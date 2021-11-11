BFFs Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak Reunite in L.A., Plus Lorde, Jung Ho-yeon and Zendaya, and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to 

By People Staff Updated November 11, 2021 01:15 PM

The Best of Friends

Credit: FilmMagic

B. J. Novak supports BFF Mindy Kaling at the L.A. premiere of her new HBO Max comedy The Sex Lives of College Girls at Hammer Museum on Nov. 10.

Courtside View

Credit: Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

Lorde sits next to Chris Rock at the Milwaukee Bucks vs. the New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 10 in N.Y.C.

Top Models

Credit: Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com

Fashion's hottest stars Jung Ho-yeon and Zendaya pose at the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards dinner at The Pool & The Grill on Nov. 10 in N.Y.C.

Premiere Pals

Credit: Rob Latour/AFI/Shutterstock

Andrew Garfield and Lin-Manuel Miranda catch up on the red carpet for the world premiere of Tick, Tick... Boom! at the TCL Chinese Theatre in L.A. at the AFI Fest on Nov. 10. 

CMA Celebration

Credit: Terry Wyatt/Getty

Miranda Lambert performs a medley of hits during the 55th annual Country Music Association awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 10 in Nashville.

Dinner and a Movie

Credit: Madison McGaw/BFA.com

Martha Stewart and Daniel Boulud attend a special screening of Julia, hosted by Stewart and The Cinema Society at One Vanderbilt, in N.Y.C. on Nov. 10.

Serving Face

Credit: James Devaney/GC Images

Anya Taylor-Joy makes her way to the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards to receive the first-ever Face of The Year Award on Nov. 10 in N.Y.C.

Quick Q&A

Credit: Zuma / SplashNews.com

Jamie Dornan fields questions during a Q&A ahead of the Belfast screening at the 44th Denver Film Festival on Nov. 10 at the Denver Botanic Gardens. 

Leading Ladies

Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

The ladies of the Yellowjackets cast — Tawny Cypress, Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci and Melanie Lynskey — attend the TV series premiere in L.A. on Nov. 10.

'Master'ful Performance

Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty

Christina Aguilera performs during the MasterClass First Look event at The Whitney Museum of American Art on Nov. 10 in N.Y.C.

City Stroll

Credit: BACKGRID

Alexander Skarsgard carries a green duffel while out in N.Y.C. on Nov. 10.

Forever Young

Credit: Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock

Bachelor stars JoJo Fletcher and Becca Tilley enjoy some goodies at the Bliss Youth Got This retinol collection Y2k-themed party at the Doheny Room in L.A. on Nov. 10.

New to Netflix

Credit: Steve Sands/New York Newswire

Tisha Campbell and Neil Patrick Harris get into character on the set of Darren Star's new Netflix series Uncoupled in N.Y.C.

Glam in Gucci

Credit: GC Images

Lady Gaga matches her outfit to her movie, promoting House of Gucci in a full logo look in London on Nov. 10. 

A Royal Visit

Credit: Max Mumby/Getty

Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge visits the Imperial War Museum to officially open two new galleries, The Second World War Galleries and The Holocaust Galleries on Nov. 10 in London. The galleries include two portraits she took last year to mark 75 years since the end of the Holocaust.

Suited Up

Credit: Roy Rochlin/Getty

Selma Blair wears a smart suit while attending the DOC NYV Visionaries Tribute Awards Gala on Nov. 10 in N.Y.C. 

Cozied Up

Credit: Dave Benett/Getty

Rita Ora bundles up at the launch of Canada Goose Footwear on Nov. 10 in London, England.

Run for It

Credit: Splash News Online

Charlie Hunnam makes a run for it on Nov. 10 in Melbourne, Australia while filming a new Apple TV series, Shantaram. 

 

Medal of Honor

Credit: Dominic Lipinski/Getty

Congrats are in order for Sir Elton John, who was made a member of the Order of the Companions of Honour for services to music and charity during an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle outside London on Nov. 10.

