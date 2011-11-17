Star Tracks: Thursday, November 17, 2011

The mother-daughter duo heads to ballet class in Beverly Hills. Plus: Jessica Alba, Pink & Willow, Beyoncé and more
By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 01:04 PM

TINY DANCER

Credit: Fern/Splash News Online

Rocking her favorite jacket, Nicole Richie escorts her equally stylish 3-year-old Harlow (wearing an LAmade cardigan) to ballet practice in Beverly Hills on Wednesday.

MIC'D UP

Credit: Todd Williamson/Getty

Jessica Alba takes center stage while playing hostess during the Swarovski Elements holiday dinner at Soho House West Hollywood on Wednesday.

THE SWING OF THINGS

Credit: Ramey

Wonder what she's thinking! Pink gives her thoughtful daughter, 5-month-old Willow, a push Wednesday during a playdate at a Beverly Hills playground.

SAY YELLOW

Credit: INF

Beyoncé shrouds her expanding belly in a bright tunic while chilling out in Miami on Wednesday.

TAKING OFF

Credit: Pacific Coast News

Victoria Beckham and daughter Harper, 4 months, make another glamorous airport outing Wednesday at New York's JFK International Airport.

TALKING POINTS

Credit: Jeff Vespa/WireImage

Sexiest Man Alive honoree Armie Hammer gets animated Wednesday while chatting with David Arquette at a screening of his film, J. Edgar, hosted by Giorgio Armani and GQ, in West Hollywood.

MANE ATTRACTION

Credit: Joe Gall/INF

Demi Lovato gives a hair-raising performance during a concert in Detroit, Mich., on Wednesday. "What an amazing show," the singer Tweeted to fans.

FAN GIRL MOMENT

Credit: Ilya S. Savenok/WireImage

Jennifer Hudson obliges an autograph-seeking Martha Stewart Wednesday before performing at the fourth annual Martha Stewart Center for Living at New York's Mount Sanai Hospital gala.

BLACK MAGIC

Credit: Dave Hogan/Getty

Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart and Taylor Lautner color-coordinate for a red carpet appearance in London Wednesday to premiere The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1.

NOW HEAR THIS

Credit: Bauer-Griffin

Former Sexiest Man Alive Ryan Reynolds tunes out while arriving at Los Angeles International Airport Wednesday, the same day his title passed to Bradley Cooper.

SEEING STARS

Credit: D Dipasupil/FilmMagic

Olivia Wilde braves the rain Wednesday to unveil the 2011 Swarovski star that will crown this year's Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree in New York.

SQUIGGLE ROOM

Credit: Gotcha Images/Splash News Online

After making a blue style statement, Lady Gaga caps off her bright ensemble with a major fascinator while leaving her London hotel on Wednesday.

SIGNATURE STYLE

Credit: Kristina Bumphrey/StarTraks

Alicia Keys meets and greets fans Wednesday at a promotional event for her Broadway production, Stick Fly, in New York. The play, which stars Dulé Hill and Mekhi Pfifer, opens Dec. 8.

ON THE MOVE

Credit: Flynet

New Year's Eve star Katherine Heigl exits her Los Feliz, Calif., home Wednesday with a drink in hand and a smile on her face.

WRITE OF WAY

Credit: Amanda Schwab/StarTraks

Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian put their big girl pants on at a book signing for their first novel Dollhouse at a New York Barnes amp Noble on Wednesday.

By People Staff