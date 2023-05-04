Jennifer Lopez Wears Animal-Print on the Streets of New York, plus Kim Petras, Demi Lovato and More 

01 of 80 Hometown Legend Jennifer Lopez. Janet Mayer / SplashNews.com Jennifer Lopez smiles and waves while exiting the Live with Kelly and Mark show in Midtown, N.Y.C, on May 3.

02 of 80 Statement Eyewear Santiago Felipe/Getty Kim Petras rocks some edgy sunglasses while visiting the SiriusXM Studios on May 3 in New York City.

03 of 80 Guest Speaker Jerod Harris/Getty Demi Lovato speaks to the crowd at the 2023 Milken Institute Global Conference at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. on May 3.

04 of 80 Seeing Double Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com Chris Pratt goofs around with an action figure of himself outside Good Morning America in New York City on May 3.

05 of 80 On the Carpet Bryan Bedder/Getty Ed Sheeran strikes a pose at the New York premiere of his Disney+ docuseries, Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All on May 2.

06 of 80 On the Run Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Justin Bieber is seen out and about in Los Angeles on May 3.

07 of 80 Love in London Raw Image LTD/MEGA John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh seem to be in good spirits while enjoying a lovely a stroll in London's Mayfair on May 3.

08 of 80 Courtside Perks Michael Simon/Shutterstock Max Greenfield makes the most of his time at the Miami Heat vs. New York Knocks game with a fistful of cotton candy at Madison Square Garden on May 2.

09 of 80 Easy, Breezy Ulices Ramales / BACKGRID Minka Kelly breezes through the streets of New York in a long blue dress while heading to an appearance on May 2.

10 of 80 Wedded Bliss Emilio Utrabo / MEGA Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson are spotted on a romantic stroll while celebrating their wedding anniversary in Barcelona on May 1.

11 of 80 Effortless Style Stoianov / BACKGRID Jessica Biel rocks some distressed denim and a white top with a trench coat, blue beret and chunky loafers as she exits a lunch date in West Hollywood, L.A. on May 2.

12 of 80 Legends of the Game Michael Simon/Shutterstock Dave Chappelle, Tracy Morgan, Chris Rock and Jessica Alba sit courtside at the Miami Heat vs. New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden in New York on May 2.

13 of 80 Friendly Exes BrosNYC / BACKGRID Zachary Quinto is all smiles as he reunites with ex-boyfriend Jonathan Groff after having lunch together in Manhattan's West Village neighborhood on May 2.

14 of 80 Industry Insights Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com/Shutterstock Naomi Watts joins the Wall Street Journal's Elisa Lipsky-Karasz on stage at the newspaper's The Future of Everything Festivalin Manhattan, New York on May 2.

15 of 80 Shaken Not Stirred Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock Chrishell Stause shakes things up at the bar while attending the 21SEEDS Tequila and Birdies launch party for their Top Shelf Sneaker collab in Los Angeles on May 3.

16 of 80 Premiere Night Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for Pantages Niki Metcalf snaps a selfie with Maddie Baillio, Ricki Lake and Carly Jibson backstage at the opening night of Hairspray at The Dolby in Los Angeles on May 2.

17 of 80 Jamming Out Erika Goldring/Getty Images Jon Batiste and Russell Batiste perform at the 2023 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival at the Maple Leaf Bar on May 2.

18 of 80 Winner's Circle Christopher Furlong/Getty Ryan Reynolds, co-owner of Wrexham Football Club, waves to the crowd during a Wrexham FC bus parade to celebrate the Wrexham Men's and Women's sides respective winning seasons on May 2 in Wrexham, Wales.

19 of 80 City Chic Gotham/GC Images Dua Lipa rocks a black reptile-print ensemble as she steps out in New York City the morning after the Met Gala — which she co-chaired this year.

20 of 80 Mr. 305 Emma McIntyre/Getty Pitbull visits Howard Stern's live broadcast from the new SiriusXM studios in Miami on May 2.

