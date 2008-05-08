Star Tracks - Thursday, May 8, 2008

Sporting a wedding band, newlywed Nick Cannon makes a dapper appearance in New York City sans the missus, Mariah Carey, on Thursday. The RampB star, who recently tied the knot with the pop star in an island ceremony in the Bahamas, told PEOPLE about his bride, "She is beautiful on the outside and 10 times as beautiful on the inside."

For more on Nick amp Mariah's whirlwind romance, pick up the latest PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday.