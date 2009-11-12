Star Tracks: Thursday, November 12, 2009

By People Staff Updated January 10, 2022 01:39 PM

1 of 16

TEAM JACOB PRIDE

Credit: Albert Michael/Startraks

First we caught Katharine McPhee with a Team Edward bottle, and now Kim Kardashian has revealed her New Moon loyalty – to Team Jacob! The reality star clutched a water bottle bearing Taylor Lautner's visage as she left her West Hollywood condo on Thursday.

Catch up on all things New Moon here!

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 16

IT'S ELECTRIC

Credit: Ray Tamarra/Getty

In a stunning blue dress, Kate Walsh swirls into Manhattan on Wednesday for an appearance on the Late Show with David Letterman. The TV star has fans buzzing over her return to Seattle Grace for a much-hyped Grey's Anatomy/Private Practice crossover episode.

3 of 16

KILLING IT

Credit: Landov

The Hills's Lauren Bosworth and Lauren Conrad are thick as thieves Wednesday at the Maxim magazine launch of the Ubisoft video game Assassin's Creed II, held at Voyeur nightclub in West Hollywood.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 16

SITTING PRETTY

Credit: Carlos Alvarez/Getty

She takes her spokesmodel duties seriously! Scarlett Johansson is front and center – and seriously chic – at Mango's new collection launch party at La Caja Magica in Madrid on Wednesday.

Advertisement

5 of 16

STOP & SHOP

Credit: Ramey

Is she waiting for a table? Rachel Bilson browses the housewares shop at L.A.'s Café Midi during a visit on Wednesday.

6 of 16

THE MARIAH 'FACTOR'

Credit: Frezza La Fata/Startraks

Mariah Carey says "ciao" to her Italian fans – then shows them how a diva does it, performing her version of "I Want to Know What Love Is" on X Factor in Milan on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 16

HAPPY STROLL

Credit: INF

A glowing Halle Berry sports her signature smile Wednesday after an appointment in Beverly Hills.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 16

OVER CANDLELIGHT

Credit: J.T. White/PatrickMcMullan/Sipa

Newlyweds Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner attend the launch of Alexa Rodulfo's new candle collection at Trump's jewelry boutique in New York City on Wednesday.

Advertisement

9 of 16

FAN-DEMONIUM!

Credit: Jon Furniss/WireImage

Robert Pattinson delights his London fans Tuesday while signing books, posters and more at a New Moon event. The hotly anticipated movie hits theaters stateside Nov. 20.

Are you a Twi-hard? Test your knowledge in our Twilight quiz!

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 16

COP ROCK

Credit: GSI Media

Now that's an arresting development! Britney Spears struts her stuff while on "patrol" Wednesday night at Melbourne's Rod Laver Arena. The pop princess will perform two more shows before heading to Sydney.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 16

A BUMP IN THE ROAD

Credit: Ian Nolan/Splash News Online

With her baby due next month, Gisele Bündchen grabs lunch in Boston on Wednesday. The supermodel mom-to-be recently passed the written exam in an effort to earn her pilot’s license.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 16

UNDER WRAPS

Credit: Lawrence Schwartzwald/Splash News Online

He may be dropping trou for Playgirl, but Levi Johnston stays covered up Wednesday during a trip to a New York City Men's Wearhouse. He recently announced that he's looking to gain joint custody of Tripp, his son with Bristol Palin.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 16

TEAM EDWARD

Credit: Albert Michael/startraks

Newly blonde bombshell Katharine McPhee shows her Twilight loyalty – check out her water bottle! – while checking in at LaGuardia Airport in New York on Wednesday. The Idol alum's new album, Unbroken, hits stores in January.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 16

PEN PAL

Credit: Sara Jaye Weiss/Startraks

American Idol season two winner Ruben Studdard stops to sign a few autographs during an appearance Tuesday at the Ronald McDonald House of New York, where he performed alongside AI season six winner Jordin Sparks and season seven contestant Brooke White.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 16

ART APPRECIATION

Credit: Mark Von Holden/WireImage

Emma Thompson makes one colorful statement at the opening of the interactive art exhibit Journey, in New York's Washington Square Park on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 16

ALL REVVED UP

Credit: GSI Media

With coffee in hand and hubby Ashton Kutcher following behind, Demi Moore celebrates her 47th birthday Wednesday at a car dealership in Santa Monica, Calif. The actress reportedly bought a new Prius – and brunched with her family at West Hollywood's Chateau Marmont.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff