Katy Perry Kicks Back in N.Y.C., Plus Prince Harry, Cardi B & More

Picnic Party

Katy Perry wears a head-to-toe gingham look to celebrate the launch of her spring 2019 footwear line for Katy Perry Collections at Macy’s Herald Square in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

Proud New Pop

Prince Harry is gifted an adorable onesie for his newborn son Archie during the Invictus Games presentation in The Hague, Netherlands, on Thursday.  

Coming Attractions

Costars Nicholas Hoult and Lily Collins attend the L.A. special screening of Fox Searchlight Pictures’ Tolkien at Regency Village Theatre on Wednesday in Westwood, California.

Time to Unwind

Wine Country costars Maya Rudolph, Ana Gasteyer and Amy Poehler pose together at the film premiere’s afterparty at The Paris Theater on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

Right Fit

Cardi B launches her new collection with Fashion Nova on Wednesday in Los Angeles at the brand’s Party with Cardi.

Howdy, Hollywood

Lil Nas X poses at Fashion Nova Presents: Party with Cardi at Hollywood Palladium on Thursday in L.A.

Strong Bonds

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt writer and creator Tina Fey talks with stars Ellie Kemper and Tituss Burgess at a screening and Q&A on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

Sister, Sister

Horizon Award Recipient/EndoFound junior board member Alaia Baldwin and sister Hailey Bieber stick together at Endometriosis Foundation of America’s 10th Annual Blossom Ball on Wednesday at Cipriani Wall Street in N.Y.C.

Hot Wheels

On Thursday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show in L.A.George Clooney takes a ride on a motorized scooter gifted to him by host Ellen since he’s no longer allowed to ride motorcycles.

Pink Hair, Don't Care

Meghan Trainor arrives to the premiere of MGM’s The Hustle in a black leather jumpsuit at the ArcLight Cinerama Dome on Wednesday in Hollywood.

Be Bold

Yara Shahidi steps out in a blue snakeskin Giambattista Valli jacket and matching pants on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

Broadway Bounce Back

Bryan Cranston discusses how he handles flubbing lines while performing his Broadway show Network on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

Sheer Beauty

Bella Hadid shows off her abs in a sheer black jumpsuit at the Dior Beauty Pop Up at Delilah in L.A. on Wednesday.

Smile for the Camera

Awkwafina attends the 35th L.A. Asian Pacific Film Festival for The Farewell photo call at Regal Cinemas L.A. Live on Wednesday.

LV Ladies

Alicia Vikander and Emma Stone attend the Louis Vuitton Cruise 2020 Fashion Show at JFK Airport on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

Gang's All Here

Hasan Minhaj, Mike Birbiglia, Tiffany Haddish, Rhea Suh, John Oliver, John Mulaney, Sarah Silverman and Seth Meyers bring the laughs at the Natural Resources Defense Council’s Night of Comedy benefit, in partnership with Discovery, Inc., in N.Y.C.

Color Change

New day, new do! Reese Witherspoon shows off brunette locks on Wednesday while filming The Morning Show in N.Y.C.

Making Magic

Will Smith bows down to Naomi Scott on Wednesday at the Aladdin Paris Gala Screening at Cinema Le Grand Rex.

Turn About

Priyanka Chopra has a model moment on Wednesday while hopping in her car following a visit to Today in N.Y.C.

Black Tie Beauty

Meg Ryan walks the red carpet at the gala celebration of the 350th anniversary of the Opéra de Paris on Wednesday.

No Sweat

Rita Ora keeps it casual during a stroll through N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

Swim Fans

Jasmine Sanders, Olivia Culpo and Lais Ribeiro get their glam on on Wednesday during a visit to SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. to promote their inclusion in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

What a Catch

Catch-22 executive producer and star George Clooney steps out with wife Amal for the U.S. premiere of the Hulu series at TCL Chinese Theatre on Tuesday in Hollywood. 

Showing Support

Also at the premiere: Clooney’s longtime pal Matt Damon and wife Luciana.

Comeback Queen

Tyra Banks arrives at Good Morning America to talk about her return to modeling as one of the cover stars of the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

On the Mark

Jason Momoa shows off his ax-throwing skills to raise money for Sustainable Coastlines Hawaii during his appearance on Wednesday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show in L.A.

New Beau?

Tuesday in N.Y.C., Katy Perry playfully shows off her engagement ring while posing with Beetlejuice’s Shrunken Head Guy backstage at the musical on Broadway.

Red Hot

Halle Berry looks radiant in a red dress while walking in N.Y.C. on Wednesday. 

Giving Back

Shanola Hampton, JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Leighton Meester, Malin Akerman, Jennie Garth and her daughter Luca Bella Facinelli team up to volunteer with Feeding America and Los Angeles Regional Food Bank for a special Mother’s Day event on Tuesday in L.A. 

Swing Time

Michael Gandolfini is seen in character as the younger version of Tony Soprano, the mafioso character made famous by his late dad James Gandolfini, while filming The Many Saints of Newark on Monday in N.Y.C. 

Fashion Favorites

Marc Jacobs, Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss strut their stuff on Madison Avenue on Tuesday in N.Y.C. 

