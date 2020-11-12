Queen Latifah Films Equalizer in Jersey City, Plus Maren Morris and Miranda Lambert, Rihanna and More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
Positive Vibes
Queen Latifah is seen on Wednesday, pumped and ready to film on the set of Equalizer in Jersey City, New Jersey.
Strike a Pose
Maren Morris and Miranda Lambert pose with their portable face shields at the 54th Annual CMA Awards at Music City Center in Nashville on Wednesday.
Dinner Delight
Rihanna leaves dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica on Wednesday, wearing a long coat, ripped jeans and sneakers.
Spotlight Swoon
Justin Bieber performs his hit "10,000 Hours" with Dan + Shay for the first time together at the Hollywood Bowl in L.A. during the 54th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday.
Caught in Action
Tom Cruise and costars Rebecca Ferguson and Simon Pegg are seen filming Mission: Impossible 7 in St. Mark's Square on Wednesday in Venice, Italy.
Dressed to Impress
Jennifer Lopez is seen in a leather jacket, a white dress and matching sneakers on the set of a photo shoot in L.A. on Wednesday.
News Flash
Vince Vaughn makes a guest appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday in Burbank, California, to chat about his new horror film Freaky.
In Character
Kevin Hart is seen in action filming his new movie The Man From Toronto on Tuesday in Toronto, Canada.
Peace & Love
Hilary Duff sends good vibes while on her way to the set of Younger in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.
California Cruising
Jonah Hill goes for a bike ride in sunny Malibu on Wednesday.
Newlywed Vibes
Scarlett Johansson is seen out for a walk on Wednesday in N.Y.C. with her new wedding ring on.
Out & About
Ethan Hawke and wife Ryan Shawhughes step out for a stroll on Monday in N.Y.C.
Back in Action
Tom Cruise is seen on the set of Mission Impossible 7 on Wednesday in Venice, Italy.
Hey Upper East Siders
The stars of the Gossip Girl reboot, Eli Brown, Zion Moreno, Jordan Alexander, Adam Chanler-Berat, Emily Alyn Lind, Savannah Smith and Thomas Doherty, are seen filming in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.
California Cool
Jeff Goldblum arrives at Melrose Place in L.A. on Tuesday, wearing a leather jacket and jeans.
Hair Care
Cameron Diaz is spotted leaving a hair salon in West Hollywood on Tuesday.
Workout Complete
Hugh Jackman leaves the gym on Tuesday in N.Y.C., wearing a baseball cap, a "squad" tee and sneakers.
Fall Fashion
Sutton Foster strolls onto the set of Younger on Tuesday in N.Y.C., wearing a long sleeve dress, white mask and comfy boots.
Jet Setters
Mom-to-be Emma Roberts and boyfriend Garrett Hedlund arrive at LAX on Sunday, wearing sunglasses and comfy airport attire.
Denim Days
Katie Holmes wears denim on denim with chic yellow mules while out in N.Y.C. on Monday.
See Ya
Ben Rappaport gets carried away by Marines while filming Modern Love on Tuesday in Schenectady, New York.
Lights, Camera, Action!
Queen Latifah is all smiles on the set of The Equalizer TV series on Monday in N.Y.C.
Baby on Board
Katharine McPhee grabs a drink from Cha Cha Matcha on her way to go shopping for baby clothes in West Hollywood on Monday.
Model Behavior
Winnie Harlow stuns in a black mini dress and white Sorel boots while out and about in L.A. on Monday.
Safety First
Jimmy Kimmel gets a social distance hug from host Ellen DeGeneres during his guest appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday.
Joy Ride
Jason Momoa wears a pink jacket and sunglasses as he takes his motorcycle for a spin in Toronto, Canada on Sunday.
Surfs Up
Leighton Meester catches a wave during a surf session with husband Adam Brody on Monday in Malibu.
Air Kiss
Pom Klementieff strikes a pose as Mission: Impossible costar Simon Pegg snaps a photo in Venice on Monday.
Well Suited
Nev Shulman dances in the street on Monday in L.A. as the end of his Dancing with the Stars season approaches.
Model Mama
Pregnant Emily Ratajkowski shows off her growing baby bump in a crop top on Monday in L.A.
Go Big or Go Home
Alicia Keys makes a statement in an oversized coat at the MTV EMAs in L.A. on Sunday.
Monochromatic Moment
Usher steps out in head-to-toe mint green after meeting a friend for lunch in West Hollywood on Saturday.
A Different ‘Mask’
The Mask star Jim Carrey wears a face covering as he’s seen heading to lunch in N.Y.C. on Sunday.