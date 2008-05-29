Star Tracks - Thursday, May 29, 2008
NO SHIRT, NO PROBLEM
He may be surveying the sights below, but Clive Owen gives spectators an eyeful Tuesday as he perches on the veranda of his hotel in Rome. The British actor, who's been filming the thriller Duplicity with Julia Roberts, is in Italy on a family vacation.
GETTIN' WIGGY WITH IT
Adam Sandler is clearly wigging out at the Hollywood premiere of his comedy You Don't Mess with the Zohan on Wednesday. The funnyman plays an Israeli commando who becomes a hairdresser in the comedy.
SPREADING THE NEWS
On the same day they announced that they are expecting their first child in a joyful blog post, Pete and Ashlee Wentz step out for dinner at Pace Restaurant in Los Angeles on Wednesday. "This is truly the most joyous time in our lives," the newlyweds wrote, "and we are excited to share the happy news and start our family."
THE HONEYMOONERS
Jenna Bush, who recently gave Ellen DeGeneres wedding advice, kicks back Wednesday on the beach with new husband Harry Hager on their honeymoon in Hawaii.
OUT TO PLAY
Jaime Pressly and son Dezi, 1, make it a playdate with other celebrity moms – and their tykes – Wednesday at the Playroom in Sherman Oaks, Calif., during a star-studded benefit celebrating the hot spot's first anniversary.
'GREEN' GIANTS
Rocker Tommy Lee and Ludacris hit the stage for a duet Wednesday at a launch party for Planet Green, Discovery Communication's new eco-friendly network, at Los Angeles's Greek Theatre. The musicians have also joined forces for Battleground Earth: Ludacris vs. Tommy Lee, a TV show documenting their tours and attempts to "go green."
TOP DOG
Tori Spelling is in a foot-long frenzy Wednesday at Pink's Hot Dogs in Hollywood. With 1-year-old son Liam in tow, the expectant actress (who'll be starring in the Beverly Hills, 90210 spinoff) and husband Dean McDermott autographed a framed photo for the restaurant.
GLAMOUR GIRL
Even dressed down, Blake Lively manages to look glam – check out that lipstick and hair! – during a break from filming her new movie, The Private Lives of Pippa Lee, Tuesday in Roxbury, Conn.
FUNNY BUSINESS
Seann William Scott, Jenna Fischer and SNL star Fred Armisen get the laughs started at a Hollywood screening of their comedy The Promotion on Wednesday. The actress arrived with a full posse of her Office-mates, including new mom Angela Kinsey.
BROWN BAGGING IT
No heavy baggage here! Matthew McConaughey keeps a bright outlook while heading out of a Los Angeles studio on Tuesday.
LEMON FRESH
Still smiling after the big Sex and the City premiere, Jennifer Hudson sends out sunny vibes while out on New York's Park Avenue on Wednesday.
CROSSING GUARD
Keanu Reeves makes sure to look both ways as he crosses the street after meeting a friend for a drink Tuesday in New York City. The actor is in town filming the drama The Private Lives of Pippa Lee, which also stars Winona Ryder and Blake Lively.
IN THE HOOD
After a trip to Hawaii – where she was shooting scenes for her big screen debut in Into the Blue 2 – a smiling Audrina Patridge chats on her phone before going for a drive Wednesday in Los Angeles.
BRO' DOWN
Brothers Ben and Casey Affleck go head-to-head during a photo call at London's Mandarin Oriental Hotel on Wednesday. The twosome were across the pond to promote Gone Baby Gone, in which the elder Affleck directed his brother.
DRIVER'S ED
Sunglasses, check! Cup of coffee, check! Nicole Richie is armed and ready to go as she arrives at her Van Nuys, Calif., driving school on Wednesday for yet another lesson.
LA DOLCE VITA
It's a double scoop kind of day for Emmy Rossum as she enjoys a little frozen treat (and some shopping) during a stroll through New York City's Upper East Side on Wednesday.