Justin Bieber Can't Stop Smiling in L.A., Plus Pharrell, Nick Jonas and More

WHAT'S THE BUZZ?
Splash News
MORNING BANTER
Noam Galai/Getty
CREATIVE TYPES
Bennett Raglin/Getty
BOOKING IT
Marco Provvisionato/IPA/Shutterstock
BRINGING THE HEAT
Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty
WHO YOU GONNA CALL?
Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty
TROPICAL TEIGEN
Madison McGaw/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
SING IT
Gina Wetzler/Redferns
ANIMAL MAGNETISM
Rony Alwin
SUPER SILLY
BACKGRID
PRETTY IN PASTELS
Charley Gallay/Getty
AFTERNOON STROLL
Splash News
RED HOT
VCG/Getty
LAID-BACK IN LEATHER
Mike Coppola/Getty
UNDER HER 'SPELL'
Rich Polk/Getty
DATE NIGHT
MODEL BEHAVIOR
Michael Simon/Startraks
BLAZER BABES
Splash News
POISED IN PLAID
Lloyd Bishop/NBC
CHAMPION MENTALITY
David Livingston/Getty
SIDE EYE
Franco Origlia/Getty
NIGHT ON THE TOWN
BACKGRID
BREATHE IN
A HAIRY SITUATION
Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
CHEERS TO THAT
Michael Julius
HONEYMOON PHASE
BACKGRID
WOMAN ON A MISSION
Martin Mejia/AP/Shutterstock
HERE TO 'ROCK YOU'
Mike Marsland/WireImage
WOMEN IN POWER
Bennett Raglin/Getty
AIR DRY
Splash News
GETTING CANDID
Taylor Hill/Getty
FEELING BLUE?
Splash News
MUSICAL SENSATION
BabiradPicture/REX/Shutterstock
BEAUTY IS EVERYWHERE
David M. Benett/Getty
LAYER LOVER
The Image Direct
THE APPLE DOESN'T FALL FAR ...
Splash News
LADIES IN LILAC
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty
NIGHT ON THE TOWN
Sara De Boer/Startraksphoto.com
SWEATER WEATHER
Vanessa Carvalho/Shutterstock
FULL HOUSE
Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
HOLLYWOOD CRUISER
Pacific Coast News
MAKEUP MADNESS
Presley Ann/Getty
ART APPRECIATION
Joe Schildhorn/BFA/Shutterstock
WATCH YOUR BACK
Don Arnold/WireImage
MARKET FRESH
The Image Direct
BOYS' NIGHT
Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/Shutterstock
LIVE FROM L.A.
Shutterstock
GET CLOSER
Michael Simon/Startraks
STRETCH IT OUT
Femme Cre8tive/Koral
CAMO KILLER
Theo Wargo/Getty
OUT IN THE COLD
Splash News
DRESSED TO IMPRESS
Katie Jones/VARIETY/Shutterstock
GET POLITICAL
Rich Polk/Getty
SO '80S
Amanda Edwards/Getty
CHILD'S PLAY
Noam Galai/WireImage
GIVE IT YOUR ALL
imageSPACE/Shutterstock
HORSING AROUND
Dia Dipasupil/Getty
WATCH THIS
Donato Sardella/Getty
NEW ADDITION
Alexx Henry
A WARM WELCOME
Samir Hussein/WireImage
CRACK A SMILE
Santiago Felipe/Getty
LAYING DOWN THE LAW
Splash News
LEARNING FROM THE BEST
Thibault Camus/AP/Shutterstock
HERE TO TALK
David M. Russell/Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution ©2018 Disney ABC
SIGN OF THE TIMES
Splash News
HONORING THE KING
Focke Strangmann/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
GOOD GIRLS
Courtesy Brit + Co
JOB STRESS
Splash News
COOL FOR SCHOOL
Araya Diaz/Getty
LOOKING SHARP
Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty
PARTY PLANNER
Splash News
FLOWER POWER
BG010/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
COMEDY QUEEN
Paul Morigi/Getty
THE PLACE TO BE
Paul Zimmerman/BAFTA/Shutterstock
ALL HAIL
Bauer-Griffin
DADDY'S GIRL
Tom Cooper/Getty
GO TEAM
JD Images/REX/Shutterstock
SWEAT IT OUT
The Image Direct
WHO IS WHO?
Vivien Killilea/Getty
LOVELY LADIES
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images
'PLAY' DATE
Bruce Glikas/WireImage
POOCH POSE
Splash News
BEACH BUMS
Splash News
GLAM & GOOFY
Wiktor Szymanowicz/Barcroft Media/Getty
LEAN ON ME
Splash News
THINK FAST
Steven Tee, LAT Images/Matt Barnes/Gabe Nivera
MOVIE MAN
Star Shooter/MediaPunch
TEAM SPIRIT
John Palmer/MediaPunch
SUNDAY BEST
Splash News
DRINK TO THAT
Joseph Llanes
PERFECT PAIR
SPW/SplashNews.com
MAKING MEMORIES
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis/Getty Images
RED-CARPET READY
James Gourley/REX/Shutterstock
ON THE TOWN
SplashNews.com
CASUAL KIDMAN
Marion Curtis/StarPix for Focus Features/REX/Shutterstock
SCENT-SATIONAL
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
SPOOKY NIGHT
Nights of the Jack
1 of 97
Advertisement