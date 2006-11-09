Star Tracks - Thursday, November 9, 2006
STARS ALIGNING
Nick Lachey gets a head start on his birthday celebration (he turns 33 Thursday) with girlfriend Vanessa Minnillo, whose birthday also falls on the same day, with dinner Wednesday at Koi in Los Angeles. The singer has another upcoming milestone: Thanksgiving eve marks the one-year anniversary of his split from ex Jessica Simpson.
NEW YORK NIGHT
Britney Spears works the little black dress as she heads to New York City's Sony Music Studio around 2 a.m. Wednesday – the same time estranged husband Kevin Federline was working the crowd onstage in Chicago and touting his soon-to-be single status.
SOLO RAPPER
A time-zone away, Kevin Federline heads to the club Cabaret in Chicago after his free rap show Wednesday at the House of Blues. Onstage, he asked the women in the crowd, "You wanna dance with a pimp?"
BLUE BELLE
Beyoncé makes a smooth impression in navy Versace at the L'Oréal Legends Gala (which benefits the Ovarian Cancer Research Fund) held at the Museum of Natural History on Wednesday. "I wanted something chic, understated, but still sexy," the singer told PEOPLE of her stunning fashion choice.
A LOVE LOCK
Kerry Washington (in Elie Saab) has eyes only for fiancé David Moscow at the L'Oreal gala on Wednesday.
BACK IN ACTION
DANCE REVOLUTION
Lindsay Lohan, who was involved in a fender bender with paparazzi the night before, shakes off the incident during the Playstation 3 launch party in Los Angeles on Wednesday.
THEY'RE GAME
Reunited BFFs Nicole Richie and Paris Hilton allow themselves to be separated – but only for a moment – by Diddy (who performed) at the Playstation 3 party.
BASIC INSTINCTS
Katie Holmes goes head-to-toe black during a shopping trip Wednesday in Beverly Hills. The actress stopped by French children's boutique Bonpoint to shop for daughter Suri.
FEELING BULLISH?
Olé! Nicollette Sheridan channels her inner matador during a casual outing in Sherman Oaks, Calif., on Wednesday.
MOMMY AND ME
Jennifer Garner gets in some precious face time with her 11-month-old daughter, Violet, during a playdate at a Santa Monica park on Tuesday.
RETAIL THERAPY
Jamie Lynn Spears, whose big sister Britney filed for divorce from husband Kevin Federline Tuesday, spends the same day hanging out and shopping with her guy pal at a Los Angeles Wal-Mart.
HIGH ROLLERS
Justin Timberlake and girlfriend Cameron Diaz keep their romance on the fly as they get ready to leave Paris on Wednesday. The pop singer has been overseas since hosting the MTV Europe Music Awards, where he collected two trophies.
SUGAR RUSH
How sweet it is! Nick Lachey gets served a super-sized treat by the Snickers "Satisfaction Sing-Off" winner Michael Beaudoin at L.A.'s House of Blues on Wednesday. The singer, who celebrates his 33rd birthday Thursday, helped judge the competition.
WARDROBE CHECK
L'Oréal spokesmodel Milla Jovovich (wearing her own Jovovich-Hawk label) suddenly comes undone during a Wednesday morning interview with the CW11 in New York City.
FAST TRACK
With rumors of an impending wedding, Kate Moss and Babyshambles beau Pete Doherty keep pace with one another as they head to UK Vogue's 90th birthday party in London on Wednesday.