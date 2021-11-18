Cara Delevingne and Selena Gomez Watch the Knicks Play in N.Y.C., Plus Chrishell Stause, Ciara and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to 

By People Staff Updated November 18, 2021 12:49 PM

1 of 96

Game Night

Credit: Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

Cara Delevingne and Selena Gomez enjoy a fun night out at the Orlando Magic vs. New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden in N.Y.C. on Nov. 17.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 96

Serving Up Style

Credit: Jerod Harris/Getty

Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause celebrates Friendsgiving with PrettyLittleThing at the PrettyLittleThing showroom on Nov. 17 in West Hollywood.

3 of 96

Ciara Takes Washington

Credit: Susan Walsh/AP/Shutterstock

Ciara visits the White House to promote COVID-19 vaccinations for children on Nov. 17. 

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 96

Super 'STARZ'

Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Michael Rainey Jr. and Mary J. Blige attend STARZ's Ghost season 2 premiere on Nov. 17 in N.Y.C.

Advertisement

5 of 96

Date Night

Credit: Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

Hubby Kumail Nanjiani and wife Emily V. Gordon attend a special screening of Columbia Pictures' Ghostbusters: Afterlife at the Regency Village Theatre on Nov. 17 in Westwood, California.

6 of 96

A 'Marvel' on the Red Carpet

Credit: Amy Sussman/WireImage

Hailee Steinfeld stuns at the Marvel Studios' L.A. premiere of Hawkeye at El Capitan Theatre on Nov. 17.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 96

For the Children

Credit: Carlos Alvarez/Getty

Rafa Nadal is all smiles at the 10th anniversary of the Rafa Nadal Foundation at the Pérez-Llorca auditorium on Nov. 17 in Madrid.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 96

Gala Glam

Credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Maya Hawke wears a gorgeous gown to the 2021 Guggenheim International gala in N.Y.C. on Nov. 17. 

Advertisement

9 of 96

Paint and Sip

Credit: Lagavulin Whisky

Nick Offerman stars in Dram & Draw, the new holiday spot in the Lagavulin: My Tales of Whisky series on Nov. 17 in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 96

Standing Ovation

Credit: Rich Polk/Getty

Sofia Carson honors Ruben Blades during The Latin Recording Academy's 2021 Person of the Year gala at the Michelob ULTRA Arena on Nov. 17 in Las Vegas.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 96

Bundle Up

Credit: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Bradley Cooper steps out on a chilly N.Y.C. day on Nov. 17.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 96

Pink Lady

Credit: Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online

Vanessa Hudgens pops on Nov. 17 while heading to The View in New York City to promote her new film Tick, Tick ... Boom!

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 96

Freeze Frame

Credit: Jeff Spicer/Getty

Will Smith takes an imaginary snap of his King Richard costars Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London on Nov. 17. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 96

Hosts with the Most

Credit: BFA

Amanda Seyfried and husband Thomas Sadoski host an event with Theory benefitting Inara.org in New York City on Nov. 15.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 96

What's the Fuzz?

Credit: The Image Direct

Newlywed Meadow Rain Walker totes her pup through New York City's SoHo neighborhood on Nov. 17.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 96

Sister Act

Credit: Dave Benett/Getty

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie attend an intimate dinner hosted by Sofia Blunt to launch the Loci vegan sneaker in support of the Blue Marine Foundation on Nov. 17 in London.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 96

Making Waves

Credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

Julianna Margulies hosts the 2021 New York Public Radio Gala celebrating 20 years of Radiolab at The Plaza Hotel in N.Y.C. on Nov. 16.

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 96

Sweet Melodies

Credit: Timothy Norris/Getty

Giveon sings his hits on Nov. 16 during a concert at the GRAMMY Museum as part of the organization's The Drop series. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 96

Silver Belle

Credit: Andy Kropa/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Christie Brinkley toasts the 25th anniversary of Broadway's Chicago — in which she once starred — at the Ambassador Theater in N.Y.C. on Nov. 16.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 96

Gotta Have Heart

Credit: Rachel Murray/Getty

Keke Palmer glows on Nov. 16 as Refinery29's Unbothered presents "The Hookup" at Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen in Inglewood, California. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 96

