Rebel Wilson Is Pretty in Pink in N.Y.C., Plus Chris Evans and Ana de Armas, Gabrielle Union and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By People Staff Updated May 05, 2022 12:37 PM

Spring Style

Credit: Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online

Rebel Wilson shows off her spring style in a pretty pink dress while out in N.Y.C. on May 5.

Coffee Run

Credit: Backgrid

Chris Evans and Ana de Armas take a walk while enjoying their coffee on the set of Ghosted in Washington, D.C. on May 4.

Courtside Couple

Credit: Michael Reaves/Getty

Dwyane Wade heads back to his Miami stomping grounds with wife Gabrielle Union to watch game two of the Eastern Conference Semifinals between the Miami Heat and the Philadelphia 76ers on May 4 at FTX Arena.

Big Kiss

Credit: Emma McIntyre/WireImage

In San Diego, Miles Teller gives wife Keleigh Sperry a kiss at the Top Gun: Maverick world premiere on May 4.

Pop Culture Portrait

Credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Brooke Shields and daughter Grier Henchy snap a photo in front of a portrait of Shields, by artist Tara Lewis, at the Louis K. Meisel Gallery in N.Y.C. on May 4.

High Honors

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Zazie Beetz is honored at The Opportunity Network's 15th Annual Night of Opportunity Gala in N.Y.C. on May 4.

Cruise Control

Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Tom Cruise arrives in style at the world premiere of Top Gun: Maverick in San Diego on May 4.

A-list Arrival

Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Also at the Top Gun: Maverick world premiere: Rachel McAdams stuns on the red carpet.

Show Stoppers

Credit: Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Neil Patrick Harris and Sara Bareilles give their all while performing in Into The Woods at New York City Center on May 4.

Monaco Moment

Credit: Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

Kristen Stewart strikes a pose at the Chanel Cruise 2023 Collection show on May 5 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco.

Bear Hug

Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

Keegan-Michael Key, Ken Jeong and Mike Myers hug it out at Netflix's The Pentaverate afterparty at Liaison in L.A. on May 4.

All Smiles

Credit: Gabriele Holtermann/Sipa USA

Glenn Close and Niv Sultan attend the season 2 premiere of Apple's Tehran at the Robin Williams Center in N.Y.C. on May 4.

Family Affair

Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Jennifer Connelly brings her son Kai, along with husband Paul Bettany, to the world premiere of Top Gun: Maverick.

Mickey Magic

Credit: Disney/Image Group LA

Donald Faison, Yvette Nicole Brown and Harvey Guillén pose with Mickey at Disney Junior Fun Fest at Disney's California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California on April 29.

Street Style

Credit: Backgrid

In N.Y.C., Ruby Rose steps out in a stylish, sporty ensemble on May 4.

Close Crop

Credit: RACHPOOT.COM/Splash News online

Olivia Culpo makes her way into the Michael Kors x Ellesse cocktail party in London on May 4.

Spin Cycle

Credit: Backgrid

Olivia Rodrigo keeps it casual for a bike ride around Washington, D.C., on May 4.

With Honors

Credit: Derek White/Getty

Ludacris receives an honorary degree from Georgia State University during the school's 2022 commencement ceremony on May 4.

Green Queen

Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage

Kate Middleton is a vision in emerald on May 4 while arriving to the Design Museum in London to present The Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design.

Two Cool

Credit: The IMage Direct

Justin Theroux and his dog Kuma take a walk in sunny N.Y.C. on May 4.

Parents' Night Out

Credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner — who confirmed that they are expecting baby number two — attend the premiere of The Staircase in N.Y.C. on May 3. 

There's Always Time for Fries

Credit: Backgrid

Gabrielle Union poses for a photo outside of The Mark Hotel in N.Y.C. as her hubby Dwyane Wade eats fries in the background on May 3. 

Hair Care

Credit: Jose Perez/Splash News Online

Tom Holland shows off a new hairdo while filming The Crowded Room in N.Y.C. on May 4. 

Mellow in Yellow

Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC/Getty

Sydney Sweeney stops by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on May 3 in N.Y.C. 

