The Rock, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds Debut Red Notice, Plus Stephanie Beatriz, JoJo Siwa & More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
All That Glitters
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds light up on Nov. 3 at the Los Angeles premiere of their new film, Red Notice.
Prints-ess Diaries
Stephanie Beatriz brings the color on Nov. 3 (including some major Muzo emerald jewelry) at the world premiere of Encanto at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood.
Generation Gap
JoJo Siwa is joined by mom Jess on Nov. 3 at a premiere party for Siwas Dance Pop Revolution in Burbank, California.
Sister, Sister
Nicky Hilton Rothschild joins sister Paris Hilton for a wedding dress fitting in New York City on Nov. 3.
Art in Motion
Emma Corrin looks pensive while filming Lady Chatterley's Lover in Venice, Italy, on Nov. 4.
Swing Town
Travis Scott hits a shot on Nov. 3 during the Cactus Jack Foundation Celebrity Golf Tournament at Woodlands Country Club in Houston.
Golden Girl
Bling Empire's Christine Chiu wows outside Craig's Restaurant in West Hollywood on Nov. 3.
Here to Help
Danny DeVito attends the Women's Guild Cedars-Sinai Annual Gala at The Maybourne Beverly Hills on Nov. 3.
Heart the Holidays
Ashley Williams shows the love on Nov. 3 at Hallmark Channel's Countdown to Christmas Sing-along Drive-in Experience at The Americana at Brand in L.A.
Group Think
Ziwe Fumudo, Emily Ratajkowski, Moses Sumney and Kristine
Froseth get together on Nov. 3 at the PEN America 'In Conversation' event in N.Y.C. with Ratajkowski in celebration of her new book.
City Girls
Cynthia Nixon and Sarah Jessica Parker hang out on the set of And Just Like That in N.Y.C. on Nov. 2.
On the Move
Paula Patton shares a smile on her way to Live with Kelly and Ryan in N.Y.C. on Nov. 3.
Crusing Through
Arnold Schwarzenegger takes a bike ride through L.A. on Nov. 3.
Fashion Night Out
Miley Cyrus and Billie Eilish attend the Gucci Love Parade fashion show in L.A. on Nov. 2.
Finch and Friends
Tom Hanks and his robot costar arrive at the premiere of Finch in West Hollywood on Nov. 2.
Suited Up in the City
Cardi B waves hello while out in N.Y.C. on Nov. 2.
Tech Conversations
Amy Poehler takes the stage at Web Summit 2021 to talk about social media at Altice Area in Lisbon, Portugal, on Nov. 2.
With Honors
Whoopi Goldberg wears a gorgeous gown to the 25th Annual Accessories Council Excellence (ACE) Awards on Nov. 2 in N.Y.C.
Pattern Maker
Also at the ACE Awards on Nov. 2, fashion icon Iris Apfel.
Effortlessly Cool
Rihanna continues her reign as queen of street style in this green statement jacket that she pairs with gloves on her way to dinner in N.Y.C. on Nov. 2.
A Love for Life
Newly engaged couple Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer hang out in N.Y.C. on Nov. 2.
A 'Legend' in Dubai
John Legend sits front row at the Chanel Cruise 2021/22 fashion show at Dubai Creek Harbour on Nov. 2 in UAE.
Live at The Apollo!
H.E.R. performs her hits at The Apollo Theater for SiriusXM and Pandora's Small Stage Series in Harlem, New York, on Nov. 2.
Fairfax Fans
Camila Mendes and Zoey Deutch attend the VIP preview of the Latrine pop-up, in celebration of the launch of Amazon Original Fairfax, on Nov. 2 in L.A.
NFT Launch
Pamela Anderson and her son Dylan Jagger Lee attend the launch of Playboy's new NFT project Rabbitars at The Blond in N.Y.C.
Stepping Out
Chris Pine walks his dog in L.A. on Nov. 1.
Fashion Forward
Kim Kardashian West wears all black while out on Nov. 2 in N.Y.C.
Glitz & Glam
Cynthia Erivo looks stunning at the Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year Awards at Claridge's Hotel in London on Nov. 2.
On the Line
Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn chats on the phone during a photo shoot at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel on Nov. 1 in L.A.
This Seat Taken?
Michael B. Jordan and Channing Tatum take their seats at a screening of Raging Bull in L.A. on Nov. 1.
Perfect in Pink
Tessa Thompson rocks a monochromatic look while arriving at Jimmy Kimmel Live in L.A. on Nov. 1.
Taking a Stroll
Bradley Cooper heads out for a coffee run in N.Y.C. on Nov. 1.
Selfie Time
Hailee Steinfeld and Amanda Gorman snap a selfie at the premiere party for season 3 of Dickinson on Nov. 1 in L.A.
Hey, Mr. DJ
Idris Elba heats up the mic on Nov. 1 while presenting Pete Tong with the Music Industry Trust Award of the Year 2021 at The Grosvenor House Hotel in London.
Need Some New Blood
Michael C. Hall and Jack Alcott attend the world premiere of Dexter: New Blood at Lincoln Center in N.Y.C. on Nov. 1.
Lending a Hand
Brooklyn Nets star James Harden paints a school with Publicolor students in New York City's Harlem neighborhood on Nov. 1.
Huge Hug
Maria Bakalova gives Leslie Mann a big squeeze while attending Tracey Cunningham's True Color book launch party on Nov. 1 in L.A.
Celebrating Together
Jessica Alba and Cash Warren celebrate at Carlos Eric Lopez's inaugural Día de los Muertos dinner party with Tequila Don Julio and friends in L.A. on Nov. 1.
How Innovative!
Ryan Reynolds and Lil Nas X attend the WSJ. Magazine 2021 Innovator Awards in N.Y.C. on Nov. 1.
… And Scene!
Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman hold hands while filming scenes for Thor: Love and Thunder on Nov. 1 in L.A.
Baby Blues
Sarah Jessica Parker wears all blue on the set of And Just Like That in N.Y.C. on Nov. 1.
Out for the Day
Bella Hadid dresses casually while out in N.Y.C. on Nov. 1.
Hot Girl Halloween
Megan Thee Stallion arrives at her Hottieween party wearing embellished fairy wings on Oct. 31 in L.A.
Clean Up Crew
Jason Sudeikis dresses up as a custodian in a navy blue jumpsuit while carrying a large mop for a Halloween party in L.A. on Oct. 31.
Sitting Courtside
Drake and Corey Gamble attend the Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Lakers game at the Staples Center on Oct. 31 in L.A.
Music Matters
Taylor Swift performs during the 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Oct. 30 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Groovy Baby
Lizzo puts on a psychedelic performance during the 2021 Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival at Golden Gate Park on Oct. 30 in San Francisco.
Dressed to Impress
Harry Styles dresses the part for his Harryween Fancy Dress Party show at Madison Square Garden in N.Y.C. on Oct. 31.
Party Pose
Cara Delevingne strikes a pose at Misshapes' annual Halloween party at The Box in N.Y.C. on Oct. 29.
Across the Pond
Succession star Brian Cox stops by TV show This Morning in London on Nov. 1.
In Character
Damian Lewis films on the set of the limited series drama A Spy Among Friends in London on Oct. 31.
Pretty in Paris
Eva Longoria gets glam for the Global Gift gala at the Four Seasons Hotel George V on Oct. 30 in Paris.
Supporting Families
Baby2Baby ambassador Jenna Dewan and Uber help deliver diapers and other basic essentials to families in need, in celebration of Uber Eats' new baby and kids hub, on Oct. 29.
No. 1 Fan
Ryan Reynolds takes photos at the Racecourse Ground in Wrexham alongside Rob McElhenney where the soccer team they co-own tied Torquay United F.C. 1-1.
Stars Collide
JAY-Z and Drew Barrymore chat at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Ceremony in Cleveland, Ohio, where the rapper was inducted in the 2021 class.
In Character
Doja Cat dresses up as Ms. Sara Bellum, from the animated PowerPuff Girls series, at Darren Dzienciol's CARN*EVIL Halloween Party in Bel Air, California.
Country Party
Blake Shelton performs at the 2021 iHeartCountry Festival, presented by Capital One, at The Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas.
Spookier Than Ever
Billie Eilish channels her character Sally alongside Danny Elfman at the Nightmare Before Christmas live special at Banc of California Stadium in L.A.
Fierce Force
Lizzo dresses as Baby Yoda for a surprise performance at a Spotify event in L.A.
All Smiles
Greta Thunberg poses with the beetle that was named in her honor at the Natural History Museum in London.
Gourds of Fun
Sofia Richie carries a pumpkin in a Beverly Hills, California neighborhood ahead of Halloween.