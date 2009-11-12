Star Tracks: Thursday, November 12, 2009
TEAM JACOB PRIDE
First we caught Katharine McPhee with a Team Edward bottle, and now Kim Kardashian has revealed her New Moon loyalty – to Team Jacob! The reality star clutched a water bottle bearing Taylor Lautner's visage as she left her West Hollywood condo on Thursday.
IT'S ELECTRIC
In a stunning blue dress, Kate Walsh swirls into Manhattan on Wednesday for an appearance on the Late Show with David Letterman. The TV star has fans buzzing over her return to Seattle Grace for a much-hyped Grey's Anatomy/Private Practice crossover episode.
KILLING IT
The Hills's Lauren Bosworth and Lauren Conrad are thick as thieves Wednesday at the Maxim magazine launch of the Ubisoft video game Assassin's Creed II, held at Voyeur nightclub in West Hollywood.
SITTING PRETTY
She takes her spokesmodel duties seriously! Scarlett Johansson is front and center – and seriously chic – at Mango's new collection launch party at La Caja Magica in Madrid on Wednesday.
STOP & SHOP
Is she waiting for a table? Rachel Bilson browses the housewares shop at L.A.'s Café Midi during a visit on Wednesday.
THE MARIAH 'FACTOR'
Mariah Carey says "ciao" to her Italian fans – then shows them how a diva does it, performing her version of "I Want to Know What Love Is" on X Factor in Milan on Wednesday.
HAPPY STROLL
A glowing Halle Berry sports her signature smile Wednesday after an appointment in Beverly Hills.
OVER CANDLELIGHT
Newlyweds Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner attend the launch of Alexa Rodulfo's new candle collection at Trump's jewelry boutique in New York City on Wednesday.
FAN-DEMONIUM!
Robert Pattinson delights his London fans Tuesday while signing books, posters and more at a New Moon event. The hotly anticipated movie hits theaters stateside Nov. 20.
COP ROCK
Now that's an arresting development! Britney Spears struts her stuff while on "patrol" Wednesday night at Melbourne's Rod Laver Arena. The pop princess will perform two more shows before heading to Sydney.
A BUMP IN THE ROAD
With her baby due next month, Gisele Bündchen grabs lunch in Boston on Wednesday. The supermodel mom-to-be recently passed the written exam in an effort to earn her pilot’s license.
UNDER WRAPS
He may be dropping trou for Playgirl, but Levi Johnston stays covered up Wednesday during a trip to a New York City Men's Wearhouse. He recently announced that he's looking to gain joint custody of Tripp, his son with Bristol Palin.
TEAM EDWARD
Newly blonde bombshell Katharine McPhee shows her Twilight loyalty – check out her water bottle! – while checking in at LaGuardia Airport in New York on Wednesday. The Idol alum's new album, Unbroken, hits stores in January.
PEN PAL
American Idol season two winner Ruben Studdard stops to sign a few autographs during an appearance Tuesday at the Ronald McDonald House of New York, where he performed alongside AI season six winner Jordin Sparks and season seven contestant Brooke White.
ART APPRECIATION
Emma Thompson makes one colorful statement at the opening of the interactive art exhibit Journey, in New York's Washington Square Park on Tuesday.
ALL REVVED UP
With coffee in hand and hubby Ashton Kutcher following behind, Demi Moore celebrates her 47th birthday Wednesday at a car dealership in Santa Monica, Calif. The actress reportedly bought a new Prius – and brunched with her family at West Hollywood's Chateau Marmont.