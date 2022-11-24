Daniel Craig Channels James Bond, Plus Kate Hudson, Emily Ratajkowski, Chrissy Teigen and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to 

By People Staff
Published on November 24, 2022 06:00 AM
Bond, James Bond

Daniel Craig
Mike Marsland/Getty

Daniel Craig channels James Bond at a special event hosted by Omega to celebrate 60 years of the iconic franchise in London on Nov. 23.

Across the Pond

Kate HUdson
MEGA

Kate Hudson heads to BBC Radio 2 Studios for The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Dog Days

Emily Ratajkowski

Emily Ratajkowski steps out in chilly New York City with her dog wearing a leather jacket, denim skirt and cowboy boots on Nov. 23.

Bumping Along

Chrissy Teigen
Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Chrissy Teigen carries bouquets of flowers and shows off her growing baby bump in Los Angeles on Nov. 23.

Bundle Up

Katie holmes
Backgrid

Katie Holmes tries to keep warm in New York City as temperatures drop on Nov. 22, wearing a long coat and scarf while out and about in SoHo.

Pretty in Pink

FLorence Pugh
Backgrid

Florence Pugh goes shopping in West Hollywood on Nov. 22 dressed in a silky pink dress and platform leather boots.

Date Night

Sofia Vergara
Backgrid

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello leave Giorgio Baldi in Los Angeles, with their dog in tow, on the night of their seventh wedding anniversary.

Showtime

Elton John
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Elton John performs at the Saks Fifth Avenue holiday windows unveiling and light show in New York City in association with The Elton John AIDS Foundation's Rocket Fund on Nov. 22.

Holiday Cheer

Mandy Moore
Leon Bennett/Getty

Mandy Moore shows off a closet filled with adorable children's clothes at the Gymboree x Mandy Moore x Delivering Good Holiday Giveback event at Union Station Housing Development in Pasadena, California, on Nov. 21

All Smiles

Kristen Bell
Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Kristen Bell seen at Jimmy Kimmel Live in Los Angeles on Nov. 22.

Aca-Awesome

Adam Devine Sarah Hyland
Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Flula Borg, Adam Devine and Sarah Hyland, stars of the new show Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin, rehearse for the 96th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade at Macy's Herald Square in N.Y.C. on Nov. 22.

Sweet Symphony

Joss Stone
Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Joss Stone rehearses for the 96th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade at Macy's Herald Square on Nov. 22.

Hair Care

Michael Strahan
Rosalind OConnor/NBC/Getty

Michael Strahan helps Jimmy Fallon apply beard oil from his skincare and grooming brand during their interview on Nov. 22 on The Tonight Show in N.Y.C.

Laced Up

Larsa Pippen
MEGA

The Real Housewives of Miami's Larsa Pippen seen out with her daughter, Sophia, on Nov. 22 at Craig's Restaurant in West Hollywood.

Winter Wear

Gabrielle Union
Raymond Hall/GC Images

Gabrielle Union shows her keen sense of style in New York City, wearing a dark blue dress, black slingback heels and a fuzzy lined coat on Nov. 22.

Out of Office

Kim Kardashian
MEGA

Kim Kardashian looks cool and casual in sunglasses and an oversized top while leaving her office in L.A. following a photoshoot on Nov. 22.

Pocketful of Poise

Margot Robbie
David Fisher/Shutterstock

Looking smart in an all-black pantsuit, Margot Robbie walks the London red carpet for the latest BAFTA: A Life in Pictures event on Nov. 22.

Page Turners

Nicky Hilton
BFA

Nicky Hilton and alice + olivia designer Stacey Bendet pose with psychiatrist Dr. Charles Sophy for a photo in N.Y.C. on Nov. 22 while celebrating the release of his book Family Values.

Generous Pour

Josh Groban
Courtesy

Singer Josh Groban grins with a bottle of Josh Cellars wine in L.A. for his Veteran's Day charity collaboration with the winery aptly titled Joshgiving.

Hello Yellow

Ziwe
Courtesy

In a yellow dress to match the lemonade in her hand, comedian and talk show host Ziwe brightens up her event with beverage brand Loyal 9 in New York.

Sweet Tooth

Christina Tosi
Courtesy

Milk Bar founder Christina Tosi uses Ziploc bags while leading a holiday baking class with a recipe from her new cookbook, All About Cookies, in Los Angeles.

Almost Show Time

Lea Michele
Taylor Hill/WireImage

Lea Michele sings her heart out on Nov. 21 while rehearsing for the 96th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City, where she and her Broadway costars will perform music from their show Funny Girl.