Face to Face

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

House of Gucci costars Adam Driver and Lady Gaga have a moment on Nov. 16 at the New York City premiere of their upcoming film.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 96

Suit Yourself

Credit: Raven B Varona

Adele cracks up on Nov. 15 while hosting an exclusive listening event for her new album 30 for superfans with Spotify at the Soho Warehouse in Los Angeles.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 96

'Rare' Find

Credit: BrosNYC / BACKGRID

Katie Holmes and Julia Mayorga hold hands on Nov. 16 while filming Rare Objects in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 96

Fan Favorite

Credit: Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

Tom Holland greets the crowd at the Columbia Pictures Trailer Launch Fan Event of Spider-Man: No Way Home at Regal Sherman Oaks in California on Nov. 16.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 96

Parade Pals

Credit: Debra L.Rothenberg/Getty

Nick Cannon and Fat Joe get jolly on Nov. 16 at the 28th Annual Harlem
Holiday Lights Parade on West 125th Street in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 96

Witching Hour

Credit: Lloyd Bishop/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Aubrey Plaza gets spooky on Nov. 16 while arriving to Late Night with Seth Meyers in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement

27 of 96

In the Hood(ie)

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Woody Norman and Joaquin Phoenix arrive at a special screening of C'mon C'mon at the Fine Arts Theater in Los Angeles on Nov. 16.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

28 of 96

Proud Pop

Credit: Justin Wright Photo

Alan Jackson celebrates daughter Mattie Jackson Selecman's new book, Lemons on Friday, with a gathering at his home on Nov. 12.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

29 of 96

Love in London

Credit: Dave Benett/Getty

Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid cuddle up at a special screening of Sophie and the Baron at Sea Containers on Nov. 13 in London.

Advertisement
Advertisement

30 of 96

'Love' to See It

Credit: The Image Direct

Olivia Wilde wears a T-shirt from boyfriend Harry Styles' Love on Tour show while out grabbing coffee in L.A. on Nov. 16.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

31 of 96

Doting Dad

Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage

Sir Paul McCartney and daughter Mary McCartney attend the U.K. premiere of The Beatles: Get Back at Cineworld Empire on Nov. 16 in London.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

32 of 96

Street Style

Credit: The image Direct

Stepping out with a fresh new look, Florence Pugh makes her way through N.Y.C. on Nov. 15.

Advertisement
Advertisement

33 of 96

Reunited and It Feels So Good

Credit: Courtesy San Pellegrino

Chef Nyesha Arrington reunites with her besties in the kitchen to prep her unconventional Friendsgiving spread in S.Pellegrino's new series Kitchen Reunion.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

34 of 96

'Berry' Chic

Credit: Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images

Halle Berry shows off her style during a visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Nov. 15 in L.A. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

35 of 96

Chit Chat

Credit: Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

Oscar Isaac takes the mic during a Dune Q&A session on Nov. 15 in N.Y.C. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

36 of 96

'Sexy' & Spooky

Credit: John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock

Paul Rudd — a.k.a. PEOPLE's 2021 Sexiest Man Alive — arrives at the red carpet world premiere of Ghostbusters: Afterlife on Nov. 15 in N.Y.C. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

37 of 96

Red Carpet Cuties

Credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Vanessa Hudgens and boyfriend Cole Tucker get glammed up for the Tick, Tick… Boom! premiere on Nov. 15 in N.Y.C. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

38 of 96

Anchors Aweigh

Credit: Jesse Grant/Peacock

Cynthia Bailey, Melissa Gorga, Brad Goreski, Kyle Richards, Kenya Moore and Teresa Giudice "set sail" at a press event to celebrate the early launch of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip on Nov. 15 in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement

39 of 96

Courtside Hangs

Credit: Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

Ronny Chieng and Simu Liu hang at Madison Square Garden as the New York Knicks take on the Indiana Pacers on Nov. 15 in N.Y.C. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

40 of 96

Together Again

Credit: Marc Piasecki/WireImage

François Cluzet and Omar Sy pose together at the Intouchables 10th anniversary in Paris on Nov. 15. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

41 of 96

Seeing Double

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Kaia Gerber and lookalike mom Cindy Crawford hold hands as they arrive together at the InStyle Awards on Nov. 15 in L.A. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

42 of 96

Stepping Out 'In Style'

Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty

Amanda Gorman and honoree Simone Biles pose together at the 2021 InStyle Awards on Nov. 15 in L.A.  

