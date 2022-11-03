Sarah Jessica Parker Films in N.Y.C., Plus Sheryl Lee Ralph, Cara Delevingne and More

Check, Mate

Sarah Jessica Parker

Sarah Jessica Parker is fall fabulous on the New York City set of And Just Like That ... season 2 in N.Y.C. on Nov. 2.

Ready to Dish

LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS -- Episode 1348 -- Pictured: Actress Sheryl Lee Ralph arrives on November 1, 2022
Lloyd Bishop/NBC via Getty

Sheryl Lee Ralph arrives with a smile to Late Night with Seth Meyers in N.Y.C. on Nov. 1.

Model Moment

Cara Delevingne is seen during Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4
Kevin Mazur/Getty

Cara Delevingne stands out from the crowd while filming Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video in Simi Valley, California.

On a Hi

Lea Michele Heads To Matinee Of "Funny Girl" Tribeca, NY 11/02/2022
SplashNews.com

Lea Michele heads out to her next performance of Funny Girl on Broadway in N.Y.C. on Nov. 2.

It's a Silo-bration

An Evening with Joanna was planned as part of Silobration Weekend where Joanna talked about the book for the first time with fans, right under the Silos
Alejo Villanueva

Joanna Gaines talks about her new book, The Stories We Tell, at a 'Silobration Weekend' with husband Chip Gaines in Waco, Texas, on Oct. 27.

Princess Behavior

Elizabeth Debicki
Splash News Online

Elizabeth Debicki films a scene from The Crown in an animal print bathing suit just like the one Princess Diana wore on July 14, 1997, while in the French Riviera.

Officer Harry

Harry Styles
Michael Buckner/Getty

Harry Styles takes a break from his string of performances at the Kia Forum to celebrate the Los Angeles premiere of My Policeman at Regency Bruin Theatre on Nov. 1.

Girl Power

Danai Gurira
Kevin Mazur/Getty

Danai Gurira, Lupita Nyong'o and Letitia Wright pose together at the afterparty for the New York City premiere of Marvel Studio's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever at Peak Restaurant at Edge Hudson Yard on Nov. 1 sponsored by Origin water.

A Family Affair

David Beckham
Dave Benett/Getty

David Beckham is joined by his wife Victoria and three of their children, Harper, Romeo and Cruz, to attend an exclusive screening event for the new Disney+ original series Save Our Squad with David Beckham in London on Nov. 1.

Sister, Sister

Haim
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Sisters Este Haim, Danielle Haim and Alana Haim attend the Glamour Women of the Year Awards on Nov. 1 in New York City.

Celebration!

Kelly Rowland
Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Kelly Rowland and Jennifer Hudson smile at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards on Nov. 1 in New York City.

Gold Stars

Chloe Kim
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Suni Lee and Chloe Kim pose together at the 2022 Glamour Women of the Year Awards on Nov. 1 in New York City.

Neon Lights

Dua Lipa
Phil Walter/Getty

Dua Lipa performs in front of neon flamingos at Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand, on Nov. 2.

Stars Align

Ben Platt
Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Former Dear Evan Hansen stars Gaten Matarazzo and Ben Platt pose together on Nov. 1 at the 2022 New York City Center annual gala celebrating Parade, in which they both appear.

Sing Along

Elton John
Ethan Miller/Getty

Sir Elton John performs "Tiny Dancer" during a stop of the Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Nov. 1.

All Smiles

Mindy Kaling
Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Mindy Kaling arrives to Jimmy Kimmel Live! in L.A. on Nov. 1.

Magically Weird

Daniel Radcliffe Weird Al
Slaven Vlasic/Getty

"Weird Al" Yankovic is joined by Daniel Radcliffe at The Roku Channel - U.S. premiere of Weird: The Al Yankovic Story in Brooklyn, New York, on Nov. 1.

Dream Big

Pharrell
Jemal Countess/Getty

Pharrell Williams speaks at the Mighty Dream Forum on Nov. 1 in Norfolk, Virginia.

Playing Dress Up

Gwyneth Paltrow
Randy Holmes/ABC

Gwyneth Paltrow and Patton Oswalt stop by Jimmy Kimmel Live! in L.A. on Oct. 31 in costume.

Purple Reign

Angela Bassett
Christopher Peterson/Splash News oNline

Angela Bassett is flawless while arriving to the Tamron Hall Show studios in N.Y.C. on Nov. 1.

Point It Out

John David Washington and Adam Driver
Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Adam Driver visits pal John David Washington backstage at The Piano Lesson on Broadway in N.Y.C. on Oct. 27.

Made in the Shade

Lupita N'yongo
Cindy Ord/Getty

Lupita Nyong'o is oh-so-cool while arriving to SiriusXM Studios for a town hall with the cast of Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever in N.Y.C. on Nov. 1.

Boys' Club

Chace Crawford
The Image Direct

The cast of The Boys, including Chace Crawford, hits the show's Toronto set on Nov. 1.

Man the Mic

Nick Cannon
Roshard Hercules

Nick Cannon parties at Sapphire 60 in N.Y.C. over Halloween weekend with Wild n' Out pal Justina Valentine and supermodel Jessica White (not pictured) by his side.

Main Squeeze

Heidi Klum Leni Klum
Noam Galai/Getty

Leni Klum gives mom Heidi Klum — dressed as a worm! — a hug on the red carpet of the supermodel's annual Halloween party in N.Y.C. on Oct. 31.

Ted Talk

Jason Sudeikis
Splash News Online

Jason Sudeikis gets into character as Ted Lasso on the set of the hit comedy in London on Nov. 1.

Red Alert

Gwyneth Paltrow
BauerGriffin/INSTARimages.com

A bright Gwyneth Paltrow arrives to Jimmy Kimmel Live! in Los Angeles on Oct. 31.

Casual Couple

Joe Jonas Sophie Turner
Backgrid

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner blend in with the crowds on Oct. 31 while out in New York City.

Lights Up

Maggie Rogers
Andrew Benge/Redferns/Getty

Maggie Rogers puts on a costume for her performance at O2 Academy Leeds in England on Oct. 31.

Hot Seat

Daniel Radcliffe
Todd Owyoung/NBC/Getty

Daniel Radcliffe sits down for a chat with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show in N.Y.C. on Oct. 31.

Guitar Hero

Maren Morris
Gary Miller/Getty

Maren Morris feels the music on Oct. 31 during her taping of Austin City Limits at ACL Live in Texas.

To Boot

Emily Ratajkowski
Splash News Online

Emily Ratajkowski is fall fabulous while out in N.Y.C. on Oct. 31.

Color Up

Jennifer Hudson
Darla Khazei/INSTARimages.com

Jennifer Hudson opts for pastel hues for a visit to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in N.Y.C. on Oct. 31.

Something to Show

Rina Sawayama
Lloyd Bishop/NBC/Getty

Rina Sawayama brings the drama to a taping of Late Night with Seth Meyers in N.Y.C. on Oct. 31.

Friends First

Yvette Nicole Brown
Courtesy

Yvette Nicole Brown and Craig Gerber of Firebuds snap a selfie at Walt Disney Studios in Burbank, California, on Oct. 29 as the cast welcomes first responders and their families to an event for National First Responders Day.

So Emo

Trace Cyrus
Courtesy

Trace Cyrus is in the spotlight on Oct. 31 during his performance at Emo Nite Halloween in Los Angeles.

Walk the Walk

Bradley Cooper
Elder Ordonez/Splash News online

Bradley Cooper takes a solo stroll in N.Y.C. on Oct. 31.

Think Pink

Danai Gurira
MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Danai Gurira leaves Good Morning America in N.Y.C. on Oct. 31.

Star in Stripes

Kate Hudson
backgrid

Kate Hudson makes her way out of a Halloween get-together in Los Angeles on Oct. 31.

Ring Thing

Hoda Kotb
John Lamparski/Getty

Hoda Kotb cracks up while celebrating Halloween Las Vegas-style — as a Cirque du Soleil performer! — on Today in N.Y.C. on Oct. 31.

Trick or Treat

Cindy Crawford Rande Gerber
Michael Kovac/Getty

Happy Halloween! Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford celebrate with kids Kaia and Presley at the annual Casamigos Halloween Party in Beverly Hills on Oct. 28.

Sister Act

Ashley Judd
Catherine Powell/Getty

Ashley Judd and Wynonna Judd hang backstage at CMT's Coal Miner's Daughter: A Celebration of the Life & Music of Loretta Lynn event at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville on Oct. 30.

Miami Nice

Snoop Dogg
Alexander Tamargo/Getty

Snoop Dogg performs at E11EVEN Miami on Oct. 29.

Funny Friends

Jesse Williams
Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Bill Heck, Jesse Williams and Jesse Tyler Ferguson get goofy at the re-opening night of Take Me Out on Broadway at The Schoenfeld Theatre on Oct. 27.

Down Under Dog

Ryan Gosling
Backgrid

Ryan Gosling films scenes for The Fall Guy in Sydney on Oct. 31.

With Honors

Randall Park
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Sherry Cola and Randall Park attend the Asia Society of Southern California's U.S. Asia Entertainment Summit at Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles on Oct. 30.