Make It Snappy

Credit: Noam Galai/Getty

Co-founder and CEO of Snap Inc. Evan Spiegel and Simone Biles speak onstage during the Snap Inc 2022 NewFronts at Jazz at Lincoln Center on May 3 in N.Y.C. 

Lady in Red

Credit: Geoff Pugh/Getty

Melanie Brown poses after she was made a Member of the Order of the British Empire by the Duke of Cambridge at Buckingham Palace on May 4. 

She's Along for the Ride

Credit: David Livingston/FilmMagic

Kate Bosworth attends the Netflix premiere of Along for the Ride on May 3 in L.A.  

Feed the Soul

Credit: Erik Nielsen/MediaPunch

Liev Schreiber and Kai Schreiber attend the New York City premiere screening of National Geographic Documentary Films' We Feed People on May 3. 

Big Smiles

Credit: Kristina Bumphrey/PictureGroup/Shutterstock

Padma Lakshmi and Drew Barrymore attend the premiere of We Feed People in N.Y.C. on May 3. 

Heading to Work

Credit: Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Jon Batiste is seen arriving to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on May 3 in N.Y.C. 

Serious Stage Presence

Credit: Xavi Torrent/Redferns/Getty

Yungblud performs in concert at Razzmatazz on May 3 in Barcelona, Spain. 

Face to Face

Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty

Lily Collins celebrates becoming the new face of Living Proof in L.A. on May 3. 

What's Up, Dog?

Credit: The Image Direct

Diane Keaton chats on the phone while out for a dog walk in L.A. on May 3. 

A Couple of Old Friends

Credit: Dave Benett/Getty

Damian Lewis and Helena Bonham Carter attend the afterparty for Sondheim's Old Friends in aid of the Stephen Sondheim Foundation in London on May 3. 

Ready? [On] Set! Go!

Credit: Splash News Online

Sarah Hyland and Adam DeVine film the Pitch Perfect spinoff in Berlin, Germany, on May 3. 

Met Prep

Credit: MEGA

Kendall Jenner arrives at The Carlyle Hotel in N.Y.C. in a crop top and tiny shades. 

Spring Fling

Credit: Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online

Eva Mendes wears a colorful yellow dress paired with silver platform heels at The View in N.Y.C. on May 3.

Studio Session

Credit: Splash News Online

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck make their way to Red Studios in Hollywood on May 3.

Comfy Casual

Credit: The IMage Direct

Lucy Hale wears a white hoddie and yellow joggers to walk her dog on May 3 in L.A.

Marvel 'Madness'

Credit: Alex J. Berliner/ABImages

Rachel McAdams, Elizabeth Olsen and Xochitl Gomez attend the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness world premiere in Hollywood on May 2.

Star Power

Credit: Alex J. Berliner/ABImages

Also at the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness world premiere: Benedict Wong brings the excitement to the red carpet.

Special Surprise

Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC/Getty

Drew Barrymore surprises The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon audience during the Freestylin' with The Roots segment on May 2 in N.Y.C.

Life of the Party

Credit: Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock

Teyana Taylor takes the dance floor, while snacking on some Popeyes, at Laquan Smith's Met Gala afterparty at Hudson Yards in N.Y.C. on May 2.

Kicking Off Mental Health Awareness Month

Credit: Courtesy

Jessica Alba, Cash Warren and their kids help paint an interactive mural in support of Pair of Thieves and Bring Change to Mind on May 1 in L.A.

Costume Check

Credit: Alex J. Berliner/ABImages

Doctor Strange himself, Benedict Cumberbatch, arrives at the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness world premiere at the Dolby Theatre on May 2.

Set Sighting

Credit: Nicholas W. Thompson/Splash News Online

Cillian Murphy and Matt Damon get into character on the set for the upcoming Oppenheimer biopic in New Mexico.

Out of This World

Credit: Backgrid

In Atlanta, Chris Pratt and costar Karen Gillan share a laugh while filming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 on May 3.

Birthday Girl

Credit: Elder Ordonez/Splash News Online

Kelly Bensimon celebrates her 54th birthday at Canto in N.Y.C. on May 2.

Puppy Love

Credit: The Image Direct

Gerard Butler showers a pup with kisses and belly scratches while out in N.Y.C. on May 1.

Family Time

Credit: The Image Direct

In N.Y.C., parents Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick hang out with son James on May 1.

On the Green

Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

Don Cheadle arrives at the George Lopez Foundation's 15th annual celebrity golf tournament in Toluca Lake, California on May 2.

On Air

Credit: Santiago Felipe/Getty

Judith Light visits SiriusXM Studios on May 2 in N.Y.C.

Disney Darlings

Credit: Raymond Liu/Getty

Katy Perry, dressed as Ariel from The Little Mermaid, poses with Miss Piggy during American Idol's Disney night on May 1.

City Date

Credit: ZapatA/MEGA

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are in great spirits as they head out to dinner in N.Y.C. on April 30.

Funny Friends

Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Comedians John Mulaney and Ali Wong pose for a photo at Ted's Brunch during the Netflix Is a Joke festival on May 1 in L.A.

Brunch Bunch

Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Also at Ted's Brunch during the Netflix Is a Joke festival: Tiffany Haddish, who looks gorgeous in a blue dress.

Broadway Bites

Credit: Bruce Glikas/WireImage

A thirsty Jason Ralph and a hungry Rachel Brosnahan pose at the opening night of the new play POTUS on Broadway at The Shubert Theater in N.Y.C. on May 1.

Sunday Funday

Credit: Keith Griner/Getty

In Nashville, Reese Witherspoon — with husband Jim Toth (right) and sons Tennessee and Deacon (left) — cheers on the Nashville Soccer Club during the home opener between Philadelphia Union and Nashville SC at GEODIS Park on May 1.

Met Madness

Credit: Diggzy/Jesal/Shutterstock

Vanessa Hudgens, co-host of Vogue's official red carpet live stream at the 2022 Met Gala, arrives at Anna Wintour's private pre-Met gala dinner in N.Y.C. on May 1.

Girl Power

Credit: Bryan Bedder/Peacock

Executive producer Tina Fey, the cast of Girls5eva — Sara Bareilles, Paula Pell, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Busy Philipps — and showrunner Meredith Scardino arrive at the season 2 premiere event at The Roxy in N.Y.C. May 1.

Center Stage

Credit: Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Julianne Hough hits the stage during opening night of POTUS on Broadway at The Shubert Theater in N.Y.C. on May 1.

Music Matters

Credit: Terry Wyatt/Getty

Carly Pearce performs for the class of 2021 medallion ceremony at Nashville's Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on May 1.

Elementary, My Dear

Credit: Paul Morigi/Getty for White House Correspondents Insider

Sheryl Lee Ralph strikes a pose at the 27th Annual White House Correspondents' Weekend Garden Brunch in Washington, D.C., on April 30.

Made in Midtown

Credit: Raymond Hall/GC

Amal Clooney steps out for a casual stroll in N.Y.C. on April 30.

Take the Plunge

Credit: AFF-USA/Shutterstock

Brooke Shields shines in a plunging, copper gown on the White House Correspondents' Dinner red carpet in Washington, D.C., on April 30.

They Do

Credit: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

Newlyweds Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz hold hands as they're spotted in N.Y.C. on April 30.

Crossover Episode

Credit: Daniel Swartz for UTA

Amelia Gray, Harry Hamlin and Don Lemon share a chat at UTA's Celebration of America's Journalists event at Fiola Mare in Washington, D.C., on April 29.

Queen Gayle

Credit: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Gayle King takes a seat at Funny Or Die and PEOPLE's Washington's Funniest Party in D.C. on April 29.

Ride 'Em Cowboy

Credit: Tim Hans/@_timhans

Diplo takes a spin on the bedazzled bull at the SHEIN Saloon over the weekend at the 2022 Stagecoach Festival in Indio, California.

Shields Up

Credit: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Brooke Shields makes a bold statement at Funny Or Die and PEOPLE's Washington's Funniest Party in D.C. on April 29.

