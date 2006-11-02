Star Tracks - Thursday, November 2, 2006
SUPPORT SYSTEM
Lindsay Lohan shows a serious outlook – to go along with a sobriety pin she's wearing – during a lunch outing to The Ivy in Los Angeles on Wednesday. Lohan's rep tells PEOPLE, "She's wearing a sobriety pin as a tribute to one of her friends."
DRAMATIC AFFAIR
Later that night, Lindsay Lohan (in Chanel) saunters down the red carpet for the Los Angeles premiere of her film, Bobby. "It's never been about the money," the actress told PEOPLE about taking a pay cut to star in the Emilio Estevez-directed drama. "I mean you can't buy happiness – everyone says that and it's true. It's about the characters that I want to play."
ANOTHER WORLD
It's her premiere, but Bobby star Demi Moore only has eyes for husband Ashton Kutcher as they arrive at the Mann Chinese Theatre on Wednesday.
FLIGHT PATTERN
Jennifer Aniston takes comfort in her security blanket – her blue travel scarf! – as she lands at Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday. The actress returned home after spending a few days in London to see beau Vince Vaughn.
YOU'RE INVITED
The word's out: Shanna Moakler is throwing a divorce party! The former Dancing with the Stars contestant, who had a close call with estranged husband Travis Barker at a pre-Halloween bash, is making the best out of her split – with a celebration at the Bellagio's Light nightclub in Las Vegas on Friday.
A 'WIN'-NING LOOK
As Katie Holmes makes arrangements for her upcoming nuptials in Italy, she and fiancé Tom Cruise (not pictured) suit up to attend the WIN Awards (given by the Women's Image Network to honor people who enhance women's image in the media) at UCLA on Wednesday.
SINGING HIS PRAISES
Jennifer Lopez and hubby Marc Anthony gather round to toast Ricky Martin, who was named Person of the Year by the Latin Recording Academy, in New York on Wednesday. (As for her dress, tell us what you're thinking here!)
MUTUAL ADMIRATION
It's props all around! George Clooney accepts the Walter Cronkite Faith and Freedom Award from the veteran newsman himself in New York on Wednesday. The actor and humanitarian told Cronkite, "You are what I wish to be – except 90!" Cronkite's response? "We're so grateful for your talent being given to our nation."
CART WHEELS
Jessica Simpson is one well-stocked customer after loading up on groceries in Beverly Hills on Wednesday.
DAY AT THE RACES
Kate Bosworth gives Sydney a hand as she lands in Australia on Wednesday. The actress (and former competitive equestrian), who filmed Superman Returns Down Under, is back in town to attend the Melbourne Cup festivities.
A PRIME VIEW
Tobey Maguire and fiancée Jennifer Meyer keep their eyes on the ball during the Los Angeles Lakers 114-106 win over the Phoenix Suns on home turf Tuesday. Soon the couple will turn their attention to being parents – they're awaiting the arrival of their first child together.
MCDREAMY, MCBUSY
Grey's Anatomy hunk Patrick Dempsey takes a meal – and a call – on the go in Santa Monica on Tuesday.
EVERYTHING HAS ITS PLACE
He knows this much – he's no litter bug! Matt Damon empties out the trash as he gets back into character as amnesiac Jason Bourne while filming The Bourne Ultimatum in London on Tuesday.
WORK IT OUT
Madonna looks lean in head-to-toe green during a jog in New York City on Wednesday. The singer has been in town with her family to talk about her controversial adoption and her new children's book, The English Roses, Too Good to Be True.
HOODED HOMEBOYS
After a little hard work – and the magic of makeup – rapper Chingy (right) adds a new member to his posse: Tyra Banks! A goateed Banks went undercover to explore how guys act when women aren't around in an upcoming episode of her eponymous talk show, scheduled to air Nov. 13.
NEW ATTITUDE
British soul singer Joss Stone struts a new look – dark brown hair – as she takes her little dog on a stroll in New York on Wednesday.