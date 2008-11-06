Star Tracks - Thursday, November 6, 2008

It's a meeting of hip-hop heavyweights as Diddy and Jay-Z party at Diddy's 39th birthday bash and Barack Obama victory celebration Wednesday at New York City club Mansion. "I don't know why God blessed me by having my birthday [on Election Day], but we're here to celebrate 80 percent of Obama being elected and 20 percent my birthday," he said at the party, also attended by Pete Wentz, Mary J. Blige and Ben Stiller.