Major Muscle

Zac Efron
MEGA

Zac Efron looks in shape and in character in New Orleans on Nov. 18, where he's filming his upcoming A24 flick The Iron Claw, in which he plays wrestler Kevin Von Erich.

Smile Season

Mariah Carey
Robert Kamau/GC Images

Mariah Carey steps out into the Manhattan night wearing festive red and chic black on Nov. 21.

Coat On, Knives Out

Janelle Monae
Noam Galai/Getty

In a houndstooth coat and statement frames, Janelle Monáe speaks onstage at the N.Y.C. tastemaker screening of her new Netflix film Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery on Nov. 21.

In the Spotlight

Patti Smith
Josh Mellin

Patti Smith lights up the Music Box Theatre while performing during the Chicago Humanities Festival on Nov. 20.

Talk Show Chic

Carey Mulligan
Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Carey Mulligan struts along in a black leather outfit for her Nov. 21 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in L.A.

City Stroll

Bradley Cooper
The Image Direct

Bradley Cooper bundles up in a puffer jacket for a walk about New York City on Nov. 21.

Wearing the Limelight

Jessica Chastain
Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

With an over-the-shoulder smile, Jessica Chastain glows in a chartreuse gown while attending the L.A. premiere of Showtime's George & Tammy on Nov. 21.

Gift of Song

Ingrid Michelson
Lorne Thomson/Redferns/Getty

Ingrid Michaelson serenades her London audience while performing at Union Chapel on Nov. 21.

Night Out

Kristin Cavallari
Gotham/GC Images

The Hills alumna Kristin Cavallari takes on N.Y.C. in a black sparkly mini dress on Nov. 21.

Shimmer On

Emma Thomspson
Mike Marsland/WireImage

Emma Thompson and Alisha Weir hit the red carpet for the U.K. gala screening of Matilda The Musical in London on Nov. 21.

Movie Magic

Sam Worthington
Don Arnold/WireImage

Sam Worthington and wife Lara Bingle dress it up for the Avatar: The Way of the Water premiere in Sydney on Nov. 21.

Under Cover

Kiernan Shipka
The Image Direct

Kiernan Shipka dons head-to-toe green while out in N.Y.C. on Nov. 21.

Radio Waves

Jessica Chastain Michael Shannon
Emma McIntyre/Getty

Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon look festive on Nov. 21 while arriving to SiriusXM Studios in Los Angeles.

Tiny Dancer

Jojo Siwa
Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

JoJo Siwa steals the show as she arrives at the Disney+ Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium Yellow Brick Road event in L.A. on Nov. 20.

Wowing the Crowd

Elton John
Michael Kovac/Getty

Elton John dazzles in a shiny ensemble as he performs at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Nov. 20 during a live Disney+ event.

Ode to a Legend

Brandi Carlisle
Ray Tamarra/Soul B Photos/Shutterstock

Brandi Carlile wears an eye-catching ensemble as she arrives to the Disney+ Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium Yellow Brick Road event in L.A. on Nov. 20.

Golden Girl

Issa Rae
Leon Bennett/Getty

Issa Rae is glowing after receiving the ADCOLOR Adweek Beacon award at the 16th Annual ADCOLOR Awards in L.A. on Nov. 20.

Costar Love

Norman Reedus
Todd Williamson/Shutterstock

Norman Reedus and Danai Gurira share a tight embrace while at The Walking Dead Live: The Finale Event in Los Angeles on Nov. 20.

All Black Everything

Demi Lovato Jeffrey Dean Morgan
Todd Williamson/Shutterstock

Demi Lovato and Jeffrey Dean Morgan attend The Walking Dead Live: The Finale Event in Los Angeles on Nov. 20.

Model Behavior

Kendall Jenner
Alix Newman/Shutterstock

Kendall Jenner is in good spirits while leaving a photoshoot for FWRD on Los Angeles in Nov. 20.

Icon Living

Dionne Warwick
BFA

Legendary singer Dionne Warwick attends a special preview performance of Some Like It Hot in N.Y.C. on Nov. 18.

Becks Approved

David Beckham
Jonas Ekströmer/TT/Shutterstock

David Beckham applauds while watching the England vs. Iran FIFA World Cup 2022 match in Qatar on Nov. 21.

Dapper Gentleman

Ncuti Gatwa
Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock

Doctor Who's Ncuti Gatwa looks dapper on the red carpet of the BAFTA Scotland Awards held in Glasgow on Nov. 20.

Hot Mic

Jennifer Lawrence
Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

Jennifer Lawrence is all smiles while at the Apple Original Films and A24 screening of Causeway at Linwood Dunn Theater in L.A. on Nov. 20.

Family Affair

Lance Bass
Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Lance Bass, Michael Turchin and their twins, Alexander and Violet, are super adorable while at the "CBS Presents: A Home For the Holidays" event at The Grove on Nov. 20 in L.A.

Strike a Pose

Ana De Armas
Vivien Killilea/Getty

Actress Ana de Armas attends Netflix's Blonde L.A. Tastemaker event at NeueHouse Hollywood on Nov. 20.

Father-Son Bonding

Vin Diesel
Allen Berezovsky/Getty

Vin Diesel and his son Vincent Sinclair Diesel attend the Los Angeles Lakers vs. San Antonio Spurs game held at Crypto.com Arena in L.A. on Nov. 20.

Star Walkin'

Lil Nas X
Jaime Nogales/Medios y Media/Getty

Lil Nas X lights up the stage during day three of the Corona Capital 2022 festival at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in Mexico City on Nov. 20.

A New York Minute

Jake Gyllenhaal
The Image Direct

Jake Gyllenhaal hits the streets of New York City on Nov. 21.

Why, Yellow There!

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 19: Michelle Yeoh attends the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences 13th Governors Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on November 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Michelle Yeoh attends the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences 13th annual Governors Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on Nov. 19 in Los Angeles.

Remembering Alexis

On the eve of Transgender Day of Remembrance the Arquette Family with the inaugural "Stonewall Humanitarian Award" presented by the Transgender Health & Wellness Center at the Equality Garden Party in Palm Springs, CA. Rosanna and her daughter Zoe, Patricia, and David Arquette will accept the honor in person on behalf of their entire family. The 3 siblings will each make remarks following the presentation of the award by CEO & Founder Thomi Clinton and Board Member Ashley Donde.. Photo credit: Dean Keefer.
Dean Keefer

Rosanna, Patricia and David Arquette accept the inaugural Stonewall Humanitarian Award, presented by the Transgender Health & Wellness Center, on behalf of their late sister Alexis at the Equality Garden Party in Palm Springs, California, on Nov. 19.

Blonde Beauties

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 19: Margot Robbie and Jean Smart attend the Paramount Pictures' Post Governors Awards Party hosted by President & CEO, Brian Robbins, at the Sunset Tower Hotel on November 19, 2022, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)
Phillip Faraone/Getty for Paramount Pictures

Margot Robbie and Jean Smart attend the Paramount Pictures' Post Governors Awards Party hosted by President & CEO, Brian Robbins, at the Sunset Tower Hotel on Nov. 19 in Los Angeles.

Special Screening

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 19: Christiane Amanpour and Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson attend a special screening of 'Descendant' at the Picturehouse Central on November 19, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Netflix)
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty for Netflix

Christiane Amanpour and Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson attend a special screening of Descendant at the Picturehouse Central on Nov. 19 in London.

Hello! It's Adele

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 18: Adele performs onstage during the "Weekends with Adele" Residency Opening at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on November 18, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AD)
Kevin Mazur/Getty for AD

Adele performs onstage during the opening night of her Weekends with Adele Residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Nov. 18 in Las Vegas.

Like Father, Like Son

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 18: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) John David Washington and father Denzel Washington pose backstage at the play "The Piano Lesson" on Broadway at The Barrymore Theater on November 18, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/WireImage)
Bruce Glikas/WireImage

John David Washington and father Denzel Washington pose backstage at The Piano Lesson on Broadway at The Barrymore Theater on Nov. 18 in New York City.

Play Ball

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 18: Kelly Rowland attends the 'Fantasy Football' Atlanta Premiere & Event on November 18, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Paramount+)
Paras Griffin/Getty for Paramount+

Kelly Rowland attends the Fantasy Football Atlanta Premiere & Event on Nov. 18 in Georgia.

Light Up the Night

Tamera Mowry-Housley and Josh Peck light LEGOLAND California's Christmas Tree. Photos are courtesy: LEGOLAND California Resort
LEGOLAND California Resort

Tamera Mowry-Housley helps light LEGOLAND California's Christmas Tree on Nov. 18 in Carlsbad, California.

Sweater Weather

Aly Raisman
Michael Loccisano/Getty

Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman is fall-ready while attending the Unstereotype Alliance Global Member Summit 2022 held at the United Nations in New York City on Nov. 18.

