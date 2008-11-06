Star Tracks - Thursday, November 6, 2008
'ULTIMATE' GLAMOUR
Is that Beyoncé or her sassy alter-ego Sasha? The RampB diva makes a convincing case for the latter in a tight black dress by British designer Gareth Pugh and one fierce glove on Thursday at the MTV Europe Music Awards in Liverpool, England, where she is nominated in the Ultimate Urban category.
MADE IN SHADES
It's a meeting of hip-hop heavyweights as Diddy and Jay-Z party at Diddy's 39th birthday bash and Barack Obama victory celebration Wednesday at New York City club Mansion. "I don't know why God blessed me by having my birthday [on Election Day], but we're here to celebrate 80 percent of Obama being elected and 20 percent my birthday," he said at the party, also attended by Pete Wentz, Mary J. Blige and Ben Stiller.
GREAT WHITE WAY
Scarlett Johansson – in a Dolce amp Gabbana dress and Van Cleef amp Arpels diamonds – is ready for an evening of laughs, attending Michael J. Fox's annual "A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To Cure Parkinson's" fundraiser Wednesday at the Sheraton New York Hotel and Towers. The event, which also brought out Johansson's husband Ryan Reynolds, raised more than $4.3 million for Parkinson's research.
GAME FACES
Kate Hudson and brother Oliver Hudson engage in a little sibling revelry courtside Wednesday during the Lakers-Clippers game at L.A.'s Staples Center. The pair watched the Lakers defeat the Clippers 106-88.
'PLAY' TIME
Brad Paisley greets fans before taping an appearance on the Late Show with David Letterman Wednesday in New York. The country star – and soon-to-be second-time dad – promoted his album Play during the segment scheduled to air Friday.
B-DAY BOY
Kevin Jonas hits the road for a 21st birthday ride Wednesday in Los Angeles. Joining him for a spin in his luxe white Lamborghini: younger brother Joe, who chilled in the passenger's seat.
AD MAN
Ed Westwick grabs his stuff and gets moving after shooting a new K-Swiss ad on Wednesday in New York. The Gossip Girl star is the face of a new campaign for the re-mastered version of the company's famed Classic Original shoe.
WOW 'FACTOR'
Mariah Carey and hubby Nick Cannon make a glam arrival at London's Dorchester Hotel on Thursday. The pop star is in the U.K. to perform on a Mimi-themed edition of the talent search, The X Factor.
TAKE NOTE
If there's one thing AnnaLynne McCord has learned from going back to high school on 90210, it's how to pass a note! The actress sends the paparazzi a cryptic message Tuesday during a lunch date with a friend at the Newsroom Café in Beverly Hills.
LADIES' NIGHT
Melanie Brown, who's set to renew her wedding vows with hubby Stephen Belafonte, shows off her fun, fearless side at the 2008 Cosmopolitan Ultimate Women of the Year Awards at London's Banqueting House on Wednesday.
DOG WALKER
After a trip to Paris, Natalie Portman gets back to her daily routine, walking her dog in New York's West Village neighborhood on Wednesday.
MAN OF THE YEAR
Marking the end of his tenure as Patron of the Lord Mayor's Appeal – an honor given to him for a year by the mayor of London – Prince William attends a benefit concert Tuesday at St. Paul's Cathedral for the designated charities Wellbeing of Women and ORBIS, which helps treat and prevent blindness in developing countries.
RETAIL THERAPY
Call it a test run. Gossip Girl star Jessica Szohr struts her stuff while trying on clothes Tuesday at a French Connection store in New York.
SO 'MONEY'
After teaming up with legendary performer Bette Midler on a Queens, N.Y., area community center, rapper 50 Cent stops by MTV's TRL studios in New York City Wednesday to chat about his other new project: 50 Cent: The Money and the Power, a new reality show debuting on the music network Nov. 6.
ROLL WITH IT
Safety first! With helmet firmly in place, Keanu Reeves takes in the scenery during a motorcycle ride through his Los Angeles neighborhood on Wednesday. The actor recently scored a courtroom victory against a paparazzo stemming from an accident back in March 2007.