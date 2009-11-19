Star Tracks: Thursday, November 19, 2009
SUPERMARKET SWEEP
Guess who's getting ready for Thanksgiving a little early? Kim Kardashian returns from her local supermarket Wednesday in Los Angeles with a turkey and pie in hand. And the reality star has made other food news recently: She just starred in a sexy ad for fast food chain Carl's Jr.
STOMP AROUND
Why just drink wine when you can make it! Holly Madison stomps into action – in a cask of grapes! – while celebrating the 2009 harvest of Georges DuBoeuf Beaujolais Nouveau wine at Las Vegas's Paris Hotel and Casino Wednesday.
MEN OF HONOR
Who's got your back? U2 front man Bono stands tall alongside Wyclef Jean during the Robert F. Kennedy Center for Justice and Human Rights annual Ripple of Hope Awards dinner at New York's Chelsea Piers on Wednesday. The music men were honored with the organization's 2009 Ripple of Hope Award for their bold leadership in humanitarian issues.
TICKET TO FLY
Arrivederci! After stepping out for a little art appreciation last week, Brad Pitt picks up his international travels, arriving for a departure flight Thursday at France's Nice Airport.
IN GOOD HUMOR
Gerard Butler enlists the help of a potted plant and towel Thursday to re-enact the infamous Michael Jackson baby-dangling incident from his window at London's Soho Hotel. The actor has been making the rounds in the U.K., to premiere his latest flick, Law Abiding Citizen.
GREAT STRIDES
California girl Kate Hudson keeps things casual as she heads into a lunch date in Santa Monica, Calif., on Wednesday.
WORLD TRAVELERS
No, they're not exactly traveling light – but then again, Slumdog sweethearts Dev Patel and Frieda Pinto have been busy globetrotting. The duo, who touched down at London's Heathrow Airport Thursday morning, just spent a romantic weekend in San Diego.
LAPPING IT UP
Pete Wentz has the best seat in the house! The Fall Out Boy bassist surprises John Mayer during a funny appearance Wednesday on It's On with Alexa Chung At MTV's New York studios.
ALL TIED UP
Nice threads! A dapper Zac Efron steps out in his sharpest power suit for the London premiere of his new movie, Me and Orson Welles on Wednesday. Efron stars opposite Claire Danes as a young actor cast in a production of Julius Caesar, which is directed by a young Orson Welles.
CAPPED OFF
Taylor Swift dons her own raspberry beret while heading to a taping of UK comedy chatfest The Paul O'Grady Show in London on Wednesday.
FAME GAME
It's Twilight mania! New Moon star Robert Pattinson – properly clad in British label Burberry – creates an absolute fan frenzy while arriving at The Late Show with David Letterman in New York City on Wednesday. The latest installment in the vampire series hits theaters Friday.
INITIAL HERE
It's her bag, baby! Accenting her workout gear with a monogrammed tote, Reese Witherspoon keeps it casual while leaving a Brentwood, Calif., gym on Wednesday.
ANGEL EYES
The lovely ladies of Victoria's Secret, including Heidi Klum and Alessandra Ambrosio, get glam in New York City's Times Square on Wednesday to promote the lingerie line's upcoming fashion show. The special, hosted by Klum and featuring the Black Eyed Peas, airs Dec. 1 on CBS.
MADE IN THE SHADE
Levi Johnston, whose highly buzzed-about Playgirl publication has been pushed up to Nov. 21, covers up his, ahem, eyes with a dark pair of shades Tuesday while arriving at Los Angeles International Airport.
COMFORT LEVEL
Katharine McPhee makes herself nice and comfortable during VH1's charity "Big Shopping" event at New York's W Hotel on Wednesday. All proceeds from the event went to benefit the VH1 Save the Music Foundation.