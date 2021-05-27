Keanu Reeves Heads to Work in Berlin, Plus Joan Collins, Pregnant Halsey and More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
On the Go
Keanu Reeves carries his leftovers as he leaves his hotel to head to the studio in Berlin on May 27.
Full Glam
Joan Collins shows off her timeless style at the Villa Remus Press Day on May 26 in Palma de Mallorca, Spain.
Keeping Cool
Halsey puts her baby bump on display in a breezy mini dress and powder blue cowboy boots while out and about on May 26 in Malibu.
The Trifecta
Director Natalie Morales (center) poses alongside actresses Kuhoo Verma and Victoria Moroles at a special event for their Hulu original film Plan B on May 26 in Beverly Hills.
Going Green
Joe Jonas steps out in an olive two-piece set while running errands at Fred Segal in West Hollywood on May 26.
Pratt Does Press
Chris Pratt looks dapper during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on May 27.
Game Time
Chloë Sevigny and husband Siniša Mačković are all smiles at Madison Square Garden as the New York Knicks take on the Atlanta Hawks on May 26 in N.Y.C.
Solo Stroll
Bradley Cooper is seen out and about on a morning walk in N.Y.C. on May 26.
Scary Screening
Billie Eilish shows off her long blonde locks alongside Director Michael Chaves at The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It special screening in L.A. on Thursday.
Making Waves
Lewis Hamilton shows off his impressive jet ski skills on May 26 in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, France.
City Style
Diane Kruger looks summery in a mini dress while out in N.Y.C.'s West Village on May 26.
Stylish Spouses
David and Victoria Beckham look stylish as they leave Bar Pitti in N.Y.C. on May 26.
Dog Days
Justin Theroux and his dog Kuma are seen on the set of White House Plumbers in Dutchess County, New York on May 25.
More Matcha
Zoey Deutch enjoys an iced matcha latte at Alfred's in L.A. on May 26.
Powerful Performance
Common performs with The Sounds of Blackness at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Tuesday, the one year anniversary of Floyd's death.
You Know You Love Me
Eli Brown and Whitney Peak film Gossip Girl in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.
Red Carpet Ready
Mandy Moore gets dolled up for the drive-in screening of This Is Us in Pasadena, California on Tuesday.
A Hand to Hold
Teresa Giudice and boyfriend Luis Ruelas go shopping on Tuesday in Beverly Hills.
Sheer Beauty
Shay Mitchel heads to a meeting in L.A. on Tuesday in sheer black joggers and a leather trench.
Big Smile
David Grohl flashes a smile in
N.Y.C. while promoting the docuseries From Cradle to Stage on Tuesday.
Cool and Casual
Katie Holmes takes a stroll in N.Y.C. on Tuesday in gray sweats and a t-shirt.
Buttoned Up
Emma Mackey transforms into Emily Bronte while filming a biopic in Haworth, UK.
So Saweet
Saweetie and Gwen Stefani pose together on the set of The Voice's finale episode on Tuesday.
Coming Soon
Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto film Apple TV's WeCrashed in Queens, New York.
Touchdown in Toronto
Jeremy Renner is seen for the first time on the set of Mayor of Kingstown on Tuesday in Toronto.
Style Queen
Victoria Beckham looks chic in a white dress and blue heels as she steps out in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.
Pop of Purple
Ashley Graham looks pretty in purple as she heads out in N.Y.C. on Monday.
Crowd Pleaser
Lil Nas X greets the crowd during his guest appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday in N.Y.C.
City Hang
Tom Brady tosses the football around at the park in N.Y.C. on Sunday.
Fierce Fashion
Taraji P. Henson looks incredible as she arrives for dinner at Catch L.A. in West Hollywood on Monday.
Get Cookin'
Price William and Kate Middleton visit the cafe kitchen at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburg on Monday.
River Walk
Jodie Foster and wife Alexandra Hedison enjoy a walk through N.Y.C.'s Hudson River Park on Monday.
Solo Stroll
The Weeknd sports comfy sweats during his walk through Silver Lake the day after the Billboard Music Awards.
Book Worm
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall reads from the Very Hungry Caterpillar during her visit to Coventry Central Library on Tuesday in Coventry, England.
Keeping it Casual
Victoria Beckham wears a button down and wide-leg jeans while out in N.Y.C. on Monday.
Cruise Control
Arnold Schwarzenegger takes his bike for a ride on Monday in L.A.
Summer Ready
Christie Brinkley is seen looking stunning in Sag Harbor, New York on Sunday.
Ready to Go
Alessandra Ambrosio heads to pilates in her workout set on Monday in L.A.
50 Cent rocks the show at Shrine at Foxwoods for their grand reopening in Mashantucket, Connecticut.
Cool Couple
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and host Nick Jonas hit the Billboard Music Awards red carpet in Los Angeles on Sunday night.
Born to Be
Lady Gaga celebrates the 10th anniversary of "Born This Way" with a celebration in West Hollywood on Sunday, at which Mayor Lindsey P. Horvath and Lady Gaga declared it "Born This Way Day."
Bling Bling
Jennifer Hudson shows off her new goodies from XIV Karats Ltd. in Beverly Hills on Saturday.
His Son-shine
Drake's son Adonis joins the rapper on stage as he receives the Artist of the Decade award at the Billboard Music Awards in L.A. on Sunday.
Wanna Bite?
Jamie Chung, in collaboration with Johnnie Walker, surprises New Yorkers with a complimentary food giveaway supporting one of her favorite Chinatown establishments in support of AAPI-owned businesses on Saturday.
Strum-thing New
Katy Perry gets going on guitar on Sunday night during the American Idol finale in Los Angeles.
Stick the Landing
Simone Biles gives another incredible performance on Saturday at the 2021 GK U.S. Classic gymnastics competition in Indianapolis.
A Little Leg
Jennifer Lopez keeps her cool while hanging with Ben Affleck (not pictured) in Miami over the weekend.
Basketball Is Back
Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan score front-row seats at the New York Knicks vs. Atlanta Hawks NBA Playoffs game in New York City on Sunday night.
The Fast Lane
Tom Holland is among the celebrities at the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco at Circuit de Monaco in Monte Carlo over the weekend.
Something to Celebrate
Lance Bass and Michael Turchin attend gay bar The Abbey's 30th anniversary celebration in West Hollywood on Sunday.
The Fab Four
Eurovision's 2021 winners - Thomas Raggi, Damiano David, Victoria De Angelis and Ethan Torchio of Italy's Måneskin- celebrate their success during the song contest's grand final in Rotterdam, Netherlands, on Saturday.
Similar Style
Jennifer Lawrence and her husband Cooke Maroney were seen wearing color coordinated outfits in New York City.
Mixing Up Fun
To kick off the South Beach Wine & Food Festival, Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul, founders of Dos Hombres Mezcal, went to Stiltsville Fish Bar in Miami Beach to mix up cocktails for restaurant guests and take photos with fans.
Devilishly Good
Lil Nas X performed "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" during his debut on Saturday Night Live as a musical guest.
Out and About
Willow Smith and Tyler Cole were spotted in New York City during an afternoon stroll.
Flavortown
Guy Fieri built a tower of food at the Food Demonstration event during the Grand Tasting at the South Beach Wine and Food Festival in Miami Beach, Florida.
Miami Vice
Neil Patrick Harris and husband David Burtka were seen enjoying their getaway near the beach in Miami.
Force of Fun
Lizzo posed with Grogu in front of the Millennium Falcon in Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California.