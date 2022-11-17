Jennifer Aniston Wears All Black on Set, Plus Margot Robbie, Andrew Garfield and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to 

By People Staff
Published on November 17, 2022 06:00 AM
01 of 80

Ready for Business

Jennifer Aniston
The Image Direct

Jennifer Aniston wears all black and shades her eyes from the L.A. sun in aviator style frames while on the set of The Morning Show on Nov. 16.

02 of 80

Thousand Watt Smile

Margot Robbie
Fernando Ramales/Backgrid

Margot Robbie's happy face lights up New York City as she leaves The Greenwich Hotel on Nov. 16.

03 of 80

Suited Up

Andrew Garfield
Dave Benett/Getty

Andrew Garfield cleans up nicely in a buttoned jacket and polka-dotted tie while attending the GQ Men of the Year Awards, held on Nov. 16 at the Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park in London.

04 of 80

A Delicious Scene

Sarah Jessica Parker
Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Walking along in their vibrant outfits, Cynthia Nixon and Sarah Jessica Parker look fabulously unbothered by the man wearing a hot dog costume on set of And Just Like That in New York City on Nov. 16.

05 of 80

Glam Bot

Sydney Sweeney
Gareth Cattermole/Getty

Sydney Sweeney looks futuristic and fashionable at GQ's 2022 Men of the Year Awards in London on Nov. 16.

06 of 80

Punchy Pals

Jonathan Majors Michael B Jordan
Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

Jonathan Majors takes a joking jab at his Creed III costar Michael B. Jordan at the Nov. 15 premiere of Majors' film Devotion in L.A.

07 of 80

Sunny Outing

Billie Eilish
MEGA

In a plaid vest and baggy jeans, Billie Eilish wears a cool smile in Calabasas, California, while meeting up with her mom, Maggie Baird, on Nov. 15.

08 of 80

Red All Over

Leslie Mann
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Leslie Mann smiles with a glamorous red lip to match her red and black outfit at the Nov. 16 Academy Women's Luncheon held in L.A. and presented by Chanel.

09 of 80

Pair of Purses

Tessa Thompson
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Thor: Love and Thunder actress Tessa Thompson proves two bags are better than one at Chanel's Academy Women's Luncheon on Nov. 16. in Los Angeles

10 of 80

Effortless Style

Olivia Wilde
The Image Direct

Olivia Wilde's vintage Reba McEntire shirt peaks out from under her bag's shoulder strap as she leaves a workout class in Los Angeles on Nov. 15.

11 of 80

Earth Tones in Autumn

Jessica Biel
James Devaney/GC Images

Jessica Biel looks like a fall vision in shades of brown as she leaves the Crosby Hotel on Nov. 15 in New York City.

12 of 80

Out of this World

Jake Gyllenhaal Gabrielle Union
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Strange World costars Jake Gyllenhaal and Gabrielle Union pose on the pink carpet at the Nov. 15 premiere of their Disney animated movie in Hollywood.

13 of 80

Night of Honor

Matthew Broderick
Dominik Bindl/Getty

Matthew Broderick poses with French actor and evening honoree Jean Reno and his wife, Zofia Borucka, at the Trophée des Arts Gala, hosted by the French Institute Alliance Française, on Nov. 15 in N.Y.C.

14 of 80

Street Style Statement

Jessica Chastain
Gotham/GC Images

Jessica Chastain walks through New York City's Upper West Side neighborhood in a T-shirt paying tribute to Mahsa Amini, the 22-year-old Iranian woman whose recent death sparked a global outcry for women's rights in Iran.

15 of 80

Hats Off

Mos Def
Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Mos Def, one half of hip-hop ensemble Black Star, looks out from tinted shades at his rap duo's concert in New York City on Nov. 15.

16 of 80

Mad for Plaid

Jodie Turner Smith
Lev Radin/Pacific Press/Zuma

Jodie Turner-Smith turns heads in a Gucci pantsuit at the Equality Now 30th Anniversary Gala in New York on Nov. 15.

17 of 80

Museum Magic

Laverne Cox
Taylor Hill/WireImage

Laverne Cox dazzles in all black at the opening night of Brooklyn Museum's Thierry Mugler: Couturissime exhibition in N.Y.C. on Nov. 15.

18 of 80

Posing with Peace

Lourdes Leon
Taylor Hill/WireImage

Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon pouts in a sheer outfit at the Nov. 15 opening of Thierry Mugler: Couturissime at New York's Brooklyn Museum.

