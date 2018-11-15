Mariah Carey Makes Radio Waves, Plus The Royals, Nicole Kidman & More

Kate Hogan ,
Sophie Dodd ,
and Lydia Price
November 15, 2018 06:00 AM
<p>On Wednesday, Mariah Carey chats on SiriusXM Studios&rsquo; Heart &amp; Soul channel.&nbsp;</p>
ON AIR

On Wednesday, Mariah Carey chats on SiriusXM Studios’ Heart & Soul channel. 

<p>Prince William and Kate Middleton talk with young residents of Centerpoint&rsquo;s Quarry View homeless support center in Barnsley, England, on Wednesday.&nbsp;</p>
SUPPORT THE YOUTH

Prince William and Kate Middleton talk with young residents of Centerpoint’s Quarry View homeless support center in Barnsley, England, on Wednesday. 

<p>Ben McKenzie bundles up while filming <em>Gotham</em> in Staten Island, New York, on Wednesday.</p>
IN CHARACTER

Ben McKenzie bundles up while filming Gotham in Staten Island, New York, on Wednesday.

<p>Benicio del Toro, Patricia Arquette and Paul Dano link arms at SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on Wednesday to promote their Showtime mini-series <em>Escape at Dannemora</em>.</p>
UNITED FRONT

Benicio del Toro, Patricia Arquette and Paul Dano link arms at SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on Wednesday to promote their Showtime mini-series Escape at Dannemora.

<p>Jaime King stuns in a red silk dress while hosting the BumbleSpot #attheMoxy Launch at Moxy N.Y.C. Downtown on Tuesday.&nbsp;</p>
BEAR-Y GOOD MATCH

Jaime King stuns in a red silk dress while hosting the BumbleSpot #attheMoxy Launch at Moxy N.Y.C. Downtown on Tuesday. 

<p>Sebastian Stan poses with costar Nicole Kidman at a private dinner for <em>Destroyer</em> hosted by Audi during AFI FEST 2018 in Hollywood on Tuesday.</p>
DINNER DATE

Sebastian Stan poses with costar Nicole Kidman at a private dinner for Destroyer hosted by Audi during AFI FEST 2018 in Hollywood on Tuesday.

<p>Tuesday in N.Y.C., Brooke Shields celebrates the release of Melomi&rsquo;s new Sparkling Wine at Roman and Williams Guild.&nbsp;</p>
CHEERS!

Tuesday in N.Y.C., Brooke Shields celebrates the release of Melomi’s new Sparkling Wine at Roman and Williams Guild. 

<p>&#8220;Drew Barrymore&#8221; singer Bryce Vine performs a sold-out show at New York City&rsquo;s Irving Plaza on Tuesday night</p>
SING THING

“Drew Barrymore” singer Bryce Vine performs a sold-out show at New York City’s Irving Plaza on Tuesday night

<p>Thomas Rhett and wife Lauren Akins arrive at the 66th Annual BMI Country Awards on Tuesday in Nashville, ahead of Wednesday night&#8217;s CMA Awards.&nbsp;</p>
STARS OF THE SHOW

Thomas Rhett and wife Lauren Akins arrive at the 66th Annual BMI Country Awards on Tuesday in Nashville, ahead of Wednesday night’s CMA Awards. 

<p>Oprah Winfrey introduces Michelle Obama as she kicks off her <em>Becoming</em> book tour in Chicago on Tuesday.&nbsp;</p>
DREAM TEAM

Oprah Winfrey introduces Michelle Obama as she kicks off her Becoming book tour in Chicago on Tuesday. 

<p>Naomi Campbell snaps a selfie with a furry friend at the Gut Aiderbichl animal sanctuary Christmas market opening on Tuesday in Henndorf, Austria.&nbsp;</p>
PUPPY POWER

Naomi Campbell snaps a selfie with a furry friend at the Gut Aiderbichl animal sanctuary Christmas market opening on Tuesday in Henndorf, Austria. 

<p>Melissa McCarthy participates in a conversation with her <em>Can You Ever Forgive Me?</em>&nbsp;costars during AFI Fest 2018 in Hollywood on Tuesday.&nbsp;</p>
FORGIVE & FORGET

Melissa McCarthy participates in a conversation with her Can You Ever Forgive Me? costars during AFI Fest 2018 in Hollywood on Tuesday. 

<p>Cardi B strikes her signature pose while performing at Pandora Beyond in N.Y.C. on Tuesday. &nbsp;</p>
SHE BAD

Cardi B strikes her signature pose while performing at Pandora Beyond in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.  

<p>Shawn Mendes and pal John Mayer smile together at the Billboard 2018 Live Music Awards on Tuesday in Beverly Hills.&nbsp;</p>
MUSIC MEN

Shawn Mendes and pal John Mayer smile together at the Billboard 2018 Live Music Awards on Tuesday in Beverly Hills. 

<p>Caroline D&#8217;Amore and Paris Jackson rock items from the Keith Haring x alice + olivia collaboration launch on Tuesday in N.Y.C.&nbsp;</p>
WEARABLE WORKS OF ART

Caroline D’Amore and Paris Jackson rock items from the Keith Haring x alice + olivia collaboration launch on Tuesday in N.Y.C. 

<p>Gwyneth Paltrow is all smiles at the<em> WSJ</em> Tech D Live event in Laguna Beach, California, on Tuesday.&nbsp;</p>
BEAMING BLONDE

Gwyneth Paltrow is all smiles at the WSJ Tech D Live event in Laguna Beach, California, on Tuesday. 

<p>Jessie J gets down during a performance at Royal Albert Hall on Tuesday in London.&nbsp;</p>
GOLDEN GODDESS

Jessie J gets down during a performance at Royal Albert Hall on Tuesday in London. 

<p>Tuesday night in N.Y.C., Mahershala Ali attends the <em>Green Boo</em>k after party at the Oak Room.</p>
LOOKING SHARP

Tuesday night in N.Y.C., Mahershala Ali attends the Green Book after party at the Oak Room.

<p>Allison Janney and lookalike daughter Petra attend Human Rights Watch&rsquo;s annual Voices for Justice Dinner in Beverly Hills on Tuesday.&nbsp;</p>
JUSTICE FOR ALL

Allison Janney and lookalike daughter Petra attend Human Rights Watch’s annual Voices for Justice Dinner in Beverly Hills on Tuesday. 

<p>Victoria Justice struts her stuff in New York City on Tuesday.</p>
TRAFFIC STOPPER

Victoria Justice struts her stuff in New York City on Tuesday.

<p>Gigi Hadid poses at a Reebok promotional event in Tokyo on Wednesday.</p>
BEND & SNAP

Gigi Hadid poses at a Reebok promotional event in Tokyo on Wednesday.

<p>Tessa Thompson shows off her enviable street style while out and about on Tuesday in Los Angeles.&nbsp;</p>
SILKY SMOOTH

Tessa Thompson shows off her enviable street style while out and about on Tuesday in Los Angeles. 

<p>On Tuesday, Bianca Marroqu&iacute;n, Cuba Gooding Jr. and Amra-Faye Wright gather backstage to celebrate the 22nd anniversary of&nbsp;<em>Chicago</em> on Broadway.&nbsp;</p>
THE OLD RAZZLE DAZZLE

On Tuesday, Bianca Marroquín, Cuba Gooding Jr. and Amra-Faye Wright gather backstage to celebrate the 22nd anniversary of Chicago on Broadway. 

<p>Emily Ratajkowski strikes a sultry pose at the <em>GQ</em> Australia Men of the Year Awards on Wednesday in Sydney.&nbsp;</p>
AB-TASTIC

Emily Ratajkowski strikes a sultry pose at the GQ Australia Men of the Year Awards on Wednesday in Sydney. 

<p>Tuesday in Hollywood, costars Connie Britton and Eric Bana attend the afterparty for the world premiere of Bravo&rsquo;s new series <em>Dirty John</em>.</p>
MYSTERY MAN

Tuesday in Hollywood, costars Connie Britton and Eric Bana attend the afterparty for the world premiere of Bravo’s new series Dirty John.

<p>Jodie Whittaker accents her outfit with pops of red at the Terrence Higgins Trust Supper Club in London on Tuesday.&nbsp;</p>
RUBY RED

Jodie Whittaker accents her outfit with pops of red at the Terrence Higgins Trust Supper Club in London on Tuesday. 

<p>Chrissy Teigen steps out in an all-black ensemble in N.Y.C.&nbsp;on Tuesday.</p>
MONOCHROMATIC MAMA

Chrissy Teigen steps out in an all-black ensemble in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

<p>J.K. Rowling and star Eddie Redmayne attend the U.K. premiere of&nbsp;<em>Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald </em>in London on Tuesday.</p>
MAGIC MOMENT

J.K. Rowling and star Eddie Redmayne attend the U.K. premiere of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald in London on Tuesday.

<p>Meanwhile, a&nbsp;pregnant Katherine Waterston shines in a golden yellow dress at the <em>Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald </em>premiere.</p>
GOLDEN GLOW

Meanwhile, a pregnant Katherine Waterston shines in a golden yellow dress at the Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald premiere.

<p>Also at the <em>Fantastic Beasts</em> premiere in London on Tuesday, her costar, Johnny Depp.</p>
CRIMES AND PUNISHMENT

Also at the Fantastic Beasts premiere in London on Tuesday, her costar, Johnny Depp.

<p>A feathered Ezra Miller and Jude Law pose together at the premiere.</p>
FANTASTIC LOOKS

A feathered Ezra Miller and Jude Law pose together at the premiere.

<p>Jordin Sparks stretches it out at Febreze&#8217;s launch event for #FebrezeYourGear at AKT Studio on Tuesday in N.Y.C.</p>
STRETCH IT OUT

Jordin Sparks stretches it out at Febreze’s launch event for #FebrezeYourGear at AKT Studio on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

<p>Michael B. Jordan signs a poster of himself at a screening of <em>Creed 2 </em>in Newark, New Jersey, on Monday.</p>
AUTOGRAPH TIME

Michael B. Jordan signs a poster of himself at a screening of Creed 2 in Newark, New Jersey, on Monday.

<p>Florian Munteanu and Dolph Lundgren stop by SiriusXM Studios on Tuesday in N.Y.C.</p>
FIST BUMP

Florian Munteanu and Dolph Lundgren stop by SiriusXM Studios on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

<p>Monday in N.Y.C., newly engaged Meg Ryan stuns at the Friars Club Entertainment Icon Award ceremony honoring Billy Crystal.&nbsp;</p>
SMILE & WAVE

Monday in N.Y.C., newly engaged Meg Ryan stuns at the Friars Club Entertainment Icon Award ceremony honoring Billy Crystal. 

<p>John Legend gets a little help from wife Chrissy Teigen on Monday night at an iHeartRadio LIVE concert presented by Verizon at the iHeartRadio Theater in N.Y.C.</p>
PIANO MAN

John Legend gets a little help from wife Chrissy Teigen on Monday night at an iHeartRadio LIVE concert presented by Verizon at the iHeartRadio Theater in N.Y.C.

<p>Sandra Bullock looks on point at a screening of Netflix&#8217;s <em>Bird Box</em> in L.A. on Monday.&nbsp;</p>
OUT OF THE BOX

Sandra Bullock looks on point at a screening of Netflix’s Bird Box in L.A. on Monday. 

<p>Liv Tyler and Goldie Hawn smile together at Goldie&#8217;s Love-In for Kids charity fundraiser in London on Monday.</p>
FEELING THE 'LOVE'

Liv Tyler and Goldie Hawn smile together at Goldie’s Love-In for Kids charity fundraiser in London on Monday.

<p>Michelle Obama animatedly talks with Chicago high school students about her upcoming book <em>Becoming</em> on Monday.&nbsp;</p>
BOLD IN BLUE

Michelle Obama animatedly talks with Chicago high school students about her upcoming book Becoming on Monday. 

<p>Monday in L.A., John C. Reilly is featured at a SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations Career Retrospective.&nbsp;</p>
LOOKING BACK

Monday in L.A., John C. Reilly is featured at a SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations Career Retrospective. 

