Cara Delevingne and Selena Gomez Watch the Knicks Play in N.Y.C., Plus Chrishell Stause, Ciara and More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
Game Night
Cara Delevingne and Selena Gomez enjoy a fun night out at the Orlando Magic vs. New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden in N.Y.C. on Nov. 17.
Serving Up Style
Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause celebrates Friendsgiving with PrettyLittleThing at the PrettyLittleThing showroom on Nov. 17 in West Hollywood.
Ciara Takes Washington
Ciara visits the White House to promote COVID-19 vaccinations for children on Nov. 17.
Super 'STARZ'
Michael Rainey Jr. and Mary J. Blige attend STARZ's Ghost season 2 premiere on Nov. 17 in N.Y.C.
Date Night
Hubby Kumail Nanjiani and wife Emily V. Gordon attend a special screening of Columbia Pictures' Ghostbusters: Afterlife at the Regency Village Theatre on Nov. 17 in Westwood, California.
A 'Marvel' on the Red Carpet
Hailee Steinfeld stuns at the Marvel Studios' L.A. premiere of Hawkeye at El Capitan Theatre on Nov. 17.
For the Children
Rafa Nadal is all smiles at the 10th anniversary of the Rafa Nadal Foundation at the Pérez-Llorca auditorium on Nov. 17 in Madrid.
Gala Glam
Maya Hawke wears a gorgeous gown to the 2021 Guggenheim International gala in N.Y.C. on Nov. 17.
Paint and Sip
Nick Offerman stars in Dram & Draw, the new holiday spot in the Lagavulin: My Tales of Whisky series on Nov. 17 in L.A.
Standing Ovation
Sofia Carson honors Ruben Blades during The Latin Recording Academy's 2021 Person of the Year gala at the Michelob ULTRA Arena on Nov. 17 in Las Vegas.
Bundle Up
Bradley Cooper steps out on a chilly N.Y.C. day on Nov. 17.
Pink Lady
Vanessa Hudgens pops on Nov. 17 while heading to The View in New York City to promote her new film Tick, Tick ... Boom!
Freeze Frame
Will Smith takes an imaginary snap of his King Richard costars Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London on Nov. 17.
Hosts with the Most
Amanda Seyfried and husband Thomas Sadoski host an event with Theory benefitting Inara.org in New York City on Nov. 15.
What's the Fuzz?
Newlywed Meadow Rain Walker totes her pup through New York City's SoHo neighborhood on Nov. 17.
Sister Act
Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie attend an intimate dinner hosted by Sofia Blunt to launch the Loci vegan sneaker in support of the Blue Marine Foundation on Nov. 17 in London.
Making Waves
Julianna Margulies hosts the 2021 New York Public Radio Gala celebrating 20 years of Radiolab at The Plaza Hotel in N.Y.C. on Nov. 16.
Sweet Melodies
Giveon sings his hits on Nov. 16 during a concert at the GRAMMY Museum as part of the organization's The Drop series.
Silver Belle
Christie Brinkley toasts the 25th anniversary of Broadway's Chicago — in which she once starred — at the Ambassador Theater in N.Y.C. on Nov. 16.
Gotta Have Heart
Keke Palmer glows on Nov. 16 as Refinery29's Unbothered presents "The Hookup" at Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen in Inglewood, California.
Face to Face
House of Gucci costars Adam Driver and Lady Gaga have a moment on Nov. 16 at the New York City premiere of their upcoming film.
Suit Yourself
Adele cracks up on Nov. 15 while hosting an exclusive listening event for her new album 30 for superfans with Spotify at the Soho Warehouse in Los Angeles.
'Rare' Find
Katie Holmes and Julia Mayorga hold hands on Nov. 16 while filming Rare Objects in N.Y.C.
Fan Favorite
Tom Holland greets the crowd at the Columbia Pictures Trailer Launch Fan Event of Spider-Man: No Way Home at Regal Sherman Oaks in California on Nov. 16.
Parade Pals
Nick Cannon and Fat Joe get jolly on Nov. 16 at the 28th Annual Harlem
Holiday Lights Parade on West 125th Street in N.Y.C.
Witching Hour
Aubrey Plaza gets spooky on Nov. 16 while arriving to Late Night with Seth Meyers in N.Y.C.
In the Hood(ie)
Woody Norman and Joaquin Phoenix arrive at a special screening of C'mon C'mon at the Fine Arts Theater in Los Angeles on Nov. 16.
Proud Pop
Alan Jackson celebrates daughter Mattie Jackson Selecman's new book, Lemons on Friday, with a gathering at his home on Nov. 12.
Love in London
Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid cuddle up at a special screening of Sophie and the Baron at Sea Containers on Nov. 13 in London.
'Love' to See It
Olivia Wilde wears a T-shirt from boyfriend Harry Styles' Love on Tour show while out grabbing coffee in L.A. on Nov. 16.
Doting Dad
Sir Paul McCartney and daughter Mary McCartney attend the U.K. premiere of The Beatles: Get Back at Cineworld Empire on Nov. 16 in London.
