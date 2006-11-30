Star Tracks - Thursday, November 30, 2006
PRELUDE TO BLISS
Eva Longoria is armed and ready to go on the Los Angeles set of Desperate Housewives on Wednesday. The actress's longtime beau Tony Parker popped the engagement question to her later that day, PEOPLE has learned exclusively.
NEW COMPANY
Britney Spears winds down another night out in Los Angeles Thursday morning with another new friend (and Paris Hilton cohort): Brandon Davis.
SHOW STOPPER
Though her hubby Ben Affleck was named "comeback" of the year, a glowing Jennifer Garner reigns supreme in the color purple at the GQ Man of the Year Awards in Los Angeles on Wednesday.
IT SUITS THEM
Leonardo DiCaprio shares a moment – and some color coordination – with former VP Al Gore at the GQ Man of the Year Awards on Wednesday. The two environmental activists were both interviewed in the magazine's Men of the Year issue.
FAVORITE OBSESSION
No stranger to media attention, Lindsay Lohan (in Zac Posen) grabs the spotlight at the GQ Man of the Year Awards. Lohan made the cut as GQ's "obsession" of the year.
$17 MILLION SMILE
Nicole Kidman, who is the highest paid actress in Hollywood, makes time to raise her profile further Thursday at an Omega watch promotional event in Geneva.
SUPPORT GROUP
Good Charlotte's Joel (left) and Benji Madden give each other the finger at Paper magazine's 2nd annual Nightlife Awards before the siblings later popped in on Rev. Run's surprise birthday bash at Tenjune in New York on Wednesday. Joel's rep recently confirmed to PEOPLE that he has split with Hilary Duff, his girlfriend of two-and-a-half years.
JOLLY GOOD TIME
It's smiles all around for the leading man and women of The Holiday as Jude Law gets an armful of his female costars, Cameron Diaz (left) and Kate Winslet (right), during the film's New York premiere on Wednesday night. The house-swap themed romantic comedy opens Dec. 8.
THE DAILY SHOW
Here, there, everywhere: Britney Spears keeps pace with her round-the-clock schedule, picking up supplies at a Malibu drugstore on Wednesday.
'HOLIDAY' SPIRIT
Despite her dark outlook, Cameron Diaz brings seasonal cheer to Good Morning America on Wednesday, where she dished about her upcoming comedy The Holiday – and her brunette locks. "I think I've always seen the dark, mysterious side of myself," Diaz said of her newly dyed hair.
TWO SCOOPS
Hip-hop producer Pharrell Williams is his very own street team – showing off his Ice Cream Skate Team brand – during an outing in Miami Beach on Wednesday. The musician recently gave PEOPLE another scoop: He's set to work with Britney Spears on her anticipated new album.
HIS CHECKERED PRESENT
O.C. star Adam Brody patterns himself after an undercover actor (or a lumberjack in training?) during a Tuesday stroll in West Hollywood.