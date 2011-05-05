Star Tracks: Thursday, May 5, 2011
PUMP IT
Still wearing his hospital bracelet, new dad Nick Cannon fuels up in Beverly Hills Wednesday – just a day after he and wife Mariah Carey revealed their twins's names.
MAN IN BLACK
After spending a day out with twins Knox and Vivienne, Brad Pitt leaves his brood at home Wednesday for a bite at Hollywood restaurant Beso, where he dined with Courteney Cox.
RED-Y TO GO
Continuing her fashionable stay in Manhattan, Demi Moore redefines business casual at AampE's upfront presentation on Wednesday.
GO FIGURE
After showing off her newly svelte bikini bod, Jordin Sparks makes an equally bold statement in an orange Ina Soltani dress at a Nylon magazine party in Hollywood.
THE BELLY CURVE
Mom-to-be Kimberly Stewart shows off her burgeoning baby bump (she's expecting her first child with actor Benicio del Toro) while making her way through a Brentwood, Calif., parking lot on Wednesday.
DATE NIGHT
Back from a family trip to New York, Paula Patton and hubby Robin Thicke leave their 1-year-old son Julian at home Wednesday for the L.A. premiere of the actress's new film, Jumping the Broom, out Friday.
SUNNY DELIGHT
A beaming Jennifer Garner gets keyed in Wednesday as she heads to her car in Los Angeles.
CUTIE CORNER
After topping the box office with Fast Five, Vin Diesel enjoys some family time with 3-year-old daughter Hania Wednesday while out in New York.
PUPPY LOVE
Days after the Met Gala, Kristen Stewart reports for doggy duty Wednesday, hitting the streets with Robert Pattinson's rescue dog Bear in New York City.
BY THE BOOK
Shania Twain signs copies of her memoir From This Moment On – in which she discusses her devastating divorce – at a Barnes amp Noble in New York on Wednesday. Next up: The country star's new series Why Not?, which debuts on OWN May 8.
HARLEM GLOBETROTTER
Andrew Garfield keeps his superhero looks under cover while shooting The Amazing Spider-Man in New York City's Harlem neighborhood on Wednesday.
MAXI DRESSING
Mom-to-be Selma Blair flaunts her growing baby bump Wednesday while out in L.A.
BALANCING ACT
Gwen Stefani teeter-totters with her main man Kingston, who turns 5 on May 26, during a seesaw ride at a London park on Wednesday.
WEATHER THE STORM
A bundled-up Ashley Olsen – who flashed some skin at Monday's Met Gala – returns to her daily routine Wednesday, running errands in rainy New York.
FLYING SOLO
A day after announcing her split from boyfriend Alex Beh, Jennifer Love Hewitt steps out smiling in Studio City, Calif., Wednesday.