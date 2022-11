Daniel Craig Channels James Bond, Plus Kate Hudson, Emily Ratajkowski, Chrissy Teigen and More

01 of 80 Bond, James Bond Mike Marsland/Getty Daniel Craig channels James Bond at a special event hosted by Omega to celebrate 60 years of the iconic franchise in London on Nov. 23.

02 of 80 Across the Pond MEGA Kate Hudson heads to BBC Radio 2 Studios for The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

03 of 80 Dog Days Emily Ratajkowski steps out in chilly New York City with her dog wearing a leather jacket, denim skirt and cowboy boots on Nov. 23.

04 of 80 Bumping Along Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Chrissy Teigen carries bouquets of flowers and shows off her growing baby bump in Los Angeles on Nov. 23.

05 of 80 Bundle Up Backgrid Katie Holmes tries to keep warm in New York City as temperatures drop on Nov. 22, wearing a long coat and scarf while out and about in SoHo.

06 of 80 Pretty in Pink Backgrid Florence Pugh goes shopping in West Hollywood on Nov. 22 dressed in a silky pink dress and platform leather boots.

07 of 80 Date Night Backgrid Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello leave Giorgio Baldi in Los Angeles, with their dog in tow, on the night of their seventh wedding anniversary.

08 of 80 Showtime Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock Elton John performs at the Saks Fifth Avenue holiday windows unveiling and light show in New York City in association with The Elton John AIDS Foundation's Rocket Fund on Nov. 22.

09 of 80 Holiday Cheer Leon Bennett/Getty Mandy Moore shows off a closet filled with adorable children's clothes at the Gymboree x Mandy Moore x Delivering Good Holiday Giveback event at Union Station Housing Development in Pasadena, California, on Nov. 21

10 of 80 All Smiles Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Kristen Bell seen at Jimmy Kimmel Live in Los Angeles on Nov. 22.

11 of 80 Aca-Awesome Dia Dipasupil/Getty Flula Borg, Adam Devine and Sarah Hyland, stars of the new show Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin, rehearse for the 96th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade at Macy's Herald Square in N.Y.C. on Nov. 22.

12 of 80 Sweet Symphony Dia Dipasupil/Getty Joss Stone rehearses for the 96th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade at Macy's Herald Square on Nov. 22.

13 of 80 Hair Care Rosalind OConnor/NBC/Getty Michael Strahan helps Jimmy Fallon apply beard oil from his skincare and grooming brand during their interview on Nov. 22 on The Tonight Show in N.Y.C.

14 of 80 Laced Up MEGA The Real Housewives of Miami's Larsa Pippen seen out with her daughter, Sophia, on Nov. 22 at Craig's Restaurant in West Hollywood.

15 of 80 Winter Wear Raymond Hall/GC Images Gabrielle Union shows her keen sense of style in New York City, wearing a dark blue dress, black slingback heels and a fuzzy lined coat on Nov. 22.

16 of 80 Out of Office MEGA Kim Kardashian looks cool and casual in sunglasses and an oversized top while leaving her office in L.A. following a photoshoot on Nov. 22.

17 of 80 Pocketful of Poise David Fisher/Shutterstock Looking smart in an all-black pantsuit, Margot Robbie walks the London red carpet for the latest BAFTA: A Life in Pictures event on Nov. 22.

18 of 80 Page Turners BFA Nicky Hilton and alice + olivia designer Stacey Bendet pose with psychiatrist Dr. Charles Sophy for a photo in N.Y.C. on Nov. 22 while celebrating the release of his book Family Values.

19 of 80 Generous Pour Courtesy Singer Josh Groban grins with a bottle of Josh Cellars wine in L.A. for his Veteran's Day charity collaboration with the winery aptly titled Joshgiving.

20 of 80 Hello Yellow Courtesy In a yellow dress to match the lemonade in her hand, comedian and talk show host Ziwe brightens up her event with beverage brand Loyal 9 in New York.

21 of 80 Sweet Tooth Courtesy Milk Bar founder Christina Tosi uses Ziploc bags while leading a holiday baking class with a recipe from her new cookbook, All About Cookies, in Los Angeles.

22 of 80 Almost Show Time Taylor Hill/WireImage Lea Michele sings her heart out on Nov. 21 while rehearsing for the 96th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City, where she and her Broadway costars will perform music from their show Funny Girl.

23 of 80 Major Muscle MEGA Zac Efron looks in shape and in character in New Orleans on Nov. 18, where he's filming his upcoming A24 flick The Iron Claw, in which he plays wrestler Kevin Von Erich.

24 of 80 Smile Season Robert Kamau/GC Images Mariah Carey steps out into the Manhattan night wearing festive red and chic black on Nov. 21.

25 of 80 Coat On, Knives Out Noam Galai/Getty In a houndstooth coat and statement frames, Janelle Monáe speaks onstage at the N.Y.C. tastemaker screening of her new Netflix film Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery on Nov. 21.

26 of 80 In the Spotlight Josh Mellin Patti Smith lights up the Music Box Theatre while performing during the Chicago Humanities Festival on Nov. 20.

27 of 80 Talk Show Chic Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Carey Mulligan struts along in a black leather outfit for her Nov. 21 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in L.A.

28 of 80 City Stroll The Image Direct Bradley Cooper bundles up in a puffer jacket for a walk about New York City on Nov. 21.

29 of 80 Wearing the Limelight Steve Granitz/FilmMagic With an over-the-shoulder smile, Jessica Chastain glows in a chartreuse gown while attending the L.A. premiere of Showtime's George & Tammy on Nov. 21.

30 of 80 Gift of Song Lorne Thomson/Redferns/Getty Ingrid Michaelson serenades her London audience while performing at Union Chapel on Nov. 21.

31 of 80 Night Out Gotham/GC Images The Hills alumna Kristin Cavallari takes on N.Y.C. in a black sparkly mini dress on Nov. 21.

32 of 80 Shimmer On Mike Marsland/WireImage Emma Thompson and Alisha Weir hit the red carpet for the U.K. gala screening of Matilda The Musical in London on Nov. 21.

33 of 80 Movie Magic Don Arnold/WireImage Sam Worthington and wife Lara Bingle dress it up for the Avatar: The Way of the Water premiere in Sydney on Nov. 21.

34 of 80 Under Cover The Image Direct Kiernan Shipka dons head-to-toe green while out in N.Y.C. on Nov. 21.

35 of 80 Radio Waves Emma McIntyre/Getty Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon look festive on Nov. 21 while arriving to SiriusXM Studios in Los Angeles.

36 of 80 Tiny Dancer Steve Granitz/FilmMagic JoJo Siwa steals the show as she arrives at the Disney+ Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium Yellow Brick Road event in L.A. on Nov. 20.

37 of 80 Wowing the Crowd Michael Kovac/Getty Elton John dazzles in a shiny ensemble as he performs at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Nov. 20 during a live Disney+ event.

38 of 80 Ode to a Legend Ray Tamarra/Soul B Photos/Shutterstock Brandi Carlile wears an eye-catching ensemble as she arrives to the Disney+ Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium Yellow Brick Road event in L.A. on Nov. 20.

39 of 80 Golden Girl Leon Bennett/Getty Issa Rae is glowing after receiving the ADCOLOR Adweek Beacon award at the 16th Annual ADCOLOR Awards in L.A. on Nov. 20.

40 of 80 Costar Love Todd Williamson/Shutterstock Norman Reedus and Danai Gurira share a tight embrace while at The Walking Dead Live: The Finale Event in Los Angeles on Nov. 20.

41 of 80 All Black Everything Todd Williamson/Shutterstock Demi Lovato and Jeffrey Dean Morgan attend The Walking Dead Live: The Finale Event in Los Angeles on Nov. 20.

