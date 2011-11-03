Star Tracks: Thursday, November 3, 2011
SUPER FLY
Breaking Dawn star Kristen Stewart perfects her varsity cool Wednesday as she makes her way through Los Angeles International airport.
BIENVENIDOS!
A gam-tastic Jennifer Lopez waves to fans in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Wednesday.
BACK-UP PLAN
Fergie and Ashley Greene strike a sultry pose Wednesday at the Avon Foundation Global Voices for Change Gala, held at the Marriott Marquis in New York's Times Square.
BOOKING IT
In the midst of her divorce drama, Kim Kardashian attends a book-signing session with sister Khloé Thursday in Sydney, Australia.
CENTER STAGE
After channeling J.Lo for Halloween, Nicole Richie balances two adorable ballerinas, 3-year-old daughter Harlow and a dance class pal, Wednesday in Hollywood.
APPLE A DAY
Hugh Jackman sneaks in a healthy treat while hanging in N.Y.C. with scootin' cutie, daughter Ava, 6, on Wednesday.
WELL SUITED
Neil Patrick Harris and partner David Burtka hit the red carpet Wednesday for the Hollywood premiere of A Very Harold amp Kumar 3D Christmas, in theaters Friday.
THEY'RE SO HIP
Ali Larter shows off her chopped locks Wednesday in Brentwood, Calif., with 10-month-old son Teddy.
'TIME' OUT
Amanda Seyfried continues her working laughfest with In Time costar Justin Timberlake Wednesday in Berlin, Germany.
WALK HARD
Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge swap their crowns for hard hats Wednesday for a tour at the Copenhagen UNICEF supply center during a philanthropic visit to Denmark.
BOY'S IN THE HOODIE
During a break from shooting The Dark Knight Rises, a casually dressed Joseph Gordon-Levitt hits the streets of New York City for a bite to eat on Wednesday.
'CARRIE' ON
Channeling vintage Carrie Bradshaw, Sarah Jessica Parker looks tutu fresh in a pleated, lamé Prabal Gurung confection at the Sydney premiere of I Don't Know How She Does It on Wednesday.
FOX TROT
A casually-clad (save for those ruby red pumps!) Megan Fox is on the move Wednesday, running errands in L.A.
CREAM OF THE CROP
Mary J. Blige makes a white-hot appearance Wednesday outside London's BBC Radio 1 studios, where she discussed her upcoming album, My Life II: The Journey Continues (out Nov. 21).
'URTH' MOTHER
She's got five on it! Glee star Jane Lynch takes her java to go Wednesday during a shopping jaunt in L.A.