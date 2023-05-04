Jennifer Lopez Wears Animal-Print on the Streets of New York, plus Kim Petras, Demi Lovato and More 

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By People Staff
Published on May 4, 2023
STARTRAKS SQUARE Jennifer Lopez Exits The "Live With Kelly And Mark" Show In NYC
Jennifer Lopez. Photo: Janet Mayer / SplashNews.com
Hometown Legend

STARTRAKS SQUARE Jennifer Lopez Exits The "Live With Kelly And Mark" Show In NYC
Jennifer Lopez. Janet Mayer / SplashNews.com

Jennifer Lopez smiles and waves while exiting the Live with Kelly and Mark show in Midtown, N.Y.C, on May 3.

Statement Eyewear

STARTRAKS SQUARE Kim Petras visits SiriusXM Studios on May 03, 2023
Santiago Felipe/Getty

Kim Petras rocks some edgy sunglasses while visiting the SiriusXM Studios on May 3 in New York City.

Guest Speaker

STARTRAKS SQUARE Demi Lovato attends the 2023 Milken Institute Global Conference
Jerod Harris/Getty

Demi Lovato speaks to the crowd at the 2023 Milken Institute Global Conference at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. on May 3.

Seeing Double

STARTRAKS SQUARE Chris Pratt Goofs Around With An Action Figure Of Himself Outside Good Morning America In New York City
Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Chris Pratt goofs around with an action figure of himself outside Good Morning America in New York City on May 3.

On the Carpet

STARTRAKS Ed Sheeran attends the Disney+ World Premiere of “Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All” at The Times Center on May 02, 2023
Bryan Bedder/Getty

Ed Sheeran strikes a pose at the New York premiere of his Disney+ docuseries, Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All on May 2.

On the Run

STARTRAKS Justin Bieber is seen on May 03, 2023 in Los Angeles, California
Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Justin Bieber is seen out and about in Los Angeles on May 3.

Love in London

STARTRAKS John Cena & Shay Shariatzadeh enjoy a stroll in London's Mayfair. 03 May 2023
Raw Image LTD/MEGA

John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh seem to be in good spirits while enjoying a lovely a stroll in London's Mayfair on May 3.

Courtside Perks

STARTRAKS Max Greenfield Miami Heat v New York Knicks, New York, USA - 02 May 2023
Michael Simon/Shutterstock

Max Greenfield makes the most of his time at the Miami Heat vs. New York Knocks game with a fistful of cotton candy at Madison Square Garden on May 2.

Easy, Breezy

Minka Kelly looks stunning in a long blue dress for an appearance in New York.
Ulices Ramales / BACKGRID

Minka Kelly breezes through the streets of New York in a long blue dress while heading to an appearance on May 2.

Wedded Bliss

EXCLUSIVE: Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson celebrate their wedding anniversary visiting the city of Barcelona
Emilio Utrabo / MEGA

Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson are spotted on a romantic stroll while celebrating their wedding anniversary in Barcelona on May 1.

Effortless Style

- *EXCLUSIVE* - Jessica Biel cuts a stylish figure in jeans and a white top paired with a trench coat, a blue beret, and chunky loafers as she exits after lunch with Jennifer Meyer at San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood
Stoianov / BACKGRID

Jessica Biel rocks some distressed denim and a white top with a trench coat, blue beret and chunky loafers as she exits a lunch date in West Hollywood, L.A. on May 2.

Legends of the Game

Dave Chapelle, Tracy Morgan, Chris Rock, Jessica Alba Miami Heat v New York Knicks
Michael Simon/Shutterstock

Dave Chappelle, Tracy Morgan, Chris Rock and Jessica Alba sit courtside at the Miami Heat vs. New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden in New York on May 2.

Friendly Exes

*EXCLUSIVE* - Zachary Quinto is all smiles as he reunites with Ex-Boyfriend Jonathan Groff after having lunch together in Manhattan’s West Village neighborhood
BrosNYC / BACKGRID

Zachary Quinto is all smiles as he reunites with ex-boyfriend Jonathan Groff after having lunch together in Manhattan's West Village neighborhood on May 2.

