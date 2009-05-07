Star Tracks: Thursday, May 7, 2009

GLAMOUR GIRL

Lindsay Lohan vamps it up on the set of a Marilyn Monroe-inspired photo shoot for Spanish Vogue Wednesday in the Hollywood Hills.

DARLING DUO

Nicole Kidman stays close with her matching cutie, 10-month-old daughter Sunday Rose, after a mommy-baby playdate at a Gymboree center in Nashville on Wednesday.

JERSEY GIRL

Hey, batter batter! Kim Kardashian puts on her best game face as she prepares to throw the first pitch Wednesday before the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Washington Nationals at Dodger Stadium in L.A. Kardashian must have brought the home team good luck – the Dodgers beat the Nationals 10-3.

GRACIOUS HOST

Newlywed Gisele Bündchen finds plenty to smile about at the Rainforest Alliance gala, which she hosted Wednesday at New York's Museum of Natural History. "I think I'm the happiest person," she told PEOPLE. "You know what the secret to being happy is? Being grateful. And I'm very grateful."

ACTION FIGURE

He's suited up and ready to save the world! Back in action on the Iron Man 2 set, Robert Downey Jr. shoots a scene for the action film Wednesday in Los Angeles. The Jon Favreau-directed movie also stars Scarlett Johansson, Gwyneth Paltrow and Samuel L. Jackson.

SEEING DOUBLE

She has her own mini-me! Katy Perry celebrates the launch of her new music video, "Waking Up in Vegas," with a look-a-like admirer – and ex boyfriend Travis McCoy (not pictured) – during a bash Wednesday at Mr. West in New York.

IT'S ONLY A TEST

John Mayer makes a late night – and last minute – appearance at L.A.'s Hotel Café where the singer tested out new songs for fans Wednesday night. "I trade you new songs for no videoing them?" the singer wrote on his official Twitter of the gig, adding, "Need guinea pigs."

HAVING A BALL

Nice catch! A cheery Cameron Diaz shows off her basketball skills while watching the Los Angeles Lakers best the Houston Rockets, 111-98, during Game 2 of the NBA playoffs at L.A.'s Staples Center on Wednesday.

CHIC TO CHIC

Hilary Duff (in Hervé Léger by Max Azria) and boyfriend Mike Comrie make a stylish pair Wednesday at the grand opening celebration of hip West Hollywood store Live! On Sunset. The singer-actress, who co-hosted the event, told PEOPLE that her relationship with the hockey star "means a lot to both of us."

ALL THE SMALL THONGS

A slim and sleek Victoria Beckham reveals her sexy new campaign for Emporio Armani underwear Wednesday at a Macy's department store New York City.

EMBRACEABLE 'HUGH'

Calling it an "incredible night" on his official Twitter account, Hugh Jackman greets his public with outstretched arms Wednesday at the premiere of X-Men Origins: Wolverine in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Although the movie has just been released, the hunky actor has already announced his next project: the supernatural flick Ghostopolis.

SET UP SHOP

Let the shopping continue! A color-coordinated Rihanna focuses on fashion once again, stopping at Intermix on Wednesday in New York.

TAKE A VOW

Heroes star Hayden Panettiere joins forces with Bristol Palin at The Candie's Foundation's National Day to Prevent Teen Pregnancy event in New York City on Wednesday. Palin, who spoke briefly of having Levi Johnston in her son's life, will serve alongside Panettiere as the organization's teen ambassadors, working to raise awareness for teen pregnancy prevention.

SO HAPPY TOGETHER

After enjoying dinner and a movie recently, Taylor Lautner and Selena Gomez are still hanging out! The duo grab dinner at Vancouver's Keg Steakhouse and Bar on Monday followed by

a romantic stroll in the rain.

CIRCLE OF FRIENDS

Talk about celebrity star power! Sheryl Crow and Hilary Swank cozy up to Law amp Order: SVU's Mariska Hargitay during a gala for the star's Joyful Heart Foundation, which empowers and educates survivors of abuse and assault, Tuesday in New York City. Hargitay, who had been sidelined with a partially collapsed lung, revealed to PEOPLE that humor helped her heal.

GOOD HUMOR

Despite a brief hospital stay over the weekend, things are looking up for David Hasselhoff, who enjoys a good laugh with a gal pal while out in Malibu on Wednesday.

