Star Tracks: Thursday, November 5, 2009
BEHIND THE LENS
Talk about a hot shot! Kellan Lutz gets in focus Wednesday at a Sony CIERGE holiday preview party at SLS Hotel in Beverly Hills. But don't worry Twi-hards, Lutz will be back in front of the camera when New Moon opens Nov. 20.
HUG IT OUT
Mariah Carey shares a touching moment – with herself! – and flaunts her curves while shooting a new music video on a Los Angeles beach Wednesday. Next up: the singer takes a less glam turn, playing a social worker in the movie Precious due in theaters Friday.
CHEERING SQUAD
Kate Hudson and her father Kurt Russell cheer for the New York Yankees Wednesday as her baseball player beau Alex Rodriguez helps his team win their 27th World Series title.
SO GLEEFUL
This one's for the Gleeks! Cory Monteith (a.k.a., Finn) gets a shot of Glee fans while signing copies of the show's soundtrack at Best Buy in Paramus, New Jersey on Wednesday.
I SEE LONDON, I SEE FRANCE...
After receiving the Stylemaker Award in New York, Lady Gaga causes a fashionable stir in her underwear-revealing getup Wednesday during a dinner out at London's Balans Restaurant.
SUNNY OUTLOOK
Zac Efron gets his shades in place during a casual afternoon out in Los Angeles on Wednesday. Later that night, the actor met up with pal Ashley Tisdale (not pictured) at a party for Nylon magazine's November issue at West Hollywood restaurant XIV.
'BOX' CUT-UPS
Cameron Diaz and costar James Marsden share a chuckle Wednesday at the New York premiere of their new sci-fi thriller, The Box.
ROAD WARRIORS
Charlize Theron and costar Viggo Mortensen team up for a glam night off screen at the AFI Fest presented by Audi screening of their upcoming film, The Road, Wednesday at Hollywood's Grauman's Chinese Theater. The thriller will open in theaters on Nov. 25.
FOR THE WIN
Hip, hip, hooray! Reese Witherspoon gets a lift from her ball-playing costars while shooting her latest film in Los Angeles on Wednesday.
DISROBED
Birthday boy Matthew McConaughey celebrates his 40th outside L.A. on Wednesday in the comfiest way – wearing a robe and slippers! The actor took to his MySpace blog to thank fans for their well-wishes, asking for donations to his j.k. livin foundation in lieu of gifts.
TWICE AS NICE
Talk about double trouble! Taylor Momsen loads up with not one but two decorative handbags while on the set of Gossip Girl, currently filming in New York's Upper East Side on Wednesday.
HELMET HEAD
Just call him speed racer! Late Night funnyman Jimmy Fallon takes a few protective measures during the U.S. Olympic Winter Sports Festival, which celebrates the 100 days until the start of the Vancouver Olympics, in New York's Rockefeller Center on Wednesday.
WHAT A LAMB!
After her glamorous Hollywood premiere over the weekend, Precious star Gabourey Sidibe – toting a plush pal! – makes her way to the Big Apple for an appearance Wednesday on MTV's It's On with Alexa Chung.
RUNNING START
Donning near-matching track pants and sneakers, Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber pound the pavement together in New York City on Wednesday.
WAX ... THE FINAL FRONTEIR
Which Kirk is which? The Captain himself, William Shatner, is immortalized in wax Wednesday during a presentation of his likeness at Madame Tussauds wax museum in Hollywood.