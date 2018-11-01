Misty Copeland Debuts The Nutcracker in London, Plus Katie Holmes, Benedict Cumberbatch & More

Kate Hogan
November 01, 2018 01:00 PM
<p>Misty Copeland smiles for the cameras on Thursday at the London premiere of&nbsp;<em>The Nutcracker and the Four Realms.</em></p>
pinterest
TURN OF EVENTS

Misty Copeland smiles for the cameras on Thursday at the London premiere of The Nutcracker and the Four Realms.

David Parry/PA Images/Getty
<p>Also there: costars Mackenzie Foy and Keira Knightley.</p>
pinterest
HUG IT OUT

Also there: costars Mackenzie Foy and Keira Knightley.

Dave Benett/WireImage
<p>Katie Holmes walks through a cemetery in New Orleans on Thursday while filming scenes for her new film.</p>
pinterest
SPOOKY SCENE

Katie Holmes walks through a cemetery in New Orleans on Thursday while filming scenes for her new film.

Splash News Online
<p>Minka Kelly pops by Build Studio in N.Y.C. on Thursday to talk about her new series&nbsp;<em>Titans.</em></p>
pinterest
MIC CHECK

Minka Kelly pops by Build Studio in N.Y.C. on Thursday to talk about her new series Titans.

Dominik Bindl/Getty
<p>Sienna Miller sticks to a muted color palette while out in N.Y.C. on Thursday.</p>
pinterest
STAYING NEUTRAL

Sienna Miller sticks to a muted color palette while out in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

Splash News Online
<p>Benedict Cumberbatch stops into SiriusXM studios in N.Y.C. on Thursday.</p>
pinterest
RADIO WAVES

Benedict Cumberbatch stops into SiriusXM studios in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

Roy Rochlin/Getty
<p>Jourdan Dunn hits her mark on Thursday at a dinner&nbsp;celebrating&nbsp;Calzedonia&#8217;s winter campaign at Laylow in London.</p>
pinterest
FIERCE PHOTO

Jourdan Dunn hits her mark on Thursday at a dinner celebrating Calzedonia’s winter campaign at Laylow in London.

Dave Benett/Getty
<p>Harrison Ford keeps it casual during a Thursday stroll around L.A.</p>
pinterest
FEAR THE BEARD

Harrison Ford keeps it casual during a Thursday stroll around L.A.

MEGA
<p>Chris Pratt is spotted leaving his Los Angeles gym on&nbsp;Wednesday.</p>
pinterest
STAYING STRONG

Chris Pratt is spotted leaving his Los Angeles gym on Wednesday.

Splash News
<p>Host Heidi Klum and boyfriend Tom Kaulitz go all-out for her epic annual Halloween bash at sponsored by Party City and Svedka Vodka at Lavo in N.Y.C. on Wednesday night as Princess Fiona and Shrek, posing alongside Mike Myers (who voiced the ogre in the films).&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
GOING GREEN

Host Heidi Klum and boyfriend Tom Kaulitz go all-out for her epic annual Halloween bash at sponsored by Party City and Svedka Vodka at Lavo in N.Y.C. on Wednesday night as Princess Fiona and Shrek, posing alongside Mike Myers (who voiced the ogre in the films). 

Mike Coppola/Getty
<p>Also at the party: Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka, as a convincing Westley and Inigo Montoya from <em>The Princess Bride</em>.</p>
pinterest
AS YOU WISH

Also at the party: Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka, as a convincing Westley and Inigo Montoya from The Princess Bride.

Noam Galai/Getty
<p>The Weeknd and Bella Hadid wear <em>Beetlejuice</em>-inspired costumes to Heidi Klum&#8217;s Halloween party in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.</p>
pinterest
RECENTLY DECEASED

The Weeknd and Bella Hadid wear Beetlejuice-inspired costumes to Heidi Klum’s Halloween party in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

Splash News
<p>Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse got into character while dressed as <em>Dragon Ball Z</em>&rsquo;s Future Trunks and <em>Naruto</em>&rsquo;s Gaara for Heidi Klum&rsquo;s 19th Annual Halloween Party on Wednesday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
COUPLES' COSTUME

Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse got into character while dressed as Dragon Ball Z’s Future Trunks and Naruto’s Gaara for Heidi Klum’s 19th Annual Halloween Party on Wednesday. 

Mike Coppola/Getty
<p>Sara Sampaio wears a&nbsp;leopard-print dress&nbsp;on Wednesday in New York City.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
WILD THING

Sara Sampaio wears a leopard-print dress on Wednesday in New York City. 

Splash News
<p><em>Bohemian Rhapsody</em> star Rami Malek shows some of his dance moves off on <em>The Ellen DeGeneres Show </em>in L.A. on Wednesday.</p>
pinterest
DANCE IT OUT

Bohemian Rhapsody star Rami Malek shows some of his dance moves off on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in L.A. on Wednesday.

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
<p>Sofia Richie and Scott Disick stop by Windsor Smith at Chadstone Shopping Centre in Melbourne, Australia, on Thursday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
MALL MOVES

Sofia Richie and Scott Disick stop by Windsor Smith at Chadstone Shopping Centre in Melbourne, Australia, on Thursday. 

Scott Barbour/Getty
<p>John David Washington, in a striped suit, speaks at a Q&amp;A for <em>BlacKkKlansman</em> at the 21st SCAD Savannah Film Festival in Georgia on Tuesday.</p>
pinterest
STRIPE SITUATION

John David Washington, in a striped suit, speaks at a Q&A for BlacKkKlansman at the 21st SCAD Savannah Film Festival in Georgia on Tuesday.

Cindy Ord/Getty
<p>Emily Ratajkowski rocks a barely-there Barbarella costume at Travis Scott&rsquo;s Halloween party at Delilah in L.A.&nbsp;on Wednesday.</p>
pinterest
WILD WOMAN

Emily Ratajkowski rocks a barely-there Barbarella costume at Travis Scott’s Halloween party at Delilah in L.A. on Wednesday.

Vivien Killilea/Getty
<p>Quavo of Migos flashes the peace sign at a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Dallas Mavericks in L.A. on Wednesday.</p>
pinterest
GAME TIME

Quavo of Migos flashes the peace sign at a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Dallas Mavericks in L.A. on Wednesday.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty
<p>Debbie Gibson dons her &#8217;80s best for a Halloween throwback performance on <em>Today</em> in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.</p>
pinterest
SCRUNCH IT UP

Debbie Gibson dons her ’80s best for a Halloween throwback performance on Today in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

RW/MediaPunch
<p>Lee Pace arrives at a Hong Kong press conference for <em>Flying Tiger</em> on Wednesday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
SPREADING MY WINGS

Lee Pace arrives at a Hong Kong press conference for Flying Tiger on Wednesday. 

VCG/Getty
<p>On&nbsp;Wednesday, Brad Pitt films <em>Once Upon a Time in Hollywood</em> on Los Angeles.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
THROWBACK FIT

On Wednesday, Brad Pitt films Once Upon a Time in Hollywood on Los Angeles. 

MEGA
<p>Gerard Butler is spotted wearing an N.Y.C. T-shirt while in the city on&nbsp;Wednesday.</p>
pinterest
I LOVE NY

Gerard Butler is spotted wearing an N.Y.C. T-shirt while in the city on Wednesday.

Team GT/GC Images
<p>Taylor Hill shows off her Victoria&#8217;s Secret Angel wings while outside the company&#8217;s headquarters in New York City on Wednesday.</p>
pinterest
WINGING IT

Taylor Hill shows off her Victoria’s Secret Angel wings while outside the company’s headquarters in New York City on Wednesday.

Splash News Online
<p>Chiwetel Ejiofor attends a special screening of <em>Widows</em> in association with <em>Vogue</em> at Tate Modern in London on Wednesday.</p>
pinterest
SCREEN FIEND

Chiwetel Ejiofor attends a special screening of Widows in association with Vogue at Tate Modern in London on Wednesday.

Joe Maher/Getty
<p>Richard Rankin, Sophie Skelton and Sam Heughan visit Build Studio to chat up&nbsp;<em>Outlander</em> in New York City on Wednesday.</p>
pinterest
ON THE OUTS

Richard Rankin, Sophie Skelton and Sam Heughan visit Build Studio to chat up Outlander in New York City on Wednesday.

Monica Schipper/Getty
<p>In N.Y.C. on Tuesday, Katy Perry hits the streets with her beloved dog, Nugget.</p>
pinterest
WHAT A HANDFUL

In N.Y.C. on Tuesday, Katy Perry hits the streets with her beloved dog, Nugget.

