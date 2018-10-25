Justin Bieber Can't Stop Smiling in L.A., Plus Pharrell, Nick Jonas and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

More
Lydia Price
and Sophie Dodd
October 25, 2018 06:00 AM
<p>Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin get their coffee fix at Joan&#8217;s on Third in L.A. on Wednesday morning.</p>
pinterest
WHAT'S THE BUZZ?

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin get their coffee fix at Joan’s on Third in L.A. on Wednesday morning.

Splash News
<p>Cobie Smulders stops by <em>Morning Mash Up</em> at SiriusXM studios on Wednesday in N.Y.C.</p>
pinterest
MORNING BANTER

Cobie Smulders stops by Morning Mash Up at SiriusXM studios on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

Noam Galai/Getty
<p>Pharrell Williams speaks about Creativity and Collaboration alongside Illumination&rsquo;s Chris Meledandri (not pictured) during day two of the <em>Fast Company</em> Innovation Festival at 92nd Street Y in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.</p>
pinterest
CREATIVE TYPES

Pharrell Williams speaks about Creativity and Collaboration alongside Illumination’s Chris Meledandri (not pictured) during day two of the Fast Company Innovation Festival at 92nd Street Y in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

Bennett Raglin/Getty
<p>Viggo Mortensen waves to photographers at the <em>Green Book</em> photo call at the 13th Rome Film Fest in Italy on Wednesday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
BOOKING IT

Viggo Mortensen waves to photographers at the Green Book photo call at the 13th Rome Film Fest in Italy on Wednesday. 

Marco Provvisionato/IPA/Shutterstock
<p>Also at the Rome Film Fest on Wednesday: Maika Monroe, posing on the red carpet before the screening of <em>Hot Summer Nights.</em></p>
pinterest
BRINGING THE HEAT

Also at the Rome Film Fest on Wednesday: Maika Monroe, posing on the red carpet before the screening of Hot Summer Nights.

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty
<p>Sigourney Weaver poses with men dressed up as Ghostbusters on the red carpet during the Rome Film Fest on Wednesday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
WHO YOU GONNA CALL?

Sigourney Weaver poses with men dressed up as Ghostbusters on the red carpet during the Rome Film Fest on Wednesday. 

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty
<p>Chrissy Teigen poses beside a hanging swing at her event in collaboration with Revolve on Tuesday in N.Y.C.</p>
pinterest
TROPICAL TEIGEN

Chrissy Teigen poses beside a hanging swing at her event in collaboration with Revolve on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

Madison McGaw/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
<p>On Tuesday in Berlin, Jason Derulo amps up the audience as he performs at the Velodrom.</p>
pinterest
SING IT

On Tuesday in Berlin, Jason Derulo amps up the audience as he performs at the Velodrom.

Gina Wetzler/Redferns
<p>Gigi Hadid gets playful with her long-necked friend before unveiling the new toy soldier uniform she designed for the soon-to-open reincarnation of iconic toy store FAO Schwarz in New York City on Tuesday.</p>
pinterest
ANIMAL MAGNETISM

Gigi Hadid gets playful with her long-necked friend before unveiling the new toy soldier uniform she designed for the soon-to-open reincarnation of iconic toy store FAO Schwarz in New York City on Tuesday.

Rony Alwin
<p>Melissa Benoist and Grant Gustin get silly on the set of <em>Supergirl</em> in L.A. on Tuesday while filming scenes for a crossover episode with <em>The Flash.&nbsp;</em></p>
pinterest
SUPER SILLY

Melissa Benoist and Grant Gustin get silly on the set of Supergirl in L.A. on Tuesday while filming scenes for a crossover episode with The Flash. 

BACKGRID
<p>Angela Sarafyan and Sophia Bush pose together at an <em>InStyle</em> and Kate Spade New York dinner in L.A. on Tuesday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
PRETTY IN PASTELS

Angela Sarafyan and Sophia Bush pose together at an InStyle and Kate Spade New York dinner in L.A. on Tuesday. 

Charley Gallay/Getty
<p>Jake Gyllenhaal goes for a walk in N.Y.C.&rsquo;s Tribeca neighborhood on Tuesday.</p>
pinterest
AFTERNOON STROLL

Jake Gyllenhaal goes for a walk in N.Y.C.’s Tribeca neighborhood on Tuesday.

Splash News
<p>Cecilia Liu Shishi, Nicole Kidman, Cindy Crawford and Alessandra Ambr&oacute;sio stun in red dresses at an Omega event on Tuesday in Shanghai.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
RED HOT

Cecilia Liu Shishi, Nicole Kidman, Cindy Crawford and Alessandra Ambrósio stun in red dresses at an Omega event on Tuesday in Shanghai. 

VCG/Getty
<p>Nick Jonas attends the 4th annual TIDAL X: Brooklyn Benefit Concert at Barclays Center on Tuesday in N.Y.C., where he performed to help raise funds for criminal justice reform</p>
pinterest
LAID-BACK IN LEATHER

Nick Jonas attends the 4th annual TIDAL X: Brooklyn Benefit Concert at Barclays Center on Tuesday in N.Y.C., where he performed to help raise funds for criminal justice reform

Mike Coppola/Getty
<p>Jaime King shows off her intricate kimono at the Spell &amp; The Gypsy Collective pop-up opening party on Tuesday in Venice, California.</p>
pinterest
UNDER HER 'SPELL'

Jaime King shows off her intricate kimono at the Spell & The Gypsy Collective pop-up opening party on Tuesday in Venice, California.

Rich Polk/Getty
<p>Jeff Goldblum and wife Emilie Livingston cozy up at the 8th Annual World Choreography Awards in Beverly Hills on Tuesday.</p>
pinterest
DATE NIGHT

Jeff Goldblum and wife Emilie Livingston cozy up at the 8th Annual World Choreography Awards in Beverly Hills on Tuesday.

<p>Irina Shayk poses at the Ellen Tracy capsule collection launch on Tuesday in N.Y.C.</p>
pinterest
MODEL BEHAVIOR

Irina Shayk poses at the Ellen Tracy capsule collection launch on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

Michael Simon/Startraks
<p>Ashley Benson visits rumored girlfriend Cara Delevingne at work in N.Y.C.&nbsp;on Tuesday.</p>
pinterest
BLAZER BABES

Ashley Benson visits rumored girlfriend Cara Delevingne at work in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

Splash News
<p>Kiernan Shipka chats with host Seth Meyers on Monday during an episode of <em>Late Night </em>in N.Y.C.</p>
pinterest
POISED IN PLAID

Kiernan Shipka chats with host Seth Meyers on Monday during an episode of Late Night in N.Y.C.

Lloyd Bishop/NBC
<p>On Tuesday in L.A., Kobe Bryant releases his first book, <em>The Mamba Mentality: How I Play</em>, as Nike celebrates the 30th anniversary of the &#8216;Just Do It&#8217; campaign.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
CHAMPION MENTALITY

On Tuesday in L.A., Kobe Bryant releases his first book, The Mamba Mentality: How I Play, as Nike celebrates the 30th anniversary of the ‘Just Do It’ campaign. 

David Livingston/Getty
<p>Sylvia Hoeks and Claire Foy share a look at a photo call for<em> The Girl in the Spider&rsquo;s Web</em> during the 13th Rome Film Festival on Wednesday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
SIDE EYE

Sylvia Hoeks and Claire Foy share a look at a photo call for The Girl in the Spider’s Web during the 13th Rome Film Festival on Wednesday. 

Franco Origlia/Getty
<p>Rebel Wilson steps out in a red dress as she walks to dinner at Craig&rsquo;s in West Hollywood on Tuesday.</p>
pinterest
NIGHT ON THE TOWN

Rebel Wilson steps out in a red dress as she walks to dinner at Craig’s in West Hollywood on Tuesday.

BACKGRID
<p>Maria Shriver relaxed with some breathwork during a day of health and wellness at a private beach house in Malibu hosted by clothing brand&nbsp;Koral.</p>
pinterest
BREATHE IN

Maria Shriver relaxed with some breathwork during a day of health and wellness at a private beach house in Malibu hosted by clothing brand Koral.

<p>Jason Sudeikis jokes about his resemblance to Lord Farquaad from <em>Shrek </em>on <em>The Ellen DeGeneres Show</em> on Wednesday in L.A.</p>
pinterest
A HAIRY SITUATION

Jason Sudeikis jokes about his resemblance to Lord Farquaad from Shrek on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday in L.A.

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
<p>Morgan Stewart and Marianna Hewitt celebrate the Launch of TLA by Morgan Stewart&#8217;s Fall &#8217;18 Collection at Wally&#8217;s in Beverly Hills on Monday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
CHEERS TO THAT

Morgan Stewart and Marianna Hewitt celebrate the Launch of TLA by Morgan Stewart’s Fall ’18 Collection at Wally’s in Beverly Hills on Monday. 

Michael Julius
<p>On Tuesday, newlyweds Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner hold hands on a morning walk in New York City&rsquo;s SoHo neighborhood.</p>
pinterest
HONEYMOON PHASE

On Tuesday, newlyweds Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner hold hands on a morning walk in New York City’s SoHo neighborhood.

BACKGRID
<p>During her trip to Peru as a special envoy for the UN&rsquo;s High Commissioner for Refugees, Angelina Jolie holds a joint press conference with Peru&rsquo;s Foreign Minister Nestor Popolizio at a government palace in Lima on Tuesday.</p>
pinterest
WOMAN ON A MISSION

During her trip to Peru as a special envoy for the UN’s High Commissioner for Refugees, Angelina Jolie holds a joint press conference with Peru’s Foreign Minister Nestor Popolizio at a government palace in Lima on Tuesday.

Martin Mejia/AP/Shutterstock
<p>Rami Malek attends the world premiere of <em>Bohemian Rhapsody</em> at the SSE Arena in London on&nbsp;Tuesday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
HERE TO 'ROCK YOU'

Rami Malek attends the world premiere of Bohemian Rhapsody at the SSE Arena in London on Tuesday. 

Mike Marsland/WireImage
<p>On Tuesday, Kerry Washington chats with <em>Fast Company</em>&rsquo;s Editor-in-Chief Stephanie Mehta for The Enduring Power of Live Performance during Day 1 of the <em>Fast Company</em> Innovation Festival at the 92nd Street Y in N.Y.C.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
WOMEN IN POWER

On Tuesday, Kerry Washington chats with Fast Company’s Editor-in-Chief Stephanie Mehta for The Enduring Power of Live Performance during Day 1 of the Fast Company Innovation Festival at the 92nd Street Y in N.Y.C. 

Bennett Raglin/Getty
<p>Katie Holmes looks fresh-faced and ready for fall as she&#8217;s seen walking with wet hair in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.</p>
pinterest
AIR DRY

Katie Holmes looks fresh-faced and ready for fall as she’s seen walking with wet hair in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

Splash News
<p>Jonah Hill stops by SiriusXM studios in N.Y.C. to chat with Howard Stern about his movie <em>Mid90s </em>on&nbsp;Tuesday.</p>
pinterest
GETTING CANDID

Jonah Hill stops by SiriusXM studios in N.Y.C. to chat with Howard Stern about his movie Mid90s on Tuesday.

Taylor Hill/Getty
<p>Justin Timberlake stays warm on Tuesday while walking around N.Y.C.&rsquo;s Tribeca neighborhood in a long blue coat and a beanie.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
FEELING BLUE?

Justin Timberlake stays warm on Tuesday while walking around N.Y.C.’s Tribeca neighborhood in a long blue coat and a beanie. 

Splash News
<p>Tina Turner wears a velvet ensemble at a&nbsp;photo call for <em>Tina: The Musical</em> in Hamburg, Germany, on&nbsp;Tuesday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
MUSICAL SENSATION

Tina Turner wears a velvet ensemble at a photo call for Tina: The Musical in Hamburg, Germany, on Tuesday. 

BabiradPicture/REX/Shutterstock
<p>On Tuesday in London, Cara Delevingne and Rita Ora attend the launch of Rimmel&#8217;s #IWILLNOTBEDELETED campaign, part of global beauty company Coty&rsquo;s attempt to target the issue of beauty cyberbullying and promote diversity across the beauty industry.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
BEAUTY IS EVERYWHERE

On Tuesday in London, Cara Delevingne and Rita Ora attend the launch of Rimmel’s #IWILLNOTBEDELETED campaign, part of global beauty company Coty’s attempt to target the issue of beauty cyberbullying and promote diversity across the beauty industry. 

David M. Benett/Getty
<p>Emily Ratajkowski pairs a baseball cap and sneakers with a sweater dress and blazer while strolling around N.Y.C. on Tuesday. &nbsp;</p>
pinterest
LAYER LOVER

Emily Ratajkowski pairs a baseball cap and sneakers with a sweater dress and blazer while strolling around N.Y.C. on Tuesday.  

The Image Direct
<p>Jada Pinkett Smith stops and smiles beside her equally stylish mom, Adrienne Banfield-Jones, while out in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.</p>
pinterest
THE APPLE DOESN'T FALL FAR ...

Jada Pinkett Smith stops and smiles beside her equally stylish mom, Adrienne Banfield-Jones, while out in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

Splash News
<p>Julia Roberts shares a major twinning moment with stylist Elizabeth Stewart at the 2018 <em>InStyle</em> Awards at The Getty Center in L.A. on Monday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
LADIES IN LILAC

Julia Roberts shares a major twinning moment with stylist Elizabeth Stewart at the 2018 InStyle Awards at The Getty Center in L.A. on Monday. 

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty
<p>Also at the&nbsp;<em>InStyle</em> Awards: Jennifer Aniston, who shows off her flawless figure in an LBD.</p>
pinterest
NIGHT ON THE TOWN

Also at the InStyle Awards: Jennifer Aniston, who shows off her flawless figure in an LBD.

Sara De Boer/Startraksphoto.com
<p>Gisele B&uuml;ndchen is ready for cooler temps in a chunky sweater while out in N.Y.C. on Monday.</p>
pinterest
SWEATER WEATHER

Gisele Bündchen is ready for cooler temps in a chunky sweater while out in N.Y.C. on Monday.

Vanessa Carvalho/Shutterstock
<p>On Monday night in L.A., Diane Lane, Constance Zimmer, Robin Wright, Patricia Clarkson and Nini Le Huynh pose together at the<em> House of Cards </em>Season 6 premiere.</p>
pinterest
FULL HOUSE

On Monday night in L.A., Diane Lane, Constance Zimmer, Robin Wright, Patricia Clarkson and Nini Le Huynh pose together at the House of Cards Season 6 premiere.

Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Brad Pitt rides in a vintage car while filming on Hollywood Boulevard for Quentin Tarantino&rsquo;s upcoming <em>Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.</em>&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
HOLLYWOOD CRUISER

Brad Pitt rides in a vintage car while filming on Hollywood Boulevard for Quentin Tarantino’s upcoming Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. 

Pacific Coast News
<p>Chrissy Teigen has a ball at an event celebrating her BECCA x Chrissy Cravings makeup collection at The Majestic Downtown in L.A. on Sunday.</p>
pinterest
MAKEUP MADNESS

Chrissy Teigen has a ball at an event celebrating her BECCA x Chrissy Cravings makeup collection at The Majestic Downtown in L.A. on Sunday.

Presley Ann/Getty
<p>Stephen Colbert laughs while giving a speech at the National Art Awards in N.Y.C. on Monday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
ART APPRECIATION

Stephen Colbert laughs while giving a speech at the National Art Awards in N.Y.C. on Monday. 

Joe Schildhorn/BFA/Shutterstock
<p>Jamie Lee Curtis poses in&nbsp;front of a chilling <em>Halloween</em> poster at the film&#8217;s Australian premiere&nbsp;at Event Cinemas George Street on&nbsp;Tuesday in Sydney.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
WATCH YOUR BACK

Jamie Lee Curtis poses in front of a chilling Halloween poster at the film’s Australian premiere at Event Cinemas George Street on Tuesday in Sydney. 

Don Arnold/WireImage
<p>Newlywed Gwyneth Paltrow makes a grocery run in Los Angeles on Sunday.</p>
pinterest
MARKET FRESH

Newlywed Gwyneth Paltrow makes a grocery run in Los Angeles on Sunday.

The Image Direct
<p>Russell Crowe and Lucas Hedges attend an N.Y.C. screening of Focus Features&rsquo; <em>Boy Erased</em> on Monday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
BOYS' NIGHT

Russell Crowe and Lucas Hedges attend an N.Y.C. screening of Focus Features’ Boy Erased on Monday. 

Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/Shutterstock
<p>A casual Jamie Dornan makes his way into the&nbsp;<em>Jimmy Kimmel Live!&nbsp;</em>studios in L.A. on Monday.</p>
pinterest
LIVE FROM L.A.

A casual Jamie Dornan makes his way into the Jimmy Kimmel Live! studios in L.A. on Monday.

Shutterstock
<p>Glenn Close and Whoopi Goldberg pose together at the 6th Annual Revels &amp; Revelations fundraiser for Close&rsquo;s nonprofit, Bring Change to Mind, at Sony Hall in N.Y.C on Monday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
GET CLOSER

Glenn Close and Whoopi Goldberg pose together at the 6th Annual Revels & Revelations fundraiser for Close’s nonprofit, Bring Change to Mind, at Sony Hall in N.Y.C on Monday. 

Michael Simon/Startraks
<p>Scout Willis enjoyed a day of self-care and yoga with Koral at the Koralibu event in Malibu on Friday.</p>
pinterest
STRETCH IT OUT

Scout Willis enjoyed a day of self-care and yoga with Koral at the Koralibu event in Malibu on Friday.

Femme Cre8tive/Koral
<p>Common wears a camo-print jacket and waves to the crowd at the <em>Hunter Killer</em> world premiere at Intrepid Sea, Air &amp; Space Museum on Monday in N.Y.C.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
CAMO KILLER

Common wears a camo-print jacket and waves to the crowd at the Hunter Killer world premiere at Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum on Monday in N.Y.C. 

Theo Wargo/Getty
<p>Irina Shayk stays bundled up on Monday during a walk around N.Y.C.</p>
pinterest
OUT IN THE COLD

Irina Shayk stays bundled up on Monday during a walk around N.Y.C.

Splash News
<p>Chlo&euml;&nbsp;Grace Moretz looks effortlessly chic as she speaks at <em>Variety</em> Screening Series: <em>The Miseducation of Cameron Post</em> in L.A. on&nbsp;Monday.</p>
pinterest
DRESSED TO IMPRESS

Chloë Grace Moretz looks effortlessly chic as she speaks at Variety Screening Series: The Miseducation of Cameron Post in L.A. on Monday.

Katie Jones/VARIETY/Shutterstock
<p>Alyssa Milano puts her spin on First Lady Melania Trump&#8217;s infamous jacket at Politicon 2018 at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday.</p>
pinterest
GET POLITICAL

Alyssa Milano puts her spin on First Lady Melania Trump’s infamous jacket at Politicon 2018 at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday.

Rich Polk/Getty
<p>Virginia Madsen and Michael Chiklis get animated at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations Screening of <em>1985</em> at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Screening Room in L.A. on Monday.</p>
pinterest
SO '80S

Virginia Madsen and Michael Chiklis get animated at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations Screening of 1985 at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Screening Room in L.A. on Monday.

Amanda Edwards/Getty
<p>Alec and Hilaria Baldwin bring daughter Carmen along for the 2018 Arthur Miller Foundation Honors at City Winery in N.Y.C. on Monday.</p>
pinterest
CHILD'S PLAY

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin bring daughter Carmen along for the 2018 Arthur Miller Foundation Honors at City Winery in N.Y.C. on Monday.

