Star Tracks: Thursday, October 1, 2009

By People Staff Updated January 10, 2022 01:38 PM

PLAY BALL!

Credit: IOS/London Ent/Splash News Online

Watch and learn! Holly Madison keeps her eye on the ball as she prepares to throw out the first pitch before the Los Angeles Angels take on the Texas Rangers at Anaheim Stadium on Wednesday. The lady in red brought her home team good luck: The Angels beat the Rangers 5-0.

TEMPTING FRUIT

Credit: Sara Jaye Weiss/Startraks

Gossip Girl's Jessica Szohr takes a bite out of Chace Crawford's apple while attending a launch party for Stoli's Gala Applik vodka at the Supper Club in lower Manhattan Wednesday night.

HOT DISH

Credit: J.B Nicholas/Splash News Online

Get it while it's hot! Madonna dishes a few slices of pizza

outside New York's Ed Sullivan Theater during an appearance on the Late Show With David Letterman on Wednesday. During the show, the twice-divorced singer admits she'd

"rather get run over by a train" than marry again.

BIG GUNS

Credit: INF

Hunky actor Bradley Cooper channels his inner action hero – Lt. Templeton "Faceman" Peck – Wednesday on the Canadian set of the upcoming film adaptation of the hit '80s TV series The A-Team in British Columbia.

STROLLER OVERLOAD

Credit: Richard Beetham/Splash News Online

Newlywed Jaime Pressly, who married entertainment lawyer Simran Singh last weekend in Malibu, pushes a stroller full of loot from a shopping trip in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

DESIGNING DUO

Credit: Landov

Adding a new title to his list of accomplishments, designer David Beckham finds a stylish supporter in wife Victoria Beckham Wednesday during the launch of his Adidas Originals by Originals clothing line in West Hollywood.

BABY ON BOARD

Credit: Fame Pictures

Expectant mom Rebecca Gayheart covers up her burgeoning baby bump with a flowing white top while running errands in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

ZOMBIE BAIT

Credit: Amanda Schwab/Startraks

Woody Harrelson is attacked by a mob of zombie enthusiasts at a screening of his new film Zombieland in New York's Times Square Wednesday. The dark comedy, also starring Abigail Breslin, opens Friday.

ON THE GO

Credit: Eliot Press/Bauer-Griffin

What's the rush? Orlando Bloom makes for a quick getaway after shoe shopping with girlfriend Miranda Kerr (not pictured) in Paris on Wednesday.

PHONE IT IN

Credit: Bill Davila/Startraks

A somewhat subdued Lady Gaga teams up with Dr. Dre in New York City on Wednesday for the unveiling of Heartbeats by Lady Gaga headphones, the newest addition to Dre's high-end headphone line.

PHOTO OP

Credit: Lawrence Schwartzwald/Splash News Online

Everybody say cheese! Alyson Hannigan captures a picture-perfect moment with hubby Alexis Denisof and 6-month-old daughter Satyana while strolling along New York's Fifth Avenue on Wednesday.

HELMET HEAD

Credit: Jae Donnelly/INF

Something weighing on his mind? A pensive Shia LaBeouf steps out in New York City on Wednesday while filming scenes for his new movie, Money Never Sleeps. The movie also stars the actor's new gal pal, Carey Mulligan.

CITY GIRL

Credit: INF

Bracing herself against the brisk fall weather, a solo Kate Hudson keeps herself wrapped against the elements after a lunch date in New York City on Wednesday.

WALK THIS WAY

Credit: Louise Barnsley/Max Butterworth/Pacific Coast News

Jessica Alba and her 15-month-old daughter, Honor, walk off their morning meal with a stroll Wednesday in Los Angeles.

GETTING SHREDDED

Credit: Gardiner Anderson/Carlos Vila/Bauer-Griffin

That is quite a dress, Little J! Taylor Momsen hits the New York City set of Gossip Girl in true wild-child fashion – check out that hot pink lipstick! – on Tuesday.

By People Staff