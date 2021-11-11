BFFs Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak Reunite in L.A., Plus Lorde, Jung Ho-yeon and Zendaya, and More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
The Best of Friends
B. J. Novak supports BFF Mindy Kaling at the L.A. premiere of her new HBO Max comedy The Sex Lives of College Girls at Hammer Museum on Nov. 10.
Courtside View
Lorde sits next to Chris Rock at the Milwaukee Bucks vs. the New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 10 in N.Y.C.
Top Models
Fashion's hottest stars Jung Ho-yeon and Zendaya pose at the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards dinner at The Pool & The Grill on Nov. 10 in N.Y.C.
Premiere Pals
Andrew Garfield and Lin-Manuel Miranda catch up on the red carpet for the world premiere of Tick, Tick... Boom! at the TCL Chinese Theatre in L.A. at the AFI Fest on Nov. 10.
CMA Celebration
Miranda Lambert performs a medley of hits during the 55th annual Country Music Association awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 10 in Nashville.
Dinner and a Movie
Martha Stewart and Daniel Boulud attend a special screening of Julia, hosted by Stewart and The Cinema Society at One Vanderbilt, in N.Y.C. on Nov. 10.
Serving Face
Anya Taylor-Joy makes her way to the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards to receive the first-ever Face of The Year Award on Nov. 10 in N.Y.C.
Quick Q&A
Jamie Dornan fields questions during a Q&A ahead of the Belfast screening at the 44th Denver Film Festival on Nov. 10 at the Denver Botanic Gardens.
Leading Ladies
The ladies of the Yellowjackets cast — Tawny Cypress, Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci and Melanie Lynskey — attend the TV series premiere in L.A. on Nov. 10.
'Master'ful Performance
Christina Aguilera performs during the MasterClass First Look event at The Whitney Museum of American Art on Nov. 10 in N.Y.C.
City Stroll
Alexander Skarsgard carries a green duffel while out in N.Y.C. on Nov. 10.
Forever Young
Bachelor stars JoJo Fletcher and Becca Tilley enjoy some goodies at the Bliss Youth Got This retinol collection Y2k-themed party at the Doheny Room in L.A. on Nov. 10.
New to Netflix
Tisha Campbell and Neil Patrick Harris get into character on the set of Darren Star's new Netflix series Uncoupled in N.Y.C.
Glam in Gucci
Lady Gaga matches her outfit to her movie, promoting House of Gucci in a full logo look in London on Nov. 10.
A Royal Visit
Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge visits the Imperial War Museum to officially open two new galleries, The Second World War Galleries and The Holocaust Galleries on Nov. 10 in London. The galleries include two portraits she took last year to mark 75 years since the end of the Holocaust.
Suited Up
Selma Blair wears a smart suit while attending the DOC NYV Visionaries Tribute Awards Gala on Nov. 10 in N.Y.C.
Cozied Up
Rita Ora bundles up at the launch of Canada Goose Footwear on Nov. 10 in London, England.
Run for It
Charlie Hunnam makes a run for it on Nov. 10 in Melbourne, Australia while filming a new Apple TV series, Shantaram.
Medal of Honor
Congrats are in order for Sir Elton John, who was made a member of the Order of the Companions of Honour for services to music and charity during an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle outside London on Nov. 10.
Big Laughs
Sarah Silverman gets animated during her interview with host Seth Meyers on Late Night with Seth Meyers in N.Y.C. on Nov. 9.
Getting Things Done
Jennifer Garner goes for a jog before running errands in Santa Monica, California, on Nov. 9.
The Champ Is Here
Serena Williams introduces her Champion's Mindset course for Cloud9 Esports coaches during Cloud9 Champion's Day on Nov. 9 in L.A.
Think Pink
Chrissy Teigen rocks cute space buns and a feathered sweater while out in L.A. on Nov. 9.
Center Stage
Paula Patton takes the mic at the premiere of the new BET+ original series Sacrifice at The West Hollywood Edition on Nov. 9 in West Hollywood, California.
Set Sighting
Pierce Brosnan films scenes for The Out-Laws in Tucker, Georgia, on Nov. 9.
Book Launch
Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Beatrice attend an intimate dinner hosted by Gabriela Peacock to celebrate her book 2 Weeks to Feeling Great at The Pavilion Club on Nov. 9 in London.
Stunning Shot
Lady Gaga looks like living art at the U.K. premiere of House of Gucci at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on Nov. 9 in London.
Lunch Date
Emily Blunt walks through the Tribeca neighborhood of N.Y.C. after having lunch with Amy Schumer (not pictured) on Nov. 9.
Supporting Creative Talent
Riz Ahmed and Gwendoline Christie pose at the Sarabande Foundation fundraiser at The Standard in London on Nov. 9.
Major Inspo
Hayley Arceneaux and Dr. Sian Proctor of the Inspiration4 mission crew visit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital on Nov. 9.
'Good' Vibes
Lucy Hale leaves the set of Good Morning America on Nov. 9 in N.Y.C.
