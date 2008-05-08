Star Tracks - Thursday, May 8, 2008

ROCK OF LOVE

Sporting a wedding band, newlywed Nick Cannon makes a dapper appearance in New York City sans the missus, Mariah Carey, on Thursday. The RampB star, who recently tied the knot with the pop star in an island ceremony in the Bahamas, told PEOPLE about his bride, "She is beautiful on the outside and 10 times as beautiful on the inside."

For more on Nick amp Mariah's whirlwind romance, pick up the latest PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday.

SHADY PAIR

Paris Hilton and Benji Madden, who dodged engagement rumors at a Cinco de Mayo bash in West Hollywood, take their romance to the East Coast as they touch down at New York's JFK International Airport on Wednesday.

MIAMI SWEET

They may be coy about their relationship – but Rihanna and Chris Brown let their cuddling do the talking Wednesday at a KFC in Miami. The "Umbrella" singer, who is in Florida on tour with Kanye West, recently told Elle of Brown: "We've always been friends, but we're very close now."

FUEL FOR THOUGHT

A pensive Amy Winehouse makes a pit stop Wednesday at a London gas station after spending the day at an East London police station, where she was voluntarily held for eight hours to discuss a video which allegedly showed her taking narcotics.

A PERFECT PAIR

They went home empty-handed, but Hilary Duff and boyfriend Mike Comrie still have each other at Allure magazine's "Most Alluring Bodies" silent auction at New York City's Splashlight Studios on Wednesday.

HOT WHEELS

Looking ready to sign and drive, Patrick Dempsey walks with confidence as he heads to a West Hollywood car dealership, where he went shopping for a classic Jaguar on Wednesday.

TICKET TO RIDE

Nicole Richie, who said in a recent interview that her life now revolves completely around almost-4-month-old daughter Harlow, keeps herself under wraps while leaving a traffic school in Van Nuys, Calif., on Wednesday.

A NEW CLIQUE?

Taking a break from being queen bee of New York's Upper East Side, Gossip Girl's Leighton Meester heads to Hollywood, where she shot scenes opposite Adrian Grenier for an upcoming episode of the HBO hit Entourage on Thursday.

NIGHT SHIFT

It's back to work for Britney! After being granted more visitation time with her sons, the pop diva hits a Hollywood recording studio on Wednesday.

OOH LA LA!

From London to Paris, Pete Wentz and fiancée Ashlee Simpson make one handy pair while making their way through the City of Light. Earlier in their trip, the

rocker couple loaded up on goodies (including shoes for him!) at Lanvin and Dior.

HUG-A-THON

Kellie Pickler shares hugs with fans Wednesday during the AARP's third National GrandRally, an event on Capitol Hill that honors grandparents who raise their grandchildren. The country star also performed her song, "My Angel," which was written for her own grandparents.

ON BENDED KNEE

On hand to honor Britain's armed forces, Prince William takes a break to chat with a young spectator during the London's City Salute Appeal charity event on Wednesday.

LONG SHOT

Continuing his talent search for the new reality show High School Musical: Summer Session, Nick Lachey stops for a snapshot during Wednesday's auditions in Kissimmee, Fla.

MS. BRIGHTSIDE

Paramore's Hayley Williams adds a little color – literally! – to MTV's TRL Tuesday while stopping by for a lively chat with host Damien Fahey.

STEP BY STEP

Sean "Diddy" Combs continues partying in Hollywood Tuesday, stepping out for dinner at posh eatery Nobu. The recent Hollywood Walk of Fame honoree aims to transition into acting, saying he wants to become the "Black Bruce Willis."

THAT'S BULL!

Las Vegas star Molly Sims steps up to the famed "Charging Bull" statue in lower Manhattan Tuesday, where she attended the opening night bash for the Sports Museum of America.

