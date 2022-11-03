Sarah Jessica Parker Films in N.Y.C., Plus Sheryl Lee Ralph, Cara Delevingne and More

01 of 81 Check, Mate Sarah Jessica Parker is fall fabulous on the New York City set of And Just Like That ... season 2 in N.Y.C. on Nov. 2.

02 of 81 Ready to Dish Lloyd Bishop/NBC via Getty Sheryl Lee Ralph arrives with a smile to Late Night with Seth Meyers in N.Y.C. on Nov. 1.

03 of 81 Model Moment Kevin Mazur/Getty Cara Delevingne stands out from the crowd while filming Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video in Simi Valley, California.

04 of 81 On a Hi SplashNews.com Lea Michele heads out to her next performance of Funny Girl on Broadway in N.Y.C. on Nov. 2.

05 of 81 It's a Silo-bration Alejo Villanueva Joanna Gaines talks about her new book, The Stories We Tell, at a 'Silobration Weekend' with husband Chip Gaines in Waco, Texas, on Oct. 27.

06 of 81 Princess Behavior Splash News Online Elizabeth Debicki films a scene from The Crown in an animal print bathing suit just like the one Princess Diana wore on July 14, 1997, while in the French Riviera.

07 of 81 Officer Harry Michael Buckner/Getty Harry Styles takes a break from his string of performances at the Kia Forum to celebrate the Los Angeles premiere of My Policeman at Regency Bruin Theatre on Nov. 1.

08 of 81 Girl Power Kevin Mazur/Getty Danai Gurira, Lupita Nyong'o and Letitia Wright pose together at the afterparty for the New York City premiere of Marvel Studio's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever at Peak Restaurant at Edge Hudson Yard on Nov. 1 sponsored by Origin water.

09 of 81 A Family Affair Dave Benett/Getty David Beckham is joined by his wife Victoria and three of their children, Harper, Romeo and Cruz, to attend an exclusive screening event for the new Disney+ original series Save Our Squad with David Beckham in London on Nov. 1.

10 of 81 Sister, Sister Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Sisters Este Haim, Danielle Haim and Alana Haim attend the Glamour Women of the Year Awards on Nov. 1 in New York City.

11 of 81 Celebration! Jamie McCarthy/Getty Kelly Rowland and Jennifer Hudson smile at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards on Nov. 1 in New York City.

12 of 81 Gold Stars Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Suni Lee and Chloe Kim pose together at the 2022 Glamour Women of the Year Awards on Nov. 1 in New York City.

13 of 81 Neon Lights Phil Walter/Getty Dua Lipa performs in front of neon flamingos at Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand, on Nov. 2.

14 of 81 Stars Align Bruce Glikas/WireImage Former Dear Evan Hansen stars Gaten Matarazzo and Ben Platt pose together on Nov. 1 at the 2022 New York City Center annual gala celebrating Parade, in which they both appear.

15 of 81 Sing Along Ethan Miller/Getty Sir Elton John performs "Tiny Dancer" during a stop of the Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Nov. 1.

16 of 81 All Smiles Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Mindy Kaling arrives to Jimmy Kimmel Live! in L.A. on Nov. 1.

17 of 81 Magically Weird Slaven Vlasic/Getty "Weird Al" Yankovic is joined by Daniel Radcliffe at The Roku Channel - U.S. premiere of Weird: The Al Yankovic Story in Brooklyn, New York, on Nov. 1.

18 of 81 Dream Big Jemal Countess/Getty Pharrell Williams speaks at the Mighty Dream Forum on Nov. 1 in Norfolk, Virginia.

19 of 81 Playing Dress Up Randy Holmes/ABC Gwyneth Paltrow and Patton Oswalt stop by Jimmy Kimmel Live! in L.A. on Oct. 31 in costume.

20 of 81 Purple Reign Christopher Peterson/Splash News oNline Angela Bassett is flawless while arriving to the Tamron Hall Show studios in N.Y.C. on Nov. 1.

21 of 81 Point It Out Bruce Glikas/WireImage Adam Driver visits pal John David Washington backstage at The Piano Lesson on Broadway in N.Y.C. on Oct. 27.

22 of 81 Made in the Shade Cindy Ord/Getty Lupita Nyong'o is oh-so-cool while arriving to SiriusXM Studios for a town hall with the cast of Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever in N.Y.C. on Nov. 1.

23 of 81 Boys' Club The Image Direct The cast of The Boys, including Chace Crawford, hits the show's Toronto set on Nov. 1.

24 of 81 Man the Mic Roshard Hercules Nick Cannon parties at Sapphire 60 in N.Y.C. over Halloween weekend with Wild n' Out pal Justina Valentine and supermodel Jessica White (not pictured) by his side.

25 of 81 Main Squeeze Noam Galai/Getty Leni Klum gives mom Heidi Klum — dressed as a worm! — a hug on the red carpet of the supermodel's annual Halloween party in N.Y.C. on Oct. 31.

26 of 81 Ted Talk Splash News Online Jason Sudeikis gets into character as Ted Lasso on the set of the hit comedy in London on Nov. 1.

27 of 81 Red Alert BauerGriffin/INSTARimages.com A bright Gwyneth Paltrow arrives to Jimmy Kimmel Live! in Los Angeles on Oct. 31.

28 of 81 Casual Couple Backgrid Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner blend in with the crowds on Oct. 31 while out in New York City.

29 of 81 Lights Up Andrew Benge/Redferns/Getty Maggie Rogers puts on a costume for her performance at O2 Academy Leeds in England on Oct. 31.

30 of 81 Hot Seat Todd Owyoung/NBC/Getty Daniel Radcliffe sits down for a chat with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show in N.Y.C. on Oct. 31.

31 of 81 Guitar Hero Gary Miller/Getty Maren Morris feels the music on Oct. 31 during her taping of Austin City Limits at ACL Live in Texas.

32 of 81 To Boot Splash News Online Emily Ratajkowski is fall fabulous while out in N.Y.C. on Oct. 31.

33 of 81 Color Up Darla Khazei/INSTARimages.com Jennifer Hudson opts for pastel hues for a visit to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in N.Y.C. on Oct. 31.

34 of 81 Something to Show Lloyd Bishop/NBC/Getty Rina Sawayama brings the drama to a taping of Late Night with Seth Meyers in N.Y.C. on Oct. 31.

35 of 81 Friends First Courtesy Yvette Nicole Brown and Craig Gerber of Firebuds snap a selfie at Walt Disney Studios in Burbank, California, on Oct. 29 as the cast welcomes first responders and their families to an event for National First Responders Day.

36 of 81 So Emo Courtesy Trace Cyrus is in the spotlight on Oct. 31 during his performance at Emo Nite Halloween in Los Angeles.

37 of 81 Walk the Walk Elder Ordonez/Splash News online Bradley Cooper takes a solo stroll in N.Y.C. on Oct. 31.

38 of 81 Think Pink MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Danai Gurira leaves Good Morning America in N.Y.C. on Oct. 31.

39 of 81 Star in Stripes backgrid Kate Hudson makes her way out of a Halloween get-together in Los Angeles on Oct. 31.

40 of 81 Ring Thing John Lamparski/Getty Hoda Kotb cracks up while celebrating Halloween Las Vegas-style — as a Cirque du Soleil performer! — on Today in N.Y.C. on Oct. 31.

41 of 81 Trick or Treat Michael Kovac/Getty Happy Halloween! Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford celebrate with kids Kaia and Presley at the annual Casamigos Halloween Party in Beverly Hills on Oct. 28.

42 of 81 Sister Act Catherine Powell/Getty Ashley Judd and Wynonna Judd hang backstage at CMT's Coal Miner's Daughter: A Celebration of the Life & Music of Loretta Lynn event at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville on Oct. 30.

43 of 81 Miami Nice Alexander Tamargo/Getty Snoop Dogg performs at E11EVEN Miami on Oct. 29.

44 of 81 Funny Friends Bruce Glikas/WireImage Bill Heck, Jesse Williams and Jesse Tyler Ferguson get goofy at the re-opening night of Take Me Out on Broadway at The Schoenfeld Theatre on Oct. 27.

45 of 81 Down Under Dog Backgrid Ryan Gosling films scenes for The Fall Guy in Sydney on Oct. 31.

46 of 81 With Honors Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Sherry Cola and Randall Park attend the Asia Society of Southern California's U.S. Asia Entertainment Summit at Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles on Oct. 30.

47 of 81 Lots of Love Rick Kern/Getty Dustin Hoffman gives Sissy Spacek a smooch on Oct. 28 at the premiere of Sam & Kate at the 2022 Austin Film Festival at Paramount Theatre in Texas.

48 of 81 In Power Leon Bennett/Getty Janelle Monáe speaks during the EBONY Power 100 at Milk Studios Los Angeles on Oct. 29.

49 of 81 Street Styling Christopher Peterson/Splash news online Lea Michele makes her way to Funny Girl in N.Y.C. on Oct. 30.

50 of 81 Honoring a Legend Brandi Benton/Startraks Also at CMT's Coal Miner's Daughter: A Celebration of the Life & Music of Loretta Lynn event at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville on Oct. 30: Brandi Carlile.

51 of 81 Holding Court Allen Berezovsky/Getty Flea and wife Melody Ehsani hit the court at the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets game at Crypto.com Arena in L.A. on Oct. 30.

52 of 81 Family Affair Bryan Bedder/Getty Schuyler Fox, Aquinnah Fox, Michael J. Fox, Tracy Pollan and Sam Michael Fox attend the 2022 A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Cure Parkinson's at Cipriani South Street in N.Y.C. on Oct. 29.

53 of 81 Double Trouble BACKGRID Rebel Wilson and girlfriend Ramona Agruma hold hands on their way to a Halloween party in Los Angeles on Oct. 29 while dressed up as the twins from The Shining.

54 of 81 Denim Dude Erika Goldring/Getty Lil Wayne performs during Lil Weezyana 2022 at the Champions Square on Oct. 29 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

55 of 81 Trek to D.C. Paul Morigi/Getty George Takei attends the 2022 Human Rights Campaign National Dinner at Walter E. Washington Convention Center on Oct. 29 in Washington, D.C.

56 of 81 Queen Status BACKGRID Winnie Harlow is all dressed as she parties at Vas Morgan's Halloween event held in West Hollywood on Oct. 29.

57 of 81 Wakanda Forever Leon Bennett/Getty for EBONY MEDIA GROUP Lupita Nyong'o, Letitia Wright and Danai Gurira accept the For The Culture Award onstage during the EBONY Power 100 at Milk Studios Los Angeles on Oct. 29.

58 of 81 Barbie Girl Michael Kovac/Getty for Casamigos Rebel Wilson attends the Casamigos Halloween Party in Beverly Hills on Oct. 28 in a complete Barbie box.

59 of 81 Comic Girl Michael Kovac/Getty for Casamigos Paris Hilton attends the Casamigos Halloween Party in Beverly Hills on Oct. 28 dressed as Sailor Moon.

60 of 81 Country Music's Best Gary Miller/Getty Jason Isbell, Brittney Spencer, honoree Sheryl Crow, Brandi Carlile and Jess Wolfe attend the 2022 Austin City Limits Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at ACL Live on Oct. 27 in Austin, Texas.

61 of 81 Birds of a Feather Kevin Winter/Getty Vanessa Hudgens attends the annual Thriller Night Halloween Party, hosted by Prince Michael Jackson, at the Jackson family home on Oct. 28 in Encino, California.

