Star Tracks - Thursday, November 9, 2006

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 06:53 PM

1 of 16

STARS ALIGNING

Credit: Milan Ryba /Landov

Nick Lachey gets a head start on his birthday celebration (he turns 33 Thursday) with girlfriend Vanessa Minnillo, whose birthday also falls on the same day, with dinner Wednesday at Koi in Los Angeles. The singer has another upcoming milestone: Thanksgiving eve marks the one-year anniversary of his split from ex Jessica Simpson.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 16

NEW YORK NIGHT

Credit: INF

Britney Spears works the little black dress as she heads to New York City's Sony Music Studio around 2 a.m. Wednesday – the same time estranged husband Kevin Federline was working the crowd onstage in Chicago and touting his soon-to-be single status.

3 of 16

SOLO RAPPER

Credit: Darren Banks/Splash News

A time-zone away, Kevin Federline heads to the club Cabaret in Chicago after his free rap show Wednesday at the House of Blues. Onstage, he asked the women in the crowd, "You wanna dance with a pimp?"

For complete coverage of Britney and Kevin's divorce, click here.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 16

BLUE BELLE

Credit: Carmen Valdes / Photo Image Press

Beyoncé makes a smooth impression in navy Versace at the L'Oréal Legends Gala (which benefits the Ovarian Cancer Research Fund) held at the Museum of Natural History on Wednesday. "I wanted something chic, understated, but still sexy," the singer told PEOPLE of her stunning fashion choice.

Advertisement

5 of 16

A LOVE LOCK

Credit: Robin Platzer/Twin Images

Kerry Washington (in Elie Saab) has eyes only for fiancé David Moscow at the L'Oreal gala on Wednesday.

6 of 16

BACK IN ACTION

Credit: Fame Pictures

He suited up for his Babel premiere, now Brad Pitt shows his casual appeal as he returns to India on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 16

DANCE REVOLUTION

Credit: Chris Polk/FilmMagic

Lindsay Lohan, who was involved in a fender bender with paparazzi the night before, shakes off the incident during the Playstation 3 launch party in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 16

THEY'RE GAME

Credit: Chris Polk/FilmMagic

Reunited BFFs Nicole Richie and Paris Hilton allow themselves to be separated – but only for a moment – by Diddy (who performed) at the Playstation 3 party.

Advertisement

9 of 16

BASIC INSTINCTS

Credit: X17

Katie Holmes goes head-to-toe black during a shopping trip Wednesday in Beverly Hills. The actress stopped by French children's boutique Bonpoint to shop for daughter Suri.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 16

FEELING BULLISH?

Credit: Sunset Photo and News

Olé! Nicollette Sheridan channels her inner matador during a casual outing in Sherman Oaks, Calif., on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 16

MOMMY AND ME

Credit: Pacific Coast News

Jennifer Garner gets in some precious face time with her 11-month-old daughter, Violet, during a playdate at a Santa Monica park on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 16

RETAIL THERAPY

Credit: X17

Jamie Lynn Spears, whose big sister Britney filed for divorce from husband Kevin Federline Tuesday, spends the same day hanging out and shopping with her guy pal at a Los Angeles Wal-Mart.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 16

HIGH ROLLERS

Credit: Ramey

Justin Timberlake and girlfriend Cameron Diaz keep their romance on the fly as they get ready to leave Paris on Wednesday. The pop singer has been overseas since hosting the MTV Europe Music Awards, where he collected two trophies.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 16

SUGAR RUSH

Credit: Jason Merritt/FilmMagic

How sweet it is! Nick Lachey gets served a super-sized treat by the Snickers "Satisfaction Sing-Off" winner Michael Beaudoin at L.A.'s House of Blues on Wednesday. The singer, who celebrates his 33rd birthday Thursday, helped judge the competition.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 16

WARDROBE CHECK

Credit: Michael Simon/Startraks

L'Oréal spokesmodel Milla Jovovich (wearing her own Jovovich-Hawk label) suddenly comes undone during a Wednesday morning interview with the CW11 in New York City.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 16

FAST TRACK

Credit: INF

With rumors of an impending wedding, Kate Moss and Babyshambles beau Pete Doherty keep pace with one another as they head to UK Vogue's 90th birthday party in London on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff