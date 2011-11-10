Star Tracks: Thursday, November 10, 2011

Blair enjoys an evening in New York with her 3-month-old son Arthur. Plus: Kristin Cavallari, Robert Pattinson, Taylor Swift and more
By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 01:05 PM

PRECIOUS CARGO

Credit: Christopher Peterson/BuzzFoto

A beaming Selma Blair keeps a loving grip on her blue-eyed cutie, 3-month-old son Arthur, while heading to dinner in New York Wednesday.

KRISTIN CAVALLARI'S DRESS

Credit: Tony DiMaio/StarTraks

Where can I buy Kristin's backless dress from the Star Track, "Back in Action"? – Lesley L.
The DWTS castoff gets the last laugh in a $286 "Carrie" dress by Boulee.

ZOOM ZONE

Credit: Splash News Online

Robert Pattinson, who recently admitted that sex scenes with Kristen are , gets cozy with a fan during a Thursday morning appearance on the Today show.

PARTY ON

Credit: Michael Loccisano

After winning entertainer of the year at the CMA Awards, Taylor Swift celebrates her victory at the BMLG/PEOPLE Country afterparty at Nashville's Pinnacle Building on Wednesday.

SUPPORT SYSTEM

Credit: Jeff Vespa/WireImage

Fergie and husband Josh Duhamel make it a date night Wednesday while attending a benefit to support Maria Bello's We Advance foundation, which aims to better the lives of women in Haiti, in Hollywood.

STYLE 'SECRET'

Credit: Kevin Kane/FilmMagic

What's that jacket, Margiela? Kanye West looks to Jay-Z for clarification during Wednesday's celeb-filled Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in N.Y.C.

WINGS OF LOVE

Credit: Bauer-Griffin

Victoria's Secret model Anne V. told PEOPLE that Adam Levine has "a million girls drooling over him," but the Voice star only has eyes for her during the collection's New York fashion show on Wednesday.

'HART' OF SEXY

Credit: Donato Sardella/WireImage

Vanessa Bruno loyalists Kate Bosworth and Hart of Dixie star Rachel Bilson celebrate the label's one-year anniversary party in L.A. on Wednesday.

PILLOW TALK

Credit: 310Pix

American Horror Story star Zachary Quinto holds tight to his comfy carry-on Wednesday after touching down at Los Angeles International Airport.

EARLY RISER

Credit: Christopher Peterson/BuzzFoto

A beaming Katie Holmes happily takes the hot seat while on the N.Y.C. set of Good Morning America Tuesday, where she discussed her upcoming comedy Jack and Jill, in theaters Friday.

FIRING SQUAD

Credit: GSI Media

A machine gun-toting Ryan Gosling finds a fellow rebel in costar Josh Brolin while continuing to shoot The Gangster Squad Wednesday in L.A.

HAPPY DAYS

Credit: Fame

Kelly Clarkson proves she's anything but mellow in yellow Wednesday, flashing her megawatt smile before heading into London's ITV studios.

NO SWEAT

Credit: INF

After a brief reunion with soon-to-be ex wife Kim Kardashian, Kris Humphries gets back to active duty, hitting a local gym in Mound, Minn., on Wednesday.

KANYE'S ANGELS

Credit: Craig Blankenhorn/Landov

Fashion fan Kanye West gets a backstage pass with Victoria's Secret Angels Chanel Iman and Miranda Kerr at Wednesday's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in N.Y.C..

RED ALERT

Credit: Jackson Lee/Splash News Online

Showing off her amazing post-baby body, Mariah Carey makes her glamorous debut as the new spokeswoman for Jenny diet products after successfully shedding 70 lbs. since late July.

HERE'S LOOKIN' AT YOU

Credit: Dara Kushner/INF

Twilight star Taylor Lautner keeps his shirt on while promoting the Nov. 18 release of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1 on the Today show in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

By People Staff