Noam Galai/WireImage
<p>On&nbsp;Monday, Christina Aguilera belts out her hit songs onstage during a show on her Liberation tour in Oakland, California.</p>
pinterest
GIVE IT YOUR ALL

On Monday, Christina Aguilera belts out her hit songs onstage during a show on her Liberation tour in Oakland, California.

imageSPACE/Shutterstock
<p>Misty Copeland and Mackenzie Foy attend the Disney and POPSUGAR celebration of <em>The Nutcracker and the Four Realms</em>&nbsp;at The Oculus at Westfield World Trade Center on Monday in N.Y.C.</p>
pinterest
HORSING AROUND

Misty Copeland and Mackenzie Foy attend the Disney and POPSUGAR celebration of The Nutcracker and the Four Realms at The Oculus at Westfield World Trade Center on Monday in N.Y.C.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty
<p><em>This Is Us</em> costars&nbsp;Chrissy Metz and Mandy Moore attend the Mandy Moore x Fossil private dinner at One Gun Ranch on in Malibu, California, on Saturday night.</p>
pinterest
WATCH THIS

This Is Us costars Chrissy Metz and Mandy Moore attend the Mandy Moore x Fossil private dinner at One Gun Ranch on in Malibu, California, on Saturday night.

Donato Sardella/Getty
<p>Ariel Winter and boyfriend Levi Meaden cuddle with their new adopted dog, Cleo, at the American Humane Hero Dog Awards in Beverly Hills.&nbsp;The awards air Wednesday night, Oct. 24, at 8 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel.</p>
pinterest
NEW ADDITION

Ariel Winter and boyfriend Levi Meaden cuddle with their new adopted dog, Cleo, at the American Humane Hero Dog Awards in Beverly Hills. The awards air Wednesday night, Oct. 24, at 8 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel.

Alexx Henry
<p>Prince Harry grins alongside a local elder during his visit to Lake McKenzie in Fraser Island, Australia, on Monday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
A WARM WELCOME

Prince Harry grins alongside a local elder during his visit to Lake McKenzie in Fraser Island, Australia, on Monday. 

Samir Hussein/WireImage
<p>Sarah Silverman and Ashley Graham pose together during a visit to SiriusXM studios on Monday in N.Y.C.</p>
pinterest
CRACK A SMILE

Sarah Silverman and Ashley Graham pose together during a visit to SiriusXM studios on Monday in N.Y.C.

Santiago Felipe/Getty
<p>Mariska Hargitay directs and films scenes alongside her cousin Eddie Hargitay on the&nbsp;<em>Law &amp; Order: Special Victims Unit</em>&nbsp;set in New York City on Monday.</p>
pinterest
LAYING DOWN THE LAW

Mariska Hargitay directs and films scenes alongside her cousin Eddie Hargitay on the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit set in New York City on Monday.

Splash News
<p>Jane Fonda talks to reporters before giving a master class in Paris on&nbsp;Monday.</p>
pinterest
LEARNING FROM THE BEST

Jane Fonda talks to reporters before giving a master class in Paris on Monday.

Thibault Camus/AP/Shutterstock
<p><em>Red Table Talk</em>&nbsp;host Jada Pinkett Smith makes an entrance on&nbsp;<em>Live with Kelly and Ryan</em>&nbsp;in N.Y.C. on Monday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
HERE TO TALK

Red Table Talk host Jada Pinkett Smith makes an entrance on Live with Kelly and Ryan in N.Y.C. on Monday. 

David M. Russell/Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution ©2018 Disney ABC
<p>Gerard Butler gives a thumbs up while out in N.Y.C. on Monday.</p>
pinterest
SIGN OF THE TIMES

Gerard Butler gives a thumbs up while out in N.Y.C. on Monday.

Splash News
<p>On Monday, La Toya Jackson poses in front of a photo of late brother Michael Jackson at a press conference presenting&nbsp;<em>Forever &ndash; King of Pop</em>&nbsp;in Hanover, Germany.</p>
pinterest
HONORING THE KING

On Monday, La Toya Jackson poses in front of a photo of late brother Michael Jackson at a press conference presenting Forever – King of Pop in Hanover, Germany.

Focke Strangmann/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Nikki Reed and Brit Morin pose at the&nbsp;New York City Brit + Co #CreateGood event over the weekend.</p>
pinterest
GOOD GIRLS

Nikki Reed and Brit Morin pose at the New York City Brit + Co #CreateGood event over the weekend.

Courtesy Brit + Co
<p>Adam Sandler is spotted running on the New York City set of his movie <em>Uncut Gems</em> on Monday.</p>
pinterest
JOB STRESS

Adam Sandler is spotted running on the New York City set of his movie Uncut Gems on Monday.

Splash News
<p>Michelle Pfeiffer and Takashi Cheng attend Communities in Schools L.A.&#8217;s Lunch with a Leader event in West Hollywood on&nbsp;Friday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
COOL FOR SCHOOL 

Michelle Pfeiffer and Takashi Cheng attend Communities in Schools L.A.’s Lunch with a Leader event in West Hollywood on Friday. 

Araya Diaz/Getty
<p>Martin Scorsese looks dapper on the red carpet during the 13th Rome Film Fest in Italy on Monday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
LOOKING SHARP

Martin Scorsese looks dapper on the red carpet during the 13th Rome Film Fest in Italy on Monday. 

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty
<p>Alicia Keys flashes the peace sign during a surprise birthday party for husband Swizz Beatz at the World on Wheels skating rink in L.A. on Saturday.</p>
pinterest
PARTY PLANNER

Alicia Keys flashes the peace sign during a surprise birthday party for husband Swizz Beatz at the World on Wheels skating rink in L.A. on Saturday.

Splash News
<p>Vanessa Hudgens picks up a&nbsp;bouquet on Sunday in Los Angeles.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
FLOWER POWER

Vanessa Hudgens picks up a bouquet on Sunday in Los Angeles. 

BG010/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
<p>On Sunday in Washington, D.C., Julia Louis-Dreyfus is honored with the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.</p>
pinterest
COMEDY QUEEN

On Sunday in Washington, D.C., Julia Louis-Dreyfus is honored with the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.

Paul Morigi/Getty
<p>Emily Blunt and husband John Krasinski come out for a BAFTA screening of their movie<em> A Quiet Place</em> in New York City on&nbsp;Sunday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
THE PLACE TO BE

Emily Blunt and husband John Krasinski come out for a BAFTA screening of their movie A Quiet Place in New York City on Sunday. 

Paul Zimmerman/BAFTA/Shutterstock
<p>Tessa Thompson is spotted getting out of an N.Y.C. taxi on&nbsp;Monday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
ALL HAIL

Tessa Thompson is spotted getting out of an N.Y.C. taxi on Monday. 

Bauer-Griffin
<p>Jamie Foxx and daughter Annalise, 9, pose together at&nbsp;the Global Down Syndrome Foundation gala in Denver on Saturday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
DADDY'S GIRL

Jamie Foxx and daughter Annalise, 9, pose together at the Global Down Syndrome Foundation gala in Denver on Saturday. 

Tom Cooper/Getty
<p>Jack Brinkley Cook and Nina Agdal snap a selfie at a New York Rangers hockey game on Sunday at Madison Square Garden.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
GO TEAM

Jack Brinkley Cook and Nina Agdal snap a selfie at a New York Rangers hockey game on Sunday at Madison Square Garden. 

JD Images/REX/Shutterstock
<p>On Sunday in L.A., Sarah Hyland shows off her toned physique after leaving a workout class at Shape House.</p>
pinterest
SWEAT IT OUT

On Sunday in L.A., Sarah Hyland shows off her toned physique after leaving a workout class at Shape House.

The Image Direct
<p>Reese Witherspoon and daughter Ava Phillippe, 19, look exactly alike on Saturday at the 2018 L.A. Dance Project Gala at Hauser &amp; Wirth in Los Angeles.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
WHO IS WHO?

Reese Witherspoon and daughter Ava Phillippe, 19, look exactly alike on Saturday at the 2018 L.A. Dance Project Gala at Hauser & Wirth in Los Angeles. 

Vivien Killilea/Getty
<p>Also there: Natalie Portman and Constance Wu, who link up inside the event.</p>
pinterest
LOVELY LADIES

Also there: Natalie Portman and Constance Wu, who link up inside the event.

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images
<p>On Sunday in N.Y.C., Hugh Jackman, wife Deborra-lee Furness and Lee Daniels smile together at the opening night of the new play <em>The Ferryman</em> on Broadway.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
'PLAY' DATE

On Sunday in N.Y.C., Hugh Jackman, wife Deborra-lee Furness and Lee Daniels smile together at the opening night of the new play The Ferryman on Broadway. 

Bruce Glikas/WireImage
<p>Justin Bieber pets some lucky pups in Los Angeles over the weekend.</p>
pinterest
POOCH POSE

Justin Bieber pets some lucky pups in Los Angeles over the weekend.

Splash News
<p>Superfit Chris Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky hit the waves together in Byron Bay, Australia, on Sunday.</p>
pinterest
BEACH BUMS

Superfit Chris Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky hit the waves together in Byron Bay, Australia, on Sunday.

Splash News
<p>Stars John C. Reilly and Steve Coogan twin at the BFI London Film Festival premiere of <em>Stan &amp; Ollie </em>on&nbsp;Sunday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
GLAM & GOOFY

Stars John C. Reilly and Steve Coogan twin at the BFI London Film Festival premiere of Stan & Ollie on Sunday. 

Wiktor Szymanowicz/Barcroft Media/Getty
<p>Matthew McConaughey and wife Camila Alves get cozy at the Formula 1 Pirelli 2018 United States Grand Prix on Sunday in Austin, Texas.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
LEAN ON ME

Matthew McConaughey and wife Camila Alves get cozy at the Formula 1 Pirelli 2018 United States Grand Prix on Sunday in Austin, Texas. 

Splash News
<p>Also at the Formula 1 Pirelli 2018 United States Grand Prix: Millie Bobby Brown and racer Lewis Hamilton, who snap a selfie before the festivities begin.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
THINK FAST

Also at the Formula 1 Pirelli 2018 United States Grand Prix: Millie Bobby Brown and racer Lewis Hamilton, who snap a selfie before the festivities begin. 

Steven Tee, LAT Images/Matt Barnes/Gabe Nivera
<p>On&nbsp;Sunday, Joel Edgerton attends a screening of <em>Boy Erased </em>at the Philadelphia Film Festival.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
MOVIE MAN

On Sunday, Joel Edgerton attends a screening of Boy Erased at the Philadelphia Film Festival. 

Star Shooter/MediaPunch
<p>Billy Magnussen and Justin Long get amped up on the sidelines of&nbsp;Sunday&#8217;s New York Jets vs. Minnesota Vikings football game in East Rutherford, New Jersey.</p>
pinterest
TEAM SPIRIT

Billy Magnussen and Justin Long get amped up on the sidelines of Sunday’s New York Jets vs. Minnesota Vikings football game in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

John Palmer/MediaPunch
<p>Ben Affleck is seen going to church solo in Los Angeles on Sunday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
SUNDAY BEST

Ben Affleck is seen going to church solo in Los Angeles on Sunday. 

Splash News
<p>Becca Tobin raises a Ketel One Botanical cocktail during a goop event at&nbsp;Bloomsbury Farm in Nashville on Saturday.</p>
pinterest
DRINK TO THAT

Becca Tobin raises a Ketel One Botanical cocktail during a goop event at Bloomsbury Farm in Nashville on Saturday.

Joseph Llanes
<p>Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez show PDA after dining at&nbsp;Osteria Mozza in Los Angeles on Saturday.</p>
pinterest
PERFECT PAIR

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez show PDA after dining at Osteria Mozza in Los Angeles on Saturday.

SPW/SplashNews.com
<p>Jane Fonda and Spanish actress Rossy de Palma have a ball while shooting the French silent documentary&nbsp;<em>La Sortie de l&#8217;Usine</em>&nbsp;at the Louis Lumiere Institute during the Film Festival Lumi&egrave;re in Lyon, France, on Saturday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
MAKING MEMORIES 

Jane Fonda and Spanish actress Rossy de Palma have a ball while shooting the French silent documentary La Sortie de l’Usine at the Louis Lumiere Institute during the Film Festival Lumière in Lyon, France, on Saturday. 

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis/Getty Images
<p>Rosamund Pike stuns in Givenchy Couture&nbsp;during the premiere of her new movie <em>A Private War</em> during the 2018 BFI London Film Festival on Saturday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
RED-CARPET READY

Rosamund Pike stuns in Givenchy Couture during the premiere of her new movie A Private War during the 2018 BFI London Film Festival on Saturday. 

James Gourley/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Melissa McCarthy is ready for the weather as she leaves Scott&#8217;s restaurant in London on Friday.</p>
pinterest
ON THE TOWN

Melissa McCarthy is ready for the weather as she leaves Scott’s restaurant in London on Friday.

SplashNews.com
<p>Nicole Kidman rocks jeans and sneakers while promoting her film&nbsp;<em>Boy Erased</em> in New York City on Friday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
CASUAL KIDMAN

Nicole Kidman rocks jeans and sneakers while promoting her film Boy Erased in New York City on Friday. 

Marion Curtis/StarPix for Focus Features/REX/Shutterstock
<p>John Varvatos and Nick Jonas link up for their fragrance collaboration, JVxNJ, at Macy&#8217;s Herald Square in New York City on Friday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
SCENT-SATIONAL 

John Varvatos and Nick Jonas link up for their fragrance collaboration, JVxNJ, at Macy’s Herald Square in New York City on Friday. 

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
<p>Amber Rose takes in Nights of the Jack at King Gillette Ranch in Calabasas, California, spending quality time with son&nbsp;Sebastian and friends and family on Friday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
SPOOKY NIGHT

Amber Rose takes in Nights of the Jack at King Gillette Ranch in Calabasas, California, spending quality time with son Sebastian and friends and family on Friday. 

Nights of the Jack
1 of 97

Advertisement
1 of 97 Splash News

WHAT'S THE BUZZ?