21 of 80 The Morning After SplashNews.com Ashley Graham and her husband, Justin Ervin, grab a coffee in New York City following their night at the Met Gala.

22 of 80 Sparkle and Shine Sansho Scott/BFA.com/Shutterstock Renell Medrano and Kendall Jenner pose cheek-to-cheek at a Met Gala after party in N.Y.C.

23 of 80 Suited Up Bellamy Brewster Usher poses with designer Bianca Saunders ahead of their walk down the Met Gala red carpet on May 1.

24 of 80 Off-Duty Shareif Ziyadat/Getty After co-hosting Vogue's Met Gala red carpet livestream, La La Anthony throws up a peace sign at an after party hosted by Diddy and Doja Cat at Club Love.

25 of 80 Feeling Shady BG020/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Dressed in all-black, Eva Longoria is seen out and about in Los Angeles on May 2.

26 of 80 Workin' It Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com Ariana Madix grabs some workout equipment to celebrate National Natural Joy Day with Joyburst at Starchild Rooftop at the CIVILIAN Hotel in New York City.

27 of 80 Inside Look Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse cuddle up in couture at the 2023 Met Gala in N.Y.C. on May 1.

28 of 80 Big Night Out Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images Lizzo steps off the stage during her 2023 Met Gala performance to dance with Gigi Hadid and Jordan Roth on May 1.

29 of 80 Picture Paw-Fect Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic Jared Leto arrives at the Met Gala dressed as Choupette, the famed cat of the night's honoree, late designer Karl Lagerfeld.

30 of 80 Guest of Honor Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM Jon Bon Jovi hosts an on-air special focusing on his 1988 album New Jersey for SiriusXM's Bon Jovi Radio at the station's Miami studios on May 1.

31 of 80 Theater's Best Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions Lea Michele and Myles Frost bring exciting news for certain stage stars as the hosts of the Tony Award Nominations LIVE in N.Y.C. on May 2.

32 of 80 Icons Unite Bruce Glikas/WireImage Dionne Warwick, Barry Manilow and Charo gather backstage at This One's for You: The Music of Barry Manilow, a gala hosted by The New York Pops orchestra, at Carnegie Hall on May 1.

33 of 80 Q&A Alberto Rodriguez/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images Ted Lasso stars Jason Sudeikis, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt and Phil Dunster speak on their hit Apple TV+ series in Los Angeles on May 1.

34 of 80 Father Like Son SplashNews.com Tommy Lee and his 26-year-old son, Brandon, look ready to hit the green at the George Lopez Foundation's annual celebrity golf tournament on May 1 in Toluca Lake, California.

35 of 80 Swinging Stars Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Sugar Ray Leonard and George Lopez celebrate the 16th celebrity golf tournament hosted by the George Lopez Foundation in Toluca Lake, California, on May 1.

36 of 80 Front Row Seats Michael Loccisano/Getty Anna Wintour attends a press conference for the Met Gala on May 1 alongside co-chair Roger Federer and model Carla Bruni at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in N.Y.C.

37 of 80 Dolled Up WavyPeter / SplashNews.com Met Gala co-chair Dua Lipa departs her N.Y.C. hotel for a pre-event dinner hosted by Anna Wintour on April 30.

38 of 80 New Record Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Bebe Rexha Bebe Rexha matches her pink hair to her sparkly ensemble while celebrating her new album Bebe at a special release event presented by Casamigos at West Hollywood's Sunset at EDITION nightclub on April 28.

39 of 80 Beanie Babe Matt Agudo / SplashNews.com Doja Cat brings her handheld gaming console into her New York City hotel ahead of the Met Gala on May 1.

40 of 80 Out to the Ball Game Miami Marlins Chicago Cubs superfan Bill Murray cheers on his team while they play the Miami Marlins in the Florida baseball team's loanDepot Park on April 29.

41 of 80 Fast Friends Matt Carr Photography FEED foundation founder Lauren Bush, ABC News's Linsey Davis and SHAPE General Manager Hayley Mason smile at the finish line of the 2023 SHAPE + Health Women's Half-Marathon hosted in collaboration with New York Road Runners on April 30.

42 of 80 Batter Up SplashNews.com Jojo Siwa prepares to take a swing at a batting cage in L.A. on May 1.

43 of 80 Neutral Beauty Jason Mendez/Getty Minka Kelly goes glam in a nude dress while visiting SiriusXM studios on May 1 in N.Y.C.

44 of 80 Multi-Talented Man Daniel DeSlover/ZUMA Press Wire Yellowstone star Luke Grimes shows off his country talents at Stagecoach Music Festival in Indio, California, on April 30.

45 of 80 From the Sidelines Michael Simon/Shutterstock Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade watch his former NBA team the Miami Heat take on the New York Knicks at the latter's home court on April 30.

46 of 80 Friends for Good Stewart Cook/Shutterstock for Homeboy Industries Actresses and activists Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda share the stage at the Homeboy Industries Gala on April 29 in Los Angeles.

47 of 80 Model Behavior Madison McGaw/BFA.com/Shutterstock In honor of the upcoming Met Gala theme, Helena Christensen hosts Kendall Jenner at her Karl Lagerfeld Retrospective event at the vintage store What Goes Around Comes Around in N.Y.C. on April 28.

48 of 80 Pretty in Pink TheHapaBlonde / SplashNews.com Dressed in a custom Chanel look by the late designer Karl Lagerfeld, Rita Ora heads into New York City's Carlyle Hotel on April 30.

49 of 80 Undercover Lovers SuperPix/GC Images Jake Bongiovi links hands with his incognito fiancée Millie Bobby Brown in Milan on April 28.

50 of 80 On the Road Dave Benett/Getty Images for Apple Ted Lasso costars Nick Mohammed, Kola Bokinni, Cristo Fernandez, James Lance, Billy Harris, Brendan Hunt, Jason Sudeikis and Hannah Waddingham have their Beatles moment on the streets on London on April 28.

51 of 80 Hitmaker Moves Larry Marano/Shutterstock Gwen Stefani strikes a pose during her performance at the Dreyfoos School of the Arts' Save Our Musicians fundraiser in West Palm Beach, Florida, on April 29.

52 of 80 Four-Wheel Drive Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Feld Entertainment, Inc. Amanda Kloots and her son, Elvis Cordero, pose with a spooky souped up truck at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, during the Monster Jam motorsport event on April 29.

53 of 80 Three Cheers! Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Tao Group Hospitality Mark Wahlberg clinks drinks with Shaun White and Nina Dobrev during the opening of Cathédrale Restaurant at Las Vegas' ARIA Resort & Casino on April 29.

54 of 80 Squad Up Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for The Jacqueline Avant Children and Family Center On April 28, Holly Robinson Peete, Nicole Avant, Erica Reid and L.A. Reid smile together during the official unveiling of The Jacqueline Avant Children and Family Center in Los Angeles.

55 of 80 Good as Hell Erika Goldring/Getty Lizzo performs during the first day of the 2023 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival at Fair Grounds Race Course on April 28 in Louisiana.

56 of 80 Big Bites MOVI Inc. Dancing with the Stars pros Maksim and Valentin Chmerkovskiy bite into Subway sandwiches at an L.A. branch of the food chain on May 1. The Ukrainian brothers got a preview of the brand new Subway Series expansion.

57 of 80 Alright, Alright, Alright! Gary Miller/WireImage Matthew McConaughey performs during the 2023 Mack, Jack & McConaughey - Jack Ingram & Friends concert at ACL Live on April 28 in Austin, Texas.

58 of 80 Play It! Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan via Getty Idris Elba performs as Gucci and Amy Sacco celebrate Bungalow Gucci in honor of the new Meatpacking Boutique on April 29 in New York City.

59 of 80 Paling Around Kevin Mazur/Getty for Gucci Chris Rock and Salma Hayek pose together as Gucci and Amy Sacco celebrate Bungalow Gucci in honor of the new Meatpacking Boutique on April 29 in New York City.

