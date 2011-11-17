Star Tracks: Thursday, November 17, 2011
TINY DANCER
Rocking her favorite jacket, Nicole Richie escorts her equally stylish 3-year-old Harlow (wearing an LAmade cardigan) to ballet practice in Beverly Hills on Wednesday.
MIC'D UP
Jessica Alba takes center stage while playing hostess during the Swarovski Elements holiday dinner at Soho House West Hollywood on Wednesday.
THE SWING OF THINGS
Wonder what she's thinking! Pink gives her thoughtful daughter, 5-month-old Willow, a push Wednesday during a playdate at a Beverly Hills playground.
SAY YELLOW
Beyoncé shrouds her expanding belly in a bright tunic while chilling out in Miami on Wednesday.
TAKING OFF
Victoria Beckham and daughter Harper, 4 months, make another glamorous airport outing Wednesday at New York's JFK International Airport.
TALKING POINTS
Sexiest Man Alive honoree Armie Hammer gets animated Wednesday while chatting with David Arquette at a screening of his film, J. Edgar, hosted by Giorgio Armani and GQ, in West Hollywood.
MANE ATTRACTION
Demi Lovato gives a hair-raising performance during a concert in Detroit, Mich., on Wednesday. "What an amazing show," the singer Tweeted to fans.
FAN GIRL MOMENT
Jennifer Hudson obliges an autograph-seeking Martha Stewart Wednesday before performing at the fourth annual Martha Stewart Center for Living at New York's Mount Sanai Hospital gala.
BLACK MAGIC
Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart and Taylor Lautner color-coordinate for a red carpet appearance in London Wednesday to premiere The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1.
NOW HEAR THIS
Former Sexiest Man Alive Ryan Reynolds tunes out while arriving at Los Angeles International Airport Wednesday, the same day his title passed to Bradley Cooper.
SEEING STARS
Olivia Wilde braves the rain Wednesday to unveil the 2011 Swarovski star that will crown this year's Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree in New York.
SQUIGGLE ROOM
After making a blue style statement, Lady Gaga caps off her bright ensemble with a major fascinator while leaving her London hotel on Wednesday.
SIGNATURE STYLE
Alicia Keys meets and greets fans Wednesday at a promotional event for her Broadway production, Stick Fly, in New York. The play, which stars Dulé Hill and Mekhi Pfifer, opens Dec. 8.
ON THE MOVE
New Year's Eve star Katherine Heigl exits her Los Feliz, Calif., home Wednesday with a drink in hand and a smile on her face.
WRITE OF WAY
Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian put their big girl pants on at a book signing for their first novel Dollhouse at a New York Barnes amp Noble on Wednesday.