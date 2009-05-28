Star Tracks: Thursday, May 28, 2009
STRIKING A CHORD
American Idol winner Kris Allen keeps his (musical) victory lap going, performing on the Today show in New York on Thursday morning along with runner-up Adam Lambert (not pictured). As for his song choice, Allen reprised his acoustic version of Kanye West’s "Heartless."
Find out why Kris and his wife aren't ready for kids in our video with the Idol winner.
'STREET' SCENE
Smooches! Sheryl Crow kisses up to furry pal Grover on Wednesday at the Sesame Workshop's 7th Annual Benefit Gala at New York City's Cipriani 42nd Street. But the most dapper star at the event, hosted by newsman Brian Williams, was a tuxedo-sporting Elmo (not pictured).
HOOP IT UP
Bringing his star power to the Staples Center, Zac Efron keeps his cool as he makes his way into game 5 of the Western Conference Finals Wednesday in Los Angeles, where the Lakers beat the Denver Nuggets 103-94.
CHEER LEADER
Also at the game, a pregnant Ellen Pompeo shows her team spirit with husband Chris Ivery while watching the Los Angeles Lakers best the Denver Nuggets at L.A.'s Staples Center on Wednesday.
SCENT OF A WOMAN
Paris Hilton gets a whiff of victory, celebrating her win for Female Celebrity Fragrance of the Year alongside Queen Latifah at the Fragrance Foundation's Fifi Awards on Wednesday at New York's Armory.
SPORTS NIGHT
Also in a b-ball state of mind: Wearing his-and-hers baseball caps, Nick Lachey and Vanessa Minnillo step out after reportedly watching the Lakers game at sports bar Big Wangs in Los Angeles.
FIESTA TIME
Looks like he's dressing the part! Brody Jenner, girlfriend Jayde Nicole and the newest Hills castmate Kristin Cavallari get into the south-of-the-border spirit while reportedly shooting a Tequila Don Julio campaign Wednesday in Los Angeles.
MOVIE BUFF
Is he researching a role? Shia LaBeouf continues his recent streak of casual errand runs, stopping Wednesday at a store to buy some DVDs while out in Los Angeles.
AGENT ORANGE
Quick on her feet, Reese Witherspoon stays right on course while running drills during softball practice in L.A. on Wednesday. The actress is training for her role in the still-untitled comedy opposite Owen Wilson and Paul Rudd.
CHILLING OUT
Time for a fro-yo fix! Miley Cyrus indulges in a sweet treat with sister Noah, 9, and beau Justin Gaston on Tuesday at the YogurtTree store in Los Angeles.
SHE'S SAFE!
A cheery Katy Perry takes the mic for a good cause Wednesday at an HampM store in Harajuku, Japan, where she promoted the Fashion Against AIDS! clothing line to benefit various AIDS awareness projects. The singer was among the music stars – including N.E.R.D. and Estelle – who designed a piece of clothing with a safe-sex slogan on it.
WALK & TALK
He walks the walk...and talks the talk! Star Trek star Chris Pine is sure not to miss a call, staying connected while running errands in Silver Lake, Calif., on Tuesday.
TASTE TEST
Kendra Wilkinson, who recently dished on her wedding gown, enjoys the sweet life while promoting her reality show Kendra on Tuesday in Warsaw, Poland. The former Girls Next Door star's E! show premieres on June 7.
BLUES TRAVELER
Can you spot the pop star? A color-coordinated Kylie Minogue happily works her way through the crowds following a lunch date in Rome on Wednesday.
FRENCH CONNECTION
After a stylish stop in London last week, Fergie continues her international travels, stopping in Paris on Wednesday to promote the Black Eyed Peas new album, The E.N.D., which hits stores June 9.