New Day
The cast of Daybreak — Gregory Kasyan, Krysta Rodriguez, Jeante Godlock, Alyvia Alyn Lind, Colin Ford, Sophie Simnett, Austin Crute and Matthew Broderick — stops for a photo ahead of their panel at New York Comic Con on Friday.
Gray Lady
Mena Suvari steps out in L.A. on Thursday night as the Annenberg Space for Photography celebrates the opening of W|ALLS: Defend, Divide, And The Divine.
Hats Off
Halle Berry stands out in an all-black ensemble by House of Holland against a red floral backdrop at the grand opening gala for Tyler Perry Studios on Saturday in Atlanta.
Paris Premiere
Costars Matt Damon and Christian Bale pose together at the premiere of their film Ford v Ferrari at Cinema Gaumont Champs-Élysées in Paris on Sunday.
Positively 'Charming'
Millie Bobby Brown celebrates the launch of Pandora Me at Pandora Me’s Charm Academy on Friday in New York City.