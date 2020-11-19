Tayshia Adams Shops in Newport Beach, Plus Keanu Reeves, Kaia Gerber, Jacob Elordi and More
'Bach' at it
Bachelorette Tayshia Adams stocks up on beauty supplies in Newport Beach, California on Thursday.
Warm Welcome
Keanu Reeves greets a friend with a giant hug on Tuesday in Berlin.
Laid-Back Look
Kaia Gerber and boyfriend Jacob Elordi step out in sweats to visit friends in L.A. on Wednesday.
‘Kissing’ with the Stars
Maks Chmerkovskiy and wife Peta Murgatroyd hit the red carpet at the Kiss the Stars Breast Cancer Awareness Cocktail Hour on Wednesday in West Hollywood.
Bread-y or Not
Jude Law pops out to pick up some fresh bread on Wednesday in London.
Laugh it Up
Chris Noth and Queen Latifah crack up while filming a scene for The Equalizer in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.
Red Hot
Vanessa Hudgens grabs a smoothie before riding off in her red Ferrari convertible on Wednesday in L.A.
Walk It Out
Parents-to-be Liv Lo and Henry Golding go for an afternoon walk on Tuesday in L.A.
Team Comfort
Hailey Baldwin visits a friend on Wednesday in L.A., wearing a matching sweats set and a black mask.
Green Glam
Eiza González looks stunning in a lime green dress while out on a coffee run on Wednesday in L.A.
Retail Therapy
Sarah Jessica Parker leaves her eponymous store with a goodie bag in tow on Tuesday in N.Y.C.
Spread ‘Love’
John Legend is seen out and about wearing a sweatshirt with the word "love" on it on Tuesday in L.A.
In Action
Andrew Garfield rides a bike while filming a scene for Lin Manuel Miranda’s Tick, Tick, Boom in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.
Deck the Halls
Jonathan Bennett hangs an ornament on the Christmas tree during a visit to Hallmark Channel’s Home & Family on Tuesday in Universal City, California.
Keeping it Casual
Halsey is seen stepping out in a sweatshirt and plaid pants for dinner with friends in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.
‘Tis the ‘Season’
Costars Alison Brie, Clea DuVall, Kristen Stewart, Mary Holland and Aubrey Plaza hit the red carpet in face masks for the socially distanced drive-in premiere of Hulu’s Happiest Season on Tuesday in L.A.
XOXO
Whitney Peak films a scene for the Gossip Girl reboot in an orange sequin cocktail dress on a chilly Tuesday in N.Y.C.
On Holiday
Alessandra Ambrósio enjoys the water during a beach day in Florianópolis, Brazil on Tuesday.
Good Vibes
Brooke Shields throws up a peace sign while out in downtown N.Y.C. on Tuesday.
Bundle Up
Maya Hawke layers up as she heads out on a chilly fall Tuesday in N.Y.C.
Dog Days
Jason Momoa takes his German Shepard Rama out for a walk on Monday in Toronto.
Gifts Galore
Issa Rae spreads holiday cheer while celebrating Small Business Saturday with American Express in L.A.
Retail Run
Bella Hadid arrives at a vintage clothing store in Brooklyn, wearing a yellow beanie and an oversized jacket, on Tuesday.
For a Good Cause
Usain Bolt, Shakira, Liam Neeson and Bono appear during the Concern Global Gala: Unite to Fight Hunger on Friday to raise funds to fight global hunger.
So Sa-weet
Saweetie and Quavo hold hands as they arrive for dinner on Monday at BOA restaurant in Beverly Hills.
Quiet on Set!
Andrew Garfield bundles up while filming Tick Tick Boom in N.Y.C. on Monday.
Strut Your Stuff
Ashley Benson wears snakeskin boots and matching leather trousers while walking through N.Y.C. on Monday.
'Shoe'-In
Michael Madsen places his boots in the cement during his Hand and Footprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on Monday.
Park It
Martin Freeman films season 2 of Breeders in a park in London on Monday.
Shopping Buddy
Katie Holmes and her boyfriend Emilio Vitolo Jr. have their hands full after shopping in N.Y.C. on Monday.
Chit Chat
Woody Harrelson talks to the crew and local police while on the set of The Man From Toronto on Monday in Toronto, Canada.
First Look
Will Ferrell is seen in character filming his upcoming series The Shrink Next Door on Monday in L.A.
Final Touches
Julia Garner smiles and prepares to film on the set of Inventing Anna in downtown N.Y.C. on Monday.
Bare It All
Thomas Doherty puts his abs on display while on the set of Gossip Girl in N.Y.C. on Monday.