Splash News Online
<p>Danica McKellar and Happy the Dog visit the Halloween Party at the Ronald McDonald House in L.A. on behalf of&nbsp;Hallmark Channel on Wednesday.</p>
pinterest
SPREADING SMILES

Danica McKellar and Happy the Dog visit the Halloween Party at the Ronald McDonald House in L.A. on behalf of Hallmark Channel on Wednesday.

Splash News Online
<p>Ciara goes all out as Lupita Nyong&#8217;o&#8217;s <em>Black Panther</em> character Nakia for the Bacardi &#8216;Liberate Your Spirits&#8217; Halloween party in N.Y.C. on Tuesday night.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
WAKANDA FOREVER

Ciara goes all out as Lupita Nyong’o’s Black Panther character Nakia for the Bacardi ‘Liberate Your Spirits’ Halloween party in N.Y.C. on Tuesday night. 

JNI/Star Max/GC Images
<p>On Tuesday in Mexico City, Michael Pena and Diego Luna unveil a mural of their <em>Narcos</em> characters.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
SEEING DOUBLE

On Tuesday in Mexico City, Michael Pena and Diego Luna unveil a mural of their Narcos characters. 

Hector Vivas/Getty
<p>Milo Ventimiglia gives his rose to Rebel Wilson during a <em>Bachelor</em>-themed Halloween episode of <em>The Ellen DeGeneres Show</em> in L.A. on Tuesday.</p>
pinterest
SHOW SWAPPING

Milo Ventimiglia gives his rose to Rebel Wilson during a Bachelor-themed Halloween episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show in L.A. on Tuesday.

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
<p>Sarah Jessica Parker looks fierce as she visits<em> The Late Show with Stephen Colbert</em> in N.Y.C.&nbsp;on Tuesday.</p>
pinterest
ON THE MOVE

Sarah Jessica Parker looks fierce as she visits The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

Splash News
<p>Hugh Jackman arrives at the New York City premiere of <em>The Front Runner</em> at the Museum of Modern Art on Tuesday.</p>
pinterest
PEACE OUT

Hugh Jackman arrives at the New York City premiere of The Front Runner at the Museum of Modern Art on Tuesday.

Splash News
<p>On Tuesday in N.Y.C., Salma Hayek arrives at the 3rd Annual <em>WWD</em> Honors.</p>
pinterest
FEELING HONORED

On Tuesday in N.Y.C., Salma Hayek arrives at the 3rd Annual WWD Honors.

Andrew Kist/WWD/Shutterstock
<p><em>How I Met Your Mother</em> actor Jason Segel looks dapper in an olive-green suede ensemble while out and about on Tuesday in N.Y.C.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
SUAVE IN SUEDE

How I Met Your Mother actor Jason Segel looks dapper in an olive-green suede ensemble while out and about on Tuesday in N.Y.C. 

Gotham/GC Images
<p>Priyanka Chopra nails a fall-chic look as she steps out in N.Y.C. wearing tan layers, leather boots and a coordinating skirt.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
STYLE SAVVY

Priyanka Chopra nails a fall-chic look as she steps out in N.Y.C. wearing tan layers, leather boots and a coordinating skirt. 

The Image Direct
<p>The <em>Good Morning America</em> team celebrates Halloween by honoring some classic &#8217;80s TV shows, with Rob Marciano as <em>Saved by the Bell</em>&rsquo;s Zack Morris and Ginger Zee as <em>Teenage Mutant Nina Turtle</em>&rsquo;s Michelangelo.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
'80S CLASSICS

The Good Morning America team celebrates Halloween by honoring some classic ’80s TV shows, with Rob Marciano as Saved by the Bell’s Zack Morris and Ginger Zee as Teenage Mutant Nina Turtle’s Michelangelo. 

Paula Lobo/ABC
<p>Also doing the &#8217;80s thing: the cast of the&nbsp;<em>Today</em> show, including Hoda Kotb, who dresses up as Elton John in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.</p>
pinterest
REWIND IT

Also doing the ’80s thing: the cast of the Today show, including Hoda Kotb, who dresses up as Elton John in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock
<p>Emma Roberts stuns at the premiere of <em>In a Relationship</em> in West Hollywood on Tuesday night.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
IT'S COMPLICATED

Emma Roberts stuns at the premiere of In a Relationship in West Hollywood on Tuesday night. 