Industry Insights

Naomi Watts, Elisa Lipsky-Karasz WSJ Magazine at The Wall Street Journal's The Future of Everything Festival
Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Naomi Watts joins the Wall Street Journal's Elisa Lipsky-Karasz on stage at the newspaper's The Future of Everything Festivalin Manhattan, New York on May 2.

Shaken Not Stirred

Chrishell Stause 21SEEDS Tequila x Birdies launch party
Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock

Chrishell Stause shakes things up at the bar while attending the 21SEEDS Tequila and Birdies launch party for their Top Shelf Sneaker collab in Los Angeles on May 3.

Premiere Night

Maddie Baillio, Andrew Levitt, Nina West , Carly Jibson, Ricki Lake, Niki Metcalf Hairspray Opening Night at The Dolby
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for Pantages

Niki Metcalf snaps a selfie with Maddie Baillio, Ricki Lake and Carly Jibson backstage at the opening night of Hairspray at The Dolby in Los Angeles on May 2.

Jamming Out

Jon Batiste and Russell Batiste perform on the sidelines of the 2023 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival
Erika Goldring/Getty Images

Jon Batiste and Russell Batiste perform at the 2023 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival at the Maple Leaf Bar on May 2.

Winner's Circle

STARTRAKS SQUARE Ryan Reynolds, Co-Owner of Wrexham Football Club celebrates with players of Wrexham Men's and Women's sides during a Wrexham FC bus parade
Christopher Furlong/Getty

Ryan Reynolds, co-owner of Wrexham Football Club, waves to the crowd during a Wrexham FC bus parade to celebrate the Wrexham Men's and Women's sides respective winning seasons on May 2 in Wrexham, Wales.

City Chic

STARTRAKS SQUARE Dua Lipa is seen in the Upper East Side on May 02, 2023
Gotham/GC Images

Dua Lipa rocks a black reptile-print ensemble as she steps out in New York City the morning after the Met Gala — which she co-chaired this year.

Mr. 305

STARTRAKS SQUARE Pitbull attends Howard Stern's live broadcast from the new SiriusXM Miami Studios
Emma McIntyre/Getty

Pitbull visits Howard Stern's live broadcast from the new SiriusXM studios in Miami on May 2.

The Morning After

STARTRAKS SQUARE Ashley Graham and hubby Justin Ervin seen out and about on Madison Avenue
SplashNews.com

Ashley Graham and her husband, Justin Ervin, grab a coffee in New York City following their night at the Met Gala.

Sparkle and Shine

STARTRAKS Renell Medrano, Kendall Jenner Met Gala After Party
Sansho Scott/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Renell Medrano and Kendall Jenner pose cheek-to-cheek at a Met Gala after party in N.Y.C.

Suited Up

STARTRAKS Usher and designer Bianca Saunders with his custom 1964 Cadillac Deville on the way to the Met
Bellamy Brewster

Usher poses with designer Bianca Saunders ahead of their walk down the Met Gala red carpet on May 1.

Off-Duty

STARTRAKS Lala Anthony attends The After hosted by Diddy & Doja Cat
Shareif Ziyadat/Getty

After co-hosting Vogue's Met Gala red carpet livestream, La La Anthony throws up a peace sign at an after party hosted by Diddy and Doja Cat at Club Love.

Feeling Shady

STARTRAKS Eva Longoria is seen on May 02, 2023
BG020/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Dressed in all-black, Eva Longoria is seen out and about in Los Angeles on May 2.

Workin' It

STARTRAKS Ariana Madix Celebrates National Natural Joy Day With Joyburst
Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

Ariana Madix grabs some workout equipment to celebrate National Natural Joy Day with Joyburst at Starchild Rooftop at the CIVILIAN Hotel in New York City.

Inside Look

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty"
Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse cuddle up in couture at the 2023 Met Gala in N.Y.C. on May 1.

Big Night Out

Gigi Hadid and Jordan Roth react as Lizzo performs onstage during The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty"
Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images

Lizzo steps off the stage during her 2023 Met Gala performance to dance with Gigi Hadid and Jordan Roth on May 1.