<p>On Monday, Kerry Washington looks lovely in a strapless maxi dress while chatting with <em>Late Night</em> host Seth Meyers in N.Y.C.</p>
COLD SHOULDER

On Monday, Kerry Washington looks lovely in a strapless maxi dress while chatting with Late Night host Seth Meyers in N.Y.C.

<p>Honoree Jane Fonda surprises Sam Waterston with a hug as he speaks at the 2018 Troph&eacute;e des Arts Gala at The Plaza Hotel in N.Y.C. on Monday.&nbsp;</p>
GUESS WHO?

Honoree Jane Fonda surprises Sam Waterston with a hug as he speaks at the 2018 Trophée des Arts Gala at The Plaza Hotel in N.Y.C. on Monday. 

<p>Monday in N.Y.C., Sutton Foster performs at the My Only and Only Benefit Concert Reading at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre.</p>
STAGE PRESENCE

Monday in N.Y.C., Sutton Foster performs at the My Only and Only Benefit Concert Reading at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre.

<p>Kathryn Hahn signs her <em>Angeleno</em> November cover on Monday in West Hollywood.&nbsp;</p>
SIGN HERE

Kathryn Hahn signs her Angeleno November cover on Monday in West Hollywood. 

<p>Kaley Cuoco, Tyson Ritter and Elizabeth Olsen attend the <strong><a href="http://www.ebmrf.org">Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation</a></strong>&#8216;s &#8220;Sip. Savor. Support&#8221; benefit at Wally&#8217;s Beverly Hills on Monday night. EBMRF raises funds for research of EB, a rare, and debilitating genetic skin disorder.</p>
TOAST WITH THE MOST

Kaley Cuoco, Tyson Ritter and Elizabeth Olsen attend the Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation‘s “Sip. Savor. Support” benefit at Wally’s Beverly Hills on Monday night. EBMRF raises funds for research of EB, a rare, and debilitating genetic skin disorder.

<p>Monday in N.Y.C., Hugh Jackman, Mamoudou Athie and Jason Reitman hold a lively discussion following a private screening of <em>The Front Runner </em>at The Metrograph.</p>
DOWN IN FRONT

Monday in N.Y.C., Hugh Jackman, Mamoudou Athie and Jason Reitman hold a lively discussion following a private screening of The Front Runner at The Metrograph.

<p>Jaime King looks chic as she arrives at her hotel in N.Y.C.&nbsp;on Monday.</p>
HOME AWAY FROM HOME

Jaime King looks chic as she arrives at her hotel in N.Y.C. on Monday.

<p>Hasan Minhaj speaks at the Friends of The Saban Community Clinic&#8217;s 42nd Annual Gala in Beverly Hills on Monday.&nbsp;</p>
'FRIENDS' FIRST

Hasan Minhaj speaks at the Friends of The Saban Community Clinic’s 42nd Annual Gala in Beverly Hills on Monday. 

<p>Director Karyn Kusama hugs star Nicole Kidman at a <em>Variety</em> screening of their film <em>Destroyer</em> in L.A. on Monday.&nbsp;</p>
STAY CLOSE

Director Karyn Kusama hugs star Nicole Kidman at a Variety screening of their film Destroyer in L.A. on Monday. 

<p>Emmy Rossum is all smiles while directing the upcoming TV movie series <em>Modern Love </em>in Brooklyn, New York.</p>
LOVELY DAY

Emmy Rossum is all smiles while directing the upcoming TV movie series Modern Love in Brooklyn, New York.

<p>Emily Blunt and husband John Krasinski get cozy at a special screening of their film<em> A Quiet Place</em> in N.Y.C. on Monday.</p>
QUIET NIGHT OUT

Emily Blunt and husband John Krasinski get cozy at a special screening of their film A Quiet Place in N.Y.C. on Monday.

<p>Gwen Stefani wears bold patterns while out and about in L.A. on Monday.</p>
MIX AND MATCH

Gwen Stefani wears bold patterns while out and about in L.A. on Monday.

<p>Andrew Garfield looks dapper at a special screening of <em>Under the Silver Lake</em> at the AFI Fest in Hollywood on Monday.</p>
SILVER SCREEN STAR

Andrew Garfield looks dapper at a special screening of Under the Silver Lake at the AFI Fest in Hollywood on Monday.