Glitz & 'Glamour'
Brooke Shields accessorizes with a "Brooke" clutch at the 2021 Glamour Women of the Year Awards at the Rainbow Room at Rockefeller Center on Nov. 8 in N.Y.C.
Major Gains
Russell Crowe shows off his gains while on a tour through Rinella, Malta, where he's shooting his new film Prizefighter: The Life of Jem Belcher on Nov. 6.
'Game' On
Costars Park Hae-soo, Jung Ho-yeon and Lee Jung-jae reunite at the L.A. screening of Netflix's Squid Game on Nov. 8.
The Lake Show
Bad Bunny enjoys the game between the Charlotte Hornets and the Los Angeles Lakers on Nov. 8 at the Staples Center in L.A.
Impeachment Finale
Sarah Paulson, Monica Lewinsky and Beanie Feldstein pose on the red carpet ahead of the Impeachment: American Crime Story final episode screening at the Directors Guild of America in L.A. on Nov. 8.
Friends in Philly
Queen Latifah makes a grand entrance at the Will Smith: an Evening of Stories with Friends event at The Met Philadelphia on Nov. 8.
Welcome Back to the Big Apple
Blake Lively celebrates the return of UK travelers to New York with British Airways and NYC & Company at The Empire State Building on Nov. 8 in N.Y.C.
Dinner Date
Hailey and Justin Bieber happily head to dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Nov. 8.
Hot Girl Glam
Megan Thee Stallion wears an elegant two-piece ensemble to the 2021 Glamour Women of the Year Awards at the Rainbow Room at Rockefeller Center on Nov. 8 in N.Y.C.
Smell the Roses
Teyana Taylor heats up the stage during her Last Rose Petal....Farewell tour at The Novo on Nov. 8 in L.A.
Rock On
The Linda Lindas shred onstage at the 2021 Head in the Clouds Festival in Pasadena, California on Nov. 7.
A Living Legend
Music icon Missy Elliott gets honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and is supported by friends Mona Scott-Young, Lizzo and Ciara, on Nov. 8 in L.A.
City Chic
Emily Ratajkowski looks super chic while out on the Upper West Side of Manhattan in N.Y.C. on Nov. 8.
Walk It Out
Chris Pine steps out in sneakers to walk his dog around the neighborhood in L.A. on Nov. 7.
Tee Time
Cedric the Entertainer attends Anthony Anderson's 4th annual Celebrity Golf Classic at The Bridges at Rancho Santa Fe on Nov. 8 in Rancho Santa Fe, California.
Pink Power
The fashionable Jodie Turner-Smith wears Gucci and poses in front of the Audi e-tron Sportback at the 10th annual LACMA Art+Film Gala on Nov. 6 in L.A.
Marathon Mode
Christy Turlington races to the finish line near the end of the 50th New York City Marathon on Nov. 7.
Smile for the Camera
Padma Lakshmi and daughter Krishna snap a selfie at the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 7.
Women in Film
Melanie Griffith and daughter Dakota Johnson get together at Netflix's The Lost Daughter women's luncheon and screening at San Vicente Bungalows on Nov. 7 in West Hollywood.
Radiant in Red
Rihanna heads to boyfriend A$AP Rocky's concert at the Long Beach Convention Center in Long Beach, California on Nov. 7.
Sunday Funday
Paris Hilton and fiancé Carter Reum wear Los Angeles Rams jerseys and enjoy a bite to eat at their game against the Tennessee Titans on Nov. 7 at SoFi Stadium in L.A.
Welcoming Wellness
Gwyneth Paltrow kicks off her In goop Health Summit at the Porsche Experience Center on Nov. 7 in L.A.
Cup Classic
Elizabeth Banks attends the 2021 Breeders' Cup VIP event at Del Mar Race Track on Nov. 6 in Del Mar, California.
New Music
Ed Sheeran and Spotify celebrate the launch of his album = with a live performance on Nov. 7 in N.Y.C.
Special Screening
Jamie Dornan, Caitriona Balfe and Jude Hill attend the Film Independent screening of Belfast at Harmony Gold on Nov. 7 in L.A.
Family Matters
Jake Gyllenhaal and Maggie Gyllenhaal goof off on the red carpet at the 10th Annual LACMA ART+FILM GALA presented by Gucci in Los Angeles on Nov. 6.
Live from New York
Musical guest Ed Sheeran joins the Dionne Warwick Talk Show on Saturday Night Live in N.Y.C. on Nov. 6.
Pretty Please
Dua Lipa rocks a pink, nostalgic look while attending An Audience with Adele at the London Palladium on Nov. 6.
An Audience with Idris
Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre Elba step out for a night out for An Audience with Adele at the London Palladium on Nov. 6.
Carried Away
Cynthia Nixon (left) and Sarah Jessica Parker hit the streets of Manhattan while filming the Sex and the City revival And Just Like That... in New York City on Nov. 5.
Roman's Reign
Kieran Culkin promotes season 3 of HBO's Succession during a Nov. 5 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C.
Souled Out
Erykah Badu feels the music while performing live onstage at the Miramar Regional Park Amphitheater on in Miramar, Florida, on Nov. 5.