Picture Paw-Fect

Jared Leto, dressed as Choupette, attends the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty"
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Jared Leto arrives at the Met Gala dressed as Choupette, the famed cat of the night's honoree, late designer Karl Lagerfeld.

Guest of Honor

Mark Goodman and Jon Bon Jovi attend as Jon Bon Jovi hosts a “New Jersey” Album Special on SiriusXM's Bon Jovi Radio
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Jon Bon Jovi hosts an on-air special focusing on his 1988 album New Jersey for SiriusXM's Bon Jovi Radio at the station's Miami studios on May 1.

Theater's Best

Lea Michele and Myles Frost host The 76th Annual Tony Award Nominations LIVE
Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Lea Michele and Myles Frost bring exciting news for certain stage stars as the hosts of the Tony Award Nominations LIVE in N.Y.C. on May 2.

Icons Unite

Dionne Warwick, Barry Manilow and Charo pose backstage at The New York Pops 40th Birthday Gala honoring Barry Manilow with This One's for You: The Music of Barry Manilow"
Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Dionne Warwick, Barry Manilow and Charo gather backstage at This One's for You: The Music of Barry Manilow, a gala hosted by The New York Pops orchestra, at Carnegie Hall on May 1.

Q&A

Jason Sudeikis, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt and Phil Dunster speak onstage during "Ted Lasso" Day at The Think Apple TV+ FYC Space
Alberto Rodriguez/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Ted Lasso stars Jason Sudeikis, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt and Phil Dunster speak on their hit Apple TV+ series in Los Angeles on May 1.

Father Like Son

George Lopez Foundation 16th Annual Celebrity Golf Tournament
SplashNews.com

Tommy Lee and his 26-year-old son, Brandon, look ready to hit the green at the George Lopez Foundation's annual celebrity golf tournament on May 1 in Toluca Lake, California.

Swinging Stars

Sugar Ray Leonard and George Lopez attend 16th Annual George Lopez Foundation Celebrity Golf Classic
Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

Sugar Ray Leonard and George Lopez celebrate the 16th celebrity golf tournament hosted by the George Lopez Foundation in Toluca Lake, California, on May 1.

Front Row Seats

STARTRAKS SQUARE Anna Wintour, Roger Federer and Carla Bruni attend the press conference for the 2023 Met Gala celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty"
Michael Loccisano/Getty

Anna Wintour attends a press conference for the Met Gala on May 1 alongside co-chair Roger Federer and model Carla Bruni at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in N.Y.C.

Dolled Up

STARTRAKS SQUARE Dua Lipa Leaving Her New York City Hotel For The Annual Anna Wintour Met Gala Party
WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

Met Gala co-chair Dua Lipa departs her N.Y.C. hotel for a pre-event dinner hosted by Anna Wintour on April 30.

New Record

STARTRAKS SQUARE Bebe Rexha's "Bebe" Album Release Event, Presented By Provocativo
Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Bebe Rexha

Bebe Rexha matches her pink hair to her sparkly ensemble while celebrating her new album Bebe at a special release event presented by Casamigos at West Hollywood's Sunset at EDITION nightclub on April 28.

Beanie Babe

SQUARE STARTRAKS Doja Cat Arriving At Her New York City Hotel Ahead Of The Met Gala
Matt Agudo / SplashNews.com

Doja Cat brings her handheld gaming console into her New York City hotel ahead of the Met Gala on May 1.

Out to the Ball Game

STARTRAKS Bill Murray Chicago Cubs superfan checked out the April 29th Cubs vs. Miami Marlins game at Miami's loanDepot Park
Miami Marlins

Chicago Cubs superfan Bill Murray cheers on his team while they play the Miami Marlins in the Florida baseball team's loanDepot Park on April 29.

Fast Friends

STARTRAKS The 2023 SHAPE + Health Women’s Half-Marathon, hosted by SHAPE and Health, in collaboration withNew York Road Runners (NYRR)
Matt Carr Photography

FEED foundation founder Lauren Bush, ABC News's Linsey Davis and SHAPE General Manager Hayley Mason smile at the finish line of the 2023 SHAPE + Health Women's Half-Marathon hosted in collaboration with New York Road Runners on April 30.

Batter Up

STARTRAKS Jojo Siwa Spotted At The Batting Cage In Los Angeles
SplashNews.com

Jojo Siwa prepares to take a swing at a batting cage in L.A. on May 1.

Neutral Beauty

STARTRAKS Minka Kelly visits SiriusXM Studios on May 01, 2023 in New York City
Jason Mendez/Getty

Minka Kelly goes glam in a nude dress while visiting SiriusXM studios on May 1 in N.Y.C.

Multi-Talented Man

STARTRAKS Luke Grimes Stagecoach Music Festival 2023
Daniel DeSlover/ZUMA Press Wire

Yellowstone star Luke Grimes shows off his country talents at Stagecoach Music Festival in Indio, California, on April 30.

From the Sidelines

Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade Miami Heat v New York Knicks, NBA Basketball game
Michael Simon/Shutterstock

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade watch his former NBA team the Miami Heat take on the New York Knicks at the latter's home court on April 30.

Friends for Good

Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda Homeboy Industries Gala, Los Angeles
Stewart Cook/Shutterstock for Homeboy Industries

Actresses and activists Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda share the stage at the Homeboy Industries Gala on April 29 in Los Angeles.

Model Behavior

Kendall Jenner, Helena Christensen What Goes Around Comes Around Karl Lagerfeld Retrospective, hosted by Helena Christensen
Madison McGaw/BFA.com/Shutterstock

In honor of the upcoming Met Gala theme, Helena Christensen hosts Kendall Jenner at her Karl Lagerfeld Retrospective event at the vintage store What Goes Around Comes Around in N.Y.C. on April 28.

Pretty in Pink

EXCLUSIVE: Rita Ora arrives at the Carlyle Hotel in archived custom Chanel by Karl Lagerfeld
TheHapaBlonde / SplashNews.com

Dressed in a custom Chanel look by the late designer Karl Lagerfeld, Rita Ora heads into New York City's Carlyle Hotel on April 30.

Undercover Lovers

Millie Bobby Brown with boyfriend Jake Bongiovi are seen in Milan
SuperPix/GC Images

Jake Bongiovi links hands with his incognito fiancée Millie Bobby Brown in Milan on April 28.

On the Road

Nick Mohammed, Kola Bokinni, Cristo Fernandez, James Lance, Billy Harris, Brendan Hunt, Jason Sudeikis and Hannah Waddingham of the Apple TV+ "Ted Lasso" cast take time out from training to take in some of London's landmarks on a vintage Routemaster bus
Dave Benett/Getty Images for Apple

Ted Lasso costars Nick Mohammed, Kola Bokinni, Cristo Fernandez, James Lance, Billy Harris, Brendan Hunt, Jason Sudeikis and Hannah Waddingham have their Beatles moment on the streets on London on April 28.

Hitmaker Moves

Gwen Stefani performs during the Dreyfoos School of the Arts Save our Musicians fundraiser at The Ballpark
Larry Marano/Shutterstock

Gwen Stefani strikes a pose during her performance at the Dreyfoos School of the Arts' Save Our Musicians fundraiser in West Palm Beach, Florida, on April 29.

Four-Wheel Drive

Amanda Kloots and her son Elvis Cordero attend Monster Jam at SoFi Stadium
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Feld Entertainment, Inc.

Amanda Kloots and her son, Elvis Cordero, pose with a spooky souped up truck at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, during the Monster Jam motorsport event on April 29.

Three Cheers!

Mark Wahlberg, professional snowboarder/skateboarder Shaun White and actress Nina Dobrev attend the grand opening of Cathédrale Restaurant at ARIA Resort & Casino hosted by Mark Wahlberg and Flecha Azul Tequila
Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Tao Group Hospitality

Mark Wahlberg clinks drinks with Shaun White and Nina Dobrev during the opening of Cathédrale Restaurant at Las Vegas' ARIA Resort & Casino on April 29.

Squad Up

Holly Robinson Peete, Nicole Avant, Erica Reid, and L.A. Reid attend the official unveiling of The Jacqueline Avant Children and Family Center
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for The Jacqueline Avant Children and Family Center

On April 28, Holly Robinson Peete, Nicole Avant, Erica Reid and L.A. Reid smile together during the official unveiling of The Jacqueline Avant Children and Family Center in Los Angeles.

