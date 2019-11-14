The Cast of The Crown Premieres the Series in London, Plus Prince William, Céline Dion & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
By Karen Mizoguchi, Kate Hogan, Sophie Dodd and Diane J. Cho
November 14, 2019 06:00 AM

Crown-ing Achievement

Dave Benett/WireImage

Tobias Menzies, Olivia Colman and Helena Bonham Carter attend the world premiere of The Crown season 3 at The Curzon Mayfair in London on Wednesday night

All Blue Everything

Splash News Online

Céline Dion has a fashionable outing in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

Nifty at 50

Dominic Lipinski/Getty

Prince William meets Rita Ora and a guest as he marks the Centrepoint charity’s 50 years of tackling youth homelessness at The Roundhouse in London on Wednesday.

Fun-d Night

BFA

Brandon Maxwell and Karlie Kloss hang at a party for the Fashion Scholarship Fund in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

Hope Floats

Dave Benett/Getty

James Middleton attends the Bvlgari launch celebration for the Save the Children ‘Give Hope’ campaign on Wednesday night in London.

Inside Scoop

Bennett Raglin/Getty

Kristen Bell talks up Frozen 2 during a SiriusXM Town Hall at SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

Warm Vibes

Splash News Online

Olivia Palermo bundles up on Wednesday while out in chilly N.Y.C.

Bumpin' Along

Terry Wyatt/WireImage

Lauren Akins shows off her growing baby bump alongside her husband, Thomas Rhett, at the Annual BMI Awards in Nashville on Tuesday. 

Living Legend

Trae Patton/NBC

PEOPLE’s 2019 Sexiest Man Alive John Legend is crowned the first-ever VEGOTSMA — that’s Voice coach winner, EGOT and SMA — with a celebratory pair of bedazzled booty shorts on Tuesday’s live Top 20 results episode of The Voice in L.A.

Victory Lap

Abbie Parr/Getty

Seattle Sounders part-owners Russell Wilson and Ciara proudly show off the team’s trophy during the MLS Cup victory parade on Tuesday in Seattle.

Showing Support

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Drew Barrymore and Charlize Theron pose together at Theron’s Africa Outreach Project fundraising event on Tuesday at The Africa Center in N.Y.C.

Mom & Dad Hit the Town

Nina Westervelt/WWD/Shutterstock

Amy Schumer and her husband, Chris Fischer, also attend Theron’s Africa Outreach Project Fundraising Event on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

'Monáe Moves'

Marc Patrick/BFA.com

Janelle Monáe strikes a pose at The West Hollywood Edition’s opening dinner and party on Tuesday in West Hollywood.

Joe, Incognito

The Image Direct

Stranger Things star Joe Keery looks stylish while incognito in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

Deck the Halls

Brian Ach/Getty

Busy Philipps gets into the holiday spirit with Michaels for a ‘Holiday Crafternoon’ on Tuesday in New York City.

Taking a Knee

Michael Tran/January Images/Shutterstock

Shia LaBeouf poses at Amazon Studios’ Honey Boy Tastemaker event hosted by Damien Chazelle in L.A. on Tuesday. 

Treading Dark Waters

Marion Curtis/StarPix for Focus Features/Shutterstock

Tim Robbins and Bill Pullman attend the N.Y.C. premiere of Dark Waters on Tuesday in N.Y.C. 

It's Lit

The Image Direct

Rob Lowe is pictured in full fire gear while filming on the set of 9-1-1: Lone Star in L.A. on Tuesday. 

Lady in Red

Matt Crossick/Empics/PA Images

Pippa Middleton tries out the monochrome trend while attending Spender Matthew’s launch of The Clean Liquor Company at The Trading House in London on Tuesday. 

Keep It Cool

Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty

Nile Rodgers performs during the Marian Anderson Award ceremony honoring Kool & the Gang at The Kimmel Center on Tuesday in Philadelphia.

Blonde Beauties

Roy Rochlin/FilmMagic

Naomi Watts, Laura Dern and Gwendoline Christie line up in height order at the 2019 Museum of Modern Art Film Benefit honoring Dern on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

Real Talk

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty

Asa Butterfield stops by Build Series to chat about his hit Netflix show Sex Education on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

J'Adore Dior

Clint Spaulding/Shutterstock

Eiza Gonzalez and Kat Graham attend the Dior Holiday Takeover at Bergdorf Goodman in N.Y.C. on Tuesday. 

On a Roll

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Olivia Culpo shows off her travel style in a two-piece track suit at the airport on Tuesday in Los Angeles.

Ice Queen

GC Images

Ahead of Frozen 2‘s upcoming release, Kristen Bell does press in New York City on Tuesday.

Miami Nice

Alexander Tamargo/Getty

Also talking up the film: her costar Josh Gad, who visits the Miami set of Despierta América! at Univision Studios on Tuesday.

Happy Holiday

James Veysey/Shutterstock

Last Christmas‘ Paul Feig, Emilia Clarke and Emma Thompson switch on the Christmas lights at Covent Garden in London on Tuesday night.

Walk About

GC Images

Kyra Sedgwick pounds the pavement in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

Paw Patrol

Splash News Online

Chuck Norris cuddles a pup on Tuesday at the pre-opening of the traditional Christmas market at Gut Aiderbichl in Henndorf, Austria.

Shady Lady

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Charlize Theron continues her Bombshell press tour in New York City on Tuesday.

Don’t Call Them Angel

Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock

Charlie’s Angels director and star Elizabeth Banks hugs her smizing costar Kristen Stewart at the film’s premiere in Los Angeles on Monday.

Orange Crush

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Kate McKinnon and Charlize Theron pose together at the 2019 Glamour Women of the Year Awards on Monday in N.Y.C.

Courtside Cuddles

Allen Berezovsky/Getty

Camila Cabello and boyfriend Shawn Mendes pack on the PDA during a basketball game between the L.A. Clippers and Toronto Raptors on Monday in L.A.

Nothing 'Scandalous' Here 

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Former Scandal star Kerry Washington goes for a casual stroll in L.A. on Monday. 

 

Learning from the Best 

BACKGRID

Jennifer Garner (who loves to make cooking videos on Instagram) leaves dinner at Craig’s in West Hollywood with celebrity chef and friend Ina Garten on Monday. 

Bowling for a Cause 

Debra L Rothenberg/Getty

Paul Rudd takes a selfie with a participant at the 8th Annual Paul Rudd All-Star Bowling Benefit for SAY (The Stuttering Association for the Young) in N.Y.C. on Monday.

Styles on Stage

SLAVE PLAY on Broadway

Harry Styles attends Slave Play on Broadway on Sunday night in N.Y.C. 

Power Suit 

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty

Maya Hawke attends an N.Y.C. screening of Stranger Things season 3 on Monday. 

Big Little Reunion

FilmMagic

Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon attend HBO’s Big Little Lies For Your Consideration screening at the Hammer Museum in L.A. on Monday. 

Give Her a Hand

Billy Farrell/BFA.com

Diane Keaton gets a leg up at the premiere of Very Ralph at The Paley Center for Media in L.A. on Monday.

Couples Who Match Together…

SplashNews.com

Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton of Stranger Things step out in N.Y.C. on Monday for a coffee date. 

Shop Her Style

Angela Pham/BFA.com

Kelly Ripa poses at LTD by Lizzie Tisch’s Holiday Shopping Event at the Loews Regency in N.Y.C. on Monday.

Truth or Dare

Jerod Harris/Getty

Truth Be Told costars Lizzy Caplan and Aaron Paul smile at each other at the afterparty for the Apple TV+ show’s premiere on Monday in Beverly Hills.