60 of 80 Golden Girl Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Jessica Wang leaves the Mikimoto 130th Anniversary Party at Central Park Tower on April 29 in New York City.

61 of 80 Have a Drink BFA, Yvonne Tnt Camila Morrone enjoys Tequila Don Julio Rosado at Vogue's Last Friday in April party ahead of the 2023 Met Gala in New York City on April 28.

62 of 80 Let's Go Girls! Kevin Mazur/Getty for Live Nation Shania Twain performs onstage during the opening night of her Queen of Me tour at Spokane Arena on April 28 in Washington.

63 of 80 Strike a Pose Paul Morigi/Getty for VERSUS Winnie Harlow attends the Welcome to Washington event hosted by VERSUS, Rina Shah & Volcan X.A Tequila at Heist on April 28 in Washington, D.C.

64 of 80 Gal Pals Amy Harris/Shutterstock for Southern Living Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb get together at the Southern Living Toast to the South's Best and Jazz Fest in New Orleans on April 29.

65 of 80 Speaker of the House Jemal Countess/Getty for Recharge Jonathan Van Ness poses backstage at the ChargeX global ecommerce conference hosted by Recharge on April 28 in Washington, D.C.

66 of 80 SoHo Smiles Raymond Hall/GC Images Radiating happiness, Katie Holmes takes a walk in N.Y.C.'s SoHo neighborhood on April 28.

67 of 80 Walk About Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com A layered-up Gal Gadot leaves her New York City hotel on April 28.

68 of 80 Laughs of Love Courtesy of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Jon Hamm and fiancée Anna Osceola get together at the Comedy vs. Cancer benefit at Jazz at Lincoln Center in N.Y.C.

69 of 80 Host with the Most Jenny Anderson Playwright Jeremy O. Harris toasts Rachel Brosnahan and Oscar Isaac following the Broadway opening of their play, The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window.

70 of 80 Denim on Denim WavyPeter / SplashNews.com Rita Ora has some fun with fashion on April 28 while out in N.Y.C.

71 of 80 Here to Help Tiffany Rose for Lupus LA Lupus LA Ambassador Paula Abdul and Rashida Jones attend Lupus LA's Stories Under The Stars fundraiser at NeueHouse in Hollywood on April 27.

72 of 80 Double Trouble Courtesy of Conor Olmsted Conor McGregor and Michael Phelps share a moment while out at XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas.

73 of 80 Sing Thing Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Katy Perry belts it out on April 27 at the celebration of Tiffany & Co.'s reopening of their flagship N.Y.C. store, The Landmark, in N.Y.C.

74 of 80 In Good Health Shannon Finney/Getty Fat Joe, French Montana, Rick Ross and Busta Rhymes step up at "Power to the Patients" in support of healthcare price transparency on April 27 in Washington, D.C.

75 of 80 Queen of Hearts Erika Goldring/Getty Big Freedia performs during the Queen Charlotte Spring Waltz at Xavier University in New Orleans.

76 of 80 Feel the Lasso Dave Benett/Getty Jason Sudeikis and Hannah Waddingham showcase their best Zoolander poses while attending the Ted Lasso photo call at Battersea Power Station in London on April 28.

77 of 80 Cool Cloud Christopher Polk/Getty Angus Cloud celebrates the launch of his of collaboration with PUBG Mobile at a Rockstar Energy Drink livestream event on April 27 in Los Angeles.

78 of 80 Star of the Year Rob Latour/Shutterstock Zendaya makes a speech while receiving the Star of the Year Award at CinemaCon's Big Screen Achievement Awards in Las Vegas on April 27.

79 of 80 Flawless Fashionista Neil Rasmus/BFA Doja Cat rocks a sharp cat eye and ombré sunglasses while attending the Prince's Trust Gala 2023 hosted by Edward Enninful and Lionel Richie at Casa Cipriani in N.Y.C. on April 27.