Star Tracks - Thursday, November 20, 2008

By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 06:50 PM

FANTASY ISLAND

Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Mary-Kate Olsen lights up the night in a sophisticated, floor-length gown at the grand opening of Atlantis, The Palm hotel and resort on Dubai's man-made, palm-shaped Palm Jumeirah island in the United Arab Emirates on Thursday.

ATTACHED AT THE HIP

Credit: WENN

While Benji Madden and Paris Hilton may have split, his twin brother Joel and her best pal Nicole Richie continue to stay in stride as they head to lunch in the San Fernando Valley on Wednesday.

GOING GREEN

Credit: Theo Wargo/WireImage

Taking a night off from her Sticky amp Sweet tour, Madonna shows off a frilly, feathery frock (by Louis Vuitton) at a dinner to celebrate Gucci's launch of the Tattoo Heart Collection, benefiting UNICEF, at the Plaza Hotel in New York City.

TATTOO HER

Credit: Charles Eshelman/FilmMagic

Also making a colorful appearance at the Tattoo Heart Collection benefit Wednesday: Rihanna, showing off a red Gucci dress and her own fresh ink. The RampB star, who got the Maori-inspired tribal tat on her right wrist during a tour stop in New Zealand, will appear in stunning ads for Gucci's 4th annual UNICEF campaign.

CAMERA MAN

Credit: Karel Prinsloo/AP

Actor-turned-documentary filmmaker Ben Affleck tours refugee camps in the Central African nation of Congo Wednesday in an effort to raise awareness of the lack of assistance for people who've been displaced by violence there. Though it's his fourth trip in a year, Affleck says, "I'm not an expert in international affairs or diplomacy, but it doesn't take that to see the tremendous suffering here."

SEEING DOUBLE

Credit: Gregorio Binuya/Abaca

Beyoncé finds herself face-to-face with a superstar Wednesday as she unveils her new Seventeen cover at the Hearst Tower in New York City, where she was named the mag's 2008 style star of the year.

HEAVY LIFTING

Credit: BAC Pictures/ Retna

After enjoying the sun and sand in Mexico, Gwen Stefani, her 2-year-old son Kingston and three-month old Zuma, who's staying under wraps, make their way back home, arriving at the Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday.

IT'S ELEMENTARY

Credit: Pete Goddard / Splash News Online

It's just another day of crime fighting for Robert Downey Jr. on the U.K. set of Sherlock Holmes, which continued filming Wednesday in Liverpool.

FANCY FEET

Credit: Joe Schildhorn/PatrickMcMullan/Sipa

They're a shoe-in! Gossip Girl costars Michelle Trachtenberg and Taylor Momsen get their kicks Wednesday at the launch party for Reebok FLASH, new pop-up store in New York City.

STREET STYLE

Credit: Gardiner Anderson-Carlos Vila/ Bauer-Griffin

After celebrating her second anniversary with Tom Cruise and family in Los Angeles, Katie Holmes layers her look – shorts and tights! – as she braves the New York City cold on Wednesday

GOOD SPORT

Credit: Anthony J. Causi / Splash News Online

Though his team didn't have a good day, Jay-Z still keeps his spirits up while watching the New Jersey Nets lose to the Cleveland Cavaliers, 106-82, at the Izod Center in East Rutherford, N.J., on Tuesday. The music mogul is a partial owner of the basketball team.

ISN'T SHE 'LOVELY'?

Credit: Goff/INF

She's dressed to impress! Sarah Jessica Parker is chic in her Chanel suit at the launch of her new fragrances, called the Lovely Collection, at Claridges in London on Monday.

SWEATING IT OUT

Credit: SLY/Fame Pictures

Back from promoting High School Musical 3: Senior Year in Australia, a dressed-down Ashley Tisdale stays caffeinated as she heads to a Burbank, Calif., studio on Wednesday.

TRAVEL KIT

Credit: Justin-Steve/ National Photo Group

With her tunes and ticket in hand, the Wizards of Waverly Place star Selena Gomez is ready for takeoff as she makes her way through the Los Angeles International Airport.

FLIGHT SCHOOLING

Credit: Rex

Prince Harry gets one step closer to earning his wings as he straps in for a flying lesson Tuesday in Hampshire, England. The royal is currently undergoing tests to join the Army Air Corps training program.

THREE CHEERS

Credit: Sara Jaye Weiss/Startraks

It's a Real Housewives summit! Vicki Gunvalson of The Real Housewives of Orange County, The Real Housewives of New York City's Bethenny Frankel and The Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes share a toast during Frangelico's Girls Night Out event at the Warren-Tricomi Salon in New York City on Tuesday.