Big Laughs

Credit: Lloyd Bishop/NBC/Getty

Sarah Silverman gets animated during her interview with host Seth Meyers on Late Night with Seth Meyers in N.Y.C. on Nov. 9.

Getting Things Done

Credit: MEGA

Jennifer Garner goes for a jog before running errands in Santa Monica, California, on Nov. 9.  

The Champ Is Here

Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty

Serena Williams introduces her Champion's Mindset course for Cloud9 Esports coaches during Cloud9 Champion's Day on Nov. 9 in L.A.

Think Pink

Credit: Backgrid

Chrissy Teigen rocks cute space buns and a feathered sweater while out in L.A. on Nov. 9. 

Center Stage

Credit: Leon Bennett/Getty

Paula Patton takes the mic at the premiere of the new BET+ original series Sacrifice at The West Hollywood Edition on Nov. 9 in West Hollywood, California.

Set Sighting

Credit: Backgrid

Pierce Brosnan films scenes for The Out-Laws in Tucker, Georgia, on Nov. 9.

Book Launch

Credit: Dave Benett/Getty

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Beatrice attend an intimate dinner hosted by Gabriela Peacock to celebrate her book 2 Weeks to Feeling Great at The Pavilion Club on Nov. 9 in London.

Stunning Shot

Credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty

Lady Gaga looks like living art at the U.K. premiere of House of Gucci at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on Nov. 9 in London.

Lunch Date

Credit: Elder Ordonez/Splash News Online

Emily Blunt walks through the Tribeca neighborhood of N.Y.C. after having lunch with Amy Schumer (not pictured) on Nov. 9.

Supporting Creative Talent

Credit: Dave Benett/Getty

Riz Ahmed and Gwendoline Christie pose at the Sarabande Foundation fundraiser at The Standard in London on Nov. 9.

Major Inspo

Credit: Courtesy of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

Hayley Arceneaux and Dr. Sian Proctor of the Inspiration4 mission crew visit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital on Nov. 9.

'Good' Vibes

Credit: Raymond Hall/GC Images

Lucy Hale leaves the set of Good Morning America on Nov. 9 in N.Y.C.

Glitz & 'Glamour'

Brooke Shields accessorizes with a "Brooke" clutch at the 2021 Glamour Women of the Year Awards at the Rainbow Room at Rockefeller Center on Nov. 8 in N.Y.C.

Major Gains

Credit: Splash

Russell Crowe shows off his gains while on a tour through Rinella, Malta, where he's shooting his new film Prizefighter: The Life of Jem Belcher on Nov. 6. 

'Game' On

Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/getty

Costars Park Hae-soo, Jung Ho-yeon and Lee Jung-jae reunite at the L.A. screening of Netflix's Squid Game on Nov. 8.

The Lake Show

Credit: Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty

Bad Bunny enjoys the game between the Charlotte Hornets and the Los Angeles Lakers on Nov. 8 at the Staples Center in L.A.  

Impeachment Finale

Credit: Frank Micelotta/FX/Picturegroup/Shutterstock

Sarah Paulson, Monica Lewinsky and Beanie Feldstein pose on the red carpet ahead of the Impeachment: American Crime Story final episode screening at the Directors Guild of America in L.A. on Nov. 8. 

Friends in Philly

Credit: Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC

Queen Latifah makes a grand entrance at the Will Smith: an Evening of Stories with Friends event at The Met Philadelphia on Nov. 8.

Welcome Back to the Big Apple

Credit: Roy Rochlin/Getty

Blake Lively celebrates the return of UK travelers to New York with British Airways and NYC & Company at The Empire State Building on Nov. 8 in N.Y.C.

Dinner Date

Credit: Backgrid

Hailey and Justin Bieber happily head to dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Nov. 8.

Hot Girl Glam

Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty

Megan Thee Stallion wears an elegant two-piece ensemble to the 2021 Glamour Women of the Year Awards at the Rainbow Room at Rockefeller Center on Nov. 8 in N.Y.C.

Smell the Roses

Credit: Scott Dudelson/Getty

Teyana Taylor heats up the stage during her Last Rose Petal....Farewell tour at The Novo on Nov. 8 in L.A.