Kevin Winter/Getty
<p>Queen&rsquo;s lead guitarist Brian May and <em>Bohemian Rhapsody</em> star Rami Malek get friendly at the film&rsquo;s premiere in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
LEARNING FROM A LEGEND

Queen’s lead guitarist Brian May and Bohemian Rhapsody star Rami Malek get friendly at the film’s premiere in N.Y.C. on Tuesday. 

Stephen Lovekin/Variety/Shutterstock
<p>Karlie Kloss looks elegant in a cream pantsuit as she heads to a party in N.Y.C. on Tuesday night.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
SMILE AND WAVE

Karlie Kloss looks elegant in a cream pantsuit as she heads to a party in N.Y.C. on Tuesday night. 

MEGA
<p>Ben Affleck gears up as a construction worker while filming <em>Torrance</em> in Pasadena, California, on Tuesday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
UNDER CONSTRUCTION

Ben Affleck gears up as a construction worker while filming Torrance in Pasadena, California, on Tuesday. 

BACKGRID
<p>Dame Kristin Scott Thomas and Lily James each take home an award at the <em>Harper&rsquo;s Bazaar</em> Women of the Year Awards at Claridge&rsquo;s Hotel in London on Tuesday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
WINNING WOMEN

Dame Kristin Scott Thomas and Lily James each take home an award at the Harper’s Bazaar Women of the Year Awards at Claridge’s Hotel in London on Tuesday. 

David M. Benett/Getty
<p><em>Broad City</em> star Abbi Jacobson makes her way onstage for <em>The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon</em> in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
COMIN' IN HOT

Broad City star Abbi Jacobson makes her way onstage for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C. on Tuesday. 

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC
<p><em>Outlander</em> star Caitriona Balfe struts into <em>Jimmy Kimmel Live</em> on Tuesday in L.A.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
STEPPING OUT

Outlander star Caitriona Balfe struts into Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday in L.A. 

RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
<p>Katy Perry gets into the spirit of Halloween on Tuesday, dressing as a giant sloth outside of ABC studios in N.Y.C.</p>
pinterest
CELEBRITY SLOTH

Katy Perry gets into the spirit of Halloween on Tuesday, dressing as a giant sloth outside of ABC studios in N.Y.C.

Splash News Online
<p>Rita Ora and Liam Payne perform on stage during Westfield London&#8217;s 10th anniversary celebration at Westfield White City on Tuesday.</p>
pinterest
CUDDLED UP

Rita Ora and Liam Payne perform on stage during Westfield London’s 10th anniversary celebration at Westfield White City on Tuesday.

Mike Marsland/WireImage
<p>Sienna Miller showcases her effortless style while out in New York City on Tuesday.</p>
pinterest
STREET STYLE STAR

Sienna Miller showcases her effortless style while out in New York City on Tuesday.

Splash News Online
<p>Keira Knightley attends the <em>Harper&#8217;s Bazaar</em> Women of the Year Awards, in partnership with Michael Kors and Mercedes-Benz, at Claridge&#8217;s Hotel in London on Tuesday night.</p>
pinterest
BLUE BELLE

Keira Knightley attends the Harper’s Bazaar Women of the Year Awards, in partnership with Michael Kors and Mercedes-Benz, at Claridge’s Hotel in London on Tuesday night.

Dave Benett/Getty
<p>Also there: Amanda Seyfried, who stuns in her LBD.</p>
pinterest
WOMEN FIRST

Also there: Amanda Seyfried, who stuns in her LBD.

Dave Benett/Getty
<p>Jessica Biel steps out for a shopping trip in New York City on Tuesday.</p>
pinterest
CROSSWALK QUEEN

Jessica Biel steps out for a shopping trip in New York City on Tuesday.

The Image Direct
<p>Behati Prinsloo makes a style statement on Tuesday while out in N.Y.C.</p>
pinterest
WEARING THE PANTS

Behati Prinsloo makes a style statement on Tuesday while out in N.Y.C.

Timur Emek/GC Images
<p>Common and Serena Williams arrive to speak together at a Creative Minds Talks Conversation in Chicago on Monday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
MEETING OF THE 'MINDS'

Common and Serena Williams arrive to speak together at a Creative Minds Talks Conversation in Chicago on Monday. 

Jeff Schear/Getty
<p>Nicole Kidman shimmers in a lavender dress at the premiere of <em>Boy Erased</em> in L.A. on Monday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
POISED IN PURPLE

Nicole Kidman shimmers in a lavender dress at the premiere of Boy Erased in L.A. on Monday. 

Emma McIntyre/Getty
<p>Mackenzie Foy and Misty Copeland look as lovely as sugar plum fairies at the world premiere of Disney&rsquo;s <em>The Nutcracker and the Four Realms</em> on Monday in Hollywood.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
ON POINT(E)

Mackenzie Foy and Misty Copeland look as lovely as sugar plum fairies at the world premiere of Disney’s The Nutcracker and the Four Realms on Monday in Hollywood. 

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty
<p>Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom hold hands after a romantic date night at The Grill in N.Y.C.&nbsp;on Monday.</p>
pinterest
HEADING HOME

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom hold hands after a romantic date night at The Grill in N.Y.C. on Monday.

Splash News
<p>Model Winnie Harlow looks fierce in Cushnie et Ochs while strutting her stuff in Midtown Manhattan on Monday.</p>
pinterest
LOOK BOTH WAYS

Model Winnie Harlow looks fierce in Cushnie et Ochs while strutting her stuff in Midtown Manhattan on Monday.

Gotham/GC Images
<p>A radiant Sharon Stone comes bearing gifts as she arrives at Craig&rsquo;s restaurant in West Hollywood on Monday.</p>
pinterest
LADY IN RED

A radiant Sharon Stone comes bearing gifts as she arrives at Craig’s restaurant in West Hollywood on Monday.

Splash News
<p>Beth Behrs and Max Greenfield catch a case of the giggles while visiting <em>Extra</em> at Universal Studios Hollywood on Monday.</p>
pinterest
EXTRA SILLY

Beth Behrs and Max Greenfield catch a case of the giggles while visiting Extra at Universal Studios Hollywood on Monday.

Noel Vasquez/Getty
<p>On Monday, Warwick Davis experiences the thrill of indoor skydiving at i-Fly during the Global First Adventure Attraction launch in Birmingham, England.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
DEFYING GRAVITY

On Monday, Warwick Davis experiences the thrill of indoor skydiving at i-Fly during the Global First Adventure Attraction launch in Birmingham, England. 

Anthony Devlin/Getty
<p><em>Bohemian Rhapsody</em> star Rami Malek gazes attentively at the audience on <em>The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon</em> in N.Y.C. on Monday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
I’M LISTENING

Bohemian Rhapsody star Rami Malek gazes attentively at the audience on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C. on Monday. 

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC
<p>Host Debbie Matenopoulos shares a laugh with Camila Alves McConaughey while filming Hallmark&rsquo;s <em>Home &amp; Family</em> at Universal Studios Hollywood on Monday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
MAKE YOURSELF AT HOME

Host Debbie Matenopoulos shares a laugh with Camila Alves McConaughey while filming Hallmark’s Home & Family at Universal Studios Hollywood on Monday. 

Paul Archuleta/Getty
<p>Jennifer Lawrence and boyfriend Cooke Maroney pick up some take-out during a romantic stroll in L.A. on Monday.</p>
pinterest
GRAB AND GO

Jennifer Lawrence and boyfriend Cooke Maroney pick up some take-out during a romantic stroll in L.A. on Monday.

MEGA
<p><em>Fresh Off the Boat</em> star Constance Wu chats about the TV series at Build studio on Monday in N.Y.C.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
LOOKING FRESH

Fresh Off the Boat star Constance Wu chats about the TV series at Build studio on Monday in N.Y.C. 

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty
<p>Ben Stiller shares an adorable twinning moment with son Quinlin while the Brooklyn Nets take on the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Monday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
FOLLOW MY LEAD

Ben Stiller shares an adorable twinning moment with son Quinlin while the Brooklyn Nets take on the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Monday. 

James Devaney/Getty
<p>Also at the game: an anxious-looking Jonah Hill.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
CLOSE CALL

Also at the game: an anxious-looking Jonah Hill. 

James Devaney/Getty
<p>Luke Evans and Paloma Faith pose together at <em>GQ</em>&#8216;s 30th anniversary party at Sushisamba in London on Monday night.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
GOOD PALS

Luke Evans and Paloma Faith pose together at GQ‘s 30th anniversary party at Sushisamba in London on Monday night. 

David M. Benett/Getty
<p>Bette Midler looks bewitching in full costume at her Annual Hulaween Event in N.Y.C. on Monday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
HOCUS POCUS

Bette Midler looks bewitching in full costume at her Annual Hulaween Event in N.Y.C. on Monday. 

Raymond Hagans/MediaPunch
<p>On Monday in L.A., Rosario Dawson and Yvonne DeLaRosa Green show their support at the Find Your Voice LA &amp; One Earth One Voice benefit for YES on B.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
USE YOUR 'VOICE'

On Monday in L.A., Rosario Dawson and Yvonne DeLaRosa Green show their support at the Find Your Voice LA & One Earth One Voice benefit for YES on B. 

Tibrina Hobson/Getty
<p>On Monday in L.A., <em>Clueless</em> star Breckin Meyer prances on the golf course during the 19th Annual Emmys Golf Classic at the Wilshire Country Club.</p>
pinterest
HOLE IN ONE

On Monday in L.A., Clueless star Breckin Meyer prances on the golf course during the 19th Annual Emmys Golf Classic at the Wilshire Country Club.

Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Don Cheadle hangs out on the McDonald&#8217;s float during the parade for the McDonald&#8217;s Magic City Classic 2018 in Birmingham, Alabama, on Saturday.</p>
pinterest
FLOAT ON

Don Cheadle hangs out on the McDonald’s float during the parade for the McDonald’s Magic City Classic 2018 in Birmingham, Alabama, on Saturday.

Soul Brother
<p>Chrissy Metz flashes a smile as she leaves AOL Live in N.Y.C.&#8217;s SoHo neighborhood on Monday.</p>
pinterest
LAST LOOK

Chrissy Metz flashes a smile as she leaves AOL Live in N.Y.C.’s SoHo neighborhood on Monday.

Raymond Hall/GC Images
<p>Kerry Washington is all smiles leaving <em>Good Morning America</em> on Monday in N.Y.C.</p>
pinterest
MORNING MEETING

Kerry Washington is all smiles leaving Good Morning America on Monday in N.Y.C.

Raymond Hall/GC Images
<p>Justin Theroux takes his dog for a walk in N.Y.C. on&nbsp;Monday.</p>
pinterest
PAWS ON THE PAVEMENT

Justin Theroux takes his dog for a walk in N.Y.C. on Monday.

Splash News Online
<p>Priyanka Chopra steps out in New York City on Monday wearing a colorful pantsuit and sunglasses.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
TREND SETTER

Priyanka Chopra steps out in New York City on Monday wearing a colorful pantsuit and sunglasses. 

Splash News Online
<p>Heather Graham greets attendees at the Wonder Women Panel Series: Directors event during the Savannah Film Festival in Georgia on Monday.</p>
pinterest
IT'S A 'WONDERFUL' LIFE

Heather Graham greets attendees at the Wonder Women Panel Series: Directors event during the Savannah Film Festival in Georgia on Monday.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty
<p>Armie Hammer takes the stage&nbsp;Monday at the Savannah Film Festival.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
HAPPY DAY

Armie Hammer takes the stage Monday at the Savannah Film Festival. 

Dia Dipasupil/Getty
<p>Wearing a breezy dress, Amber Rose enjoys Monday on the beach in Miami.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
FLOW RIDER

Wearing a breezy dress, Amber Rose enjoys Monday on the beach in Miami. 

The Image Direct
<p>Claire Foy keeps a straight face at a press conference in Berlin, German, on Monday for her new film <em>The Girl in the Spider&#8217;s Web.</em></p>
pinterest
WHY SO SERIOUS?

Claire Foy keeps a straight face at a press conference in Berlin, German, on Monday for her new film The Girl in the Spider’s Web.

Jens Kalaene/Getty
<p>Jenna Dewan heads home from a morning workout session in L.A. on Monday wearing a Camo Alpha Industries jacket.</p>
pinterest
CAMO COOL

Jenna Dewan heads home from a morning workout session in L.A. on Monday wearing a Camo Alpha Industries jacket.

BackGrid
<p>Nikki DeRoest does a makeup tutorial with Rosie Huntington-Whiteley at the Rose Inc. + bareMinerals Beauty Master Class in L.A. on Friday.</p>
pinterest
'ROSIE' GLOW

Nikki DeRoest does a makeup tutorial with Rosie Huntington-Whiteley at the Rose Inc. + bareMinerals Beauty Master Class in L.A. on Friday.

Rachel Murray/Getty
