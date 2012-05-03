Star Tracks: Thursday, May 3, 2012
MIC CHECK
Get ready, Lovatics! Gearing up for her upcoming summer tour, Demi Lovato hits a high note during her concert at the Auditorio Nacional Wednesday evening in Mexico City, Mexico.
CUTE TO BOOT
Expectant mom Sarah Michelle Gellar holds on tight to her adorable little girl, Charlotte, 2 ½, Wednesday during some mother-daughter bonding in Beverly Hills.
MOM'S THE WORD
Drew Barrymore lets her growing bump do the talking Wednesday during an L.A. outing with fiancé Will Kopelman.
BUYING TIME
After attending last weekend's White House Correspondents' Dinner, Lindsay Lohan enjoys a day of shopping at the Chanel boutique in New York, where she picked up a purchase on Thursday.
SOLO MILA
Amid rumors of a budding romance with Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis steps out solo for an errand run Wednesday in Los Angeles.
RAIN DATE
Maggie Gyllenhaal helps husband Peter Sarsgaard and newborn daughter Gloria stay dry during a rainy afternoon outing in N.Y.C. Wednesday.
GETTING CANDID
Alec Baldwin and fiancée Hilaria Thomas laugh it up while attending an event for Ermenegildo Zegna's Passion for Silk showcase Wednesday at the brand's New York City store.
FAMILY MATTERS
Can you see the resemblance? Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars Kim and Kyle Richards join niece Paris Hilton and sister Kathy in L.A. Wednesday at the debut of Hilton's eponymous clothing line on Extra.
WHAT A STAR!
Now that's star power! Scarlett Johansson smiles for the cameras Wednesday at the unveiling of her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
BABY ON BOARD
There's no hiding that bump! Expectant mom Reese Witherspoon earns her stripes in a Rosie Pope dress after checking up on the construction of her new home Wednesday in Bel Air, Calif.
SHORTS STUFF
Rihanna works the natural look Wednesday while heading out in N.Y.C. after reportedly stopping by a music studio.
KEEPING THE PEACE
Mark Ruffalo lets his hands to the talking while greeting fans outside of the Today show studios Wednesday in New York, where the actor was on hand to talk up The Avengers.
ALL ABOARD!
Nicole Kidman shades herself from Scotland's glaring sun while filming inside a train car Wednesday for her upcoming film The Railway Man, which also stars Colin Firth.
BLUES TRAVELER
In spite of the gloomy weather, Eva Longoria stays cheery in a form-fitting navy dress Wednesday in N.Y.C.
BLONDE AMBITION
A very blonde Olivia Wilde charmingly struts her stuff while shooting a Revlon commercial Wednesday in New York.