19 of 80

Say Cheese

Kerry Washington
Jordan Strauss/JanuaryImages/Shutterstock

Kerry Washington snaps a selfie with Nanny director Nikyatu Jusu and star Sinqua Walls at an L.A. Tastemaker event for the new Amazon original film on Nov. 14.

20 of 80

Joined at the Hip

BRooklyn Beckham
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Nicola Peltz Beckham brings her husband, Brooklyn Peltz Beckham, to the L.A. premiere of her miniseries Welcome to Chippendales on Nov. 15.

21 of 80

Party Pair

Kumail Nanjiani
Phillip Faraone/Getty

Emily V. Gordon and her husband, Welcome to Chippendales star Kumail Nanjiani, enjoy the afterparty for his miniseries' premiere in West Hollywood on Nov. 15.

22 of 80

Haute Coat-ure

David Oyelowo
Leon Bennett/Getty

Husband-and-wife acting duo David and Jessica Oyelowo walk the red carpet hand-in-hand at the L.A. premiere of Devotion on Nov. 15.

23 of 80

Date Night

Glen Powell
Michael Tullberg/FilmMagic

Actor Glen Powell and his model girlfriend Gigi Paris look delighted to attend the Los Angeles premiere of his film Devotion on Nov. 15.

24 of 80

All Together Now

Dead To Me
Charley Gallay/Getty

At the season 3 Los Angeles premiere of Dead to Me on Nov. 15, the series' creator Liz Feldman poses for a selfie with cast members Marc Evan Jackson, Brandon Scott, Linda Cardellini, Natalie Morales, Diana Maria Riva, James Marsden, Sam McCarthy and Luke Roessler.

25 of 80

Holiday Cheer

Will Ferrell
Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Octavia Spencer and Will Ferrell bring the spirit to the London premiere of Spirited on Nov. 15.

26 of 80

On the Dot

Dua Lipa
Splash News Online

Dua Lipa hits the beach in Perth, Australia, on Nov. 15.

27 of 80

Ever After

Paul Mescal
Darren Gerrish/Getty

Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones play with patterns at a screening of Aftersun presented by MUBI and Gucci at Curzon Soho in London on Nov. 15.

28 of 80

Gala Glam

Sandra Lee
Tasos Katopodis/Getty

Sandra Lee and Ben Youcef make their red carpet debut at the 2022 Portrait of a Nation Gala in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 12.

29 of 80

By the Book

Joanna Gaines
Craig Barritt/Getty

Joanna Gaines attends a luncheon for her new book The Stories We Tell at La Mercerie Cafe in N.Y.C. on Nov. 7.

30 of 80

Dog Days

Ryan Seacrest
Donn Jones/Vanderbilt University

Ryan Seacrest meets a furry friend at the Ryan Seacrest Foundation Seacrest Studio in Nashville at the Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt on Nov. 11.

31 of 80

Don't Stop Believin'

John Oliver poses backstage at the 2022 Only Make Believe Gala
Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

John Oliver hosts the Only Make Believe Gala in New York City on Nov. 14. OMB brings interactive theater into hospitals and special needs schools for sick and special needs children and their families, free of charge.

32 of 80

Red Hot

Janelle Monae
Emma McIntyre/Getty

Janelle Monáe is fire while attending the premiere of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery in Los Angeles on Nov. 14.

33 of 80

Premiere Pals

Anya Taylor Joy Nicholas Hoult
Michael Loccisano/WireImage

Nicholas Hoult, Anya Taylor-Joy and Ralph Fiennes pose while at New York premiere of their film, The Menu, on Nov. 14.

34 of 80

In Character

Naomi Watts
Steve Sands/New York Newswire/MEGA

Naomi Watts is the spitting image of Babe Paley while filming Feud in N.Y.C on Nov. 14

35 of 80

Sister, Sister

Rachel Brosnahan
Christopher Peterson/Splash news online

Rachel Brosnahan and her sister Lydia Brosnahan drip in diamonds as they arrive at Swarovski's celebration of the unveiling of the gingerbread facade at the Mark Hotel in N.Y.C. on Nov. 14.

36 of 80

Elvis in the Building

Jacob Elordi
Sean O'Neill/Splash News online

Jacob Elordi and Cailee Spaeny are spotted dressed as Elvis and Priscilla Presley while filming scenes for Elvis and Me on Nov. 14.

37 of 80

A Family Affair

Kate Hudson Goldie Hawn
Splash News Online

Kate Hudson shares a hearty laugh with mom, Goldie Hawn, while attending the premiere of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery in L.A. on Nov. 14.

