Jennifer Hudson Channels Aretha Franklin in N.Y.C., Plus Kristen Stewart, Cindy Crawford & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
By Nick Maslow, Karen Mizoguchi, Kate Hogan, Sophie Dodd and Diane J. Cho
November 07, 2019 06:00 AM

1 of 94

Retro Mode

Splash News Online

Jennifer Hudson channels Aretha Franklin while filming the biopic Respect on New York City’s Upper West Side on Wednesday.

2 of 94

Angel Eyes

Paula Lobo/ABC

The newest Charlie’s Angels — a.k.a. Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska — visit Good Morning America in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

3 of 94

Raise a Glass

Hanna Lassen/WireImage

Director Paul Feig shares a toast to his film Last Christmas during the Sydney premiere in Australia on Wednesday.

4 of 94

Good Genes

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Kaia Gerber hangs with mom Cindy Crawford and grandmother Jennifer Sue Crawford-Moluf on Wednesday at the Women’s Guild Cedars-Sinai Annual Luncheon at Regent Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills.

5 of 94

People Person

Slaven Vlasic/Getty

Vivica A. Fox stops by the New York City PeopleTV Studios on Wednesday to talk about her role on Empire on People Now.

6 of 94

Celeb Salute

FilmMagic

Jay Ellis and Wilmer Valderrama attend the U.S.VETS Salute Gala at the Beverly Hilton on Tuesday in Beverly Hills.

7 of 94

You Have My 'Hart'

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Pink and her husband Carey Hart attend Billboard’s 2019 Live Music Summit and Awards Ceremony on Tuesday in Beverly Hills. 

8 of 94

Coming Soon

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Kerry Washington makes a guest appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which airs Wednesday from L.A., to discuss her upcoming Hulu miniseries, Little Fires Everywhere.

9 of 94

Red Carpet Glam

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

Scarlett Johansson flashes a smile at the premiere of Netflix’s Marriage Story in L.A. on Tuesday. 

10 of 94

Getting Groovy

Gladys Vega/ Getty

Lin-Manuel Miranda dances with Grupo Cimiento de Puerto Rico during Fiesta del Pueblo at Vega Alta Plaza on Tuesday in Vega Alta, Puerto Rico.

11 of 94

He's a Classic Man

Frazer Harrison/Getty

Nick Jonas looks suave in a silk suit at the premiere of Midway in Westwood, California, on Tuesday. 

12 of 94

Seeing Double

Bryan Bedder/Getty

Norman Reedus checks himself out while attending Fractured Worlds: The Art of DEATH STRANDING on Tuesday in N.Y.C. 

13 of 94

Afternoon Errands

BACKGRID

Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt leaves a meeting at L’Eclaireur Los Angeles on Tuesday in West Hollywood.

14 of 94

Family Affair

Action Press/MediaPunch

Sharon Stone brings her son Roan Joseph Bronstein to the Harper’s Bazaar Attitude 43 Awards on Tuesday at the Palace of Santona in Madrid, Spain.

15 of 94

La Vie en Rose

Marc Piasecki/GC Images

Lily Collins is spotted on the set of Emily in Paris on Tuesday in France.

16 of 94

On Set with Shia

Rich Fury/Getty

Shia LaBeouf poses with Noah Jupe at the premiere of Amazon Studios’ Honey Boy, a film LaBeouf wrote and stars in, on Tuesday in Hollywood.

17 of 94

Sultry Suit

Morgan Lieberman/FilmMagic

Gwyneth Paltrow arrives in all black at the 1 Hotel West Hollywood grand opening event on Tuesday.

18 of 94

Lights, Camera, Action!

Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

Jamie Foxx joins Paltrow at the grand opening party of 1 Hotel in West Hollywood on Tuesday. 

19 of 94

Something's Cooking

Eric McCandless/ABC

John Stamos sings his heart out during The Little Mermaid LIVE! in L.A. on Tuesday night, where live performances were woven into broadcast of the original feature film. 

20 of 94

Here You Go Again

Shahar Azran/Shutterstock

Dolly Parton warms up the crowd at the We Are Family Foundation Celebration Gala in N.Y.C., where she won the Mattie J.T. Stepanek Peacemaker Award, on Tuesday. 

21 of 94

Waiting Game

SplashNews.com

Billie Eilish takes a call while waiting for her car at the valet at the Chateau Marmont in L.A. on Tuesday.

22 of 94

In-Studio Interview

Emma McIntyre/Getty

Chris Martin stops by the SiriusXM Hollywood Studio in L.A. on Tuesday.

23 of 94

The Diva Has Arrived

Ben Ryan/SOPA Images/Shutterstock

Christina Aguilera performs live at a sold-out show in Dublin, Ireland, as part of The X Tour on Tuesday. 

24 of 94

Pillow Talk

Jesse Grant/Getty

Queer Eye‘s Bobby Berk and Joey King get cozy at Berk’s A.R.T. Furniture Launch Event in L.A. on Tuesday night.

25 of 94

Happy Place

Andrew Toth/Getty

Mandy Moore joins Mickey Mouse and the U.S. Marines to kick off shopDisney.com and Disney Store’s holiday campaign for Toys for Tots at the Glendale Galleria Disney store in California. Through Dec. 15, for every new, unwrapped toy donated at a Disney store in the U.S. or online through shopDisney.com, Disney will donate $1 to Toys for Tots.

26 of 94

In the Dark

Jun Sato/WireImage

Gabriel Luna, Mackenzie Davis, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton and Natalia Reyes attend the press conference for the Japan premiere of Terminator: Dark Fate in Tokyo on Tuesday.

27 of 94

Post Up!

Getty Images

Post Malone showed off some new shades from his Arnette collaborative collection at the interactive Sunglass Hut activation during Posty Fest 2019.

28 of 94

Bolt and Bubbles

James Gourley/Getty

Usain Bolt demonstrates a sabrage at the Mumm Marquee on Melbourne Cup Day at Flemington Racecourse in Australia on Tuesday.

29 of 94

Country Strong

Jason Mendez/Getty

Carly Pearce joins People Now‘s Jeremy Parsons and Andrea Boehlke in the PeopleTV Studios on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

30 of 94

Passing Through

MEGA

Ruth Negga looks unrecognizable while filming Passing on Tuesday in Brooklyn.

31 of 94

Strike a Chord

Courtesy Live in the Vineyard

Pregnant Maren Morris signs a guitar at the WALT Tasting Room over the weekend during a meet and greet at Live in the Vineyard, a four-day food, wine and music festival in Napa Valley, California.

32 of 94

Spread Your Wings

Noam Galai/Getty

Sam Champion speaks as Rubem Robierb (not pictured) unveils a new sculpture dedicated to the transgender GNC community in New York City’s Tribeca Park, in partnership with Mastercard, on Monday.

33 of 94

Suit Salute

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Sterling K. Brown waves to fans as he heads to the set of Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday in L.A.

34 of 94

Radio Rendezvous

Emma McIntyre/Getty

Matt Damon stops by SiriusXM Hollywood Studios to chat on Monday.

35 of 94

Red Carpet Convertible

Kevin Winter/Getty

Christian Bale cruises to the premiere of Ford v Ferrari on Monday at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

36 of 94

Ice Cold

Arthur Mola/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Frozen 2 stars Anna and Elsa — er, Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel — pose together at the animated film’s photo call in Toronto on Monday.

37 of 94

Reel It In

Rob Latour/MPTF/Shutterstock

Awkwafina and Yvette Nicole Brown speak onstage during the 8th annual Reel Stories, Real Lives event benefitting MPTF in L.A. on Monday.

38 of 94

If She Doesn't Scare You ...

Ivan Harris/Capital Pictures /MediaPunch

No evil thing will! Emma Stone gets into character as a young Cruella de Vil, wearing a leopard-print top and ample fur, while filming the live-action Disney prequel film on Saturday in London. 

39 of 94

Podium Power

Slaven Vlasic/Getty

Trevor Noah speaks during the Pencils of Promise 2019 Gala: An Evolution Within at Cipriani Wall Street on Monday in N.Y.C.

40 of 94

Trend Setters

Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

Tim McGraw and host Stephen Colbert twin in matching cowboy hats during the country singer’s Monday night appearance on The Late Show in N.Y.C.

41 of 94

Swing in Her Step

James Gourley/Getty

Lindsay Lohan twirls around at the Channel 10 Marquee on Melbourne Cup Day at Flemington Racecourse on Tuesday in Australia.

42 of 94

Back to the Big Screen

Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages/Shutterstock

Honey Boy writer and star Shia LaBeouf smiles beside host Jodie Foster at an Amazon Studios Tastemaker screening of his film on Monday in L.A. 

43 of 94

Fashion Night Out

Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

Tan France and Gigi Hadid hold hands as they make their way to the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund gala on Monday at Cipriani South Street in N.Y.C.

44 of 94