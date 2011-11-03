Star Tracks: Thursday, November 3, 2011

Stewart keeps her cool at LAX. Plus: Jennifer Lopez, Ashley Greene, Kim & Khloé, Hugh Jackman and more
By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 01:04 PM

SUPER FLY

Credit: GSI Media

Breaking Dawn star Kristen Stewart perfects her varsity cool Wednesday as she makes her way through Los Angeles International airport.

BIENVENIDOS!

Credit: Ramey

A gam-tastic Jennifer Lopez waves to fans in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Wednesday.

BACK-UP PLAN

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Fergie and Ashley Greene strike a sultry pose Wednesday at the Avon Foundation Global Voices for Change Gala, held at the Marriott Marquis in New York's Times Square.

BOOKING IT

Credit: Splash News Online

In the midst of her divorce drama, Kim Kardashian attends a book-signing session with sister Khloé Thursday in Sydney, Australia.

CENTER STAGE

Credit: Flynet

After channeling J.Lo for Halloween, Nicole Richie balances two adorable ballerinas, 3-year-old daughter Harlow and a dance class pal, Wednesday in Hollywood.

APPLE A DAY

Credit: Charles Guerin/Abaca

Hugh Jackman sneaks in a healthy treat while hanging in N.Y.C. with scootin' cutie, daughter Ava, 6, on Wednesday.

WELL SUITED

Credit: Todd Williamson/WireImage

Neil Patrick Harris and partner David Burtka hit the red carpet Wednesday for the Hollywood premiere of A Very Harold amp Kumar 3D Christmas, in theaters Friday.

THEY'RE SO HIP

Credit: INF

Ali Larter shows off her chopped locks Wednesday in Brentwood, Calif., with 10-month-old son Teddy.

'TIME' OUT

Credit: Michael Sohn/AP

Amanda Seyfried continues her working laughfest with In Time costar Justin Timberlake Wednesday in Berlin, Germany.

WALK HARD

Credit: Tim Rooke/Rex

Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge swap their crowns for hard hats Wednesday for a tour at the Copenhagen UNICEF supply center during a philanthropic visit to Denmark.

BOY'S IN THE HOODIE

Credit: INF

During a break from shooting The Dark Knight Rises, a casually dressed Joseph Gordon-Levitt hits the streets of New York City for a bite to eat on Wednesday.

'CARRIE' ON

Credit: David Crosling/Landov

Channeling vintage Carrie Bradshaw, Sarah Jessica Parker looks tutu fresh in a pleated, lamé Prabal Gurung confection at the Sydney premiere of I Don't Know How She Does It on Wednesday.

FOX TROT

Credit: Pacific Coast News

A casually-clad (save for those ruby red pumps!) Megan Fox is on the move Wednesday, running errands in L.A.

CREAM OF THE CROP

Credit: Neil Mockford/FilmMagic

Mary J. Blige makes a white-hot appearance Wednesday outside London's BBC Radio 1 studios, where she discussed her upcoming album, My Life II: The Journey Continues (out Nov. 21).

'URTH' MOTHER

Credit: AKM

She's got five on it! Glee star Jane Lynch takes her java to go Wednesday during a shopping jaunt in L.A.

By People Staff