38 of 80

Round of Applause

Margot Robbie Brad Pitt
Jesse Grant/Getty

Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt attend a special screening for their new film, Babylon, at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Los Angeles on Nov. 14

39 of 80

Thunderous Arrival

Chris Hemsworth
BauerGriffin/INSTARimages.com

Chris Hemsworth waves to fans as he arrives for a tapping of Jimmy Kimmel Live! in Los Angeles on Nov. 14.

40 of 80

Royal Honor

Prince William, Prince of Wales presents an England shirt to Declan Rice of England at St George's Park
Eddie Keogh - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Prince William presents West Ham United soccer star, Declan Rice, with an award at St. George's Park in England on Nov. 14.

41 of 80

Happy in Love

Niecy Nash
James Anthony

Niecy Nash-Betts and wife, Jessica Betts were all smiles while attending the Inaugural Black Love Brunch held at the Hudson Loft in Los Angles on Nov. 13.

42 of 80

Black Love

Viola Davis
James Anthony

Also in attendance at the Inaugural Black Love Honors Brunch on Nov. 13 were Viola Davis and husband, Julius Tennon who were all hugged up while posing for a pic.

43 of 80

Friends' Night Out

Julia Roberts
Cindy Ord/Getty

LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Julia Roberts, Clea Newman and Samuel L. Jackson attend the SeriousFun New York City Gala at Lincoln Center in New York on Nov. 14.

44 of 80

Daddy-Daughter Date

Shaq
Paras Griffin/Getty

Shaquille O'Neal and daughter, Taahirah O'Neal, attend the HBO Premiere of Shaq at Illuminarium in Atlanta on Nov.14.

45 of 80

Gucci-ed Out

Anderson Paak
Hanna Lassen/Getty

Anderson .Paak strikes a pose while at the opening of the Gucci Garden Archetypes exhibition at Powerhouse Museum in Sydney, Australia, on Nov. 15.

46 of 80

Feelin' the Spirit

Jamie Chung
Craig Barritt/Getty

Jamie Chung is all smiles while attending the DSW holiday gifting season event at Glasshouse Chelsea in New York City on Nov. 14.

47 of 80

And… Action!

Sarah Jessica Parker
Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Sarah Jessica Parker is spotted on set of And Just Like That... in New York City on Nov. 14

48 of 80

Star Power

Christina applegate
Phillip Faraone/Getty

David Faustino and Katey Sagal pose with Christina Applegate and her new star during her Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony on Nov. 14.

49 of 80

Seeing Red

Anya Taylor Joy
The Image Direct

Anya Taylor-Joy arrives to an appearance in New York City on Nov. 14.

50 of 80

Puppy Love

Jojo Siwa
The Image Direct

JoJo Siwa steps out with girlfriend Avery Cyrus and a tiny puppy while attending a birthday party in Encino, California, on Nov. 14.

51 of 80

Winner, Winner

Taylor Swift
Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Taylor Swift accepts an award during the MTV Europe Music Awards on Nov. 13 in Dusseldorf, Germany.

52 of 80

Selfie Time

Rita Ora Taika
Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Husband and wife co-hosting team Rita Ora and Taika Waititi pose for a selfie on the MTV Europe Music Awards red carpet on Nov. 13.

53 of 80

Seeing Double

Serena Williams
Paul Morigi/Getty

Serena Williams poses alongside her portrait at the 2022 Portrait of A Nation Gala on Nov. 12 in Washington, D.C.

54 of 80

Game Time

Mila Kunis Ashton
Kevork Djansezian/Getty

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Brooklyn Nets at Crypto.com Arena in L.A. on Nov. 13.

55 of 80

Strike a Pose

Timothee Chalamet
Stefania D'Alessandro/Getty

Timothée Chalamet attends a photocall for his new film Bones and All in Milan on Nov. 12.

56 of 80

Country Strong

Blake Shelton
Christopher Polk/Coachella Crossroads

Blake Shelton headlines "A Salute to Our Heroes" in Coachella, California, for Veteran's Day on Nov. 11.

57 of 80

Hand in Hand

Cher
Backgrid

Cher and Alexander "AE" Edwards, step out in Los Angeles following dinner with Tyga (not pictured) on Nov. 13 in L.A.

58 of 80

Reunited

Julia Garner Jason Bateman
Jesse Grant/Getty

Former Ozark castmates Julia Garner and Jason Bateman pose together at Netflix's Ozark Screen Actors Guild Q&A at Netflix Tudum Theater in Los Angeles on Nov. 12.

59 of 80

Peace Out

Jason Sudeikis
Fernando Leon/Getty

Jason Sudeikis takes the stage during the Thundergong! Benefit Concert at the Uptown Theater in Kansas City, Missouri, on Nov. 12.

60 of 80

Mommy and Me

Chrissy Teigen
Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Chrissy Teigen poses with children Miles and Luna at Gabby's Dollhouse Cat-mas Spectacular at Second Home Hollywood on Nov. 13.

61 of 80

Sing It Out

Nova Twins
Jim Dyson/Getty

Georgia South and Amy Love of Nova Twins perform at Electric Brixton on Nov. 12 in London as part of their Supernova tour.

62 of 80

Wild Fashion

Janelle Monae
Steve Jennings/WireImage

Janelle Monáe poses with a zebra-shaped handbag at Napa Valley Film Festival's 2022 film, food and wine showcase on Nov. 13 in California.

63 of 80

A Night on the Town

Ben Stiller
Photo Image Press/Shutterstock

Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor attend opening night of The Old Man and the Pool on Broadway in N.Y.C. on Nov. 13

64 of 80

Heads Together

Amy Yasbeck, Kathy Najimy attend An Evening From The Heart fundraiser for The John Ritter Foundation in New York
Gene Reed

Amy Yasbeck and Kathy Najimy attend An Evening From The Heart fundraiser for The John Ritter Foundation in New York City.

65 of 80

Beauty Bash

Sydney Sweeney at Armani Beauty celebrates Aqua for Life in L.A.
ChandlerAllen/BFA.com

Sydney Sweeney evokes the sea as Armani Beauty supports their Acqua for Life initiative at a party at Praz-Delavallade Gallery in West Hollywood.

66 of 80

Golden Girl

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 12: Sheryl Lee Ralph attends Vulture Festival 2022 Los Angeles at The Hollywood Roosevelt on November 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)
Michael Tullberg/Getty

Sheryl Lee Ralph attends the Vulture Festival at The Hollywood Roosevelt on Nov. 12 in Los Angeles.

67 of 80

Leather Weather

Gayle Rankin and Jordan Foster at Leatherology's party in NYC
Ben Rosser/BFA.com

Gayle Rankin and Jordan Foster go glam for a party celebrating Leatherology co-founders Rae and David Liu at La Mercerie in N.Y.C.

68 of 80

Who's That Girl?

Zooey Deschanel
Presley Ann/Getty

Former New Girl costars Zooey Deschanel and Max Greenfield pose with their significant others, Jonathan Scott and Tess Sanchez, at the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala in L.A. on Nov. 12.

69 of 80

Gal Pals

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 12: (L-R) Kelly Rowland and Ciara attend the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on November 12, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

Kelly Rowland and Ciara attend the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on Nov. 12 in West Hollywood, California.

70 of 80

Walk the Walk

Christina Ricci at the Global Down Syndrome Foundation fundraiser in Denver
Jensen Sutta

Christina Ricci hits the runway on Nov. 12 at the Global Down Syndrome Foundation Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show at the Sheraton Downtown Denver.

71 of 80

Family Affair

Danny Pudi (R) and family arrive to the "Transformers Earthspark" Red Carpet Premiere & Reception
Anna Webber/Getty Images for Paramount+

Danny Pudi brings wife Bridget and daughter Fiona as his dates for the Paramount+ Los Angeles premiere celebration of Transformers: Earthspark.

72 of 80

Music Man

Bruce Springsteen performs during the 16th Annual Stand Up For Heroes Benefit presented by Bob Woodruff Foundation and NY Comedy Festival
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Bob Woodruff Foundation

Bruce Springsteen mans the mic at the 16th annual Stand Up for Heroes at t David Geffen Hall at the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in N.Y.C.

73 of 80

Dinner Party

Famous Nobodys’ Christian Vazquez, NBA Legend Carmelo Anthony and Nightlife Impresario Richard Wheeler at the grand opening preview of 9 Jones in New York’s West Village
Tomas Herold for 9 Jones

Famous Nobodys' Christian Vazquez, NBA star Carmelo Anthony and nightlife impresario Richard Wheeler hang at the grand opening preview of 9 Jones in New York City's West Village.

74 of 80

Mom Friends

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 12: (L-R) Jessica Alba, honoree Kim Kardashian, Vanessa Bryant and Olivia Wilde attend the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on November 12, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Baby2Baby)
Stefanie Keenan/Getty for Baby2Baby

Jessica Alba, honoree Kim Kardashian, Vanessa Bryant and Olivia Wilde go glam at the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on Nov. 12 in West Hollywood, California.

