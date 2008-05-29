Star Tracks - Thursday, May 29, 2008

By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 06:50 PM

1 of 16

NO SHIRT, NO PROBLEM

Credit: Andrea Venturini/ Bauer-Griffin

He may be surveying the sights below, but Clive Owen gives spectators an eyeful Tuesday as he perches on the veranda of his hotel in Rome. The British actor, who's been filming the thriller Duplicity with Julia Roberts, is in Italy on a family vacation.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 16

GETTIN' WIGGY WITH IT

Credit: Pacific Coast News

Adam Sandler is clearly wigging out at the Hollywood premiere of his comedy You Don't Mess with the Zohan on Wednesday. The funnyman plays an Israeli commando who becomes a hairdresser in the comedy.

3 of 16

SPREADING THE NEWS

Credit: AFM-JAK/Finalpixx

On the same day they announced that they are expecting their first child in a joyful blog post, Pete and Ashlee Wentz step out for dinner at Pace Restaurant in Los Angeles on Wednesday. "This is truly the most joyous time in our lives," the newlyweds wrote, "and we are excited to share the happy news and start our family."

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 16

THE HONEYMOONERS

Credit: Starsurf / Splash News Online

Jenna Bush, who recently gave Ellen DeGeneres wedding advice, kicks back Wednesday on the beach with new husband Harry Hager on their honeymoon in Hawaii.

Advertisement

5 of 16

OUT TO PLAY

Credit: Roger Karnbad/ Celebrity Photo

Jaime Pressly and son Dezi, 1, make it a playdate with other celebrity moms – and their tykes – Wednesday at the Playroom in Sherman Oaks, Calif., during a star-studded benefit celebrating the hot spot's first anniversary.

6 of 16

'GREEN' GIANTS

Credit: Fayes Vision/WENN

Rocker Tommy Lee and Ludacris hit the stage for a duet Wednesday at a launch party for Planet Green, Discovery Communication's new eco-friendly network, at Los Angeles's Greek Theatre. The musicians have also joined forces for Battleground Earth: Ludacris vs. Tommy Lee, a TV show documenting their tours and attempts to "go green."

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 16

TOP DOG

Credit: Michael Williams/Startraks

Tori Spelling is in a foot-long frenzy Wednesday at Pink's Hot Dogs in Hollywood. With 1-year-old son Liam in tow, the expectant actress (who'll be starring in the Beverly Hills, 90210 spinoff) and husband Dean McDermott autographed a framed photo for the restaurant.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 16

GLAMOUR GIRL

Credit: INF

Even dressed down, Blake Lively manages to look glam – check out that lipstick and hair! – during a break from filming her new movie, The Private Lives of Pippa Lee, Tuesday in Roxbury, Conn.

Advertisement

9 of 16

FUNNY BUSINESS

Credit: Lester Cohen/WireImage

Seann William Scott, Jenna Fischer and SNL star Fred Armisen get the laughs started at a Hollywood screening of their comedy The Promotion on Wednesday. The actress arrived with a full posse of her Office-mates, including new mom Angela Kinsey.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 16

BROWN BAGGING IT

Credit: INF

No heavy baggage here! Matthew McConaughey keeps a bright outlook while heading out of a Los Angeles studio on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 16

LEMON FRESH

Credit: Anthony Dixon/WENN

Still smiling after the big Sex and the City premiere, Jennifer Hudson sends out sunny vibes while out on New York's Park Avenue on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 16

CROSSING GUARD

Credit: Christopher Peterson/BuzzFoto

Keanu Reeves makes sure to look both ways as he crosses the street after meeting a friend for a drink Tuesday in New York City. The actor is in town filming the drama The Private Lives of Pippa Lee, which also stars Winona Ryder and Blake Lively.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 16

IN THE HOOD

Credit: Dean Chapple/Splash News Online

After a trip to Hawaii – where she was shooting scenes for her big screen debut in Into the Blue 2 – a smiling Audrina Patridge chats on her phone before going for a drive Wednesday in Los Angeles.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 16

BRO' DOWN

Credit: Claire Greenway/Getty

Brothers Ben and Casey Affleck go head-to-head during a photo call at London's Mandarin Oriental Hotel on Wednesday. The twosome were across the pond to promote Gone Baby Gone, in which the elder Affleck directed his brother.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 16

DRIVER'S ED

Credit: NM/MS/Finalpixx

Sunglasses, check! Cup of coffee, check! Nicole Richie is armed and ready to go as she arrives at her Van Nuys, Calif., driving school on Wednesday for yet another lesson.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 16

LA DOLCE VITA

Credit: Clark Samuels/Startraks

It's a double scoop kind of day for Emmy Rossum as she enjoys a little frozen treat (and some shopping) during a stroll through New York City's Upper East Side on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff