Tayshia Adams Shops in Newport Beach, Plus Keanu Reeves, Kaia Gerber, Jacob Elordi and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By People Staff
Updated November 19, 2020 12:32 PM

'Bach' at it

Credit: SplashNews.com

Bachelorette Tayshia Adams stocks up on beauty supplies in Newport Beach, California on Thursday.

Warm Welcome

Credit: SplashNews.com

Keanu Reeves greets a friend with a giant hug on Tuesday in Berlin. 

Laid-Back Look

Credit: BACKGRID

Kaia Gerber and boyfriend Jacob Elordi step out in sweats to visit friends in L.A. on Wednesday. 

‘Kissing’ with the Stars 

Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

Maks Chmerkovskiy and wife Peta Murgatroyd hit the red carpet at the Kiss the Stars Breast Cancer Awareness Cocktail Hour on Wednesday in West Hollywood. 

Bread-y or Not

Credit: Hewitt/SplashNews.com

Jude Law pops out to pick up some fresh bread on Wednesday in London.

Laugh it Up

Credit: Steve Sands/SplashNews.com

Chris Noth and Queen Latifah crack up while filming a scene for The Equalizer in N.Y.C. on Wednesday. 

Red Hot

Credit: BroadImage/Shutterstock

Vanessa Hudgens grabs a smoothie before riding off in her red Ferrari convertible on Wednesday in L.A.

Walk It Out

Credit: The Image Direct

Parents-to-be Liv Lo and Henry Golding go for an afternoon walk on Tuesday in L.A.

Team Comfort

Credit: Backgrid

Hailey Baldwin visits a friend on Wednesday in L.A., wearing a matching sweats set and a black mask.

Green Glam

Credit: The Image Direct

Eiza González looks stunning in a lime green dress while out on a coffee run on Wednesday in L.A.

Retail Therapy

Credit: James Devaney/GC Images

Sarah Jessica Parker leaves her eponymous store with a goodie bag in tow on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

Spread ‘Love’ 

Credit: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

John Legend is seen out and about wearing a sweatshirt with the word "love" on it on Tuesday in L.A.

In Action

Credit: Steve Sands/SplashNews.com

Andrew Garfield rides a bike while filming a scene for Lin Manuel Miranda’s Tick, Tick, Boom in N.Y.C. on Tuesday. 

Deck the Halls

Credit: Paul Archuleta/Getty

Jonathan Bennett hangs an ornament on the Christmas tree during a visit to Hallmark Channel’s Home & Family on Tuesday in Universal City, California. 

Keeping it Casual

Credit: BACKGRID

Halsey is seen stepping out in a sweatshirt and plaid pants for dinner with friends in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

‘Tis the ‘Season’

Credit: Rachel Murray/Getty

Costars Alison Brie, Clea DuVall, Kristen Stewart, Mary Holland and Aubrey Plaza hit the red carpet in face masks for the socially distanced drive-in premiere of Hulu’s Happiest Season on Tuesday in L.A. 

XOXO

Credit: Christopher Peterson/SplashNews.com

Whitney Peak films a scene for the Gossip Girl reboot in an orange sequin cocktail dress on a chilly Tuesday in N.Y.C. 

On Holiday

Credit: Splash News Online

Alessandra Ambrósio enjoys the water during a beach day in Florianópolis, Brazil on Tuesday.

Good Vibes

Credit: Splash News Online

Brooke Shields throws up a peace sign while out in downtown N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

Bundle Up

Credit: Backgrid

Maya Hawke layers up as she heads out on a chilly fall Tuesday in N.Y.C.

Dog Days

Credit: The Image Direct

Jason Momoa takes his German Shepard Rama out for a walk on Monday in Toronto.

Gifts Galore

Credit: Michael Simon/StarTraks

Issa Rae spreads holiday cheer while celebrating Small Business Saturday with American Express in L.A.

Retail Run

Credit: The Image Direct

Bella Hadid arrives at a vintage clothing store in Brooklyn, wearing a yellow beanie and an oversized jacket, on Tuesday.

For a Good Cause

Credit: Courtesy

Usain Bolt, Shakira, Liam Neeson and Bono appear during the Concern Global Gala: Unite to Fight Hunger on Friday to raise funds to fight global hunger.

So Sa-weet

Credit: MEGA

Saweetie and Quavo hold hands as they arrive for dinner on Monday at BOA restaurant in Beverly Hills. 

Quiet on Set!

Credit: Jose Perez/SplashNews.com

Andrew Garfield bundles up while filming Tick Tick Boom in N.Y.C. on Monday.

Strut Your Stuff

Credit: The Image Direct

Ashley Benson wears snakeskin boots and matching leather trousers while walking through N.Y.C. on Monday. 

'Shoe'-In

Credit: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty

Michael Madsen places his boots in the cement during his Hand and Footprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on Monday. 

Park It

Credit: SplashNews.com

Martin Freeman films season 2 of Breeders in a park in London on Monday. 

Shopping Buddy

Credit: LRNYC/MEGA

Katie Holmes and her boyfriend Emilio Vitolo Jr. have their hands full after shopping in N.Y.C. on Monday. 

Chit Chat

Credit: Stacey Newman/Shutterstock

Woody Harrelson talks to the crew and local police while on the set of The Man From Toronto on Monday in Toronto, Canada.

First Look

Credit: The Image Direct

Will Ferrell is seen in character filming his upcoming series The Shrink Next Door on Monday in L.A.

Final Touches

Credit: MEGA

Julia Garner smiles and prepares to film on the set of Inventing Anna in downtown N.Y.C. on Monday. 

Bare It All

Credit: Backgrid

Thomas Doherty puts his abs on display while on the set of Gossip Girl in N.Y.C. on Monday. 