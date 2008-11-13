Star Tracks - Thursday, November 13, 2008

By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 06:49 PM

1 of 15

SCHOOL'S OUT

Credit: Eaglepress/INF

Gwyneth Paltrow plays doting mum to her 2-year-old son Moses Wednesday as she picks him up from school in London. The Oscar winner recently returned from Paris, where she promoted her latest film, Two Lovers.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 15

PARENT'S NIGHT OUT

Credit: Donato Sardella/WireImage

Nicole Richie and beau Joel Madden step out for a date Wednesday, attending a dinner, hosted by Vogue, for fashion designer Alberta Ferretti at West Hollywood's Bar Marmont.

3 of 15

BOOK CLUB

Credit: Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen continue to spread the word about their new book Influence, arriving for a signing Wednesday at a Borders bookstore in Westwood, Calif.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 15

'DREAM' SEQUENCE

Credit: UPI Photo /Landov

It's a tearjerker! Carrie Underwood gives a heartfelt performance of her song "Just a Dream" at the Country Music Awards in Nashville on Wednesday. It was a big night for the singer, who co-hosted the event with Brad Paisley and was named female vocalist of the year for the third year in a row.

Get complete coverage – the biggest moments, the hottest fashion! – of the CMA Awards!

Advertisement

5 of 15

LUNCH DATE

Credit: PhamousFotos / Splash News Online

Katherine Heigl enjoys an alfresco meal with husband Josh Kelley at the Desert Rose restaurant in the Los Feliz neighborhood of L.A. on Wednesday.

6 of 15

HORSING AROUND

Credit: Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

Two heads are better than one! Daniel Radcliffe uses his head – and then some! – to unveil a 1974 stage prop from the original production of his Broadway show, Equus, Wednesday at the Broadhurst Theatre in New York City.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 15

BOOK LOVER

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

Rosario Dawson shares her excitement for designer Kenneth Cole's new book, Awearness: Inspiring Stories About How to Make a Difference – which she contributed to – during a launch party Wednesday in New York City.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 15

SHOW HIM THE FUNNY

Credit: Dave Allocca/Startraks

Ben Stiller (with wife Christine Taylor) basks in being the man of the hour Wednesday during the American Museum of the Moving Image tribute to the funnyman at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City. Robert De Niro, Sean "Diddy" Combs and Jack Black – who joked during his speech that finding a tux that fit him for the black-tie event was a "huge, huge pain" – were among the pals on hand to honor him.

Advertisement

9 of 15

SHINING STAR

Credit: Diane Bondareff/ AP

Fergie glitters as she unveils the Swarovski star ornament that will top the famous Rockefeller Center Christimas tree during a ceremony Wednesday in New York City. The singer then popped over to the Today show where she continued to spread the holiday cheer.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 15

FRESH-FACED

Credit: ZNK/ Fame Pictures

Decisions, decisions! Expectant mom Jennifer Garner weighs her options during a shopping trip to a local farmers' market in Santa Monica.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 15

SUN SALUTATION

Credit: Flynet

A casually dressed Katie Holmes finds her happy place Wednesday as she hits the Big Apple streets, reportedly on her way to a yoga class.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 15

SNACK ATTACK

Credit: Ramey

After showing their affection at the airport in L.A., Lindsay Lohan and Samantha Ronson refuel with a trip to a London store on Wednesday. That night, the two were expected to head to Chinawhite, a nightclub where Ronson is the guest deejay.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 15

SWING STATE

Credit: Flynet

Isla Fisher gets her 14-month-daughter Olive moving – offering her adorable tot a push during a visit Wednesday to Coldwater Canyon Park in Beverly Hills.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 15

KEEPING PACE

Credit: Christopher Peterson/BuzzFoto

Kate Winslet, who recently revealed her choice for Sexiest Man Alive, has a cheery outlook during her multitasking stroll through New York's West Village neighborhood on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 15

'LAUNCH' PAD

Credit: Chris Polk/FilmMagic

Reality star Tila Tequila gets face time with Olympic gold medalist Shaun White at the launch party of his videogame Shaun White Snowboarding at Hollywood club Boulevard 3.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff