Mariah Carey Makes Radio Waves, Plus The Royals, Nicole Kidman & More

ON AIR
Getty
SUPPORT THE YOUTH
Charlotte Graham/Getty
IN CHARACTER
Splash News Online
UNITED FRONT
Slaven Vlasic/Getty
BEAR-Y GOOD MATCH
Monica Schipper/Getty
DINNER DATE
Getty
CHEERS!
Neil Rasmus/BFA.com
SING THING
Ron Peters
STARS OF THE SHOW
Jason Kempin/Getty
DREAM TEAM
Scott Olson/Getty
PUPPY POWER
Gisela Schober/Getty
FORGIVE & FORGET
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty
SHE BAD
Walik Goshorn/Mediapunch
MUSIC MEN
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty
WEARABLE WORKS OF ART
David X Prutting/BFA/Shutterstock
BEAMING BLONDE
Owen Kolasinski/BFA/Shutterstock
GOLDEN GODDESS
MAR/Capital Pictures/MediaPunch
LOOKING SHARP
Marion Curtis/StarPix for Universal Pictures/Shutterstock
JUSTICE FOR ALL
Tibrina Hobson/Getty
TRAFFIC STOPPER
Splash News
BEND & SNAP
Masatoshi Okauchi/Shutterstock
SILKY SMOOTH
PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
THE OLD RAZZLE DAZZLE
Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic
AB-TASTIC
Don Arnold/WireImage
MYSTERY MAN
Rich Fury/Getty
RUBY RED
Piers Allardyce/REX/Shutterstock
MONOCHROMATIC MAMA
Splash News Online
MAGIC MOMENT
Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty
GOLDEN GLOW
Mike Marsland/WireImage
CRIMES AND PUNISHMENT
Mike Marsland/WireImage
FANTASTIC LOOKS
Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty
STRETCH IT OUT
Noam Galai/Getty
AUTOGRAPH TIME
Johnny Nunez/WireImage
FIST BUMP
Cindy Ord/Getty
SMILE & WAVE
Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
PIANO MAN
Katherine Tyler for iHeartRadio
OUT OF THE BOX
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty
FEELING THE 'LOVE'
Richard Young/Shutterstock
BOLD IN BLUE
Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
LOOKING BACK
Amanda Edwards/Getty
COLD SHOULDER
Lloyd Bishop/NBC/Getty
GUESS WHO?
Dia Dipasupil/Getty
STAGE PRESENCE
Adam Nemser/Startraks
SIGN HERE
Tasia Wells/Getty
TOAST WITH THE MOST
Ella DeGea/Getty
DOWN IN FRONT
Monica Schipper/Getty
HOME AWAY FROM HOME
Splash News
'FRIENDS' FIRST
Jesse Grant/Getty
STAY CLOSE
Katie Jones/Variety/Shutterstock
LOVELY DAY
BACKGRID
QUIET NIGHT OUT
Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/Shutterstock
MIX AND MATCH
Broadimage/Shutterstock
SILVER SCREEN STAR
Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty
DRESSED TO THE NINES
Astrid Stawiarz/Getty
TRIPLE THREAT
Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic
WILD ONES
Daniel Zuchnik/WireImage
FEATHERED FRIEND
Mike Coppola/WireImage
PHOTO FINISH
Bryan Bedder/Getty
JUST CHILLIN'
Santiago Felipe/Getty
BOOKWORM
BackGrid
PARIS PREMIERE
Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty
CLUB KID
The Image Direct
BETTER TOGETHER
The Image Direct
PIT PALS
Amanda Edwards/Getty
COME TOGETHER
Jamie McCarthy/Getty
STAR IN STRIPES
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
THE 'RIGHTS' TRACK
Faye Sadou/MediaPunch
SING IT
Kevin Winter/Getty
FLYING SOLO
John Sciulli/Getty Images for National Geographic
GO TEAM!
Allen Berezovsky/Getty
STRAIGHT TO THE POINT
Neil Mockford/GC Images
ANY GIVEN SUNDAY
MEGA
RISING STARS
Phillip Faraone/Getty
ONE OF THE GUYS
Splash News
FEELS SO GOOD
Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/REX/Shutterstock
SOFT SMILES
Michael Kovac/Getty
JAZZ MAN
Jason Mendez/Startraks
GOOD TO BE BACK
Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan/Getty
SWEET PDA
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images
LOVELY LADIES
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images
BREAK IT DOWN
Emma McIntyre/E! Entertainment/Getty
BACKSTAGE BAES
Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty
FAMILY AFFAIR
ALL DRESSED UP
Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty
MIAMI HEAT
SplashNews.com
SAY CHEESE!
Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock
HELLO, GORGEOUS!
Emma McIintyre/Getty Images
FRIENDLY EXES
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
SELFIE TIME
Rick Kern/Getty Images
ROCKET MAN
Kevin Mazur/Getty Image
WINE TASTING
Matt Morris/The Prisoner Wine Company
BUMPING ALONG
James Devaney/GC Images
MIAMI VICE
Splash News
PATTERN PLAY
Roy Rochlin/Getty
CHECKMATE
Tristan Fewings/Getty
KICK IT UP
Noam Galai/Getty
1 of 96
Advertisement