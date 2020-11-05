Chris Hemsworth Hits the Beach in Byron Bay, Plus Harry Styles, Bridget Moynahan and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to 

By People Staff
Updated November 05, 2020 10:57 AM

Beach Bod

Credit: Media-Mode/SplashNews.com

Chris Hemsworth shows off his chiseled physique after hitting the beach in Byron Bay on Thursday. 

Ray of Sunshine

Credit: Snorlax/MEGA

Harry Styles steps out in a yellow shirt as he strolls to the set of Don’t Worry Darling in L.A. on Wednesday. 

Layered Look

Credit: Steve Sands/SplashNews.com

Bridget Moynahan bundles up in a black jacket, scarf and beanie as she films a scene for Blue Bloods in N.Y.C. on Wednesday. 

Balancing Act

Credit: LRNYC/MEGA

Katie Holmes carries a handful of bags while running errands on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

She’s the ‘Bomb’

Credit: SplashNews.com

Heidi Klum wears a green bomber jacket over a leopard-print workout set to go grocery shopping with her mom Erna in Berlin on Wednesday. 

Color Pop 

Credit: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Nelly arrives at the Dancing with the Stars rehearsal studio in a pink sweatsuit and purple sneakers on Wednesday in L.A. 

Man's Best Friend

Credit: Backgrid

Shawn Mendes rides around Miami on Wednesday with his dog Thunder by his side.

Caught in Character

Credit: Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online

Garrett Hedlund is seen filming Modern Love on Wednesday in Schenectady, New York.

Happy Hikers

Credit: MEGA

Amber Heard takes her dog out for a hike on Tuesday.

Every Vote Counts

Credit: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Sarah Jessica Parker and husband Matthew Broderick take their eldest child, 18-year-old son James, to vote for the first time on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

Buttoned Up

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Katie Holmes and boyfriend Emilio Vitolo Jr. step out in chic coats on Tuesday in N.Y.C. 

Meals on Wheels

Credit: Paras Griffin/Getty

Offset hands out hot meals during an Election Day Pop-Up event on Tuesday in Atlanta.

Dapper Dude

Credit: BACKGRID

Chris Pine is seen in a suit on the set of Don’t Worry Darling in L.A. on Tuesday. 

Polling Party

Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

Ava DuVernay poses with Black Lives Matter L.A. co-founder Melina Abdullah and Victoria Mahoney at an Election Day Marathon Party at the Polls, hosted by BLM L.A., at Staples Center on Tuesday.

Long May She Wave

Credit: Drew Angerer/Getty

Lady Gaga performs at a drive-in campaign rally for Joe Biden in Pittsburgh on Monday.

Quite the Coat

Credit: SteveSands/NewYorkNewswire/MEGA

Ewan McGregor and Rebecca Dayan go all-out in outerwear while filming Simply Halston.

Philly Love

Credit: Mark Makela/Getty

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend cuddle up while making an appearance in support of the Biden/Harris campaign in Philadelphia.

Clear Vision

Credit: BACKGRID

Emmy Rossum dons a face shield, a mask and a tee in support of her candidate while out shopping in Beverly Hills Monday.

Denim Days

Credit: BACKGRID

The Weeknd sheds his incredible Nutty Professor Halloween costume in favor of something a little more low-key for dinner in West Hollywood Monday.

Camera Ready

Credit: Backgrid

Jon Hamm is seen in full character filming No Sudden Move in Detroit, Michigan on Monday.

Flower Power

Selma Blair receives a large bouquet of flowers from boyfriend Ron Carlson at Bristol Farms in L.A. on Sunday.

Beach Day

Credit: MEGA

Diplo goes for a dip in the ocean in Miami on Sunday.

On the Green

Credit: MEGA

Pierce Brosnan is in great spirits, playing a round of golf on Sunday in Hawaii.

Soulful Show

Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Lewis Capaldi performs on stage during McDonald's I'm Loving It Live on Sunday at The Printworks in London.

Retail Therapy

Credit: SplashNews.com

Keanu Reeves and girlfriend Alexandra Grant are seen running errands in Berlin on Sunday.

Speaking Out              

Credit: Jeff Hahne/Getty

Amy Schumer speaks at a campaign rally for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris on Saturday in Charlotte, North Carolina.

‘Get Out’ the Vote

Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

Daniel Kaluuya attends the Get Out the Vote event and film screening hosted by the BLM Youth Vanguard on Saturday in L.A.

Celebrating Civic Duty

Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

Marisa Tomei hands out Milk Bar cookies to early voters as part of the Election Super Centers project at Dodger Stadium on Sunday in L.A.

A True Treat

Credit: Michael Kovac/Getty

Ellen Pompeo hands out supplies at Baby2Baby’s Halloween Drive-Thru Distribution presented by Paul Mitchell on Friday in L.A. 

Busy Bundles Up

Credit: Felipe Ramales/SplashNews.com

Busy Philipps steps out in a layered look for a walk with her dog around N.Y.C. on Friday.

On the Move

Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Ben Affleck keeps things cozy while out and about on Saturday in L.A.

Well Suited

Credit: SplashNews.com

Mark Strong looks sharp while filming an episode of the TV series Temple in London on Monday.

Sugar and Spice

Credit: KRed / BACKGRID

Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes and Madelaine Petsch showed off their Powerpuff Girls group costume for Halloween in Vancouver.

Family Day