Rock On

Credit: Matt Cowan

The Linda Lindas shred onstage at the 2021 Head in the Clouds Festival in Pasadena, California on Nov. 7.

A Living Legend

Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty

Music icon Missy Elliott gets honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and is supported by friends Mona Scott-Young, Lizzo and Ciara, on Nov. 8 in L.A.

City Chic

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Emily Ratajkowski looks super chic while out on the Upper West Side of Manhattan in N.Y.C. on Nov. 8.

Walk It Out

Credit: The Image Direct

Chris Pine steps out in sneakers to walk his dog around the neighborhood in L.A. on Nov. 7.

Tee Time

Credit: Leon Bennett/Getty

Cedric the Entertainer attends Anthony Anderson's 4th annual Celebrity Golf Classic at The Bridges at Rancho Santa Fe on Nov. 8 in Rancho Santa Fe, California. 

Pink Power

Credit: Michael Kovac/Getty

The fashionable Jodie Turner-Smith wears Gucci and poses in front of the Audi e-tron Sportback at the 10th annual LACMA Art+Film Gala on Nov. 6 in L.A. 

Marathon Mode

Credit: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Christy Turlington races to the finish line near the end of the 50th New York City Marathon on Nov. 7. 

Smile for the Camera

Credit: Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

Padma Lakshmi and daughter Krishna snap a selfie at the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 7.

Women in Film

Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty

Melanie Griffith and daughter Dakota Johnson get together at Netflix's The Lost Daughter women's luncheon and screening at San Vicente Bungalows on Nov. 7 in West Hollywood.

Radiant in Red

Credit: shotbyjuliann / BACKGRID

Rihanna heads to boyfriend A$AP Rocky's concert at the Long Beach Convention Center in Long Beach, California on Nov. 7.

Sunday Funday

Credit: London Entertainment/Shutterstock

Paris Hilton and fiancé Carter Reum wear Los Angeles Rams jerseys and enjoy a bite to eat at their game against the Tennessee Titans on Nov. 7 at SoFi Stadium in L.A.

Welcoming Wellness

Credit: Rachel Murray/Getty

Gwyneth Paltrow kicks off her In goop Health Summit at the Porsche Experience Center on Nov. 7 in L.A.

Cup Classic

Credit: Leon Bennett/Getty

Elizabeth Banks attends the 2021 Breeders' Cup VIP event at Del Mar Race Track on Nov. 6 in Del Mar, California.

New Music

Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty

Ed Sheeran and Spotify celebrate the launch of his album = with a live performance on Nov. 7 in N.Y.C. 

Special Screening

Credit: Amanda Edwards/Getty

Jamie Dornan, Caitriona Balfe and Jude Hill attend the Film Independent screening of Belfast at Harmony Gold on Nov. 7 in L.A.

Family Matters

Credit: Amy Sussman/WireImage

Jake Gyllenhaal and Maggie Gyllenhaal goof off on the red carpet at the 10th Annual LACMA ART+FILM GALA presented by Gucci in Los Angeles on Nov. 6.

Live from New York

Credit: Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Musical guest Ed Sheeran joins the Dionne Warwick Talk Show on Saturday Night Live in N.Y.C. on Nov. 6.

Pretty Please

Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Dua Lipa rocks a pink, nostalgic look while attending An Audience with Adele at the London Palladium on Nov. 6.

An Audience with Idris

Credit: Ricky Vigil M/GC Images

Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre Elba step out for a night out for An Audience with Adele at the London Palladium on Nov. 6.

Carried Away

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Cynthia Nixon (left) and Sarah Jessica Parker hit the streets of Manhattan while filming the Sex and the City revival And Just Like That... in New York City on Nov. 5.

Roman's Reign

Credit: Sean Gallagher/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Kieran Culkin promotes season 3 of HBO's Succession during a Nov. 5 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C.

Souled Out

Credit: Johnny Louis/Getty

Erykah Badu feels the music while performing live onstage at the Miramar Regional Park Amphitheater on in Miramar, Florida, on Nov. 5.