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin get their coffee fix at Joan’s on Third in L.A. on Wednesday morning.

Advertisement
2 of 97 Noam Galai/Getty

MORNING BANTER

Cobie Smulders stops by Morning Mash Up at SiriusXM studios on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

3 of 97 Bennett Raglin/Getty

CREATIVE TYPES

Pharrell Williams speaks about Creativity and Collaboration alongside Illumination’s Chris Meledandri (not pictured) during day two of the Fast Company Innovation Festival at 92nd Street Y in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

Advertisement
4 of 97 Marco Provvisionato/IPA/Shutterstock

BOOKING IT

Viggo Mortensen waves to photographers at the Green Book photo call at the 13th Rome Film Fest in Italy on Wednesday. 

Advertisement
5 of 97 Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty

BRINGING THE HEAT

Also at the Rome Film Fest on Wednesday: Maika Monroe, posing on the red carpet before the screening of Hot Summer Nights.

Advertisement
6 of 97 Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty

WHO YOU GONNA CALL?

Sigourney Weaver poses with men dressed up as Ghostbusters on the red carpet during the Rome Film Fest on Wednesday. 

Advertisement
7 of 97 Madison McGaw/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

TROPICAL TEIGEN

Chrissy Teigen poses beside a hanging swing at her event in collaboration with Revolve on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
8 of 97 Gina Wetzler/Redferns

SING IT

On Tuesday in Berlin, Jason Derulo amps up the audience as he performs at the Velodrom.

Advertisement
9 of 97 Rony Alwin

ANIMAL MAGNETISM

Gigi Hadid gets playful with her long-necked friend before unveiling the new toy soldier uniform she designed for the soon-to-open reincarnation of iconic toy store FAO Schwarz in New York City on Tuesday.

Advertisement
10 of 97 BACKGRID

SUPER SILLY

Melissa Benoist and Grant Gustin get silly on the set of Supergirl in L.A. on Tuesday while filming scenes for a crossover episode with The Flash. 

Advertisement
11 of 97 Charley Gallay/Getty

PRETTY IN PASTELS

Angela Sarafyan and Sophia Bush pose together at an InStyle and Kate Spade New York dinner in L.A. on Tuesday. 

Advertisement
12 of 97 Splash News

AFTERNOON STROLL

Jake Gyllenhaal goes for a walk in N.Y.C.’s Tribeca neighborhood on Tuesday.

Advertisement
13 of 97 VCG/Getty

RED HOT

Cecilia Liu Shishi, Nicole Kidman, Cindy Crawford and Alessandra Ambrósio stun in red dresses at an Omega event on Tuesday in Shanghai. 

Advertisement
14 of 97 Mike Coppola/Getty

LAID-BACK IN LEATHER

Nick Jonas attends the 4th annual TIDAL X: Brooklyn Benefit Concert at Barclays Center on Tuesday in N.Y.C., where he performed to help raise funds for criminal justice reform

Advertisement
15 of 97 Rich Polk/Getty

UNDER HER 'SPELL'

Jaime King shows off her intricate kimono at the Spell & The Gypsy Collective pop-up opening party on Tuesday in Venice, California.

Advertisement
16 of 97

DATE NIGHT

Jeff Goldblum and wife Emilie Livingston cozy up at the 8th Annual World Choreography Awards in Beverly Hills on Tuesday.

Advertisement
17 of 97 Michael Simon/Startraks

MODEL BEHAVIOR

Irina Shayk poses at the Ellen Tracy capsule collection launch on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
18 of 97 Splash News

BLAZER BABES

Ashley Benson visits rumored girlfriend Cara Delevingne at work in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

Advertisement
19 of 97 Lloyd Bishop/NBC

POISED IN PLAID

Kiernan Shipka chats with host Seth Meyers on Monday during an episode of Late Night in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
20 of 97 David Livingston/Getty

CHAMPION MENTALITY

On Tuesday in L.A., Kobe Bryant releases his first book, The Mamba Mentality: How I Play, as Nike celebrates the 30th anniversary of the ‘Just Do It’ campaign. 

Advertisement
21 of 97 Franco Origlia/Getty

SIDE EYE

Sylvia Hoeks and Claire Foy share a look at a photo call for The Girl in the Spider’s Web during the 13th Rome Film Festival on Wednesday. 

Advertisement
22 of 97 BACKGRID

NIGHT ON THE TOWN

Rebel Wilson steps out in a red dress as she walks to dinner at Craig’s in West Hollywood on Tuesday.

Advertisement
23 of 97

BREATHE IN

Maria Shriver relaxed with some breathwork during a day of health and wellness at a private beach house in Malibu hosted by clothing brand Koral.

Advertisement
24 of 97 Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

A HAIRY SITUATION

Jason Sudeikis jokes about his resemblance to Lord Farquaad from Shrek on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday in L.A.

Advertisement
25 of 97 Michael Julius

CHEERS TO THAT

Morgan Stewart and Marianna Hewitt celebrate the Launch of TLA by Morgan Stewart’s Fall ’18 Collection at Wally’s in Beverly Hills on Monday. 

Advertisement
26 of 97 BACKGRID

HONEYMOON PHASE

On Tuesday, newlyweds Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner hold hands on a morning walk in New York City’s SoHo neighborhood.

Advertisement
27 of 97 Martin Mejia/AP/Shutterstock

WOMAN ON A MISSION

During her trip to Peru as a special envoy for the UN’s High Commissioner for Refugees, Angelina Jolie holds a joint press conference with Peru’s Foreign Minister Nestor Popolizio at a government palace in Lima on Tuesday.

Advertisement
28 of 97 Mike Marsland/WireImage

HERE TO 'ROCK YOU'

Rami Malek attends the world premiere of Bohemian Rhapsody at the SSE Arena in London on Tuesday. 

Advertisement
29 of 97 Bennett Raglin/Getty

WOMEN IN POWER

On Tuesday, Kerry Washington chats with Fast Company’s Editor-in-Chief Stephanie Mehta for The Enduring Power of Live Performance during Day 1 of the Fast Company Innovation Festival at the 92nd Street Y in N.Y.C. 

Advertisement
30 of 97 Splash News

AIR DRY

Katie Holmes looks fresh-faced and ready for fall as she’s seen walking with wet hair in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

Advertisement
31 of 97 Taylor Hill/Getty

GETTING CANDID

Jonah Hill stops by SiriusXM studios in N.Y.C. to chat with Howard Stern about his movie Mid90s on Tuesday.

Advertisement
32 of 97 Splash News

FEELING BLUE?

Justin Timberlake stays warm on Tuesday while walking around N.Y.C.’s Tribeca neighborhood in a long blue coat and a beanie. 