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

43 of 96

On the Move

Credit: / MEGA

Jennifer Garner drinks her beverage on the go while out for a stroll on Nov. 15 in L.A. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

44 of 96

Haunted House

Credit: Noam Galai/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson and Bill Murray reunite to talk all things Ghostbusters: Afterlife on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Nov. 15 in N.Y.C. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

45 of 96

Fab Florals

Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage

Claudia Schiffer hits the red carpet in an eye-catching floral dress for the premiere of Silent Night on Nov. 15 in London. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

46 of 96

Lovely in Lavender

Credit: Raymond Hall/GC Images

Kelsea Ballerini shines in a lavender ensemble and pink platform heels outside of Live with Kelly and Ryan on Nov. 15 in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

47 of 96

Chilly City

Credit: Backgrid

Ryan Reynolds and his dog brave the cold while out for a walk through N.Y.C. on Nov. 15.

Advertisement
Advertisement

48 of 96

Style Maven

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Alexandra Shipp looks stunning in black and leather in Midtown Manhattan in N.Y.C. on Nov. 15. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

49 of 96

Caffeine Run

Credit: The Image Direct

Lily-Rose Depp and French rapper Yassine Stein cozy up together while grabbing coffee and matcha in L.A. on Nov. 14.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

50 of 96

'Time'less Beauty

Credit: Dave Benett/WireImage

Rosamund Pike poses at the world premiere of Amazon Prime's The Wheel of Time at the BFI IMAX Waterloo on Nov. 15 in London.

Advertisement
Advertisement

51 of 96

Bonding with Brodie

Credit: Bach Imagery

Ian Somerhalder snaps a photo with Brodie the goldendoodle at the Mutts to Models event on Nov. 13 in the actor's hometown of Covington, Louisiana.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

52 of 96

Shred the Stage

Credit: Danielle Del Valle/Getty

At the Nashville '80s Dance Party to End ALZ event, Brad Paisley performs onstage to support the Alzheimer's Association at Wildhorse Saloon on Nov. 14 in Nashville.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

53 of 96

Center Stage

Credit: Cliff Lipson/CBS

Adele makes her triumphant return on Nov. 14 during her One Night Only concert from Los Angeles. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

54 of 96

Courtside Cuteness

Credit: Paras Griffin/Getty

Michael B. Jordan flashes his signature smile on Nov. 14 while watching the Milwaukee Bucks take on the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena in Georgia.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

55 of 96

Suit Yourselves

Credit: Madison McGaw/BFA.com

Billy Porter and Joshua Jackson pose at the Dom Pérignon and Born
This Way Foundation dinner in honor of World Kindness Day at the
Museum of Modern Art in New York City on Nov. 13. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

56 of 96

Black Tie Only

Credit: John Lamparski/Getty

Selma Blair puts a spin on menswear on Nov. 14 at the Critics Choice Documentary Awards presented by National Geographic documentary films at BRIC in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement

57 of 96

Family Affair

Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty

Serena and Venus Williams join the cast of King Richard — from left, Demi Singleton, Will Smith, Saniyya Sidney and Aunjanue Ellis — at the film's premiere during the closing night of the 2021 AFI Fest at TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood on Nov. 14.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

58 of 96

Laughing Out Loud

Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

Nicole Kidman and Kirsten Dunst crack wise on Nov. 14 at Deadline's The Contenders event at the DGA Theater Complex in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

59 of 96

Got to Glow

Credit: Randy Shropshire/Getty

Regina King, Mahershala Ali and Yvonne Orji get together at The 11th Annual Hamilton Behind the Camera Awards hosted by Los Angeles
Confidential Magazine at The Avalon in Hollywood on Nov. 13. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

60 of 96

Cute Kiss

Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Rita Ora gets a smooch from boyfriend Taika Waititi at the 2021 MTV EMAs at the Papp Laszlo Budapest Sports Arena in Hungary on Nov. 14. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

61 of 96

Pop Star

Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Ed Sheeran makes a statement in a multicolored suit for the 2021 MTV EMAs at the Papp Laszlo Budapest Sports Arena in Hungary on Nov. 14. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

62 of 96

'Great' to See You