Good as Hell

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - APRIL 28: Lizzo performs on Day One of 2023 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival at Fair Grounds Race Course on April 28, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)
Erika Goldring/Getty

Lizzo performs during the first day of the 2023 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival at Fair Grounds Race Course on April 28 in Louisiana.

Big Bites

Maksim and Valentin Chmerkovskiy visit a local Subway in Los Angeles. The brand gave these Dancing with the Stars favorites and Subway superfans a preview of the first-ever expansion of the Subway Series.
MOVI Inc.

Dancing with the Stars pros Maksim and Valentin Chmerkovskiy bite into Subway sandwiches at an L.A. branch of the food chain on May 1. The Ukrainian brothers got a preview of the brand new Subway Series expansion.

Alright, Alright, Alright!

AUSTIN, TEXAS - APRIL 28: Matthew McConaughey performs during the 2023 Mack, Jack & McConaughey - Jack Ingram & Friends concert at ACL Live on April 28, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Gary Miller/WireImage)
Gary Miller/WireImage

Matthew McConaughey performs during the 2023 Mack, Jack & McConaughey - Jack Ingram & Friends concert at ACL Live on April 28 in Austin, Texas.

Play It!

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 29: Idris Elba performs as Gucci & Amy Sacco celebrate Bungalow Gucci in honor of the new Meatpacking Boutique on April 29, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)
Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan via Getty

Idris Elba performs as Gucci and Amy Sacco celebrate Bungalow Gucci in honor of the new Meatpacking Boutique on April 29 in New York City.

Paling Around

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 29: (L-R) Chris Rock and Salma Hayek-Pinault attend as Gucci & Amy Sacco Celebrate Bungalow Gucci In Honor Of The New Meatpacking Boutique on April 29, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Gucci)
Kevin Mazur/Getty for Gucci

Chris Rock and Salma Hayek pose together as Gucci and Amy Sacco celebrate Bungalow Gucci in honor of the new Meatpacking Boutique on April 29 in New York City.

Golden Girl

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 29: Jessica Wang is seen leaving the Mikimoto 130th Anniversary Party at Central Park Tower on April 29, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)
Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC

Jessica Wang leaves the Mikimoto 130th Anniversary Party at Central Park Tower on April 29 in New York City.

Have a Drink

Camila Morrone. Camila Morrone enjoys Tequila Don Julio Rosado at Vogue’s Last Friday In April party ahead of of Fashion’s Biggest Night. Photo Credit: BFA, Yvonne Tnt
BFA, Yvonne Tnt

Camila Morrone enjoys Tequila Don Julio Rosado at Vogue's Last Friday in April party ahead of the 2023 Met Gala in New York City on April 28.

Let's Go Girls!

SPOKANE, WASHINGTON - APRIL 28: Shania Twain performs onstage during the Shania Twain 'Queen of Me' Global Tour Opener at Spokane Arena on April 28, 2023 in Spokane, Washington. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)
Kevin Mazur/Getty for Live Nation

Shania Twain performs onstage during the opening night of her Queen of Me tour at Spokane Arena on April 28 in Washington.

Strike a Pose

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 28: Winnie Harlow attends Welcome to Washington: hosted by VERSUS, Rina Shah & Volcan X.A Tequila at Heist on April 28, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for VERSUS)
Paul Morigi/Getty for VERSUS

Winnie Harlow attends the Welcome to Washington event hosted by VERSUS, Rina Shah & Volcan X.A Tequila at Heist on April 28 in Washington, D.C.

Gal Pals

Jenna Bush Hager, and Hoda Kotb are seen at Southern Living Toast to South's Best and Jazz Fest in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Amy Harris/Shutterstock for Southern Living

Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb get together at the Southern Living Toast to the South's Best and Jazz Fest in New Orleans on April 29.

Speaker of the House

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 28: Jonathan Van Ness, founder of JVN Hair, backstage at ChargeX - the global ecommerce conference hosted by Recharge on April 28, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Recharge)
Jemal Countess/Getty for Recharge

Jonathan Van Ness poses backstage at the ChargeX global ecommerce conference hosted by Recharge on April 28 in Washington, D.C.