Advertisement
33 of 97 BabiradPicture/REX/Shutterstock

MUSICAL SENSATION

Tina Turner wears a velvet ensemble at a photo call for Tina: The Musical in Hamburg, Germany, on Tuesday. 

Advertisement
34 of 97 David M. Benett/Getty

BEAUTY IS EVERYWHERE

On Tuesday in London, Cara Delevingne and Rita Ora attend the launch of Rimmel’s #IWILLNOTBEDELETED campaign, part of global beauty company Coty’s attempt to target the issue of beauty cyberbullying and promote diversity across the beauty industry. 

Advertisement
35 of 97 The Image Direct

LAYER LOVER

Emily Ratajkowski pairs a baseball cap and sneakers with a sweater dress and blazer while strolling around N.Y.C. on Tuesday.  

Advertisement
36 of 97 Splash News

THE APPLE DOESN'T FALL FAR ...

Jada Pinkett Smith stops and smiles beside her equally stylish mom, Adrienne Banfield-Jones, while out in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

Advertisement
37 of 97 Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

LADIES IN LILAC

Julia Roberts shares a major twinning moment with stylist Elizabeth Stewart at the 2018 InStyle Awards at The Getty Center in L.A. on Monday. 

Advertisement
38 of 97 Sara De Boer/Startraksphoto.com

NIGHT ON THE TOWN

Also at the InStyle Awards: Jennifer Aniston, who shows off her flawless figure in an LBD.

Advertisement
39 of 97 Vanessa Carvalho/Shutterstock

SWEATER WEATHER

Gisele Bündchen is ready for cooler temps in a chunky sweater while out in N.Y.C. on Monday.

Advertisement
40 of 97 Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

FULL HOUSE

On Monday night in L.A., Diane Lane, Constance Zimmer, Robin Wright, Patricia Clarkson and Nini Le Huynh pose together at the House of Cards Season 6 premiere.

Advertisement
41 of 97 Pacific Coast News

HOLLYWOOD CRUISER

Brad Pitt rides in a vintage car while filming on Hollywood Boulevard for Quentin Tarantino’s upcoming Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. 

Advertisement
42 of 97 Presley Ann/Getty

MAKEUP MADNESS

Chrissy Teigen has a ball at an event celebrating her BECCA x Chrissy Cravings makeup collection at The Majestic Downtown in L.A. on Sunday.

Advertisement
43 of 97 Joe Schildhorn/BFA/Shutterstock

ART APPRECIATION

Stephen Colbert laughs while giving a speech at the National Art Awards in N.Y.C. on Monday. 

Advertisement
44 of 97 Don Arnold/WireImage

WATCH YOUR BACK

Jamie Lee Curtis poses in front of a chilling Halloween poster at the film’s Australian premiere at Event Cinemas George Street on Tuesday in Sydney. 

Advertisement
45 of 97 The Image Direct

MARKET FRESH

Newlywed Gwyneth Paltrow makes a grocery run in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Advertisement
46 of 97 Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/Shutterstock

BOYS' NIGHT

Russell Crowe and Lucas Hedges attend an N.Y.C. screening of Focus Features’ Boy Erased on Monday. 

Advertisement
47 of 97 Shutterstock

LIVE FROM L.A.

A casual Jamie Dornan makes his way into the Jimmy Kimmel Live! studios in L.A. on Monday.

Advertisement
48 of 97 Michael Simon/Startraks

GET CLOSER

Glenn Close and Whoopi Goldberg pose together at the 6th Annual Revels & Revelations fundraiser for Close’s nonprofit, Bring Change to Mind, at Sony Hall in N.Y.C on Monday. 

Advertisement
49 of 97 Femme Cre8tive/Koral

STRETCH IT OUT

Scout Willis enjoyed a day of self-care and yoga with Koral at the Koralibu event in Malibu on Friday.

Advertisement
50 of 97 Theo Wargo/Getty

CAMO KILLER

Common wears a camo-print jacket and waves to the crowd at the Hunter Killer world premiere at Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum on Monday in N.Y.C. 

Advertisement
51 of 97 Splash News

OUT IN THE COLD

Irina Shayk stays bundled up on Monday during a walk around N.Y.C.

Advertisement
52 of 97 Katie Jones/VARIETY/Shutterstock

DRESSED TO IMPRESS

Chloë Grace Moretz looks effortlessly chic as she speaks at Variety Screening Series: The Miseducation of Cameron Post in L.A. on Monday.

Advertisement
53 of 97 Rich Polk/Getty

GET POLITICAL

Alyssa Milano puts her spin on First Lady Melania Trump’s infamous jacket at Politicon 2018 at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday.

Advertisement
54 of 97 Amanda Edwards/Getty

SO '80S

Virginia Madsen and Michael Chiklis get animated at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations Screening of 1985 at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Screening Room in L.A. on Monday.

Advertisement
55 of 97 Noam Galai/WireImage

CHILD'S PLAY

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin bring daughter Carmen along for the 2018 Arthur Miller Foundation Honors at City Winery in N.Y.C. on Monday.

Advertisement
56 of 97 imageSPACE/Shutterstock

GIVE IT YOUR ALL

On Monday, Christina Aguilera belts out her hit songs onstage during a show on her Liberation tour in Oakland, California.

Advertisement
57 of 97 Dia Dipasupil/Getty

HORSING AROUND

Misty Copeland and Mackenzie Foy attend the Disney and POPSUGAR celebration of The Nutcracker and the Four Realms at The Oculus at Westfield World Trade Center on Monday in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
58 of 97 Donato Sardella/Getty

WATCH THIS

This Is Us costars Chrissy Metz and Mandy Moore attend the Mandy Moore x Fossil private dinner at One Gun Ranch on in Malibu, California, on Saturday night.

Advertisement
59 of 97 Alexx Henry

NEW ADDITION

Ariel Winter and boyfriend Levi Meaden cuddle with their new adopted dog, Cleo, at the American Humane Hero Dog Awards in Beverly Hills. The awards air Wednesday night, Oct. 24, at 8 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel.

Advertisement
60 of 97 Samir Hussein/WireImage

A WARM WELCOME

Prince Harry grins alongside a local elder during his visit to Lake McKenzie in Fraser Island, Australia, on Monday. 

Advertisement
61 of 97 Santiago Felipe/Getty

CRACK A SMILE

Sarah Silverman and Ashley Graham pose together during a visit to SiriusXM studios on Monday in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
62 of 97 Splash News

LAYING DOWN THE LAW

Mariska Hargitay directs and films scenes alongside her cousin Eddie Hargitay on the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit set in New York City on Monday.

Advertisement
63 of 97 Thibault Camus/AP/Shutterstock

LEARNING FROM THE BEST

Jane Fonda talks to reporters before giving a master class in Paris on Monday.

Advertisement
64 of 97 David M. Russell/Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution ©2018 Disney ABC

HERE TO TALK

Red Table Talk host Jada Pinkett Smith makes an entrance on Live with Kelly and Ryan in N.Y.C. on Monday. 