Street Style
Stepping out with a fresh new look, Florence Pugh makes her way through N.Y.C. on Nov. 15.
Reunited and It Feels So Good
Chef Nyesha Arrington reunites with her besties in the kitchen to prep her unconventional Friendsgiving spread in S.Pellegrino's new series Kitchen Reunion.
'Berry' Chic
Halle Berry shows off her style during a visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Nov. 15 in L.A.
Chit Chat
Oscar Isaac takes the mic during a Dune Q&A session on Nov. 15 in N.Y.C.
'Sexy' & Spooky
Paul Rudd — a.k.a. PEOPLE's 2021 Sexiest Man Alive — arrives at the red carpet world premiere of Ghostbusters: Afterlife on Nov. 15 in N.Y.C.
Red Carpet Cuties
Vanessa Hudgens and boyfriend Cole Tucker get glammed up for the Tick, Tick… Boom! premiere on Nov. 15 in N.Y.C.
Anchors Aweigh
Cynthia Bailey, Melissa Gorga, Brad Goreski, Kyle Richards, Kenya Moore and Teresa Giudice "set sail" at a press event to celebrate the early launch of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip on Nov. 15 in L.A.
Courtside Hangs
Ronny Chieng and Simu Liu hang at Madison Square Garden as the New York Knicks take on the Indiana Pacers on Nov. 15 in N.Y.C.
Together Again
François Cluzet and Omar Sy pose together at the Intouchables 10th anniversary in Paris on Nov. 15.
Seeing Double
Kaia Gerber and lookalike mom Cindy Crawford hold hands as they arrive together at the InStyle Awards on Nov. 15 in L.A.
Stepping Out 'In Style'
Amanda Gorman and honoree Simone Biles pose together at the 2021 InStyle Awards on Nov. 15 in L.A.
On the Move
Jennifer Garner drinks her beverage on the go while out for a stroll on Nov. 15 in L.A.
Haunted House
Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson and Bill Murray reunite to talk all things Ghostbusters: Afterlife on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Nov. 15 in N.Y.C.
Fab Florals
Claudia Schiffer hits the red carpet in an eye-catching floral dress for the premiere of Silent Night on Nov. 15 in London.
Lovely in Lavender
Kelsea Ballerini shines in a lavender ensemble and pink platform heels outside of Live with Kelly and Ryan on Nov. 15 in N.Y.C.
Chilly City
Ryan Reynolds and his dog brave the cold while out for a walk through N.Y.C. on Nov. 15.
Style Maven
Alexandra Shipp looks stunning in black and leather in Midtown Manhattan in N.Y.C. on Nov. 15.
Caffeine Run
Lily-Rose Depp and French rapper Yassine Stein cozy up together while grabbing coffee and matcha in L.A. on Nov. 14.
'Time'less Beauty
Rosamund Pike poses at the world premiere of Amazon Prime's The Wheel of Time at the BFI IMAX Waterloo on Nov. 15 in London.
Bonding with Brodie
Ian Somerhalder snaps a photo with Brodie the goldendoodle at the Mutts to Models event on Nov. 13 in the actor's hometown of Covington, Louisiana.
Shred the Stage
At the Nashville '80s Dance Party to End ALZ event, Brad Paisley performs onstage to support the Alzheimer's Association at Wildhorse Saloon on Nov. 14 in Nashville.
Center Stage
Adele makes her triumphant return on Nov. 14 during her One Night Only concert from Los Angeles.
Courtside Cuteness
Michael B. Jordan flashes his signature smile on Nov. 14 while watching the Milwaukee Bucks take on the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena in Georgia.
Suit Yourselves
Billy Porter and Joshua Jackson pose at the Dom Pérignon and Born
This Way Foundation dinner in honor of World Kindness Day at the
Museum of Modern Art in New York City on Nov. 13.
Black Tie Only
Selma Blair puts a spin on menswear on Nov. 14 at the Critics Choice Documentary Awards presented by National Geographic documentary films at BRIC in N.Y.C.
Family Affair
Serena and Venus Williams join the cast of King Richard — from left, Demi Singleton, Will Smith, Saniyya Sidney and Aunjanue Ellis — at the film's premiere during the closing night of the 2021 AFI Fest at TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood on Nov. 14.
Laughing Out Loud
Nicole Kidman and Kirsten Dunst crack wise on Nov. 14 at Deadline's The Contenders event at the DGA Theater Complex in L.A.
Got to Glow
Regina King, Mahershala Ali and Yvonne Orji get together at The 11th Annual Hamilton Behind the Camera Awards hosted by Los Angeles
Confidential Magazine at The Avalon in Hollywood on Nov. 13.
Cute Kiss
Rita Ora gets a smooch from boyfriend Taika Waititi at the 2021 MTV EMAs at the Papp Laszlo Budapest Sports Arena in Hungary on Nov. 14.
Pop Star
Ed Sheeran makes a statement in a multicolored suit for the 2021 MTV EMAs at the Papp Laszlo Budapest Sports Arena in Hungary on Nov. 14.