SoHo Smiles

STARTRAKS Katie Holmes is seen walking in Soho on April 28, 2023 in New York City
Raymond Hall/GC Images

Radiating happiness, Katie Holmes takes a walk in N.Y.C.'s SoHo neighborhood on April 28.

Walk About

STARTRAKS Gal Gadot leaves the Bowery Hotel in New York City
Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

A layered-up Gal Gadot leaves her New York City hotel on April 28.

Laughs of Love

STARTRAKS John Hamm at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center’s Comedy vs Cancer, which raised $1.2 million for blood cancer research
Courtesy of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Jon Hamm and fiancée Anna Osceola get together at the Comedy vs. Cancer benefit at Jazz at Lincoln Center in N.Y.C.

Host with the Most

STARTRAKS Jeremy O. Harris had a private party after the opening of The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window on Broadway starring Oscar Isaac and Rachel Brosnahan.
Jenny Anderson

Playwright Jeremy O. Harris toasts Rachel Brosnahan and Oscar Isaac following the Broadway opening of their play, The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window.

Denim on Denim

STARTRAKS Rita Ora Leaves Her New York City Hotel In Great Fashion
WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

Rita Ora has some fun with fashion on April 28 while out in N.Y.C.

Here to Help

STARTRAKS "Lupus LA Ambassador Paula Abdul and Rashida Jones attend Lupus LA's Stories Under The Stars fundraiser at NeueHouse in Hollywood"
Tiffany Rose for Lupus LA

Lupus LA Ambassador Paula Abdul and Rashida Jones attend Lupus LA's Stories Under The Stars fundraiser at NeueHouse in Hollywood on April 27.

Double Trouble

STARTRAKS UFC Icon Conor McGregor and Olympian Michael Phelps Pose For Photos at XS Nightclub inside Wynn Las Vegas
Courtesy of Conor Olmsted

Conor McGregor and Michael Phelps share a moment while out at XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas.

Sing Thing

STARTRAKS Katy Perry performs on stage as Tiffany & Co. Celebrates the reopening of NYC Flagship store
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Katy Perry belts it out on April 27 at the celebration of Tiffany & Co.'s reopening of their flagship N.Y.C. store, The Landmark, in N.Y.C.

In Good Health

STARTRAKS Fat Joe, French Montana, Rick Ross and Busta Rhymes attend "Power To The Patients" live performance event in support of Healthcare Price Transparency
Shannon Finney/Getty

Fat Joe, French Montana, Rick Ross and Busta Rhymes step up at "Power to the Patients" in support of healthcare price transparency on April 27 in Washington, D.C.

Queen of Hearts

STARTRAKS Big Freedia performs onstage during the Queen Charlotte Spring Waltz at Xavier University
Erika Goldring/Getty

Big Freedia performs during the Queen Charlotte Spring Waltz at Xavier University in New Orleans.

Feel the Lasso

Jason Sudeikis Hannah Waddingham
Dave Benett/Getty

Jason Sudeikis and Hannah Waddingham showcase their best Zoolander poses while attending the Ted Lasso photo call at Battersea Power Station in London on April 28.

Cool Cloud

Angus Cloud
Christopher Polk/Getty

Angus Cloud celebrates the launch of his of collaboration with PUBG Mobile at a Rockstar Energy Drink livestream event on April 27 in Los Angeles.

Star of the Year

Zendaya
Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Zendaya makes a speech while receiving the Star of the Year Award at CinemaCon's Big Screen Achievement Awards in Las Vegas on April 27.

Flawless Fashionista

Doja Cat
Neil Rasmus/BFA

Doja Cat rocks a sharp cat eye and ombré sunglasses while attending the Prince's Trust Gala 2023 hosted by Edward Enninful and Lionel Richie at Casa Cipriani in N.Y.C. on April 27.

Perfectly Matched

Idris Elba
Splash news Online

Also at The Prince's Trust Gala are Idris Elba and wife Sabrina Dhowre Elba, who arrive at the N.YC. event in matching gray and black outfits on April 27.