Advertisement
65 of 97 Splash News

SIGN OF THE TIMES

Gerard Butler gives a thumbs up while out in N.Y.C. on Monday.

Advertisement
66 of 97 Focke Strangmann/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

HONORING THE KING

On Monday, La Toya Jackson poses in front of a photo of late brother Michael Jackson at a press conference presenting Forever – King of Pop in Hanover, Germany.

Advertisement
67 of 97 Courtesy Brit + Co

GOOD GIRLS

Nikki Reed and Brit Morin pose at the New York City Brit + Co #CreateGood event over the weekend.

Advertisement
68 of 97 Splash News

JOB STRESS

Adam Sandler is spotted running on the New York City set of his movie Uncut Gems on Monday.

Advertisement
69 of 97 Araya Diaz/Getty

COOL FOR SCHOOL 

Michelle Pfeiffer and Takashi Cheng attend Communities in Schools L.A.’s Lunch with a Leader event in West Hollywood on Friday. 

Advertisement
70 of 97 Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty

LOOKING SHARP

Martin Scorsese looks dapper on the red carpet during the 13th Rome Film Fest in Italy on Monday. 

Advertisement
71 of 97 Splash News

PARTY PLANNER

Alicia Keys flashes the peace sign during a surprise birthday party for husband Swizz Beatz at the World on Wheels skating rink in L.A. on Saturday.

Advertisement
72 of 97 BG010/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

FLOWER POWER

Vanessa Hudgens picks up a bouquet on Sunday in Los Angeles. 

Advertisement
73 of 97 Paul Morigi/Getty

COMEDY QUEEN

On Sunday in Washington, D.C., Julia Louis-Dreyfus is honored with the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.

Advertisement
74 of 97 Paul Zimmerman/BAFTA/Shutterstock

THE PLACE TO BE

Emily Blunt and husband John Krasinski come out for a BAFTA screening of their movie A Quiet Place in New York City on Sunday. 

Advertisement
75 of 97 Bauer-Griffin

ALL HAIL

Tessa Thompson is spotted getting out of an N.Y.C. taxi on Monday. 

Advertisement
76 of 97 Tom Cooper/Getty

DADDY'S GIRL

Jamie Foxx and daughter Annalise, 9, pose together at the Global Down Syndrome Foundation gala in Denver on Saturday. 

Advertisement
77 of 97 JD Images/REX/Shutterstock

GO TEAM

Jack Brinkley Cook and Nina Agdal snap a selfie at a New York Rangers hockey game on Sunday at Madison Square Garden. 

Advertisement
78 of 97 The Image Direct

SWEAT IT OUT

On Sunday in L.A., Sarah Hyland shows off her toned physique after leaving a workout class at Shape House.

Advertisement
79 of 97 Vivien Killilea/Getty

WHO IS WHO?

Reese Witherspoon and daughter Ava Phillippe, 19, look exactly alike on Saturday at the 2018 L.A. Dance Project Gala at Hauser & Wirth in Los Angeles. 

Advertisement
80 of 97 Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

LOVELY LADIES

Also there: Natalie Portman and Constance Wu, who link up inside the event.

Advertisement
81 of 97 Bruce Glikas/WireImage

'PLAY' DATE

On Sunday in N.Y.C., Hugh Jackman, wife Deborra-lee Furness and Lee Daniels smile together at the opening night of the new play The Ferryman on Broadway. 

Advertisement
82 of 97 Splash News

POOCH POSE

Justin Bieber pets some lucky pups in Los Angeles over the weekend.

Advertisement
83 of 97 Splash News

BEACH BUMS

Superfit Chris Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky hit the waves together in Byron Bay, Australia, on Sunday.

Advertisement
84 of 97 Wiktor Szymanowicz/Barcroft Media/Getty

GLAM & GOOFY

Stars John C. Reilly and Steve Coogan twin at the BFI London Film Festival premiere of Stan & Ollie on Sunday. 

Advertisement
85 of 97 Splash News

LEAN ON ME

Matthew McConaughey and wife Camila Alves get cozy at the Formula 1 Pirelli 2018 United States Grand Prix on Sunday in Austin, Texas. 

Advertisement
86 of 97 Steven Tee, LAT Images/Matt Barnes/Gabe Nivera

THINK FAST

Also at the Formula 1 Pirelli 2018 United States Grand Prix: Millie Bobby Brown and racer Lewis Hamilton, who snap a selfie before the festivities begin. 

Advertisement
87 of 97 Star Shooter/MediaPunch

MOVIE MAN

On Sunday, Joel Edgerton attends a screening of Boy Erased at the Philadelphia Film Festival. 

Advertisement
88 of 97 John Palmer/MediaPunch

TEAM SPIRIT

Billy Magnussen and Justin Long get amped up on the sidelines of Sunday’s New York Jets vs. Minnesota Vikings football game in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Advertisement
89 of 97 Splash News

SUNDAY BEST

Ben Affleck is seen going to church solo in Los Angeles on Sunday. 

Advertisement
90 of 97 Joseph Llanes

DRINK TO THAT

Becca Tobin raises a Ketel One Botanical cocktail during a goop event at Bloomsbury Farm in Nashville on Saturday.

Advertisement
91 of 97 SPW/SplashNews.com

PERFECT PAIR

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez show PDA after dining at Osteria Mozza in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Advertisement
92 of 97 Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis/Getty Images

MAKING MEMORIES 

Jane Fonda and Spanish actress Rossy de Palma have a ball while shooting the French silent documentary La Sortie de l’Usine at the Louis Lumiere Institute during the Film Festival Lumière in Lyon, France, on Saturday. 

Advertisement
93 of 97 James Gourley/REX/Shutterstock

RED-CARPET READY

Rosamund Pike stuns in Givenchy Couture during the premiere of her new movie A Private War during the 2018 BFI London Film Festival on Saturday. 

Advertisement
94 of 97 SplashNews.com

ON THE TOWN

Melissa McCarthy is ready for the weather as she leaves Scott’s restaurant in London on Friday.

Advertisement
95 of 97 Marion Curtis/StarPix for Focus Features/REX/Shutterstock

CASUAL KIDMAN

Nicole Kidman rocks jeans and sneakers while promoting her film Boy Erased in New York City on Friday. 

Advertisement
96 of 97 Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

SCENT-SATIONAL 

John Varvatos and Nick Jonas link up for their fragrance collaboration, JVxNJ, at Macy’s Herald Square in New York City on Friday. 

Advertisement
97 of 97 Nights of the Jack

SPOOKY NIGHT

Amber Rose takes in Nights of the Jack at King Gillette Ranch in Calabasas, California, spending quality time with son Sebastian and friends and family on Friday. 

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Stay in the Know

Subscribe to PEOPLE’s newsletters so you never miss out on a must-read story
Sign up Now

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.