42 of 80 Model Behavior Alix Newman/Shutterstock Kendall Jenner is in good spirits while leaving a photoshoot for FWRD on Los Angeles in Nov. 20.

43 of 80 Icon Living BFA Legendary singer Dionne Warwick attends a special preview performance of Some Like It Hot in N.Y.C. on Nov. 18.

44 of 80 Becks Approved Jonas Ekströmer/TT/Shutterstock David Beckham applauds while watching the England vs. Iran FIFA World Cup 2022 match in Qatar on Nov. 21.

45 of 80 Dapper Gentleman Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock Doctor Who's Ncuti Gatwa looks dapper on the red carpet of the BAFTA Scotland Awards held in Glasgow on Nov. 20.

46 of 80 Hot Mic Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock Jennifer Lawrence is all smiles while at the Apple Original Films and A24 screening of Causeway at Linwood Dunn Theater in L.A. on Nov. 20.

47 of 80 Family Affair Jon Kopaloff/Getty Lance Bass, Michael Turchin and their twins, Alexander and Violet, are super adorable while at the "CBS Presents: A Home For the Holidays" event at The Grove on Nov. 20 in L.A.

48 of 80 Strike a Pose Vivien Killilea/Getty Actress Ana de Armas attends Netflix's Blonde L.A. Tastemaker event at NeueHouse Hollywood on Nov. 20.

49 of 80 Father-Son Bonding Allen Berezovsky/Getty Vin Diesel and his son Vincent Sinclair Diesel attend the Los Angeles Lakers vs. San Antonio Spurs game held at Crypto.com Arena in L.A. on Nov. 20.

50 of 80 Star Walkin' Jaime Nogales/Medios y Media/Getty Lil Nas X lights up the stage during day three of the Corona Capital 2022 festival at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in Mexico City on Nov. 20.

51 of 80 A New York Minute The Image Direct Jake Gyllenhaal hits the streets of New York City on Nov. 21.

52 of 80 Why, Yellow There! Jon Kopaloff/Getty Michelle Yeoh attends the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences 13th annual Governors Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on Nov. 19 in Los Angeles.

53 of 80 Remembering Alexis Dean Keefer Rosanna, Patricia and David Arquette accept the inaugural Stonewall Humanitarian Award, presented by the Transgender Health & Wellness Center, on behalf of their late sister Alexis at the Equality Garden Party in Palm Springs, California, on Nov. 19.

54 of 80 Blonde Beauties Phillip Faraone/Getty for Paramount Pictures Margot Robbie and Jean Smart attend the Paramount Pictures' Post Governors Awards Party hosted by President & CEO, Brian Robbins, at the Sunset Tower Hotel on Nov. 19 in Los Angeles.

55 of 80 Special Screening David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty for Netflix Christiane Amanpour and Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson attend a special screening of Descendant at the Picturehouse Central on Nov. 19 in London.

56 of 80 Hello! It's Adele Kevin Mazur/Getty for AD Adele performs onstage during the opening night of her Weekends with Adele Residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Nov. 18 in Las Vegas.

57 of 80 Like Father, Like Son Bruce Glikas/WireImage John David Washington and father Denzel Washington pose backstage at The Piano Lesson on Broadway at The Barrymore Theater on Nov. 18 in New York City.

58 of 80 Play Ball Paras Griffin/Getty for Paramount+ Kelly Rowland attends the Fantasy Football Atlanta Premiere & Event on Nov. 18 in Georgia.

59 of 80 Light Up the Night LEGOLAND California Resort Tamera Mowry-Housley helps light LEGOLAND California's Christmas Tree on Nov. 18 in Carlsbad, California.

60 of 80 Sweater Weather Michael Loccisano/Getty Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman is fall-ready while attending the Unstereotype Alliance Global Member Summit 2022 held at the United Nations in New York City on Nov. 18.

61 of 80 'Tis the Season Courtesy Longtime pals Kathy Hilton and Kris Jenner are playful during a holiday party hosted by Hilton to celebrate her new sleepwear collection with Sant and Abel in Bel Air, California, on Nov. 14.

62 of 80 Just Beachy The image direct Yara Shahidi smiles from ear to ear while on the Los Angeles set of her new project, Sitting in Bars Eating Cake, on Nov. 17.

63 of 80 Paying It Forward Matt Petit High School Musical's Corbin Bleu and Monique Coleman surprise young dancers from youth organization, A Place Called Home, as hosts for the non-profit's Gala for the Children fundraiser at the Beverly Wilshire on Nov. 17.

64 of 80 Pregnancy Glow Emma McIntyre/Getty Blake Lively and husband Ryan Reynolds look happy as ever while at the 36th Annual American Cinematheque Awards honoring Reynolds at The Beverly Hilton on Nov. 17.

65 of 80 Superstar Arrival MediaPunch Brad Pitt waves to fans while arriving at a special screening of his new film Babylon in N.Y.C on Nov. 16.

66 of 80 Double Date Night Vivien Killilea/Getty Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker look ultra-cool at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year party in L.A. on Nov. 17.

67 of 80 Sitting Pretty Todd Owyoung/NBC/Getty Jessica Chastain is radiant during an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C. on Nov. 17.

68 of 80 Belting a Ballad Kevin Winter/Getty Christina Aguilera performs onstage during the 23rd Annual Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas on Nov. 17.

69 of 80 Smooth Operator Ethan Miller/Getty John Legend brings his smooth dance moves to stage during the 23rd Annual Latin Grammy Awards Nov. 17 in Las Vegas.

70 of 80 Crowd Commander Emma McIntyre/Getty Will Ferrell gets cheeky while speaking onstage at the 36th Annual American Cinematheque Awards on Nov. 17 in L.A.

71 of 80 Splash of Gold Billy Bennight/AdMedia/Zuma Olivia Wilde attends the Los Angeles premiere of Women Talking while rocking a gold corsetted dress on Nov. 17.

72 of 80 Blonde Ambition Jason Mendez/Getty Elizabeth Debicki and Laura Linney strike a pose while attending Netflix's TV Celebration: Cocktails and Conversation event on Nov. 17 in N.Y.C.

73 of 80 Girl Power Presley Ann/Getty Zoë Kravitz, Natasha Lyonne and Janicza Bravo are all glammed up at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party at The Edition in Los Angeles on Nov. 17.

74 of 80 Stepping Out Amy Sussman/Getty Amanza Smith from Selling Sunset makes an artistic statement, posing at the opening of the Plastic Jesus Art Exhibit "Guilty Pleasures" in Los Angeles on Nov. 17.

75 of 80 Say Cheers Marc Patrick/bfa Miguel performs at the launch of Casa Del Sol Tequila's first Añejo Reserve, 11:11 Angel's Reserve, at Bootsy Bellows in West Hollywood.

76 of 80 Face Forward Stefanie Keenan/Getty Kaia Gerber and director Baz Luhrmann smize for the cameras while at the A Sense of Home 2022 Gala in Beverly Hills on Nov. 17.

77 of 80 Curtain Call Bruce Glikas/WireImage Annie Murphy makes a silly face while posing with writer David West Read during the opening night of "& Juliet" at The Stephen Sondheim Theatre in N.Y.C. on Nov.17.

78 of 80 Say Cheese BFA Sara Bareilles shows off her smile while attending the 4th Annual Basser Jean Bash held at The Glasshouse in N.Y.C. on Nov. 15

79 of 80 Wild Things Emily Ratajkowski and Laura Harrier help Belvedere vodka celebrate the launch of its new global campaign starring Daniel Craig with an N.Y.C. takeover of Times Square and dinner at Lavan541 on Nov. 9.