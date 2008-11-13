Star Tracks - Thursday, November 13, 2008
SCHOOL'S OUT
Gwyneth Paltrow plays doting mum to her 2-year-old son Moses Wednesday as she picks him up from school in London. The Oscar winner recently returned from Paris, where she promoted her latest film, Two Lovers.
PARENT'S NIGHT OUT
Nicole Richie and beau Joel Madden step out for a date Wednesday, attending a dinner, hosted by Vogue, for fashion designer Alberta Ferretti at West Hollywood's Bar Marmont.
BOOK CLUB
Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen continue to spread the word about their new book Influence, arriving for a signing Wednesday at a Borders bookstore in Westwood, Calif.
'DREAM' SEQUENCE
It's a tearjerker! Carrie Underwood gives a heartfelt performance of her song "Just a Dream" at the Country Music Awards in Nashville on Wednesday. It was a big night for the singer, who co-hosted the event with Brad Paisley and was named female vocalist of the year for the third year in a row.
LUNCH DATE
Katherine Heigl enjoys an alfresco meal with husband Josh Kelley at the Desert Rose restaurant in the Los Feliz neighborhood of L.A. on Wednesday.
HORSING AROUND
Two heads are better than one! Daniel Radcliffe uses his head – and then some! – to unveil a 1974 stage prop from the original production of his Broadway show, Equus, Wednesday at the Broadhurst Theatre in New York City.
BOOK LOVER
Rosario Dawson shares her excitement for designer Kenneth Cole's new book, Awearness: Inspiring Stories About How to Make a Difference – which she contributed to – during a launch party Wednesday in New York City.
SHOW HIM THE FUNNY
Ben Stiller (with wife Christine Taylor) basks in being the man of the hour Wednesday during the American Museum of the Moving Image tribute to the funnyman at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City. Robert De Niro, Sean "Diddy" Combs and Jack Black – who joked during his speech that finding a tux that fit him for the black-tie event was a "huge, huge pain" – were among the pals on hand to honor him.
SHINING STAR
Fergie glitters as she unveils the Swarovski star ornament that will top the famous Rockefeller Center Christimas tree during a ceremony Wednesday in New York City. The singer then popped over to the Today show where she continued to spread the holiday cheer.
FRESH-FACED
Decisions, decisions! Expectant mom Jennifer Garner weighs her options during a shopping trip to a local farmers' market in Santa Monica.
SUN SALUTATION
A casually dressed Katie Holmes finds her happy place Wednesday as she hits the Big Apple streets, reportedly on her way to a yoga class.
SNACK ATTACK
After showing their affection at the airport in L.A., Lindsay Lohan and Samantha Ronson refuel with a trip to a London store on Wednesday. That night, the two were expected to head to Chinawhite, a nightclub where Ronson is the guest deejay.
SWING STATE
Isla Fisher gets her 14-month-daughter Olive moving – offering her adorable tot a push during a visit Wednesday to Coldwater Canyon Park in Beverly Hills.
KEEPING PACE
Kate Winslet, who recently revealed her choice for Sexiest Man Alive, has a cheery outlook during her multitasking stroll through New York's West Village neighborhood on Wednesday.
'LAUNCH' PAD
Reality star Tila Tequila gets face time with Olympic gold medalist Shaun White at the launch party of his videogame Shaun White Snowboarding at Hollywood club Boulevard 3.