62 of 81 Group Shot Jamie McCarthy/Getty for STARZ Michael McElhatton, Nathanael Saleh, Carice van Houten, Colette Dalal Tchantcho, Nicholas Denton, Alice Englert, Paloma Faith and Kosar Ali attend the STARZ Dangerous Liaisons world premiere at Cipriani Wall Street on Oct. 26 in New York City.

63 of 81 Ab Fab Splash News Online Rita Ora leaves a London gym in style on Oct. 28.

64 of 81 Hot Dates BFA Derek Blasberg and Karlie Kloss don their finest for the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art's Grit to Glamour Gala in Bentonville, Arkansas, on Oct. 26.

65 of 81 Global Girl Dave Benett/Getty Another day, another runway for Bella Hadid, who showcases a look during Qatar Creates in Doha on Oct. 28.

66 of 81 She Bangs Millie Bobby Brown debuts a new 'do outside Good Morning America in N.Y.C. on Oct. 28.

67 of 81 Studio City Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online Emma Corrin leaves NBC Studios in New York City on Oct. 28.

68 of 81 Carpet Cuties Monica Schipper/Getty Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown make their red carpet couples' debut at the premiere of Netflix's Enola Holmes 2 on Oct. 27 in N.Y.C.

69 of 81 Mariah's Minis Monica Schipper/Getty Mariah Carey brings twins Monroe and Moroccan to the premiere of Netflix's Enola Holmes 2 on Oct. 27 in N.Y.C.

70 of 81 Fancy Free Taylor Hill/FilmMagic Henry Cavill and Natalie Viscuso hit a red carpet for the first time as a couple at the premiere of Netflix's Enola Holmes 2 on Oct. 27 in N.Y.C.

71 of 81 Heads Together Lester Cohen/Getty John Legend and Billy Porter pose at the MFEI Spirit of Life event Honoring Monte and Avery Lipman on Oct. 27 in L.A.

72 of 81 Triple Threat Lester Cohen/Getty Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas of the Jonas Brothers perform onstage during the MFEI Spirit of Life event Honoring Monte and Avery Lipman on Oct. 27 in L.A.

73 of 81 To the Point Bono, Taylor Swift and Eddie Redmayne. Matt Crossick/PA Images/INSTARimages.com Guests Bono, Taylor Swift and Eddie Redmayne have some fun on The Graham Norton Show in London on Oct. 27.

74 of 81 Getting Down to Business Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Kerry Washington is power suit perfection on Oct. 27 in N.Y.C.

75 of 81 Spotlight On Paras Griffin/Getty Honoree Jonathan Majors speaks during his Spotlight Award presentation on day six of the 25th SCAD Savannah Film Festival in Georgia on Oct. 27.

76 of 81 Wilde Women Emma McIntyre/Getty Olivia Wilde sits down for a chat with writer Katie Silberman at the Women in Film Honors: Forging Forward Gala sponsored by Max Mara, ShivHans Pictures, Lexus and STARZ at The Beverly Hilton on Oct. 27.

77 of 81 Talking Shop Emma McIntyre/Getty Lake Bell laughs as Jane Fonda speaks at the Women in Film Honors: Forging Forward Gala sponsored by Max Mara, ShivHans Pictures, Lexus and STARZ at The Beverly Hilton on Oct. 27.

78 of 81 Total Blockbuster Araya Doheny/Getty Randall Park suits up for the Blockbuster season 1 premiere at Netflix Tudum Theater in Los Angeles on Oct. 27.

79 of 81 Take a Bow John Lamparski/Getty Jesse Williams and Jesse Tyler Ferguson have their moment at curtain call during Take Me Out's Broadway return on Oct. 27 in N.Y.C.

80 of 81 Baby Ballerina Roy Rochlin/Getty Coco Rocha and daughter Loni Conran share a sweet moment on Oct. 27 at the American Ballet Theatre's 2022 fall gala at David Koch Theatre in N.Y.C.