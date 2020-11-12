Queen Latifah Films Equalizer in Jersey City, Plus Maren Morris and Miranda Lambert, Rihanna and More

By People Staff
Updated November 12, 2020 12:04 PM

Positive Vibes

Credit: James Devaney/GC Images

Queen Latifah is seen on Wednesday, pumped and ready to film on the set of Equalizer in Jersey City, New Jersey.

Strike a Pose

Credit: John Shearer/Getty

Maren Morris and Miranda Lambert pose with their portable face shields at the 54th Annual CMA Awards at Music City Center in Nashville on Wednesday.

Dinner Delight

Credit: BACKGRID

Rihanna leaves dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica on Wednesday, wearing a long coat, ripped jeans and sneakers.

Spotlight Swoon

Credit: Dustin Downing/Country Music Association Inc./Shutterstock

Justin Bieber performs his hit "10,000 Hours" with Dan + Shay for the first time together at the Hollywood Bowl in L.A. during the 54th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday.

Caught in Action

Credit: Cobra Team/BACKGRID

Tom Cruise and costars Rebecca Ferguson and Simon Pegg are seen filming Mission: Impossible 7 in St. Mark's Square on Wednesday in Venice, Italy.

Dressed to Impress

Credit: BACKGRID

Jennifer Lopez is seen in a leather jacket, a white dress and matching sneakers on the set of a photo shoot in L.A. on Wednesday.

News Flash

Credit: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Vince Vaughn makes a guest appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday in Burbank, California, to chat about his new horror film Freaky.

In Character

Credit: The Image Direct

Kevin Hart is seen in action filming his new movie The Man From Toronto on Tuesday in Toronto, Canada.

Peace & Love

Credit: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Hilary Duff sends good vibes while on her way to the set of Younger in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

California Cruising

Credit: Backgrid

Jonah Hill goes for a bike ride in sunny Malibu on Wednesday.

Newlywed Vibes

Credit: Splash News Online

Scarlett Johansson is seen out for a walk on Wednesday in N.Y.C. with her new wedding ring on.

Out & About

Credit: The Image Direct

Ethan Hawke and wife Ryan Shawhughes step out for a stroll on Monday in N.Y.C.

Back in Action

Credit: BACKGRID

Tom Cruise is seen on the set of Mission Impossible 7 on Wednesday in Venice, Italy.

Hey Upper East Siders

Credit: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

The stars of the Gossip Girl reboot, Eli Brown, Zion Moreno, Jordan Alexander, Adam Chanler-Berat, Emily Alyn Lind, Savannah Smith and Thomas Doherty, are seen filming in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

California Cool

Credit: 007/MEGA

Jeff Goldblum arrives at Melrose Place in L.A. on Tuesday, wearing a leather jacket and jeans.

Hair Care

Credit: MEGA

Cameron Diaz is spotted leaving a hair salon in West Hollywood on Tuesday.

Workout Complete

Credit: Christopher Peterson/SplashNews.com

Hugh Jackman leaves the gym on Tuesday in N.Y.C., wearing a baseball cap, a "squad" tee and sneakers.

Fall Fashion

Credit: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Sutton Foster strolls onto the set of Younger on Tuesday in N.Y.C., wearing a long sleeve dress, white mask and comfy boots.

Jet Setters

Credit: Lions Share News

Mom-to-be Emma Roberts and boyfriend Garrett Hedlund arrive at LAX on Sunday, wearing sunglasses and comfy airport attire.

Denim Days

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Katie Holmes wears denim on denim with chic yellow mules while out in N.Y.C. on Monday.

See Ya

Credit: Christopher Peterson/SplashNews.com

Ben Rappaport gets carried away by Marines while filming Modern Love on Tuesday in Schenectady, New York.

Lights, Camera, Action!

Credit: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Queen Latifah is all smiles on the set of The Equalizer TV series on Monday in N.Y.C.

Baby on Board

Credit: DUTCH... /BACKGRID

Katharine McPhee grabs a drink from Cha Cha Matcha on her way to go shopping for baby clothes in West Hollywood on Monday.

Model Behavior

Credit: Jason Merritt/Radarpics/Shutterstock

Winnie Harlow stuns in a black mini dress and white Sorel boots while out and about in L.A. on Monday.

Safety First

Credit: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Jimmy Kimmel gets a social distance hug from host Ellen DeGeneres during his guest appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday.

Joy Ride

Credit: The Image Direct

Jason Momoa wears a pink jacket and sunglasses as he takes his motorcycle for a spin in Toronto, Canada on Sunday. 

Surfs Up

Credit: Splash News Online

Leighton Meester catches a wave during a surf session with husband Adam Brody on Monday in Malibu. 

Air Kiss

Credit: Backgrid

Pom Klementieff strikes a pose as Mission: Impossible costar Simon Pegg snaps a photo in Venice on Monday. 

Well Suited

Credit: MEGA

Nev Shulman dances in the street on Monday in L.A. as the end of his Dancing with the Stars season approaches.

Model Mama

Credit: Rachpoot/MEGA

Pregnant Emily Ratajkowski shows off her growing baby bump in a crop top on Monday in L.A.

Go Big or Go Home

Credit: Rich Fury/Getty

Alicia Keys makes a statement in an oversized coat at the MTV EMAs in L.A. on Sunday.

Monochromatic Moment

Credit: BACKGRID

Usher steps out in head-to-toe mint green after meeting a friend for lunch in West Hollywood on Saturday. 

A Different ‘Mask’ 

Credit: LRNYC/MEGA

The Mask star Jim Carrey wears a face covering as he’s seen heading to lunch in N.Y.C. on Sunday.

Silverman Steals the Show