Katharine McPhee and David Foster Step Out for Date Night in L.A., Plus Will Smith, Katie Holmes & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
By Karen Mizoguchi, Kate Hogan, Sophie Dodd and Diane J. Cho
October 10, 2019 07:34 AM

1 of 109

Night on the Town

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Katharine McPhee and husband David Foster hold hands while enjoying a date night on Tuesday in Los Angeles.

2 of 109

Peace & Love

James Devaney/GC Images

Will Smith smiles at fans as he arrives at The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to discuss his new film Gemini Man on Tuesday in New York City.

3 of 109

‘Red’ Carpet Crew

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty

Adrien Brody, Georgia May Jagger and Billy Porter pose together at the Montblanc: Launch Collection to benefit RED on Tuesday in Paris.

4 of 109

On the Mic

John Phillips/Getty

Vivarium star Imogen Poots smiles during an interview at the film’s European premiere at the 63rd BFI London Film Festival on Tuesday in London.

5 of 109

Laugh a Little

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Costars Lupita Nyong’o and Alexander England crack each other up at the New York premiere of their film Little Monsters on Tuesday.

6 of 109

Go with the Flow

Paras Griffin/Getty

T.I. takes the mic during Netflix’s Rhythm + Flow screening in Atlanta at Clark Atlanta University on Tuesday.

7 of 109

Spooky Screening

Rich Fury/Getty

Juliette Lewis and Woody Harrelson celebrate Beyond Fest’s 25th anniversary screening of their film Natural Born Killers at the Egyptian Theatre on Tuesday in Hollywood.

8 of 109

Extra Enthusiastic

Noel Vasquez/Getty

Costars Alexandra Shipp and Adam DeVine chat about their new film Jexi during a visit to Extra at Burbank Studios on Tuesday in Burbank, California.

9 of 109

Timeless Style

Neil Mockford/GC Images

Sienna Miller looks chic in an oversized blazer and coordinated high-waisted pants as she leaves BBC Radio 2 after an interview on the Zoe Ball Breakfast Show on Wednesday in London.  

10 of 109

Studio Session

Emma McIntyre/Getty

Michael Douglas chats on air during a visit to SiriusXM’s new Hollywood studios on Tuesday in L.A.

11 of 109

Fine Dining

Jason Lowrie/BFA.com

Rashida Jones attends Farfetch and Neuehouse’s event Dining in Color: with Proenza Schouler and Jordan Wolfson at Neuehouse on Tuesday in L.A.

12 of 109

Active Anniversary

Seokyong Lee/Penta Press/Shutterstock

Longtime Adidas partner David Beckham celebrates the brand’s 70th anniversary in Seoul, South Korea on Wednesday.

13 of 109

Down & Out

SplashNews.com

Benedict Cumberbatch looks unrecognizable while filming a scene for the upcoming film Louis Wain on Wednesday in London.

14 of 109

Keeping Cozy

The Image Direct

Katie Holmes bundles up for fall in a classic trench coat while out and about in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

15 of 109

Spread the Love

Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Common and Tiffany Hadish pose together backstage at the Apollo Theater during a stop on his Let Love Tour on Tuesday in N.Y.C.  

16 of 109

Mic Check

Santiago Felipe/Getty

Elizabeth Olsen is in the hot seat on Tuesday during a visit to SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C.

17 of 109

Guitar Hero

Noam Galai/Getty

During his own visit to SiriusXM in N.Y.C. on Tuesday, Niall Horan grabs his guitar for a performance on Hits 1.

18 of 109

Legs for Days

Daniele Venturelli/Getty

On Tuesday, Barbara Palvin attends the Calzedonia Leg Show 2019 in Verona, Italy.

19 of 109

Stare Down

The Image Direct

Anna Kendrick films scenes for her latest movie on Tuesday in New York City.

20 of 109

Stepping Out

Mike Marsland/WireImage

Ana de Armas attends the Knives Out European premiere during the 63rd BFI London Film Festival at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on Tuesday.

21 of 109

Bad to the Bone

Kevin Winter/Getty

Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston reunite at the afterparty for the premiere of Netflix’s El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie at Baltaire in L.A. on Monday night.

22 of 109

Bold Beauty

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Lupita Nyong’o blows kisses to the audience in a colorful striped dress during Monday’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C. 

23 of 109

Down Under Diva

Sam Tabone/WireImage

Another day, another Judy premiere for Renée Zellweger, who dazzles on Tuesday at a screening in Melbourne, Australia. 

24 of 109

Roughed Up

The Image Direct

Liam Hemsworth looks a little worse for wear while filming Dodge and Miles in Hamilton, Ontario, in Canada on Monday. 

25 of 109

Going West

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Howard Stern poses with guest star Jennifer Aniston ahead of The Howard Stern Show’s first L.A. broadcast in decades at the new SiriusXM L.A. studios on Monday.

26 of 109

Newlywed Bliss

The Image Direct

Jeffrey Dean Morgan is all smiles on Monday in New York City as he’s seen out for the first time since marrying longtime love Hilarie Burton over the weekend.

27 of 109

Puppy Parent

Gotham/GC Images

Priyanka Chopra Jonas carries her dog Diana while walking in a form-fitting turquoise dress in N.Y.C. on Monday.

28 of 109

Living Legend

Mike Coppola/Getty

Dwyane Wade speaks onstage on Monday night during the 34th Annual Great Sports Legends Dinner to Benefit The Buoniconti Fund to Cure Paralysis at The Hilton Midtown in N.Y.C.

29 of 109

Record Breakers

Rebecca Sapp/Getty

Kevin, Nick and Joe Jonas pose with their platinum album at An Evening with The Jonas Brothers at the GRAMMY Museum in L.A. on Monday.

30 of 109

The King's Speech

Chung Sung-Jun/Getty

Timothée Chalamet and Joel Edgerton share a moment at a press conference for The King at the Culture Hall of the Shinsegae Department Store during the day six of the 24th Busan International Film Festival in South Korea on Tuesday.

31 of 109

Gala Glamour

Lexie Moreland/WWD/Shutterstock

Pregnant Hilaria Baldwin and husband Alec Baldwin look picture-perfect in black-tie attire at the New York Philharmonic Gala on Monday in N.Y.C.

32 of 109

A Picture's Worth ...

Lloyd Bishop/NBC

Ahead of his gig hosting Saturday Night Live this week, Stranger Things star David Harbour jokes around with Late Night host Seth Meyers on Monday in N.Y.C.  

33 of 109

Dainty Details

Kimberly White/Getty

Kristen Stewart wears a low-cut black blazer over a lace bra at the 42nd Mill Valley Film Festival on Monday in San Rafael, California. 

34 of 109

John Squared

Gary Gershoff/Getty

Search Party costars John Reynolds and John Early pose together during PaleyFest NY’s screening of the TBS series and conversation with the cast at The Paley Center for Media on Monday in N.Y.C.

35 of 109

It's a Date

Bruce Glikas/Getty

Lin-Manuel Miranda and wife Vanessa Nadal get together at the opening night party for MCC Theater Company’s production of the new musical The Wrong Man at The Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space in N.Y.C. on Monday night.

36 of 109

Main 'Squeez'

Dana Pleasant/Getty

Beverley Mitchell and daughter Kenzie Cameron get all dressed up for the GoGo squeeZ GoGoWeen Halloween Launch Event on Monday in L.A.

37 of 109

Going for Gold

Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages/Shutterstock

Coordinated pals Felicity Jones and Eddie Redmayne have a happy red carpet reunion on Monday at The Aeronauts premiere during the BFI London Film Festival.

38 of 109

New York Minute

James Devaney/GC Images

Nina Dobrev is ready for fall on Monday as she dons a cozy coat for her arrival to Build Studio in N.Y.C.

39 of 109

Laugh In

TIZIANA FABI/AFP/Getty

Angelina Jolie and daughters Shiloh and Zahara share a laugh on Monday during the European premiere of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil in Rome.

40 of 109

Color Pop

Splash News Online

Katie Holmes stands out from the crowd on Monday while making her way through N.Y.C.

41 of 109

Answer This

Dave J Hogan/Getty

Director Rian Johnson and actor Don Johnson attend a Knives Out Q&A at the Ham Yard Hotel in London on Monday.

42 of 109

A New Day

Patrick Lewis/Starpix for Netflix

The cast of Daybreak — Gregory Kasyan, Krysta Rodriguez, Jeante Godlock, Alyvia Alyn Lind, Colin Ford, Sophie Simnett, Austin Crute and Matthew Broderick — stops for a photo ahead of their panel at New York Comic Con on Friday.

43 of 109

Gray Lady

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Annenberg Foundation

Mena Suvari steps out in L.A. on Thursday night as the Annenberg Space for Photography celebrates the opening of W|ALLS: Defend, Divide, And The Divine.

44 of 109

Hats Off

Paul R. Giunta/Getty

Halle Berry stands out in an all-black ensemble by House of Holland against a red floral backdrop at the grand opening gala for Tyler Perry Studios on Saturday in Atlanta.

45 of 109

Paris Premiere

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty

Costars Matt Damon and Christian Bale pose together at the premiere of their film Ford v Ferrari at Cinema Gaumont Champs-Élysées in Paris on Sunday.

46 of 109

Positively 'Charming'

Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com

Millie Bobby Brown celebrates the launch of Pandora Me at Pandora Me’s Charm Academy on Friday in New York City.

47 of 109