<p>Amber Heard and Janelle Mon&aacute;e pose together at the <em>Glamour</em> Women of the Year Awards: Women on the Rise on Monday in N.Y.C.</p>
DRESSED TO THE NINES

Amber Heard and Janelle Monáe pose together at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards: Women on the Rise on Monday in N.Y.C.

<p>Marissa Jaret Winokur, Cyndi Lauper and Bianca Del Rio hang at The Second Stage Theater 2018 Fall Benefit honoring Harvey Fierstein at Terminal 5 in N.Y.C. on Monday.</p>
TRIPLE THREAT

Marissa Jaret Winokur, Cyndi Lauper and Bianca Del Rio hang at The Second Stage Theater 2018 Fall Benefit honoring Harvey Fierstein at Terminal 5 in N.Y.C. on Monday.

<p>Husband and wife duo BC Jean and Mark Ballas attend a BUILD brunch in New York City on&nbsp;Monday.&nbsp;</p>
WILD ONES

Husband and wife duo BC Jean and Mark Ballas attend a BUILD brunch in New York City on Monday. 

<p>Coco Rocha has a major moment on Monday night at the&nbsp;<em>Glamour</em> Women of the Year Awards at Spring Studios in N.Y.C.&nbsp;</p>
FEATHERED FRIEND

Coco Rocha has a major moment on Monday night at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards at Spring Studios in N.Y.C. 

<p>Also there: new mom Claire Danes, who greets the wall of cameras with a smile.</p>
PHOTO FINISH

Also there: new mom Claire Danes, who greets the wall of cameras with a smile.

<p>Taron Egerton and Jamie Foxx pose together at SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on Monday.</p>
JUST CHILLIN'

Taron Egerton and Jamie Foxx pose together at SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on Monday.

<p>Shailene Woodley is seen carrying a large book while filming an untitled Drake Doremus film in Los Angeles on Monday.</p>
BOOKWORM

Shailene Woodley is seen carrying a large book while filming an untitled Drake Doremus film in Los Angeles on Monday.

<p>Patrick Dempsey looks dapper at the premiere of<em>&nbsp;The Truth About the Harry Quebert Affair</em>&nbsp;in Paris on Monday.</p>
PARIS PREMIERE

Patrick Dempsey looks dapper at the premiere of The Truth About the Harry Quebert Affair in Paris on Monday.

<p>Margot Robbie enjoys a round of golf on&nbsp;Sunday in Los Angeles.&nbsp;</p>
CLUB KID

Margot Robbie enjoys a round of golf on Sunday in Los Angeles. 

<p>On Sunday, Austin Butler and girlfriend Vanessa Hudgens step out for a romantic stroll in L.A.&nbsp;</p>
BETTER TOGETHER

On Sunday, Austin Butler and girlfriend Vanessa Hudgens step out for a romantic stroll in L.A. 

<p>Kaley Cuoco snuggles some furry friends at the 8th Annual Stand Up for Pits event at the Hollywood Improv Comedy Club on Sunday.&nbsp;</p>
PIT PALS

Kaley Cuoco snuggles some furry friends at the 8th Annual Stand Up for Pits event at the Hollywood Improv Comedy Club on Sunday. 

<p>Christopher Lloyd and Michael J. Fox attend A Funny Thing Happened On the Way to Cure Parkinson&rsquo;s Gala in N.Y.C. on Saturday.&nbsp;</p>
COME TOGETHER

Christopher Lloyd and Michael J. Fox attend A Funny Thing Happened On the Way to Cure Parkinson’s Gala in N.Y.C. on Saturday. 

<p>Jamie Foxx comes out for a Sunday screening of his new movie, <em>Robin Hood</em>, in New York City.&nbsp;</p>
STAR IN STRIPES

Jamie Foxx comes out for a Sunday screening of his new movie, Robin Hood, in New York City. 

<p>Rita Moreno joins Eva Longoria at the ACLU Bill of Rights Dinner on&nbsp;Sunday in Beverly Hills.&nbsp;</p>
THE 'RIGHTS' TRACK

Rita Moreno joins Eva Longoria at the ACLU Bill of Rights Dinner on Sunday in Beverly Hills. 

<p>Inside, Jennifer Hudson performs during the event.</p>
SING IT

Inside, Jennifer Hudson performs during the event.

<p>Tim McGraw attends a screening of <em>Free Solo</em> in West Hollywood on Sunday.</p>
FLYING SOLO

Tim McGraw attends a screening of Free Solo in West Hollywood on Sunday.

<p>Kate Beckinsale catches a Los Angeles Lakers vs. Atlanta Hawks basketball game with a friend in L.A. on Sunday.&nbsp;</p>
GO TEAM!

Kate Beckinsale catches a Los Angeles Lakers vs. Atlanta Hawks basketball game with a friend in L.A. on Sunday. 

<p>Ezra Miller has fun posing at BBC Radio One in London on&nbsp;Monday.&nbsp;</p>
STRAIGHT TO THE POINT

Ezra Miller has fun posing at BBC Radio One in London on Monday. 

<p>Jay Z watches the Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks in football in Los Angeles on&nbsp;Sunday.</p>
ANY GIVEN SUNDAY

Jay Z watches the Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks in football in Los Angeles on Sunday.

<p>Henry Golding and Gemma Chan arrive at&nbsp;<em>Variety</em>&#8216;s 10 Actors to Watch Panel at the Newport Beach Film Festival Fall Honors in California on Sunday.&nbsp;</p>
RISING STARS

Henry Golding and Gemma Chan arrive at Variety‘s 10 Actors to Watch Panel at the Newport Beach Film Festival Fall Honors in California on Sunday. 

<p>Matthew McConaughey films <em>Toff Guys</em> in London over the weekend.</p>
ONE OF THE GUYS

Matthew McConaughey films Toff Guys in London over the weekend.

<p><em>Widows</em> stars Viola Davis, Elizabeth Debicki, Cynthia Erivo and Michelle Rodriguez gather at a screening of the film in N.Y.C. on&nbsp;Sunday.&nbsp;</p>
FEELS SO GOOD

Widows stars Viola Davis, Elizabeth Debicki, Cynthia Erivo and Michelle Rodriguez gather at a screening of the film in N.Y.C. on Sunday. 

<p>Grace Gummer and Zoe Kazan pose together at the afterparty for the AFI Fest screening of&nbsp;<em>The Ballad of Buster Scruggs</em>&nbsp;on Sunday in Los Angeles.&nbsp;</p>
SOFT SMILES

Grace Gummer and Zoe Kazan pose together at the afterparty for the AFI Fest screening of The Ballad of Buster Scruggs on Sunday in Los Angeles. 

<p>Jeff Goldblum promotes his new album, <em>The Capitol Studios Sessions</em>, at a weekend event in New York City.&nbsp;</p>
JAZZ MAN

Jeff Goldblum promotes his new album, The Capitol Studios Sessions, at a weekend event in New York City. 

<p>On&nbsp;Friday, Jackie Cruz attends the re-opening of Ritz-Carlton&#8217;s Dorado Beach reserve in Puerto Rico.&nbsp;</p>
GOOD TO BE BACK

On Friday, Jackie Cruz attends the re-opening of Ritz-Carlton’s Dorado Beach reserve in Puerto Rico. 

<p>Jessica Alba gives husband Cash Warren a kiss at the Baby2Baby Gala Presented by Paul Mitchell at 3LABS in L.A. on Saturday.&nbsp;</p>
SWEET PDA

Jessica Alba gives husband Cash Warren a kiss at the Baby2Baby Gala Presented by Paul Mitchell at 3LABS in L.A. on Saturday. 

<p>Kelly Rowland, Jessica Alba, Jenna Dewan, honoree Amy Adams and Olivia Munn link up at the 2018 Baby2Baby Gala Presented by Paul Mitchell at 3LABS in L.A. on Saturday.&nbsp;</p>
LOVELY LADIES

Kelly Rowland, Jessica Alba, Jenna Dewan, honoree Amy Adams and Olivia Munn link up at the 2018 Baby2Baby Gala Presented by Paul Mitchell at 3LABS in L.A. on Saturday. 

<p>Terry Crews busts his signature move while wife Rebecca King-Crews looks on at the E! People&rsquo;s Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, on Sunday.&nbsp;</p>
BREAK IT DOWN

Terry Crews busts his signature move while wife Rebecca King-Crews looks on at the E! People’s Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, on Sunday. 

<p>Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton keep it cute on Sunday night backstage at E!&#8217;s People&#8217;s Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California.&nbsp;</p>
BACKSTAGE BAES

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton keep it cute on Sunday night backstage at E!’s People’s Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California. 

<p>Also at the People&#8217;s Choice Awards: Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian West and Khlo&eacute; Kardashian.&nbsp;</p>
FAMILY AFFAIR

Also at the People’s Choice Awards: Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian West and Khloé Kardashian. 

<p>Hanging out backstage at the People&#8217;s Choice Awards, Chrissy Teigen and Rita Ora.</p>
ALL DRESSED UP

Hanging out backstage at the People’s Choice Awards, Chrissy Teigen and Rita Ora.

<p>Kylie Jenner and&nbsp;Travis Scott hold hands in Miami Beach, Florida, on Saturday.&nbsp;</p>
MIAMI HEAT

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott hold hands in Miami Beach, Florida, on Saturday. 

<p>The&nbsp;<em>Black-ish</em> family comes together to celebrate their 100th episode in L.A. on Saturday.&nbsp;</p>
SAY CHEESE!

The Black-ish family comes together to celebrate their 100th episode in L.A. on Saturday. 

<p>Mandy Moore flashes a smile during glam time at the Mandy Moore and Garnier Whole Blends Support UNICEF event at Lombardi House in Los Angeles on Saturday.&nbsp;</p>
HELLO, GORGEOUS!

Mandy Moore flashes a smile during glam time at the Mandy Moore and Garnier Whole Blends Support UNICEF event at Lombardi House in Los Angeles on Saturday. 

<p>Sarah Silverman kisses Jimmy Kimmel on Friday at a ceremony honoring Silverman with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles.</p>
FRIENDLY EXES

Sarah Silverman kisses Jimmy Kimmel on Friday at a ceremony honoring Silverman with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles.

<p>Kelsea Ballerini snaps a selife at Bumble BFF Friendsgiving in Austin on Friday.</p>
SELFIE TIME

Kelsea Ballerini snaps a selife at Bumble BFF Friendsgiving in Austin on Friday.

<p>Elton John performs onstage during his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Friday.&nbsp;</p>
ROCKET MAN

Elton John performs onstage during his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Friday. 

<p>Kate Mara attends the exclusive sneak preview of the opening of the Prisoner Wine Company&rsquo;s Tasting Lounge in Napa Valley, California, on Friday.&nbsp;</p>
WINE TASTING

Kate Mara attends the exclusive sneak preview of the opening of the Prisoner Wine Company’s Tasting Lounge in Napa Valley, California, on Friday. 

<p>On Friday in N.Y.C., a pregnant Carrie Underwood is seen leaving&nbsp;<em>Good Morning America </em>in Times Square.</p>
BUMPING ALONG

On Friday in N.Y.C., a pregnant Carrie Underwood is seen leaving Good Morning America in Times Square.

<p>Sting and Shaggy are seen filming a new buddy-cop themed music video in Miami on Friday.</p>
MIAMI VICE

Sting and Shaggy are seen filming a new buddy-cop themed music video in Miami on Friday.

<p>Halsey stops by Z100&#8217;s Elvis Duran and the Morning Show to discuss her performance at the Victoria&rsquo;s Secret Fashion Show on Friday in N.Y.C.&nbsp;</p>
PATTERN PLAY

Halsey stops by Z100’s Elvis Duran and the Morning Show to discuss her performance at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show on Friday in N.Y.C. 

<p>Woody Harrelson participates in the First Move Ceremony of the FIDE World Chess Championship Match on Friday in London.&nbsp;</p>
CHECKMATE

Woody Harrelson participates in the First Move Ceremony of the FIDE World Chess Championship Match on Friday in London. 

<p>Bebe Rexha makes herself comfortable at SiriusXM Studios on Friday in N.Y.C.</p>
KICK IT UP

Bebe Rexha makes herself comfortable at SiriusXM Studios on Friday in N.Y.C.

