Star Tracks - Thursday, May 4, 2006

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 06:52 PM

ROSE PARADE

Credit: Eric Charbonneau/WireImage

Lindsay Lohan makes like Cinderella during a parade for the premiere of her movie A Prairie Home Companion in St. Paul, Minn., on Wednesday. The Robert Altman-directed film – based on the Garrison Keillor radio series – costars Meryl Streep and Kevin Kline.

A BLING THING

Credit: Bill Davila/Startraks

In New York City, Tom Cruise and Kanye West throw up a diamond – the hand sign for West's label, Roc-A-Fella Records – before an appearance on BET and a screening of Mission: Impossible 3 on Wednesday. The rapper says of his song "Impossible," written for the movie: "You just can't tell Tom Cruise no."

LADIES' MAN

Credit: Bauer-Grififn

Nick Lachey chats up his female fans while filming a commercial in Los Angeles on Wednesday. The former Newlywed's sophomore album, What's Left of Me, hits stores Tuesday.

SHADY DUO

Credit: Tuan Pham/X17

Gwen Stefani (sporting a bandaged finger) and Gavin Rossdale step out in Los Feliz, Calif. The singer is due with her first child in June.

SPANISH SOJOURN

Credit: X17

A casual Penelope Cruz and Matthew McConaughey head out for dinner in Alicante, Spain, on Wednesday. The actress is filming Manolete, about famed bullfighter Manuel Rodriguez Sanchez (played by Adrien Brody), in the city.

BEACH COMBER

Credit: Bauer-Griffin

Denzel Washington takes a solo stroll in Malibu on Wednesday. The Oscar-winning actor has been busy shooting the action-adventure movie Deja Vu.

DEAR 'DIARIES'

Credit: Bill Davila/Startraks

Scarlett Johansson takes a stroll Wednesday on the New York City set of The Nanny Diaries. But her work wasn't welcome last week at Columbia University: Annoyed students yelled "Go back to Hollywood!" when they were ousted from their picnic area for filming.

B-BALL

Credit: Ray Stubblebine/Reuters/Landov

Beyoncé – sporting her new shoulder-length tresses – roots for the New Jersey Nets with boyfriend Jay-Z (who's a partial owner of the team) in East Rutherford, N.J., on Tuesday. The Nets bested the Indiana Pacers 92-86 in the playoff game.

STAR BRIGHT

Credit: JUDIE BURSTEIN/GLOBE

Jessica Alba is a guiding light in an all-white ensemble outside an MTV Networks event in New York City on Tuesday. The actress has been tapped to host the MTV Movie Awards on June 3.

ACTION STARS

Credit: Richard Beetham/Splash;Ben Dome, Dave Buchan/Pacific Coast News

Nicolas Cage walks tall on the Los Angeles set of his sci-fi thriller Next on Tuesday. Meanwhile, costar Jessica Biel (right) is the bomb as she straps herself with explosives for a scene.

DOLL FACE

Credit: Cousart-Rios/ JFX

Out of the makeup chair and on to the set, Christina Aguilera is a retro video vixen Tuesday as gets ready to shoot a clip for her single "Ain't No Other Man" in Los Angeles.

AU REVOIR!

Credit: Ang/Fame Pictures

After a one-night-only performance, Hilary Duff leaves her Paris hotel Wednesday to jet to Spain, where she'll continue her Most Wanted tour in Barcelona, Madrid and Valencia.

JOLLY GOOD TIME

Credit: Splash

Janet Jackson and beau Jermaine Dupri step out for a romantic dinner at London eatery Nobu on Tuesday. After putting on over 30 lbs., the singer is getting back in shape with the help of an acupuncturist and her personal trainer, PEOPLE reports.

By People Staff