Lots of Love

Dustin Hoffman
Rick Kern/Getty

Dustin Hoffman gives Sissy Spacek a smooch on Oct. 28 at the premiere of Sam & Kate at the 2022 Austin Film Festival at Paramount Theatre in Texas.

In Power

Janelle Monae
Leon Bennett/Getty

Janelle Monáe speaks during the EBONY Power 100 at Milk Studios Los Angeles on Oct. 29.

Street Styling

Lea Michele
Christopher Peterson/Splash news online

Lea Michele makes her way to Funny Girl in N.Y.C. on Oct. 30.

Honoring a Legend

Brandi Carlisle
Brandi Benton/Startraks

Also at CMT's Coal Miner's Daughter: A Celebration of the Life & Music of Loretta Lynn event at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville on Oct. 30: Brandi Carlile.

Holding Court

Flea
Allen Berezovsky/Getty

Flea and wife Melody Ehsani hit the court at the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets game at Crypto.com Arena in L.A. on Oct. 30.

Family Affair

Michael j. Fox
Bryan Bedder/Getty

Schuyler Fox, Aquinnah Fox, Michael J. Fox, Tracy Pollan and Sam Michael Fox attend the 2022 A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Cure Parkinson's at Cipriani South Street in N.Y.C. on Oct. 29.

Double Trouble

West Hollywood, CA - Rebel Wilson and girlfriend Ramona Agruma look smitten as they hold hands on their way to Halloween party in LA while dressed up as the creepy twins from The Shining. Pictured: Ramona Agruma, Rebel Wilson BACKGRID USA 30 OCTOBER 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
BACKGRID

Rebel Wilson and girlfriend Ramona Agruma hold hands on their way to a Halloween party in Los Angeles on Oct. 29 while dressed up as the twins from The Shining.

Denim Dude

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 29: Lil Wayne performs during Lil Weezyana 2022 at Champions Square on October 29, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)
Erika Goldring/Getty

Lil Wayne performs during Lil Weezyana 2022 at the Champions Square on Oct. 29 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Trek to D.C.

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 29: Actor George Takei attends the 2022 Human Rights Campaign National Dinner at Walter E. Washington Convention Center on October 29, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images)
Paul Morigi/Getty

George Takei attends the 2022 Human Rights Campaign National Dinner at Walter E. Washington Convention Center on Oct. 29 in Washington, D.C.

Queen Status

West Hollywood, CA - Winnie Harlow is all dressed up as Cleopatra as she parties at Vas Morgan's Halloween event held in West Hollywood. Pictured: Winnie Harlow BACKGRID USA 30 OCTOBER 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
BACKGRID

Winnie Harlow is all dressed as she parties at Vas Morgan's Halloween event held in West Hollywood on Oct. 29.

Wakanda Forever

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 29: (L-R) Lupita Nyong'o, Letitia Wright, and Danai Gurira accept the For The Culture Award onstage during EBONY Power 100 at Milk Studios Los Angeles on October 29, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for EBONY MEDIA GROUP)
Leon Bennett/Getty for EBONY MEDIA GROUP

Lupita Nyong'o, Letitia Wright and Danai Gurira accept the For The Culture Award onstage during the EBONY Power 100 at Milk Studios Los Angeles on Oct. 29.

Barbie Girl

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 28: Rebel Wilson attends the Casamigos Halloween Party Returns in Beverly Hills on October 28, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos)
Michael Kovac/Getty for Casamigos

Rebel Wilson attends the Casamigos Halloween Party in Beverly Hills on Oct. 28 in a complete Barbie box.

Comic Girl

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 28: Paris Hilton attends the Casamigos Halloween Party Returns in Beverly Hills on October 28, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos)
Michael Kovac/Getty for Casamigos

Paris Hilton attends the Casamigos Halloween Party in Beverly Hills on Oct. 28 dressed as Sailor Moon.

Country Music's Best

AUSTIN, TEXAS - OCTOBER 27: (L-R) Jason Isbell, Brittney Spencer, HonoreeSheryl Crow, Brandi Carlile and Jess Wolfe attend the 2022 Austin City Limits Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at ACL Live on October 27, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images)
Gary Miller/Getty

Jason Isbell, Brittney Spencer, honoree Sheryl Crow, Brandi Carlile and Jess Wolfe attend the 2022 Austin City Limits Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at ACL Live on Oct. 27 in Austin, Texas.

Birds of a Feather

ENCINO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 28: Vanessa Hudgens attends the Annual THRILLER NIGHT Halloween Party, hosted by Prince Michael Jackson, at Jackson Family Home on October 28, 2022 in Encino, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Kevin Winter/Getty

Vanessa Hudgens attends the annual Thriller Night Halloween Party, hosted by Prince Michael Jackson, at the Jackson family home on Oct. 28 in Encino, California.

Group Shot

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 26: (L-R) Michael McElhatton, Nathanael Saleh, Carice van Houten, Colette Dalal Tchantcho, Nicholas Denton, Alice Englert, Paloma Faith and Kosar Ali attend the STARZ Dangerous Liaisons World Premiere at Cipriani Wall Street on October 26, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for STARZ)
Jamie McCarthy/Getty for STARZ

Michael McElhatton, Nathanael Saleh, Carice van Houten, Colette Dalal Tchantcho, Nicholas Denton, Alice Englert, Paloma Faith and Kosar Ali attend the STARZ Dangerous Liaisons world premiere at Cipriani Wall Street on Oct. 26 in New York City.

Ab Fab

Rita Ora
Splash News Online

Rita Ora leaves a London gym in style on Oct. 28.

Hot Dates

Karlie Kloss
BFA

Derek Blasberg and Karlie Kloss don their finest for the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art's Grit to Glamour Gala in Bentonville, Arkansas, on Oct. 26.

Global Girl

Bella Hadid
Dave Benett/Getty

Another day, another runway for Bella Hadid, who showcases a look during Qatar Creates in Doha on Oct. 28.

She Bangs

Millie Bobby Brown seen at Good Morning America

Millie Bobby Brown debuts a new 'do outside Good Morning America in N.Y.C. on Oct. 28.

Studio City

Emma Corin
Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online

Emma Corrin leaves NBC Studios in New York City on Oct. 28.

Carpet Cuties

Millie Bobby Brown
Monica Schipper/Getty

Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown make their red carpet couples' debut at the premiere of Netflix's Enola Holmes 2 on Oct. 27 in N.Y.C.

Mariah's Minis

Mariah Carey
Monica Schipper/Getty

Mariah Carey brings twins Monroe and Moroccan to the premiere of Netflix's Enola Holmes 2 on Oct. 27 in N.Y.C.

Fancy Free

Henry Cavill
Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Henry Cavill and Natalie Viscuso hit a red carpet for the first time as a couple at the premiere of Netflix's Enola Holmes 2 on Oct. 27 in N.Y.C.

Heads Together

John Legend Billy Porter
Lester Cohen/Getty

John Legend and Billy Porter pose at the MFEI Spirit of Life event Honoring Monte and Avery Lipman on Oct. 27 in L.A.

Triple Threat

Jonas Brothers
Lester Cohen/Getty

Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas of the Jonas Brothers perform onstage during the MFEI Spirit of Life event Honoring Monte and Avery Lipman on Oct. 27 in L.A.

To the Point

Taylor Swift Eddie Redmayne Bono
Bono, Taylor Swift and Eddie Redmayne. Matt Crossick/PA Images/INSTARimages.com

Guests Bono, Taylor Swift and Eddie Redmayne have some fun on The Graham Norton Show in London on Oct. 27.

Getting Down to Business

Kerry Washington
Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Kerry Washington is power suit perfection on Oct. 27 in N.Y.C.

Spotlight On

Jonathan Majors
Paras Griffin/Getty

Honoree Jonathan Majors speaks during his Spotlight Award presentation on day six of the 25th SCAD Savannah Film Festival in Georgia on Oct. 27.

Wilde Women

Olivia Wilde
Emma McIntyre/Getty

Olivia Wilde sits down for a chat with writer Katie Silberman at the Women in Film Honors: Forging Forward Gala sponsored by Max Mara, ShivHans Pictures, Lexus and STARZ at The Beverly Hilton on Oct. 27.

Talking Shop

Jane Fonda Lake Bell
Emma McIntyre/Getty

Lake Bell laughs as Jane Fonda speaks at the Women in Film Honors: Forging Forward Gala sponsored by Max Mara, ShivHans Pictures, Lexus and STARZ at The Beverly Hilton on Oct. 27.

Total Blockbuster

Randall Park
Araya Doheny/Getty

Randall Park suits up for the Blockbuster season 1 premiere at Netflix Tudum Theater in Los Angeles on Oct. 27.

Take a Bow

Jesse Williams
John Lamparski/Getty

Jesse Williams and Jesse Tyler Ferguson have their moment at curtain call during Take Me Out's Broadway return on Oct. 27 in N.Y.C.

Baby Ballerina

Coco Rocha
Roy Rochlin/Getty

Coco Rocha and daughter Loni Conran share a sweet moment on Oct. 27 at the American Ballet Theatre's 2022 fall gala at David Koch Theatre in N.Y.C.

Walk the Walk

Aaron Taylor Johnson
Backgrid

Aaron Taylor-Johnson heads out in London's Notting Hill neighborhood on Oct. 27.