75 of 80

Model Citizen

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 09: Christy Turlington Burns speaks onstage during the 5th Annual CARE Impact Awards at The Ziegfeld Ballroom on November 09, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images for CARE)
Rob Kim/Getty for CARE

Christy Turlington speaks onstage during the 5th Annual CARE Impact Awards at the Ziegfeld Ballroom on Nov. 9 in New York City.

76 of 80

Orange You Glad?

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - NOVE MBER 13: Cate Blanchett poses at a special screening for TÁR at Cremorne Orpheum on November 13, 2022 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Hanna Lassen/Getty Images)
Hanna Lassen/Getty

Cate Blanchett poses in a bright orange ensemble at a special screening of TÁR at the Cremorne Orpheum on Nov. 13 in Sydney, Australia.

77 of 80

King of Hearts

ROME, ITALY - NOVEMBER 12: Timothée Chalamet attends the "Bones And All" photocall at Hotel De La Ville on November 12, 2022 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images)
Ernesto Ruscio/Getty

Timothée Chalamet attends the Bones and All photocall at the Hotel De La Ville on Nov. 12 in Rome, Italy.

78 of 80

Shop to It

Ryan Murphy
Courtesy

Joe Mantello, Ryan Murphy and Russell Tovey get together at the wrap of the AHS:NYC Shop experience in New York City's West Village.

79 of 80

Sister Act

Jessica Turpin
Courtesy

Siblings Jennifer and Jordan Turpin are honored at the RaiseAChild Honors event at the W Hollywood on Nov. 5.

80 of 80

Keeping It Confidential

Fortune Feimester
Phillip Faraone/Getty

Fortune Feimster and Christopher Gialanella attend the 12th Hamilton Behind The Camera Awards hosted by Los Angeles Confidential Magazine at Avalon Hollywood & Bardot in L.A. on Nov. 5.

Related Articles
Jonathan Majors Michael B Jordan
Jonathan Majors and Michael B. Jordan Attend the Devotion Premiere, Plus Billie Eilish and More
Janelle Monae
Janelle Monáe Sets the Red Carpet on Fire, Plus Naomi Watts, Kate Hudson and More
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift Shines at the 2022 MTV EMAs, Plus Rita Ora and Taika Waititi, Serena Williams and More
ROME, ITALY - NOVEMBER 12: Timothée Chalamet attends the "Bones And All" photocall at Hotel De La Ville on November 12, 2022 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images)
Timothée Chalamet Is a Heartthrob in Italy, Plus Kate Hudson, Andy Cohen, Jeremy Pope and More
Kate Upton
Kate Upton Celebrates the World Series, Plus Ellie Kemper, Ashton Kutcher, Lindsay Lohan and More
Carrie Underwood
Carrie Underwood Performs at the BMI Country Awards, Plus Mariah Carey, Usher, Florence Pugh and More
Lizzo
Lizzo Performs On Tour in Vancouver, Plus Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell, Kendall Jenner and More
Mindy Kaling HBO Max Celebrates the Season 2 Premiere of 'The Sex Lives of College Girls' with Homecoming Event, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Nov 2022
Mindy Kaling Gets Her Game On in L.A., Plus Sylvester Stallone, Katharine McPhee and More
Lupita N'yongo
Lupita Nyong'o & Tenoch Huerta Promote Wakanda Forever, Plus Shawn Mendes and More
Emily BLunt
Emily Blunt is All Smiles in N.Y.C., Plus Miranda Kerr, Will Ferrell, Jimmy Fallon and More
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 04: Robert Downey Jr. attends the 2022 AFI Fest - "Sr." Special Screening at TCL Chinese Theatre on November 04, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Robert Downey Jr. Sports a New Look in Hollywood, Plus Carey Mulligan & Patricia Clarkson and More
Olivia Wilde
Olivia Wilde Steps Out Post Workout, Plus Mariah Carey, Rory Culkin and More
Joni Mitchell
Joni Mitchell Meets the Cast of 'Almost Famous,' Plus Priyanka Chopra, Jenna Dewan and More
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez Speaks Up in L.A., Plus the Royals, Kim Kardashian Jared Leto and More
Elizabeth Debicki
Elizabeth Debicki Transforms into Princess Diana, Plus Harry Styles and More
Kerry Washington
Kerry Washington Wakes Up in N.Y.C., Plus Paul Rudd, Drew Barrymore and More