Star Tracks: Thursday, November 10, 2011
PRECIOUS CARGO
A beaming Selma Blair keeps a loving grip on her blue-eyed cutie, 3-month-old son Arthur, while heading to dinner in New York Wednesday.
KRISTIN CAVALLARI'S DRESS
ZOOM ZONE
Robert Pattinson, who recently admitted that sex scenes with Kristen are , gets cozy with a fan during a Thursday morning appearance on the Today show.
PARTY ON
After winning entertainer of the year at the CMA Awards, Taylor Swift celebrates her victory at the BMLG/PEOPLE Country afterparty at Nashville's Pinnacle Building on Wednesday.
SUPPORT SYSTEM
Fergie and husband Josh Duhamel make it a date night Wednesday while attending a benefit to support Maria Bello's We Advance foundation, which aims to better the lives of women in Haiti, in Hollywood.
STYLE 'SECRET'
What's that jacket, Margiela? Kanye West looks to Jay-Z for clarification during Wednesday's celeb-filled Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in N.Y.C.
WINGS OF LOVE
Victoria's Secret model Anne V. told PEOPLE that Adam Levine has "a million girls drooling over him," but the Voice star only has eyes for her during the collection's New York fashion show on Wednesday.
'HART' OF SEXY
Vanessa Bruno loyalists Kate Bosworth and Hart of Dixie star Rachel Bilson celebrate the label's one-year anniversary party in L.A. on Wednesday.
PILLOW TALK
American Horror Story star Zachary Quinto holds tight to his comfy carry-on Wednesday after touching down at Los Angeles International Airport.
EARLY RISER
A beaming Katie Holmes happily takes the hot seat while on the N.Y.C. set of Good Morning America Tuesday, where she discussed her upcoming comedy Jack and Jill, in theaters Friday.
FIRING SQUAD
A machine gun-toting Ryan Gosling finds a fellow rebel in costar Josh Brolin while continuing to shoot The Gangster Squad Wednesday in L.A.
HAPPY DAYS
Kelly Clarkson proves she's anything but mellow in yellow Wednesday, flashing her megawatt smile before heading into London's ITV studios.
NO SWEAT
After a brief reunion with soon-to-be ex wife Kim Kardashian, Kris Humphries gets back to active duty, hitting a local gym in Mound, Minn., on Wednesday.
KANYE'S ANGELS
Fashion fan Kanye West gets a backstage pass with Victoria's Secret Angels Chanel Iman and Miranda Kerr at Wednesday's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in N.Y.C..
RED ALERT
Showing off her amazing post-baby body, Mariah Carey makes her glamorous debut as the new spokeswoman for Jenny diet products after successfully shedding 70 lbs. since late July.
HERE'S LOOKIN' AT YOU
Twilight star Taylor Lautner keeps his shirt on while promoting the Nov. 18 release of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1 on the Today show in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.