'Shout' it Out

Amy Poehler and host Jimmy Fallon goof off during a round of “Shouting Charades” on Tuesday’s episode of The Tonight Show in N.Y.C. 

Lots of Love

Love Me to Death costars Craig Ferguson and Kathie Lee Gifford share a laugh before discussing Ferguson’s new memoir Riding the Elephant at 92nd Street Y on Tuesday in N.Y.C. 

Beaming Beauty

Kate Middleton is all smiles during her visit to Caernarfon Coastguard Search and Rescue Helicopter Base on Wednesday in Caernarfon, Wales. 

Hand in Hand

Tilda Swinton color-coordinates with her daughter, Honor Swinton Byrnen, while out and about in N.Y.C. on Wednesday. 

'Horsing' Around

Queen Elizabeth is all smiles after watching her horses in the 4 Year Old Hunter Class compete in the 76th Royal Windsor Horse Show on Wednesday in Windsor, England.  

Speedy Stretch

Jared Leto takes a stretch break while filming Morbius in a park in London.  

Make a Wish

Meek Mill celebrates his 32nd birthday with a star-studded crowd of pals and D’USSE VSOP cocktails at Ysabel in West Hollywood on Sunday. 

Something's Cooking

Jesse Tyler Ferguson gives chef Stephanie Izard a hand at the Alzheimer’s Association Around the Table Event at Girl & the Goat restaurant in Chicago on Saturday night.

Tickling the Ivories

Also there: Jon Batiste, performing a medley of hits for the crowd.

Cause Célèbre

This Is Us stars Eris Baker, Hannah Zeile and Niles Fitch get animated on Saturday at the Lupus LA 2019 Orange Ball at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel.

Heads Together

Jessie James Decker joins Drybar founder — and Shark Tank guest shark — Alli Webb for a panel about “Beauty, Brains and Business” at the grand opening of Drybar’s new Nashville location. 

By the Book

Olivia Wilde has some fun with fashion on Tuesday while premiering her film Booksmart in London.

Royal Welcome

Kate Middleton and Prince William share a laugh as they arrive to launch the King’s Cup Regatta in England on Tuesday.

Good Mood

Anne Hathaway hits Good Morning America in N.Y.C. on Tuesday to promote her new film, The Hustle.

London Looks

Julia Stiles and husband Preston Cook walk hand-in-hand at the Riviera season 2 premiere at Saatchi Gallery in London on Tuesday.

Jack of All Trades

Suranne Jones cracks up on Tuesday at a photo call for Gentleman Jack in London.

Set Dressing

Zoe Kazan stays serious on the set of The Plot Against America in New Jersey on Monday.

All Bets Are Off

Maluma, Hennessy’s newest global ambassador, stops backstage to wish Canelo Alvarez good luck before his fight against Daniel Jacobs at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Foodie Friends

Jesse Tyler Ferguson and pal Zooey Deschanel attend the 2019 James Beard Awards in Chicago on Monday. 

Fashion's Finest

Yara Shahidi, Janelle Monáe and Lupita Nyong’o get together for an extra-fun photo at the Met Gala in N.Y.C. on Monday night.

Food First

Inside the gala, Katy Perry, with Bella Hadid, switches from her elaborate candelabra dress into a whole hamburger getup.

Happy Faces

Trevor Noah and Idris Elba crack up on Monday night at a Met Gala afterparty at New York City’s Up & Down.

'Standard' Issue

Outside the Met Gala afterparty at N.Y.C.’s Standard Hotel, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas pose for a pic.

Glam Squad

Billy Porter gets glammed up for the Met Gala in New York City on Monday. 

Fly Ride

Will Smith and host Jimmy Fallon face off for a Magic Carpet Race on Monday’s episode of The Tonight Show in N.Y.C. 

Real Talk

Host Hasan Minhaj chats with pal Padma Lakshmi at a screening and Q&A of his Netflix show Patriot Act on Monday in L.A.

Piano Man

Robin Thicke mans the mic on Monday night at Rhonda’s Kiss Good Fortune Gala at TAO in L.A.

Sparkling Selfie

Molly Ringwald snaps a selfie with Antoni Porowski at the Family Equality Council’s Night at the Pier Gala at Chelsea Piers on Monday in N.Y.C.

Pier Poses

Also at the Gala: Former Girl Walks Into a Bar costars Carla Gugino and Zachary Quinto.

'Common' Denominator

Common performs during his Let Love: An Expression of Art, Words & Song at Riverside Church in N.Y.C. on Monday night.

Party People

Thomas Sadowski and Amanda Seyfried pose at The Second Stage Theater 40th Birthday Gala at The Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City on Monday night.

Groovy Girl

Eiza González steps out in a tie-dye T-shirt to get her hair done at a salon in Los Angeles on Monday. 

Monday Blues

Will Smith waves to fans after discussing his role as Genie in Disney’s upcoming live-action adaptation of Aladdin on Good Morning America on Monday in New York City. 

Getting 'Creative'

Keynote speaker Ashley Graham strikes a pose before discussing diversity and body positivity at the Create & Cultivate New York Summit presented by Mastercard on Saturday at Industry City in Brooklyn. 