'Tis the Season

Kris Jenner
Courtesy

Longtime pals Kathy Hilton and Kris Jenner are playful during a holiday party hosted by Hilton to celebrate her new sleepwear collection with Sant and Abel in Bel Air, California, on Nov. 14.

Just Beachy

Yara Shahidi
The image direct

Yara Shahidi smiles from ear to ear while on the Los Angeles set of her new project, Sitting in Bars Eating Cake, on Nov. 17.

Paying It Forward

Corbin Blue
Matt Petit

High School Musical's Corbin Bleu and Monique Coleman surprise young dancers from youth organization, A Place Called Home, as hosts for the non-profit's Gala for the Children fundraiser at the Beverly Wilshire on Nov. 17.

Pregnancy Glow

Ryan Reynolds blake lively
Emma McIntyre/Getty

Blake Lively and husband Ryan Reynolds look happy as ever while at the 36th Annual American Cinematheque Awards honoring Reynolds at The Beverly Hilton on Nov. 17.

Superstar Arrival

Brad Pitt
MediaPunch

Brad Pitt waves to fans while arriving at a special screening of his new film Babylon in N.Y.C on Nov. 16.

Double Date Night

Machine Gun Kelly Megan Fox Kourtney Kardashian
Vivien Killilea/Getty

Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker look ultra-cool at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year party in L.A. on Nov. 17.

Sitting Pretty

Jessica Chastain
Todd Owyoung/NBC/Getty

Jessica Chastain is radiant during an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C. on Nov. 17.

Belting a Ballad

Christina Aquilera
Kevin Winter/Getty

Christina Aguilera performs onstage during the 23rd Annual Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas on Nov. 17.

Smooth Operator

John Legend
Ethan Miller/Getty

John Legend brings his smooth dance moves to stage during the 23rd Annual Latin Grammy Awards Nov. 17 in Las Vegas.

Crowd Commander

Will Ferrell
Emma McIntyre/Getty

Will Ferrell gets cheeky while speaking onstage at the 36th Annual American Cinematheque Awards on Nov. 17 in L.A.

Splash of Gold

OLivia wilde
Billy Bennight/AdMedia/Zuma

Olivia Wilde attends the Los Angeles premiere of Women Talking while rocking a gold corsetted dress on Nov. 17.

Blonde Ambition

Elizabeth Debicki Laura Linney
Jason Mendez/Getty

Elizabeth Debicki and Laura Linney strike a pose while attending Netflix's TV Celebration: Cocktails and Conversation event on Nov. 17 in N.Y.C.

Girl Power

Zoe Kravitz
Presley Ann/Getty

Zoë Kravitz, Natasha Lyonne and Janicza Bravo are all glammed up at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party at The Edition in Los Angeles on Nov. 17.

Stepping Out

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 17: Amanza Smith attends the Guilty Pleasures by Plastic Jesus Opening Night Event at The LA Art Box on November 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for JOPR)
Amy Sussman/Getty

Amanza Smith from Selling Sunset makes an artistic statement, posing at the opening of the Plastic Jesus Art Exhibit "Guilty Pleasures" in Los Angeles on Nov. 17.

Say Cheers

Miguel performs at the launch of Casa Del Sol Tequila's first Añejo Reserve, 11:11 Angel’s Reserve at Bootsy Bellows in West Hollywood. 
Marc Patrick/bfa

Miguel performs at the launch of Casa Del Sol Tequila's first Añejo Reserve, 11:11 Angel's Reserve, at Bootsy Bellows in West Hollywood.

Face Forward

Kaia Gerber
Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Kaia Gerber and director Baz Luhrmann smize for the cameras while at the A Sense of Home 2022 Gala in Beverly Hills on Nov. 17.

Curtain Call

Annie Murphy
Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Annie Murphy makes a silly face while posing with writer David West Read during the opening night of "& Juliet" at The Stephen Sondheim Theatre in N.Y.C. on Nov.17.

Say Cheese

Sara Barielles
BFA

Sara Bareilles shows off her smile while attending the 4th Annual Basser Jean Bash held at The Glasshouse in N.Y.C. on Nov. 15

Wild Things

Emily Ratajkowski

Emily Ratajkowski and Laura Harrier help Belvedere vodka celebrate the launch of its new global campaign starring Daniel Craig with an N.Y.C. takeover of Times Square and dinner at Lavan541 on Nov. 9.

Animation Station

Jake Gyllenhaal Gabrielle Union
SPlash news online

Jake Gyllenhaal and Gabrielle Union pose together at the U.K. premiere of Strange World in London on Nov. 17.

