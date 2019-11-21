David Beckham Addresses the UN, Plus Alicia Keys, the Charlie's Angels Cast & More

By Karen Mizoguchi, Kate Hogan, Sophie Dodd and Diane J. Cho
November 21, 2019

Fight for the Right

UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador David Beckham addresses a meeting during the 30th anniversary of the adoption of the Convention on the Rights of the Child, at United Nations headquarters in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

Talented Twosome

Bebe Rexha and Alicia Keys pose before announcing the 62nd Grammy Awards Nominations at CBS Broadcast Center in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

Build Me Up

Taylor Kitsch leaves Build Series in New York City on Tuesday.

Now Serving

Katharine McPhee greets the press ahead of her return to Broadway’s Waitress at Sardi’s restaurant in New York City on Tuesday.

Angels Abroad

Elizabeth Banks, Kristen Stewart, Ella Balinska and Naomi Scott attend the Charlie’s Angels U.K. premiere in London on Tuesday.

Kiss & Tell

Elsa Pataky presents the ‘KissMas Time’ collection by Women’Secret at Santa Barbara Palace in Madrid, Spain, on Tuesday. 

Winter White

Kacey Musgraves sparkles at a screening of her holiday special, The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show, at Metrograph on Tuesday in New York City.

Center Stage

Venus Williams dances with the Laker Girls during halftime at the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder basketball game on Tuesday at the Staples Center in L.A.

Smooth Moves

Sexiest Man Alive John Legend wows the crowd at Union Station on Tuesday in L.A. as part of SiriusXM’s Dial-Up the Moment campaign.

Down-Under Denim

Matthew McConaughey speaks at the With Thanks launch event on the Sydney Royal Botanic Gardens’ Bennelong Lawn on Wednesday in Sydney, Australia.  

Cutie Costars

Sienna Miller and Chadwick Boseman are all smiles at the world premiere of 21 Bridges on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

Flying Solo

David Harbour hits the carpet at the A Bright Room Called Day opening night celebration on Tuesday at The Public Theater in N.Y.C.

Changing the Game

Scarlett Curtis and Meg Ryan pose together at the annual Make Equality Reality Gala hosted by Equality Now on Tuesday at Capitale in N.Y.C.

'Hamm'ing It Up

Jon Hamm steps out in a denim jacket on Tuesday in Los Angeles.

Festive Fun

Hilarie Burton shows off her gingerbread house during her visit to People Now on Tuesday at the PeopleTV Studios in N.Y.C.

Celebs on Campus

Christian Bale attends The Promise Armenian Institute event at UCLA’s Royce Hall on Tuesday in L.A.

Coming Attractions

Brie Larson makes a guest appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday in Burbank, California, to discuss Avengers: Endgame and her upcoming film Just Mercy

Dance Break

Guest star David Byrne teaches host Jimmy Fallon a dance from his Broadway musical American Utopia on Tuesday’s episode of The Tonight Show in New York City.

Maternity Muse

Iskra Lawrence sports a beachy cutout dress at the Lala Lexa Luncheon celebrating Women’s Entrepreneurship Day at a private residence in Malibu, California, on Tuesday.

Lively Screening

Linda Cardellini smiles onstage during a SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations and Screening of her Netflix series Dead to Me on Tuesday in L.A. 

A-list Athletes

Brody Roybal, Oksana Masters and Rico Roman arrive at the 2019 Team USA Awards at Universal Studios Hollywood on Tuesday in Universal City, California.

To the Art of It

Debi Mazar speaks at the 25th Annual ARTWALK NY benefiting Coalition for the Homeless, presented by Max Mara, at Spring Studios in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

Taking the 'Backstreet'

Brian Littrell poses with wife Leighanne and their son Baylee in front of Nashville’s iconic Printers Alley on Friday at Baylee’s album release party.

Freeze Frame

Idina Menzel and Kristen Bell are honored with stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Tuesday, ahead of their Frozen 2 release this weekend.

The Good Fight

Mark Ruffalo speaks at the Fight Forever Chemicals Campaign kick-off event on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday.

Couch Surfing

Ashley Williams gets comfy on Tuesday during her visit to People Now at the PeopleTV Studios in N.Y.C.

Got the Power

Georgia May Jagger attends Citymeals On Wheels’ 33rd Annual Power Lunch for Women at The Plaza Hotel in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

Mic Check

On Tuesday, Iggy Azalea gets chatty on Elvis Duran and the Morning Show at Z100 Studios in N.Y.C.

A View from the Carpet

Bradley Cooper attends the 2nd Annual Arthur Miller Foundation Honors gala in N.Y.C. on Monday. 

Royalty Is Speaking

Lena Waithe talks about her new film, Queen & Slim, on Monday in N.Y.C.  

All Hail the Queen

Onscreen married couple Tobias Menzies and Helena Bonham Carter attend the SAG screening of The Crown season 3 on Monday in N.Y.C. 

America's Next Top Influencer

Tyra Banks serves a look on the red carpet of the 2019 American Influencer Awards in L.A. on Monday. 

How I Met Your Talk Show Host

Cobie Smulders stops by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C. on Monday. 

Model Behavior

Gigi Hadid leaves an all-day photo shoot on Monday night in N.Y.C.

Father-Daughter Duo

Honoree Ben Stiller and his daughter Ella arrive at the 2019 Rosie’s Theater Kids Fall gala at The New York Marriott Marquis on Monday in N.Y.C.

Posh in Purple

Karlie Kloss arrives at The Lincoln Center Corporate Fund Fashion Gala, honoring Leonard A. Lauder, at Alice Tully Hall in N.Y.C. on Monday.

Country Stars Give Back

Thomas Rhett, Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley attend the Miracle on 4th fundraiser benefit for Home Street Home Ministries on Monday in Nashville. 

Cruise Control

Arnold Schwarzenegger takes a bike ride through L.A. on Monday.

Inspirational Icons

Rosanna Arquette and Gloria Steinem pose at Visionary Women Celebrate Gloria Steinem in Conversation with Cleo Wade at the Beverly Wilshire on Monday in Beverly Hills.

Sleek Chic

Sofia Richie dons a black dress with black boots while leaving Nine Zero One Salon in Beverly Hills on Monday.

Actor and Activist

George Takei gets honored at PFLAG Gives Thanks: Celebrating Inclusion in the Workplace on Monday in N.Y.C.

Popes on Parade

Jonathan Pryce and Anthony Hopkins attend the Two Popes gala premiere during AFI Fest in Hollywood on Monday. 

Festive Treats

Adam Devine, along with Captain Morgan, celebrates the new Gingerbread Spiced with Big Gay Ice Cream sandwich collaboration on Monday in N.Y.C.

